Data angka kematian ibu

  1. 1. Alifia Rahmayani S C1AA16005
  2. 2. Gustina menjelaskan bahwa kematian ibu akibat persalinan merupakan masalah yang bersifat multidimensional. Kematian ibu akibat persalinan tidak hanya disebabkan oleh faktor kesehatan sang ibu semata seperti kekurangan gizi, anemia dan hipertensi, melainkan juga turut dipengaruhi oleh faktor eksternal seperti ketersediaan infrastruktur kesehatan yang memadai, serta kesadaran keluarga untuk meminta bantuan tenaga kesehatan dalam proses persalinan (Media Indonesia, 2017). Artinya, intervensi yang dilakukan oleh pemerintah harus menyasar lebih dari satu insititusi, dan turut melibatkan masyarakat sipil dalam prosesnya. Namun sebelum membahas lebih jauh tentang bentuk-bentuk intervensi, kita harus memiliki pemahaman terlebih dahulu tentang apa itu AKI, dan mengapa isu ini menjadi penting untuk diperbincangkan World Health Organization (WHO) memiliki beberapa istilah berbeda terkait dengan AKI. Istilah pertama adalah maternal death – atau kematian ibu, yang didefinisikan sebagai “kematian yang terjadi saat kehamilan, atau selama 42 hari sejak terminasi kehamilan, tanpa memperhitungkan durasi dan tempat kehamilan, yang disebabkan atau diperparah oleh kehamilan atau pengelolaan kehamilan tersebut, tetapi bukan disebabkan oleh kecelakaan atau kebetulan” (WHO, 2004). Konsep maternal death ini berbeda dengan konsep maternal mortality ratio, atau yang lebih dikenal sebagai Angka Kematian Ibu (AKI), jika mengacu pada definisi Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS). Baik BPS maupun WHO mendefinisikan maternal mortality ratio/AKI sebagai angka kematian ibu per 100.000 kelahiran hidup (WHO, 2004; BPS, 2012).
  3. 3. Tahun AKI 1991 390 1997 334 2002 307 2007 228 2012 359 2015 305
  4. 4. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 1 2 3 4 5 6 Tahun AKI
  5. 5.  Pada tahun 1991 jumlah AKI sebanyak 390. pada tahun 1997 mengalami penurunan dengan jumlah 334. pada 2002 dan 2007 penurunan menjadi 307 dan 228. pada tahun 2012 mengalami peningkatan sebanyak 359. dan pada tahun 2015mengalami penurunan sebanyak 305.
  6. 6.  Pada kasus AKI di Indonesia setiap tahun nya mengalami penurunan dan peningkatan. Untuk menghindari terjadinya kejadian AKI para ibu harus mengikuti upaya dokter dan tim kesehatan untuk mengurangi terjadinya kejadia AKI.

