4. pre production fmp

  1. 1. Pre-Production Alicja Morawska
  2. 2. Reflection - What is the project? I’m planning on creating a collection of print production pieces that will come together to create a magazine. I’ve planned what kind of content I want to include in the project; a front cover, a contents page, at least four double page spreads a festival promotion page and a CD cover that comes with the magazine. The project is going to involve a lot of photography, both in studio and on location, working with different models and experimenting with lighting. The models that have agreed to help me were picked for their aesthetics as they express the style and tone that comes with the genre of magazine and would be expected by the target audience. The majority of the projects workload is going to be editing and putting together the images and text into something I think will suite the expectations of the audience, meaning that in order to move forward with working on pages I need to find time to gather photography so that I can base the supporting work around it. There’s a few different article topics that I want to work with. I’m planning a page that talks about poor mental health as this is something that is seen a lot in this music genres listeners as well as its artists. Another is discussing the meaning behind an artists tattoos; what the story is behind them, why did they choose to get them done there, style and colour. Tattoos are something that have revolved around rock music for years and I want to humanize the topic as it’s still seen as a connection to the devil and self-mutilation. I also want do an article about an artists personal interest in video games and comics, as it’s something that I found in my research to be a popular interest of the target audience. Something I'm hoping to find a chance to work with is using photography from a live performance for an article. As of now I am unsure if this will be achievable as I don't know what events I will be able to attend and if obtaining good quality images will be possible.
  3. 3. Style Sheet- House Style and Colour Scheme House Style – Something that I feel needs to be addressed before I get into the details of the style sheet is that during my research I found that a lot of similar existing products will keep a general house style going throughout it’s pages, however within that there will be alterations made to things such as layout and colour scheme depending on the tone and content of the page. The best examples I can give of this is that whilst conducting my research I was able to identify which magazine a page came from due to it’s house style despite it having a different tone and design to the image next to it. For my project I plan to have a general house style linking my pages, however I want to adapt it so that it incorporates the topic and content of the article. Colour Scheme – there’s a colour scheme that I found to be very popular in this style of magazine that I’m going to use where I can, most likely primarily the front cover. As I’ve stated in the text above, the scheme is likely to alter between pages however the use of black and white is something that’s going to be continuous, as the two colours can easily create a contrast against whatever other colours have been added to the page. another aspects that draws me to the repeated use of the colours across the pages is that they can be very useful for text, as they can make the articles legible no matter what the background colour is. Aside from knowing that this range of colours is going to appeal to the target audience, the reason I chose it is because of the good representation it gives to the topic of the magazine. Rock music has always been seen as a very chaotic and power hungry genre and I feel like the fiery colours with black and white accents is the perfect thing to express that. A lot of the existing products used red as an emphasis to the powerful poses that the models held in the main images. Red, Black and White is a very simple and widely used colour scheme and I feel that there is only so much that can be done with three colours before it becomes messy and repetitive, so the additional shades of yellows and oranges can help provide helpful accent colours for the page. I’m going to display the colour schemes that are individual to certain pages on the slides that are showing their design and layout.
  4. 4. Style Sheet - Fonts For the masthead I was looking at fonts that are much thicker, as I know from looking at similar existing products, that the masthead usually takes up the majority of horizontal space where it’s placed, so I’ve chosen these as potential ideas as they eliminate the most empty space, due to them being quite thick. When looking for these fonts, all of them have come from under the “eroded” style, as I feel that it fits the aesthetic of the product and isn’t as plain as it would be without the different type of erosion each font has. I’m thinking about using the Impacted 2.0 as I think it will fill the space nicely because each letter is exactly the same height, and it can be altered to be thicker and taller in Photoshop. However I know that this might change depending on what the final background image for the cover will look like and how the eroded gaps will interact with the colour that is placed the masthead. Something that is going to be determined throughout production is the fonts for each pages article title, as existing products and my product address different topics in each issue and I want to make sure that each piece of work has everything contributing to the tone of the article, meaning that I will have to find fonts for each page, rather than sticking to the same one. This means that I will have to focus on creating a house style in other ways. This is the font I want to use for the body text of the magazine, as it’s more simplistic in that it eliminates some of the unnecessary curves in letters making it straighter and more modern whilst still being a rather basic font that is still easy to read. In the screenshot I wanted to see what it would like in different colours on the background colours I think that might appear in the project. Another reason for picking this font is that it came with several different styles which will be helpful during production as it means I have access to thicker and thinner versions of the font without having to work on changing it myself. The top line is done in the regularversion, which will be the what makes up the majority of the body text. Below are ultra thin, book and bold, which I can use to emphasis parts of text that I feel will be more important to the reader or in the case of ultra thin I can use to annotate images.
  5. 5. Article Copy I want to one of the pages to address mental health and how it can affect anyone no matter what you’re age is and your lifestyle. I’ve chosen to do this in an interview with an artist who is on tour and keeps hearing about the problems that their young fans go through. Word count 547. So clearly it’s been a busy time for you recently and we’ve been keeping our readers updated the whole tour, how have you been finding it? It’s been amazing getting to see all our fans and hearing how we’ve influenced them, getting to play massive stages that seemed like a dream only a few years ago, I’ve been taking advantage of being a tourist wherever we stop as well. But people really only talk about the positives in these interviews, the lights and the fame but it’s not always like that, the show itself is the climax of the tour but there’s so much that goes on around it and it’s not always pretty. I can imagine, you were the one to reach out to us about doing an interview to address this, can we know why? Absolutely, I wanted to talk about this on a more public platform than social media because this is something that needs to s aid and listened to. When on tour, you are constantly meeting fans and it’s been weighing down on me how often I’ve heard someone say “Your music saved my life”, but the fans that tell me this are always so young and it breaks my heart seeing young teens struggling so much. I remember when I was the same age and was having these thoughts and it’s such a lonely place to find yourself because it’s not until later that you realise that you aren’t the only one. It sounds pretentious but there’s no point hiding that a lot of readers look up to the bands you write about, and I want to make sure at least one of us talking about their own problems so they know it happens to us as well. I completely agree with you, it’s definitely something that needs to be talked about. Could you tell us about your experience? It’s different for all the members that take part in making a tour happen but for me it’s mostly the pressure to do well. There’s months of planning that go in to it, expectations from fans who travel across the country to see you for two hours. We all have to leave our families for months at a time but if time comes and I don’t feel up to it or mess up then what was it all for, you know what I mean? It’s a lot of overthinking about the consequences of what will happen if you make a mistake so much so that you start to lose focus on what to do to avoid it. What is some advice you’d give to fans who feel the same way in their day to day life? Breathe. Breathe and try your best to clear your head in whatever way works best for you, and don’t feel bad for taking time for yourself is the most important thing I think. You can’t be the best you if you can’t find yourself in the midst of all the stress. Remember that you’ve made it through everything you’ve faced before and put your best foot forward, because you can’t move past it if you don’t move at all. And I know that everyone will have heard this a million time but it really does get better.
  6. 6. Article Copy One of the articles is going to be about an artists tattoos and why they got them. Word count 535. For this month’s edition of Ink Review, we brought in Elizabeth Wilson, lead and creator of one of this year’s biggest bands, Centurions! As always forour new readers, Ink Review is a monthly installation in Royalties where we ask an artist about the style and meaning of their tattoos to get to know a little bit more about them. In this issue, we have Elizabeth Wilson here to walk us through her ink choices. Elizabeth, I can see that all of your tattoos are done in black work is there any reason for that? I’ve wanted tattoos since I was like twelve/thirteen and the ones that always interested me the most were just simple pieces of artwork, I was never the biggest fan of like the big colourful murals that people would put across their entire bodies, not that I don’t like them but it was always a thought process of what would I like to be on my body. I think the thing that I like the most about having all black tattoos is that they look good with whatever I have on, they don’t clash with any outfits and I just think they look classy. Completely understandable when you’ve been under such an intense spotlight over the past few months. Could you tell us about why you got them? Are they linked to any experiences in your life? My family used to have quite strong views against tattoos, or at the very least about me having them so I wanted to make sure that if I was getting work done that it meant something with the hope that they would accept it more. So, the poppy down the middle of my chest was my first tattoo and it’s a link towards my mother, as I come from a Polish background and the poppy is a big representation of that. The only tattoo that doesn’t have much of a story is actually the leaves around my shoulders, which is my latest. What about placement? Is there anything that lead you to choosing where you decided to get them?
  7. 7. When I started getting my tattoos I wasn’t an artist, I was working at a small retail shop in the city centre and I wanted to make sure that if I needed to, I could easily put them all away. So, having them on my upper arms, shoulders and chest meant that if I had to go to a more professional setting all it took was a blouse and a blazer. Now that I’m in more of an open profession I might think of more visible placements for my next work. There’s still two tattoos you haven’t mentioned, can you tell us about, what is that a buffalo? It’s actually a Polish bison, which is a massive forest cow that lives in the mountains, it’s such a ridiculous and amazing animal. There is a beer named after them in Poland called Żubr and I got it done for my grandad who really enjoyed, as weird as it sounds. It’s just a way of remembering where you’re from. And what about the other one? Just a bison skeleton because I thought it looked cool.
  8. 8. Article Copy Double page spread about an artists personal interest in comic books. Word count 748. In this week’s issue of Royalties Personal Interview, we have one of Britain’s fastest growing artists, Gatsby, talk about his favorite pastime: Comics. For those of you who have picked up our magazine for the first time or maybe you’ve just never stopped on this page, Personal is a weekly interview that we like to host with different artists, as we believe that it is important for an artist to make sure that their audience has more ways to connect with them, and the best way to do this we feel is by allowing them to have a platform where they can openly talk about well, whatever they want! So, Gatsby, when we approached you with this interview you didn’t have to think twice about what you wanted to talk about, so this must have been on your mind for a while. Yeah man, to some people it might seem odd but it’s something I really wanted to share with fans because I know what kind of people listen to my music and I feel like they would really enjoy it, but I know that’s not everyone so even though I have thought about spreading it on social media, I know it’s not everyone’s sort of thing. My career has kind of skyrocketed really suddenly and I never expected it to go like this but I want to make sure that I still stay human, y’know? I don’t want the people that listen to my music to only see me as an album cover on their phone, I want to keep some of that same feeling from playing local gigs and having everyone know me. That’s really great because a lot of that mentality is being lost in mainstream music. So, tell us all about how comics affect your life. Oh, wow, it’s just always been one of those things that if someone asked a friend to describe me, comic book nerd was in the top 5. Growing up with the marvel movies was incredible and it made me want to expand on what I was seeing on screen, so I started going to the local comic book store in my city at least like three times a week. Really? surely there can’t be that much new comics to read in one week.
  9. 9. No there isn’t but it was the fact that I was making friends with the employees and other people my age, which for a kid who was super socially awkward, it was a really good place for me to start opening up. So, I’d go there and every Wednesday there would be an order ready for me of all the comics I wanted to keep up to date on, and other days I’d just go in to play a game with some of the workers when the shop was quiet or just read up on old issues. That is some dedication, what were some of your favorites then? I’ve been making this sound like I’m some kind of expert in all of this but frankly my favorites are the really well known ones, I’d get every new issue of Spiderman, batman, I kept up to date on ironman religiously. But aside from them I did venture into some more obscure stuff that I can promise you no one reading this will have ever heard of, I started learning German at one point because there was one series that I wanted to get into but they didn’t have a translated version. Can you speak any German now? Uhh I’d like to say I stuck to it over the years but I really haven’t, luckily they’ve made an English version now so I can avoid the angry Duolingo owl on my phone, but it has left me with a taste for German music. Is that something you’d like to expand into one day? I have honestly thought about it before but I know that right now it isn’t something I can focus on, there’s so much going on already, there wouldn’t be enough hours in the day. But maybe later down the line I could brush up on it and find someone to collaborate with, it’s just finding someone who would be willing to take on a very broken speaker for such a big project. I’ll keep an eye out for it. Well thank you so much for coming in and sharing your personal life with us, we’ll be seeing you again shortly for a gig review.
  10. 10. Flat Plan – FestivalPoster FestivalName and location Date for each line up Biggest Stage Name MiddleStage Name Small Stage Name Most popular artists attending Smaller artists/acoustic sets Middletier artists Social media links Drawn frame design
  11. 11. Flat Plan – Tattoo Double Page Spread Artists tattoo story and meaning. What meaning the tattoo has and why they decided to get it. Decision for placement and style. ARTICLE TITLE Small introduction interview with the artist about the page, why the magazine wanted to learn more about their tattoos and their meanings, links to their musical career and what their doing next, but primarily a more casual and personal interview with a popular artist. Tattoo was done during or after a tour that was significant to them, interviewer asks if they think they will get more work done during the tour that’s happening soon, linking to their music career This is their most well known tattoo that fans know the most – explain the story behind it The placement during production will depend on how I will personally position the model so that their work is visible but this is gives a general idea of how the page will look.
  12. 12. Flat plan – front cover MASTHEAD FREE POSTERS BARCODE TEARAWAY FEATURED ARTICLE FEATURED ARTICLE FEATURED ARTICLE MAGAZINE TITLE
  13. 13. Flat plan- comics double page spread PULL QUOTE SPACE FOR THE MODEL AGAINST THE BACKGROUND ARTICLE TITLE intro Question 1
  14. 14. Flat Plan – Effects Double Page Spread Article title Space for the interview – how working in this industry takes a toll on mental health and how the artist found ways of coping, giving advice to the readers who might be going through similar things. Fade the image to give more space for writing. Introduction to the article, why it’s being featured, why the artist decided to talk about it. About550 wordsacross bothboxes
  15. 15. Resources Equipment/ Props/ Costume needed Locations needed Instruments - Bass Anywhere with a neon sign DSLR camera Forest with train tracks Phone with high qualitycamera Comic book/Videogame store Leather Jacket College PhotographyStudio Live performance – local gig/festival
  16. 16. Contingency Planning Potential Issue Solution ModelsFailingtoShow Try and findpeople whowill eitherbe available atthe same time asa back up.Anothersolutionistoplantohave multiple modelsshowup at the same time, sothat if one failstoattendtime isnotwastedand productioncanmove forwardthe nextday. Illness/ failure toattendcollege Focuson doingwhateverworkispossibleathome,writingarticlesor planningotheraspectsof the project.If possiblegainaccesstoAdobe Photoshoptobe able tocontinue toeditandworkon pagesat home. Lack of internet access If I cannot gainaccessto the internetIwill prioritisethe workthatcan be done,like PowerPointsandwrittenworkthatcan thenbe scanned in. PoorTime Management In the eventof findingmyself behindschedule,Iwanttomake sure that It’spossibleforme totake advantage of the extraperiodsIcan come into college forwhere Ican accessall the work,as well as takingtime toworkat home. ComputerError The device Iwork oncan crash and there isnothingthatcan be done to avoidit, howeverIcantry and control how much I'mat riskof losingbymakingsure thatI save myprogressfrequently. Memory StickFailure orLose Makingsure that my workissavedinmore thanone place at all times isthe onlyway toavoidlosingall of myprogressshouldsomething happentothe memorystick. LocationPhotoshootIssues To try and avoidanypotential problemswithonlocation photography,I’mgoingtoplanoutanythingthatcan gowrong with eachindividualplace, andcheckweatherforecastsaheadof time to make sure that the weatherandnatural lightingfitstowhatIneed.
  17. 17. Health and Safety - Classroom Potential Issue How will the issue be avoided? Back pain Sitting at a desk for too long can cause back pain so it’s important to have regular breaks and do stretches. Anxiety Over-thinking and too much stress can have a negative effect on health. Taking a break from work and relaxing, within reason, is a good thing. Fatigue Make sure to continue drinking water and getting enough food throughout the day and planning an early night before the next morning can help avoid fatigue. Eye Strain Taking breaks every 90 minutes at a maximum to ensure that your not spending too much time in front of the screen and your eyes are getting a break, as it can cause more serious issues over time. Headaches Having a break to take time to have a drink and take pain killers if necessary, as trying to work through a headache can only make it worse. Hand Pain Working at a computer for a long time without a break can lead to hand cramps. Keeping your hands limber and maybe slowing down the speed at which you’re typing can help avoid this.
  18. 18. Health and Safety - Location Potential Issue How will the issue be avoided? Traffic I know that some of the locations I’ve been thinking about potentially using are going to be near areas of highly congested traffic or rail lines. Trying to find times where these areas are much quieter and making sure to pay constant attention to the surroundings are going to help avoid any problems. Weather Currently the weather is very unpredictable, so checking forecasts before any shoots is important to plan ahead in the event of heavy rain, strong wind or heat waves as these could cause colds, injuries and heat stroke. Risky Photography Directions I do not want to put any of my models in a pose that could lead to them being injured because of the environment not being suitable for the directions. Higher chance of damaging equipment on location Make sure that the camera strap is secure either around the neck or arm, eliminating the risk of dropping it. Live Performance Photography – audience could cause harm to myself or equipment Making sure that if I am to get good quality images I know that I am within a safe distance from the more intense part of the crowd to try and avoid injury.
  19. 19. Production Schedule Day Tasks Day 1 Begin work on CD cover, as the images I'm planning to use I can gather at home. Write article for mental health DPS. Day 2 Finish work on CD cover, bring models in for photoshoot in the studio. Day 3 Start work on the double page spread from the photoshoot, write up diary entry about progress so far. Day 4 – end of week 1 Complete 1st double page spread, complete week 1 diary, planned tattoo photoshoot for another DPS after college hours Day 5 Start tattoo double page spread, write the article copy for it as well. Day 6 Continue progess with tattoo spread, aim to finish it, if so look at ideas for festival poster.
  20. 20. Production Schedule Day Tasks Day 7 Finish the rest of the tattoo spread if necessary and move onto festival poster. Day 8 – end of week 2 Complete diary entries for the week, aim to finish the festival poster. Comic photoshoot planned after college hours. Day 9 Take time to make sure things are on schedule, finishing any missing parts. Write article copy for comic photoshoot. Day 10 Aim to complete the comic book spread in one day. Front cover photoshoot planned but may change. Day 11 If image is available for front cover, begin work. If not, complete comic if not already done. Plan out more pages if possible. Day 12 – end of week 3 Complete diary entries for the week, finish work on front cover. If I can do a live performance spread I will get the images over this weekend.
  21. 21. Production Schedule Day Tasks Day 13 Hopefully begin work on live performace spread, see if there are enough high quality images to include another. Day 14 Finish work on undetermined amount of live performance spreads. Day 15 Use images from shotoshoots to create a contents page Day 16 - end of week 4 Complete the production diary, make sure everything has been completed.

