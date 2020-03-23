First Reads Apples to Zeppelin: A Rockin' ABC for Cool Kids!

Download PDF Apples to Zeppelin: A Rockin' ABC for Cool Kids!

Apples to Zeppelin A Rockin' ABC for Cool Kids is the coolest board book ABC ever made. For beginning readers, it features over 100 words. The first important words in a babies' life like apple, dog, and socks are illustrated alongside the other essentials for every young rocker, such as; electric guitar, drums and microphone. The illustrations are all in the bright and nostalgic vintage style of the classic rock era. And, as if that isn't enough, every page contains a visual shout out to classic bands, like The Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and, of course, Led Zeppelin. The wide variety of bright and bold illustrations and the fun approach are sure to delight parent and child alike. Apples to Zeppelin is a well made board book that will survive the repeated readings every toddler will demand.

