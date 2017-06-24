Buen Vivir

Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 SISTEMA DE EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA CARRERA: CIENCIA DE LA EDUCACIÓN ASIGNATURA: PROYECTOS TUTOR...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Ecuador Crisis de un Modelo Importaciones versus Exportaciones Neodependismo Tecnológico Acum...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 2 CAPITALISMO Modelo de Gestión Tecnología Privatizada Educación Superior Industri...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 3 REVOLUCIÓN CIUDADANA Cobertura Calidad Investigación Cobertura Cobertura Analfab...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 4 Tecnología NUTRICIÓN Educación Básica Bachillerato Inicial Acceso Calidad Curríc...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 5 Desarrollo cognitivo Potencial Rendimiento Concentración Crecimiento NUTRICIÓN C...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 6 Alimentación Infantes NUTRIENTES Psicosocial Estimulación Mala Alimentación Salu...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 7 N.B.I QUINTILES Desnutrición Crónica Global Afecta Indígenas Quintiles BajosQuin...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 8 2000 - 2010 Porcentaje Índices de Desnutrición Alimentación Políticas Generales ...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 9 Por NIÑOS/AS DESNUTRIDOS Urbano Menor COSTA Alto índice Desnutrición SIERRA Logr...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 4.1 Alcanzar la Universalización en el Acceso a la Educción Inicial básica y Bachillerato, y ...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 SERVICIOS EDUCATIVOS Inicial Planificada Distritos Aspecto Nº 2 Circuitos Déficit Acceso Bach...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 3 Equipamiento REPOTENCIAR Uso te ticsInfraestructura Educación Pública Estándar d...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Educación Especial DiscapacidadesEstudiantesN. educativas Implementar Servicios ASPECTO Nº 4 ...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 5 Asistencia Garantiza PermanenciaDesempeño Sistema Nacional Educación Pública
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Acceso al Sistema Educativo EdadGeneroEtnia ASPECTO Nº 6 Personas Privadas Migrantes
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 7 Regulación y Control Todos los NivelesParticulares Gratuidad Hasta el Tercer Niv...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Articulación TecnologíaCulturaSuperior Coherente Sistema de Educación ASPECTO Nº 8 E Innovaci...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 9 Clasistas Mecanismo Sistema EducativoDiscriminatorias Patriarcales Racistas Sexi...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 4.4 Mejorar la calidad de la educación en todos sus niveles y modalidades, para la generación...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 2 Inst. Educativas Generar SeguimientosApoyo Continuo Estándar de Calidad
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Perfil de Salida Estudiantes de calidad Niveles Educativos Competencia Destreza ASPECTO Nº 3 ...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Erradicar Régimen Escenarios contenidos Centros Educativos ASPECTO Nº 4 Cultura de Paz Buen V...
Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 4.6 Promover la interacción reciproca entre la educación, el sector productivo y la investiga...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Buen Vivir

26 views

Published on

Fortalecer la calidad de educación del buen vivir

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Buen Vivir

  1. 1. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 SISTEMA DE EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA CARRERA: CIENCIA DE LA EDUCACIÓN ASIGNATURA: PROYECTOS TUTOR: MSC. GONZALO REMACHE NOMBRE: ALICIA ROSA GREFA SHIGUANGO TEMA: ANÁLISIS DEL BUEN VIVIR
  2. 2. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Ecuador Crisis de un Modelo Importaciones versus Exportaciones Neodependismo Tecnológico Acumulación y Distribución Calidad y Democracia Sostenibilidad Ambiental Tarea Nº 1 1.1 Titulo: Diagnóstico del Buen Vivir
  3. 3. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 2 CAPITALISMO Modelo de Gestión Tecnología Privatizada Educación Superior Industrialización Ciencia y Tecnología -Investigación -Desarrollo -Innovación Economía Vinculo a la Investigación Innovación Social
  4. 4. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 3 REVOLUCIÓN CIUDADANA Cobertura Calidad Investigación Cobertura Cobertura Analfabetismo Educación Superior Equipamiento Conocimiento Contenidos Educativos Índice EDUCACIÓN
  5. 5. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 4 Tecnología NUTRICIÓN Educación Básica Bachillerato Inicial Acceso Calidad Currículo Convivencia Pacífica Ciencia Docencia
  6. 6. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 5 Desarrollo cognitivo Potencial Rendimiento Concentración Crecimiento NUTRICIÓN Capacidad Mental Bajo Peso Gestación Dificultad Entorno Facilidad Aprender
  7. 7. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 6 Alimentación Infantes NUTRIENTES Psicosocial Estimulación Mala Alimentación Salud Desnutrición Críticos DesarrolloPrenatal Primeros años Cognitivo Físico Emocional
  8. 8. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 7 N.B.I QUINTILES Desnutrición Crónica Global Afecta Indígenas Quintiles BajosQuintiles alto Crónica Considerable
  9. 9. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 8 2000 - 2010 Porcentaje Índices de Desnutrición Alimentación Políticas Generales 30% - 23%Urbana Rural 16 % Población 2010 Desarrollo
  10. 10. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 9 Por NIÑOS/AS DESNUTRIDOS Urbano Menor COSTA Alto índice Desnutrición SIERRA Logra Reducción AMAZONÍA Regiones Desnutrición Porcentajes Afecta Crónica Menores de 5 años Desnutrición 30% De
  11. 11. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 4.1 Alcanzar la Universalización en el Acceso a la Educción Inicial básica y Bachillerato, y Democratizar el acceso a la educación superior Aspecto Nº 1 Ampliar Cobertura Menor 5 años EDUCACIÓN INICIAL modelo Al Conforme Capacitación Estimular Centros Infantiles Oferta Educativa Oferta Educativa
  12. 12. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 SERVICIOS EDUCATIVOS Inicial Planificada Distritos Aspecto Nº 2 Circuitos Déficit Acceso Bachillerato Básica
  13. 13. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 3 Equipamiento REPOTENCIAR Uso te ticsInfraestructura Educación Pública Estándar de Calidad
  14. 14. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Educación Especial DiscapacidadesEstudiantesN. educativas Implementar Servicios ASPECTO Nº 4 Sistema Educativo Ordinario Extraordinario
  15. 15. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 5 Asistencia Garantiza PermanenciaDesempeño Sistema Nacional Educación Pública
  16. 16. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Acceso al Sistema Educativo EdadGeneroEtnia ASPECTO Nº 6 Personas Privadas Migrantes
  17. 17. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 7 Regulación y Control Todos los NivelesParticulares Gratuidad Hasta el Tercer Nivel
  18. 18. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Articulación TecnologíaCulturaSuperior Coherente Sistema de Educación ASPECTO Nº 8 E Innovación
  19. 19. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 9 Clasistas Mecanismo Sistema EducativoDiscriminatorias Patriarcales Racistas Sexistas
  20. 20. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 4.4 Mejorar la calidad de la educación en todos sus niveles y modalidades, para la generación de conocimiento y la formación integral de personas creativas, solidarias, responsables, criticas , participativas y productivas, bajo los principio de igualdad, equidad social y territorialidad. Aspecto Nº 1 Acreditar Estándar de Calidad EvaluarFortalecer Niveles Educativos Buen Vivir
  21. 21. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Aspecto Nº 2 Inst. Educativas Generar SeguimientosApoyo Continuo Estándar de Calidad
  22. 22. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Perfil de Salida Estudiantes de calidad Niveles Educativos Competencia Destreza ASPECTO Nº 3 Logros Aprendizajes
  23. 23. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 Erradicar Régimen Escenarios contenidos Centros Educativos ASPECTO Nº 4 Cultura de Paz Buen Vivir
  24. 24. Bibliografía: Semplades 2003 4.6 Promover la interacción reciproca entre la educación, el sector productivo y la investigación, científica y tecnología, para la transformación de la matriz productiva y la satisfacción de necesidades. Aspecto Nº 1 Talento Humano Oferta educativa Aprendizajes Investigación Resolución ArticulaciónProducción Innovación

×