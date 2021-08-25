Successfully reported this slideshow.
[Escriba el nombre de la compañía] 3.300 MATEMATICA APLICADA PARTICIPANTE: ALICIA FONG C.I. 10467117
Matemáticas aplicadas Se refiere a todos aquellos métodos y herramientas matemáticas que pueden ser utilizados en el análi...
Fundamentos. El papel de las matemáticas ha sido, y sigue siendo, motivo de discusión en cuanto a su contenido y metodología didáctica.
Aug. 25, 2021
Matemáticas aplicadas

TRABAJO TRAYECTO III

Matemáticas aplicadas

  1. 1. [Escriba el nombre de la compañía] 3.300 MATEMATICA APLICADA PARTICIPANTE: ALICIA FONG C.I. 10467117
  2. 2. Matemáticas aplicadas Se refiere a todos aquellos métodos y herramientas matemáticas que pueden ser utilizados en el análisis o solución de problemas pertenecientes al área de las ciencias aplicadas o sociales. Sus características son: Da precisión y dirección para la solución del problema. Permite una comprensión profunda del sistema modelado. Prepara el camino para un mejor diseño o control de un sistema. Permite el uso eficiente de las capacidades informáticas modernas. Aplicabilidad de las matemáticas aplicadas > Cálculo. > Álgebra lineal. > Teoría de probabilidad. > Estadística matemática. > Investigación de Operaciones. > Análisis complejo / Variable compleja. > Análisis de Fourier. > Sistemas dinámicos. > Teoría de control. > Optimización. > Matemáticas discretas.
  3. 3. Fundamentos. El papel de las matemáticas ha sido, y sigue siendo, motivo de discusión en cuanto a su contenido y metodología didáctica. Una idea ampliamente aceptada es que la función de las matemáticas en las carreras técnicas y en la ciencia en general, consiste en proporcionar un modelo matemático del problema técnico o científico a tratar. Por tanto, el aprendizaje de esta disciplina debe orientarse de forma que proporcione: a) La capacidad de formular dicho modelo matemático, empezando por la propia descripción del problema en términos matemáticos. b) La capacidad de análisis y resolución del modelo, bien sea por métodos analíticos, numéricos, estadísticos, etc. c) La interpretación y discusión de los resultados obtenidos. BIBLIOGRAFIA; - FUNDAMENTOS DE MATEMÁTICA APLICADA Ihttps://cvnet.cpd.ua.es - https://www.caracteristicas.co/matematica/

TRABAJO TRAYECTO III

