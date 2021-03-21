Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GLOGALIZACION Y MERCADOS DE SERVICIOS Participante: Alicia Fong Cedula: 10467117 Tutor académico: Profesor José Pineda Bar...
Este peligro potencial está forzando crecientemente a los países industriales a percatarse de que, para poder volver a cre...
mercado en el sentido más específico, hay que relacionarle con otras variables, como el producto o una zona determinada. M...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Glogalizacion y mercados de servicios tema 7

22 views

Published on

GLOBALIZACION Y MERCADOS DE SERVICIO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Glogalizacion y mercados de servicios tema 7

  1. 1. GLOGALIZACION Y MERCADOS DE SERVICIOS Participante: Alicia Fong Cedula: 10467117 Tutor académico: Profesor José Pineda Barquisimeto, Marzo del 2021
  2. 2. Este peligro potencial está forzando crecientemente a los países industriales a percatarse de que, para poder volver a crecer en un mundo más eficaz y justo, tenían que aceptar más exportaciones manufactureras y agrícolas del Segundo y Tercer Mundo, que sólo podrían compensar fundamentalmente con mayores exportaciones de servicios a los mismos. En efecto, estos países al haberse transformado en exportadores de manufacturas no absorben de los países industriales nada más que exportaciones manufactureras de alta tecnología, que debido a su pequeño volumen tienen un valor menor del necesario. Por lo que han de ir crecientemente acompañadas de exportaciones de servicios. Intentar mantener como base de las economías llamadas industriales, la industria manufacturera es simplemente un propósito anti-histórico. Incluso en el país dónde sobrevive con más pujanza, debido a sus raíces de investigación científica y tecnológica, la industria manufacturera es crecientemente minoritaria. Globalización La globalización es un proceso económico, tecnológico, social y cultural a gran escala, que consiste en la creciente comunicación e interdependencia entre distintos países unificando sus mercados, sociedades y culturas, a través de una serie de transformaciones sociales, económicas y políticas que les dan un carácter global. El proceso dominante actualmente es el de “servicio” de las industrias manufactureras o de una encapsulación de servicios en las manufacturas, dado que la mayor parte de los ingresos de las empresas manufactureras provienen de las ventas de servicios. Uno de los efectos económicos de la globalización es la interconexión de los mercados mundiales, que es básicamente la movilidad mundial de bienes y servicios, de trabajadores, de capital y de inversión. A nivel mundial no hay forma de regular el mercado laboral, porque cada país tiene sus propias leyes laborales. Mercado En términos económicos generales el mercado designa aquel conjunto de personas y organizaciones que participan de alguna forma en la compra y venta de los bienes y servicios o en la utilización de los mismos. Para definir el
  3. 3. mercado en el sentido más específico, hay que relacionarle con otras variables, como el producto o una zona determinada. Mercados de servicios. Están constituidos por aquellos mercados en los que los compradores individuales o familiares adquieren bienes intangibles para su satisfacción presente o futura, ejemplo: los servicios, la lavandería, enseñanza, sanidad, etc. La Globalización constituye un proceso de integración de los mercados nacionales en un mercado global, y en la cual las relaciones entre los países tienden a aumentar, gracias a su ampliación y profundización. Se trata de la multiplicación de las relaciones entre naciones, es decir internaciones La Globalización constituye un proceso de integración de los mercados nacionales en un mercado global, y en la cual las relaciones entre los países tienden a aumentar, gracias a su ampliación y profundización. Se trata de la multiplicación de las relaciones entre naciones, es decir internaciones. A este proceso también se le llama mundialización o internacionalización. Este proceso se distingue por abarcar muy diversas relaciones entre los países, tales como la de carácter cultural, político, migratorio, comercial y financiero. Ahora bien, el fenómeno globalización no es nuevo, sino el contrario es de larga data. Uno de los grandes gestores de la globalización lo fue Marco Polo, su vocación al comercio y su objetivo de establecer nuevas rutas comerciales marca el ícono de esas relaciones internacionales comerciales hacia los lejanos y místicos reinos de Oriente. BIBLIOGRAFIA https://hoy.com.do/la-globalizacion-en-los-mercados/ Globalización y mercadotecnia de servicios | Monografías Pluswww.monografias.com › docs › Globalización

×