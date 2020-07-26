Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ensayo: Las estrategias did�cticas de ense�anza y aprendizaje mediadas por las TIC. Autores Alicia Ambrosino y Manuel Cost...
Por ello debe ocurrir un tr�nsito de un modelo de educaci�n centrado en el docente a un modelo centrado en el estudiante, ...
Las TIC tambi�n funcionan como herramientas psicol�gicas con un papel mediador en el tri�ngulo interactivo estudiante-prof...
Ensayo alicia y manuel

Ensayo sobre TIC

Published in: Education
Ensayo alicia y manuel

  1. 1. Ensayo: Las estrategias did�cticas de ense�anza y aprendizaje mediadas por las TIC. Autores Alicia Ambrosino y Manuel Costa. En el desarrollo de las sociedades contempor�neas existen dos factores que constituyen los pilares fundamentales de su evoluci�n y �stos son el aprendizaje y la educaci�n. Ambos factores afectan a los individuos que componen dichas sociedades promoviendo cambios de h�bitos y de paradigmas. El siglo XXI se ha caracterizado por un cambio de valores y transformaciones que ha hecho que los hombres busquen nuevas v�as para la adquisici�n de conocimientos y competencias, en donde los recursos inform�ticos han pasado a ser los protagonistas. Unido a esto nos encontramos frente a una sociedad orientada a la innovaci�n tecnol�gica e industrial, con acceso a una mayor cantidad de recursos, generando as� nuevas formas de socializaci�n en donde el uso de las tecnolog�as de la informaci�n y comunicaci�n (TIC) juegan un papel fundamental. Las herramientas inform�ticas afectaron directamente los procesos educativos y de aprendizaje, los nuevos usos de la tecnolog�a dieron paso a procesos de aprendizaje mediante la producci�n, producci�n de conocimiento. El conocimiento pasa a ser el recurso clave ya que incide en el desarrollo tecnol�gico, esto a su vez hace que el rol de la educaci�n pase a ser primordial y, por ello, los procesos educativos y de aprendizaje deben ser orientados a procesos abiertos y flexibles que permitan una visi�n global del mundo con m�ltiples visiones. Las TIC permiten el acceso a una gran cantidad experiencias cognitivas que aumentan la calidad educativa. Esto requiere de cambios en la concepci�n del proceso educativo, los roles del profesor y del alumno deben transformarse para hacer frente a los nuevos retos tecnol�gicos. El profesor deja de ser un transmisor del conocimiento de forma unilateral para pasar a ser un verificador de los logros de cada alumno. Por su parte los alumnos buscan y deben hacer una valoraci�n de las fuentes de informaci�n utilizadas, siendo m�s activo y cr�tico su papel en su proceso de formaci�n.
  2. 2. Por ello debe ocurrir un tr�nsito de un modelo de educaci�n centrado en el docente a un modelo centrado en el estudiante, donde los contenidos ya no son la �nica posibilidad de informaci�n y conocimiento, y la relaci�n docente-estudiante es integrada por las TIC, como mediadoras de un proceso pedag�gico, tecnol�gico y comunicativo en la ense�anza aprendizaje. Las Competencias y est�ndares TIC desde la dimensi�n pedag�gica genera una nueva perspectiva desde niveles de apropiaci�n de las TIC en la pr�ctica educativa docente la estructuraci�n y/o selecci�n de dichos modelos debe considerar aspectos que transciendan el manejo t�cnico de programas y equipamiento; deben estar centrados en el desarrollo de competencias TIC desde una dimensi�n pedag�gica, did�ctica, reflexiva y cr�tica en torno al papel que las tecnolog�as juegan en la construcci�n de las tecnolog�as del conocimiento y desarrollo social. Los usos de las TIC permiten trascender las barreras espaciales y temporales de acceso a la informaci�n, la formaci�n y la educaci�n y, por otro lado, favorecen el procesamiento que el usuario hace de esa informaci�n. Actualmente se tiene el acceso a grandes cantidades de informaci�n; que hacen posible representar informaciones que se transforman en el tiempo, con una naturaleza coherentemente estructurada y l�gica; la hipermedia y la multimedia favorecen que la informaci�n pueda ser representada en diferentes formatos de manera no lineal; la interactividad hace posible la manipulaci�n de la informaci�n, desde la dimensi�n pedag�gica. Una perspectiva desde niveles de apropiaci�n de las TIC en la pr�ctica educativa docente de manera bidireccional, ya que la herramienta tecnol�gica retroalimenta la acci�n del usuario, quien a su vez se reorienta gracias a esta retroalimentaci�n y la conectividad, que permite el trabajo en red, abriendo nuevas posibilidades al trabajo grupal y colaborativo, proporcionando diversidad de ayudas en cantidad y calidad tanto para los docentes como para los estudiantes. Los usos de las herramientas tecnol�gicas y su impacto en la educaci�n dependen en gran medida del conocimiento y aprovechamiento de dichas caracter�sticas por parte del docente y el estudiante.
  3. 3. Las TIC tambi�n funcionan como herramientas psicol�gicas con un papel mediador en el tri�ngulo interactivo estudiante-profesor-contenidos y busca generar espacios educativos significativos, estos espacios permiten la interacci�n del estudiante con sus pares para la resoluci�n de problemas y alcanzar sus competencias. El proceso de integraci�n de las TIC en los escenarios educativos requiere de la estructuraci�n de un soporte tecno-pedag�gico en coherencia con los lineamientos institucionales. Las TIC se incorporan para mejorar la calidad educativa dependiendo del uso que se les d� en la pr�ctica, utilizando la innovaci�n seg�n la pr�ctica. El manejo de la tecnolog�a es fundamental para poder alcanzar las competencias planteadas en las TIC as� como las estrategias did�cticas necesarias en cada �rea de aprendizaje. Se busca pasar del uso instrumental de la tecnolog�a a aprender a trav�s de ella. Aqu� el papel del docente es fundamental, �ste se debe formar en el buen uso de la tecnolog�a para poder transmitirlo a sus estudiantes, aun cuando existen m�ltiples recursos multimedia, si no son conocidos y utilizados por los docentes no cumplen ninguna funci�n. BIBLIOGRAF�A PINEDA, Diana. Formaci�n de docentes virtuales en estrategias did�cticas mediadas por TIC para el fortalecimiento de los procesos de formaci�n en educaci�n virtual de la Universidad Tecnol�gica de Pereira. Colombia. En l�nea: https://intellectum.unisabana.edu.co/bitstream/handle/10818/39813/Proyecto%20D iana%20A.%20Pineda.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y VALENCIA_MOLINA, Tatiana y otros. Competencias y est�ndares TIC desde la dimensi�n pedag�gica: Una perspectiva desde los niveles de apropiaci�n de las TIC en la pr�ctica educativa docente. Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Cali, Colombia. (2016). En l�nea: http://www.unesco.org/new/fileadmin/MULTIMEDIA/FIELD/Santiago/pdf/Competen cias-estandares-TIC.pdf

