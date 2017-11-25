Помісячний план роботи педагога-організатора

ЗАТВЕРДЖУЮ Директор школи - інтернату ____________ С.О. Гринюк « 01 » вересня 2017 р. Помісячний план роботи педагога – ор...
обговорити питання, пов`язані з попередженням нещасних випадків нещасних випадків на дорогах;  конкурс на кращу газету «С...
виховних годин, бесід та інших тематичних заходів присвяченихвшануванню пам’яті захисників, які віддали життя за незалежні...
Ж О В Т Е Н Ь 1 Міжнародний день людей похилого віку. День ветерана. Волонтерська допомога « Допоможи ветерану» 2 - 11 01....
КВД 1 Виставка – конкурс осінніх композицій «Осінній букет вчителю» 2 - 11 30.09 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 2 Конкурс осіннього...
роботу ДЮР; 5)провести бесіди, кл.години з вивчення правил протипожежної безпеки 6) екскурсії до пожежної частини , с. Пан...
13 День пам’яті жертв голодомору та політичних репресій. (Відзначається у четверту суботу листопада) Всеукраїнська акція «...
2. Міжнародний день інвалідів. Акція «Не будь байдужим..» 2 - 11 03.12 з 01.12 по 05.12 Чабан С.В. вихователі 2-11 3 День ...
К В Д 1 Конкурс малюнка « Загадкові візерунки зими» 2 - 11 02.12 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 2 -11 2 Міжнародний день пам’яті же...
6 День студентів ( Тетянин день.) Вітально – розважальна програма «Милі Тетянки» 2 - 11 25.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 7...
очима дітей» - конкурс малюнка « Моя школа у майбутньому» - загальношкільне свято « Тобі рідна школо! 2. Тиждень сприяння ...
7 Міжнародний день рідної мови.( Лінійка) Турнір знавців української поезії. 2 - 11 21.02 Чабан С.В. Вчителі укр..мови та ...
покликання»; Зустрічі з людьми різних професій соціальний педагог, психолог 5 Міжнародний день щастя Всесвітній день Земл...
п л а н о в о К В І Т Е Н Ь 1 Міжнародний день птахів. День гумору -конкурс на кращу гумореску; -конкурс стіннівок «Зі шк...
-акція «Грані добра» (допомога ветеранам ВВВ) 6 Всесвітній день авіації та космонавтики - Екскурсія на місце де проживав к...
п л а н о в о Т Р А В Е Н Ь 1 Конкурс малюнків на асфальті «Світ очима дитини» 2-11 01.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 2 Ден...
без тютюнопаління! кл. керівники 9. Розробити плану роботи з учнями на літній період. 2-11 з 19.05 по 31.05 Чабан С.В. Рад...
Помісячний план роботи педагога-організатора
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Помісячний план роботи педагога-організатора

20 views

Published on

Помісячний план роботи педагога-організатора

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Помісячний план роботи педагога-організатора

  1. 1. ЗАТВЕРДЖУЮ Директор школи - інтернату ____________ С.О. Гринюк « 01 » вересня 2017 р. Помісячний план роботи педагога – організатора Олександрійської загальноосвітньої школи – інтернату І – ІІІ ступенів Кіровоградської обласної ради на 2017– 2018 н.р. № з/ п Заходи Задіяні класи Термін проведення Відповідальні Примітка В Е Р Е С Е Н Ь 1 Свято Першого дзвоника. 2 - 11 01.09. Чабан С.В. Ткаченко О.М. 2 Гра «Лідер». Вибори у класі : Анкета – скарбничка « Думаю, мрію, пропоную…» 2 - 11 з 04.09 по 13.09 Чабан С.В. Класні керівники Вихователі 2-11 3 Всесвітній день краси Конкурс на найкращий букет чи композицію з природного матеріалу. 2 -11 09.09 Чабан С.В. вихователі, класні керівники 4 День фізичної культури і спорту (Відзначається в другу суботу вересня) Свято» Тато, мама, я – спортивна сім'я». 2 - 11 12.09 Чабан С.В. Жанталай Л.М. Жанталай В.В. вихователі (2-11) 5 Міжнародний день пам'яті жертв фашизму. Лінійка пам’яті 2 - 11 10.09 ( друга неділя вересня) 11.09 Педагог – організатор вихователі, класні керівники 6 Тиждень знань Правил Дорожнього руху на тему : «Ми – за безпеку руху»  оформлення класних стендів з інформацією про безпечний рух дітей;  випуск газети «Світлофор»;  проведення класних та виховних годин: «Подорож до країни Дорожніх знаків»; «Азбука безпеки»; «Я – учасник дорожнього руху»  на батьківських зборах 2 - 11 2 - 11 з 11.09 по 15.09 ЗВР Пед.- орг. Чабан С.В. Вихователі (2-11) Кл.керівники (2- 11) Вихователі 8 -11 Вихователі 2-7
  2. 2. обговорити питання, пов`язані з попередженням нещасних випадків нещасних випадків на дорогах;  конкурс на кращу газету «Світлофор – мій товариш»;  вікторина з ПДР «Чи знаєш ти обов`язки та права пішоходів?»;  конкурс малюнка на асфальті «Світлофор – мій товариш»; зустріч з інспекторами ДАІ «Нещасні випадки на дорогах» 8 - 11 2 - 9 8 – 11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 8- 11 7 Міжнародний день Миру Всеукраїнська освітня кампанія під гаслом « Права народів на мир» Конкурс малюнка «Голуб миру» 2 - 11 21.09 з 19.09 по 22.09 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 8 День партизанської слави. 1. Лінійка пам′яті. 2. Екскурсія по місцях пов’язаних з діями учасників партизанського руху . 3.Надання шефської допомоги ветеранам В.В.в. 2 - 11 22.09 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 9 Всесвітній день туризму. Змагання . 2– 11 27.09 Чабан С.В. Жанталай Л.М. Жанталай В.В. вихователі 2 - 11 10. День пам’яті жертв Бабиного Яру Проведення заходів інформаційно – просвітницького характеру, присвячені трагедії у Бабиному Яру. 2 - 11 29.09 - 02.10 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Кл.керівники 11. Вивчення діяльності М.С.Грушевського, першого Президента України «Титанічна постать на ниві української історії» 5-11 29.09 педагог- організатор вихователі, класні керівники, 12. Всеукраїнський день бібліотек Операція «Живи, книго!» Свято Віри, Надії, Любові та їхньої матері Софії. 2 - 11 30.09 Бібліотекар Липка Г.І. Учн.самовряд. 13. Організувати зустрічі учнів з учасниками антитерористичної операції та волонтерами, які надають їм допомогу. 5- 11 Протягом року ЗВР Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Кл.керівники 14. Організувати проведення лінійок та уроків пам’яті, круглих столів, конференцій, 2 - 11 Протягом року Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Кл.керівники
  3. 3. виховних годин, бесід та інших тематичних заходів присвяченихвшануванню пам’яті захисників, які віддали життя за незалежність і територіальну цілісність України. бібліотекар 15. Оновити тематичний стенд – фотовиставку присвячену учасникам бойових дій, які загинули захищаючи державний суверенітет та цілісність України. Вересень та протягом року Чабан С.В. Липка Г.І. – бібл.. 16. К В Д 1 Перегляд мультфільмів про поведінку учнів в школі.( « В країні не вивченихуроків» , « Уроки тітоньки сови» та інше.) 3 – 11 02.09 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 2. День винахідника і раціоналізатора (Відзначається у третю суботу вересня) Конкурс виробів з бросового матеріалу 09.09 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 3. Перегляд фільму про партизанський рух в роки Великої Вітчизняної війни. 1 - 11 16.09 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 4. Ігри на свіжому повітрі 1 - 6 23.09 Чабан С.В. Вихователь п о з а п л а н о в о
  4. 4. Ж О В Т Е Н Ь 1 Міжнародний день людей похилого віку. День ветерана. Волонтерська допомога « Допоможи ветерану» 2 - 11 01.10 Вихователі 2 - 11 2 День працівника світи . Концертна програма «Серця віддаємо вчителю» День самоврядування. Конкурс стіннівок «Святковий вернісаж» Всесвітній день вчителя. 2 - 11 2 - 11 01.10 29.09 05.10 Чабан С.В. Керівник хореогр. гуртка. Зилінка О.Є. Кл.керівники Вихователі 2 – 11 класів 3 Заходи присвячені 76й річниці трагічних подій в урочищі "Зелена брама" 2 - 11 03.10 Кл.керівники Вихователі 2 – 11 класів 4. День юриста Лекція « Я і мої права і обов’язки » 10-11 08.10 фахівець, вчитель права 5. Покрова. День українського козацтва. День молитви за всіх полеглих за волю і державність України. День Захисника України. Спортивнізмагання присвячені Дню українського козацтва Посвята в кадети 2 - 11 14.10 13.10 Чабан С.В. Жанталай В.В. Жанталай Л.М. Дюшко О.М. Авдєєв Р.В. 6 Виставка – конкурс осінніх композицій «Осінь – чарівниця» Проведення Родинного свята «Гарбузової каші» 2 – 11 2-4 з 16.10 по 22.10 Класовод 4 кл. Вихователі 2 - 7 7 День Організації Об'єднаних Націй:  Проведення конкурсу малюнків « Голуб миру» під гаслом « Права народів на мир»; Міжнародний день боротьби жінок за мир 2 – 11 24.10 25.10 Чабан С.В. Кл.керівники Вихователі 2 – 11 класів 8 День визволення України від німецько – фашистських загарбників. ( 1944р ) Лінійка пам’яті. 2 – 11 28 .10 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 – 11 9 День пам’яті жертв політичних репресій. Інформаційна година. 8 - 11 30.10 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 8 - 11 10. Розробити план виховної роботи з учнями на осінні канікули.( 28.10 по 05.11 ) 2 – 11 з 23.10 по 27.10 Чабан С.В. Члени ШП
  5. 5. КВД 1 Виставка – конкурс осінніх композицій «Осінній букет вчителю» 2 - 11 30.09 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 2 Конкурс осіннього віночку 2 - 11 07.10 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 3 Ігри на свіжому повітрі. 2 - 11 14.10 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 4. Акція « Клумба» прибирання на клумбах. 2 - 11 21.10 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 5. День визволення України від німецько – фашистських загарбників. ( 1944р ) Акція « Допоможемо ветеранам» 2 - 11 28.10 Чабан С.В. Вихователь п о з а п л а н о в о Л И С Т О П А Д 1 Всесвітній день чоловіків ( перша субота листопада) Спортивнізмагання. 2 - 11 04.11 Чабан С.В. вихователі 2 Міжнародний день запобіганню експлуатації навколишнього середовища під час війни та збройних конфліктів. Проведення бесід,усних журналів тощо. 2 - 11 06.11 Чабан С.В. Липка Г.І.- бібліотекар вихователі, класні керівники, 3 Тиждень знань безпеки життєдіяльності на тему: «Сірники не чіпай – вогонь не закликай! » 1)зустріч з представниками пожежної охорони; 2)оформити куточки протипожежної безпеки; 3) конкурс малюнка та стіннівки за темою тижня. 4)спланувати і організувати 2 - 11 6 – 11 2 – 11 1 – 5 6 - 11 з 06.11 по 10.11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 6-11 Вихователі 2 - 11, Вихователі 1-5 Вихователі 6-11 Чабан С.В.
  6. 6. роботу ДЮР; 5)провести бесіди, кл.години з вивчення правил протипожежної безпеки 6) екскурсії до пожежної частини , с. Пантаївка , м. Олександрії, м. Кропивницький . 2 – 11 2 - 9 Вихователі 2 - 11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2- 9 4. День української писемності та мови. «Літературна вітальня» Міжнародний день боротьби з фашизмом та антисемітизмом. 2 - 11 09.11 Чабан С.В. Вчитель укр..мови та літ. Савичева Н.Я. Класні керівники, Вихователі 2 - 11 5 Всесвітній день науки. Конкурс винахідників 2- 11 10.11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 6 Міжнародний день енергозбереження ( Акція « Збережемо електроенергію») 2 - 11 11.11 Чабан С.В. Класні керівники, Вихователі 2 - 11 7 День пам’яті дітям, які загинули під колесами автотранспорту Інформаційні години « Щоб не трапилось біди…!» 2 - 11 15.11 Чабан С.В. Класні керівники, Вихователі 2 - 11 8 Міжнародний день толерантності (терпимості)  бесіди : «Толерантність – це прояв людської індивідуальності»; «Толерантність – це гармонія у різноманітності» 2 - 11 16.11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 9 Міжнародний день відмови від куріння (Відзначається у третій четвер листопада) 5 - 11 16.11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Кер.гуртків 10 Міжнародний День студента. Заочна подорож навчальними закладами України. «Я майбутній студент…» 8 - 11 17.11 Вихователі 8-11 Представники навч.закладів та міського центру зайнятості 11 Всесвітній день дитини. Спортивно- розважальна програма «У дружньому сімейному колі» 100 років з дня проголошення Української Народної Республіки ІІІ Універсалом Української Центральної ради. ( Історична година) 2 – 11 8 - 11 20.11 20.11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Кер.гуртків Вч.іст. Колосай О.В. Кл.кер. 8 - 11 12 Всесвітній день вітань. Святкова скринька (пошта) «На вітання щедрі душі наші!» 2 - 11 21.11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11
  7. 7. 13 День пам’яті жертв голодомору та політичних репресій. (Відзначається у четверту суботу листопада) Всеукраїнська акція «Засвіти свічку». (четверта субота листопада) 1) Лінійка пам’яті. 2) Впорядкування могили « Жертвам голодомору» 2 - 11 10 - 11 25.11 Чабан С.В. Кл.кервники Вихователі 2– 11 кл. К В Д 1 Всесвітній день чоловіків ( перша субота листопада) Спортивнізмагання. 2 - 11 04.10 Чабан С.В. вихователі2-11 2. Міжнародний день енергозбереження ( Акція « Збережемо електроенергію») До Міжнародного дня науки в ім′я миру та розвитку. Конкурс винахідників 1 - 11 11.11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 3. Заочна подорож навчальними закладами України. «Я майбутній студент…» 9 - 11 18.11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 9-11 4. День пам’яті жертв голодомору та політичних репресій. Всеукраїнська акція «Засвіти свічку». 2 - 11 25.11 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 п о з а п л а н о в о Г Р У Д Е Н Ь 1 Всесвітній день боротьби зі СНІДом. Зустріч з лікарем - епідеміологом про профілактику зараження ВІЛ – інфекцією. 6 - 11 01.12 Чабан С.В. вихователі 6-11
  8. 8. 2. Міжнародний день інвалідів. Акція «Не будь байдужим..» 2 - 11 03.12 з 01.12 по 05.12 Чабан С.В. вихователі 2-11 3 День Збройних Сил України. 1) Провести зустріч хлопців 8 – 11 класів із працівниками військового комісаріату « Українська армія сьогодні: проблеми і перспективи» 2) Провести конкурс пісні та строю. 3) Організувати екскурсію до військової частини. День визволення м. Олександрія від німецько – фашистських загарбників. Екскурсія до музею Мира в м. Олександрія 2 – 11 8 -11 2 - 11 2 - 11 5- 11 06.12 з 04.12 по 08.12 За домовленністю Чабан С.В. Класоводи 1 – 4 Кл.кер.5 – 11 Вихователі 2 – 11 Жанталай В.В. Жанталай Л.М. Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 . Чабан С.В. Вихователі 5 - 11 4 Міжнародний день пам’яті жертв геноциду, вшановування їх гідності і запобігання цьому злочину. (Виховні заходи, перегляд відеоматеріалів..) 2 - 11 09.12 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 – 11 5 Міжнародний день захисту прав людини. Година спілкування «Права та обов′язки громадянинаУкраїни» 6 - 11 10.12 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 6-11 Кл.керівники 6-11 6 Свято Андрія. Андріївські вечорниці. 1 - 11 13.12 Чабан С.В. керівники гуртків Вихователі 1 – 11 7 День вшанування учасників ліквідації наслідків аварії на Чорнобильській АЕС(14.12) Лінійка пам’яті 1-11 14.12 Чабан С.В. 8. Свято Миколая. 1 - 11 19.12 Чабан С.В. керівники гуртків Вихователі 1 –11 9. Розробити план виховної роботи на час зимових канікул (з 25.12 – 08.01.18 р.) з 19.12 по 23.12 Чабан С.В. Рада школи 10 Підготувати та провести новорічні ранки: 1) Свято Новорічної ялинки для молодших школярів. 2) Новорічний ранок. 3) Новорічний карнавал 4) Конкурс на кращу новорічну газету, оформлення класу… 2 – 4 5 - 8 9 – 11 2- 11 з 21.12 по 22.12 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 1-11 Кер.гуртків.
  9. 9. К В Д 1 Конкурс малюнка « Загадкові візерунки зими» 2 - 11 02.12 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 2 -11 2 Міжнародний день пам’яті жертв геноциду, вшановування їх гідності і запобігання цьому злочину. (Виховні заходи, перегляд відеоматеріалів..) 2 - 11 09.12 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 – 11 3 Свято Миколая. Ігрова програма 2 - 11 16.12 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 1-11 4 Майстерня Діда Мороза. Виготовлення новорічних прикрас., оформлення класу , коридору. Перегляд відеофільму. 2 – 11 23.12 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 5. Снігова фортеця. Ігри на свіжому повітрі. 2 – 11 30.12 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 6. Робота за планом зимових канікул. 2- 11 (з 23.12 – 08.01.18 р.) Чабан С.В. Вихователі 1-11 п о з а п л а н о в о 2018 рік С І Ч Е Н Ь 1 Всесвітній день миру або День всесвітніх молитов за мир Конкурс малюнку « Діти України за Мир на всій планеті» 2 - 11 01.01. Вихователь 2 - 11 2 Різдво Христове . Конкурс колядок, щедрівок. 2 - 7 06.01. Чабан С.В. Вихователь 2 - 7 3 Всесвітній день «Дякую» (11 січня - найчемніша дата року) Конкурс « Найчемніший учень школи» 2-11 11.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователь 2 - 11 4 Щедрий вечір. Свято Маланки та Василя. Виїзна програма «Святкові обряди» 2 - 11 13.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 -11 Керівники гуртків 5 Свято Водохреща. Освячення води , дітей , школи священиком сел.. Пантаївка. 2 - 11 19.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 -11
  10. 10. 6 День студентів ( Тетянин день.) Вітально – розважальна програма «Милі Тетянки» 2 - 11 25.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 7 День Соборності України. Урочиста лінійка. 2 - 11 22.01. Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 8. Міжнародний день пам'яті жертв Голокосту День пам’яті жертв Голокосту в Україні лінійка пам`яті жертв Голокоста. 2-11 27.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Кер.гуртків 9. День пам’яті героїв Крут. Інформаційна година День працівників пожежної охорони.( конкурс малюнка. стіннівки) 2 – 11 (2 – 7, 8– 11) 2 - 11 29.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Кл.керівники Чабан С.В. К В Д 1. Конкурс виробів зі снігу. 2 - 11 06.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 . 2. Зимові розваги. 2 - 5 13.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 3. Конкурс малюнків “Зима чарівниця” 2 - 7 20.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 4. Зимова спартакіада 2 - 11 27.01 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 п о з а п л а н о в о Л Ю Т И Й 1. Тиждень шани школи « Історія моєї школи» -Провести виховні години : « Літопис рідної школи»; - конкурс віршів, творів, присвяченихшколі « школа 2 - 11 з 01.02 по 10.02 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Класні керівники. Кер.гуртків
  11. 11. очима дітей» - конкурс малюнка « Моя школа у майбутньому» - загальношкільне свято « Тобі рідна школо! 2. Тиждень сприяння здорового способу життя та безпеки життєдіяльності на тему: «Найбільше багатство – здоров’я » 1.) Ігри на свіжому повітрі « Зимові забави» 2.) Проведення бесід, годин спілкування на теми: - « Молодь та шкідливі звички» - « Хвороби цивілізації» « Секрети довголіття» - «Статеве виховання» 3.) Провести класні години « Твоє здоров’я у твоїх руках», « Захисти мене від лиха і зла, бо я ще дитина мала» 4.) Практичні заняття « Як надати першу допомогу при травмах» 2 – 11 2 – 5 2 – 11 2 – 11 2 - 11 12.02.- 16.02 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Кл.керівники Вихователі 2- 5 Вихователі2-11 Кл.керівники Мед.працівники школи 3 Міжнародний день боротьби з раком (Акція ярмарок, онкохворим дітям) 2 - 11 04.02 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Класні керівники. 4 День Святого Валентина -поштова скринька для закоханих; -конкурс газет-вітань «Серця двох»; -конкурс на кращу листівку- валентинку; -гра «Романтична пара» 2 - 11 14.02 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Кер.гуртків 5. День вшанування учасників бойових дій на території інших держав. День пам’яті воїнів – інтернаціоналістів. - Зустріч з воїнами – афганцями - Екскурсія до пам’ятника воїнам – афганцям в м. Олександрія. 2 – 11 6 – 11 8 - 9 15.02 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Конкурс на кращу спальну кімнату: «Школа – мій дім, я – господар в нім» 2 - 11 з 13.02 по 19.02 6 День пам’яті Героїв Небесної Сотні.( Вечір – реквієм) Всесвітній день соціальної справедливості День соціальної справедливості в Україні 2 - 11 20.02
  12. 12. 7 Міжнародний день рідної мови.( Лінійка) Турнір знавців української поезії. 2 - 11 21.02 Чабан С.В. Вчителі укр..мови та літ. Класні керівники 8 Масляна. Святкові ігри та розваги. 2 - 11 З 24.02 по 02.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 – 11 Кер.гуртків К В Д 1 Конкурс моделей з бросового матеріалу. 2 - 11 04.02 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 2 Операція «Живи, книго!" 2 - 11 11.02 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 3 День пам’яті Героїв Небесної Сотні.( Вечір – реквієм) 2 - 11 18.02 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 4 Конкурс « Фортеця зі снігу» 2 - 11 25.02 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 п о з а п л а н о в о Б Е Р Е З Е Н Ь 1 Міжнародний день боротьби з наркоманією та наркобізнесом (лекція) Всесвітній день цивільної оборони 2 - 11 01.03 Чабан С.В. Мед.прац. Коберська І.Ю. 2 Міжнародний жіночий день -конкурс на кращу вітальну листівку. -святковий концерт «До тебе з любов’ю » 2 - 11 07.03. Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Кер.гуртків 3 Шевченківські дні. До дня народження Т.Г.Шевченка. 1)лінійка вшанування пам′яті «… і мене в сім'ї »; 2)конкурс малюнків «Невмирущий Кобзар». 2 - 11 09.03 -10.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Кл.кер. Вчителі укр..мови та літ. 4 Тиждень профорієнтації Виховна година «Світ професій : праця та 2 - 11 12.03 -16.03 вихователі, класні керівники,
  13. 13. покликання»; Зустрічі з людьми різних професій соціальний педагог, психолог 5 Міжнародний день щастя Всесвітній день Землі. Операція « Земля…» День весняного рівнодення 2 - 11 20.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 6 Всесвітній день лісів. Акція « Лісу –друге життя» 2 - 11 21.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Всесвітній день водних ресурсів. Акція « Збережемо нашу воду…Не витрачай її без потреби..» 2 - 11 22.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Працівники школи 7 ❖ Всесвітній та Всеукраїнський ❖ день боротьби із ❖ захворюванням на туберкульоз( Зустріч з лікарем фтізіатром. Бесіди, лекції.) 5 - 11 24.03 Класні кер. Вихователі 2 - 11 Мед.працівник 8 Міжнародний день театру. Екскурсія до театру ім.Кропивницького, м. Кропивницький 8 - 11 27.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 8-11 9. Складання плану роботи на весняні канікули (26.03 – 01.04.18 р) 2) Проведення відповідного інструктажу учнів з техніки безпеки та правил поведінки напередодні канікул. 2 - 11 з 17.03 по 20.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Кл.керівники К В Д 1 Конкурс на найкращу годівничку для птахів 2 – 7 03.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 2 Зустріч з відомими людьми різних професій. ( робота з профорієнтаційним терміналом) 8 – 11 10.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 -11 3 День чистоти і порядку. Перегляд відеофільму. 2 – 11 17.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 -11 4 Всесвітній день боротьби проти туберкульозу. Перегляд відеоматеріалів та конкурс малюнку. 2 – 11 24.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 5 Конкурс на найкращий колективний виріб з природного матеріалу 2 – 11 31.03 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 п о з а
  14. 14. п л а н о в о К В І Т Е Н Ь 1 Міжнародний день птахів. День гумору -конкурс на кращу гумореску; -конкурс стіннівок «Зі шкільного життя»; 2 – 7 5 – 11 01.04. Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Класні керівники Кер.гуртків 2 Міжнародний день дитячої книги. -Ознайомлення з новинками бібліотеки. -Рейд – перевірка збереження підручників та відвідування учнями шкільної бібліотеки. 2 -7 02.04. Чабан С.В. Бібліотекар Вихователь 2-7 3 Тиждень знань безпеки життєдіяльності на тему: «Жити цікаво та безпечно » ( у рамках якого проводяться тренування щодо надзвичайних ситуацій та дій під час виникнення пожеж, День цивільного захисту) -Провести День цивільної оборони. - провести бесіди, виховні та класні години за темою тижня - конкурси стіннівок, малюнків - зустріч з працівниками пожежної частини с. Пантаївка 2 - 11 16.04. по 20.04 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 - 11 Кл.керівники Жанталай В.В. Жанталай Л.М. Мед. Працівники Вчитель ОБЖД 4 Всесвітній день здоров′я. Змагання «Сміливі, спритні, умілі.» 2-11 07.04. Чабан С.В. Жанталай В.В. Жанталай Л.М. Вихователі 2-11 5 Міжнародний день визволення в′язнів фашистських концтаборів -лінійка пам′яті -операція «Забуті могили»(трудові десанти з упорядкування братських могил) 2-11 11.04. Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Кл.керівники
  15. 15. -акція «Грані добра» (допомога ветеранам ВВВ) 6 Всесвітній день авіації та космонавтики - Екскурсія на місце де проживав космонавт Попов , пам’ятника , площу.. м. Олександрія, 5 - 11 12.04 Чабан С.В. Вихователі5-11 7 Український День Довкілля. Акція « Чисте довкілля» 2-11 19.04 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Кл.керівники 8 Великдень. -свято «Великдень –свято воскресіння» -конкурс писанок«Яйце-райце» 2-11 Згідно календаря Вихователі 2-11 Кл.керівники Чабан С.В. 9. Міжнародний день Землі. Прибирання території школи та прилеглої території. 2-11 22.04 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Кл.керівники 10 День пам′яті Чорнобильської трагедії -вечір – реквієм « Чорнобиль в поезії» - створення художньо – поетичного колажу « Репортаж із Чернобиля» 2-11 26.04 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Кл.керівники 11 Міжнародний день танцю Учасн ики гуртка 29.04 Крівник хореографічного гуртка 12 Підготовка до святкування Дня Перемоги - мітинг - святковий концерт -конкурс малюнка «Хай завжди буде сонце» -Акція « Грані добра» 2-11 8 – 9 2-11 2 - 7 8 - 11 з 28.04. по 09.05. Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 кл. керівники Кер.гуртків К В Д 1 Конкурс «Весела гуморин» 2 - 11 07.04 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 2 Рейд – перевірка збереження підручників та відвідування учнями шкільної бібліотеки. 5 - 11 14.04 Чабан С.В. Члени уч.самовр. Вихователі5-11 3 День довкілля (Відзначається в третю суботу квітня) Акція « За чисте довкілля» 2 - 11 21.04 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 4 Міжнародний день танцю Конкурсна програма « Танцюють всі» 2- 11 28.04 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 п о з а
  16. 16. п л а н о в о Т Р А В Е Н Ь 1 Конкурс малюнків на асфальті «Світ очима дитини» 2-11 01.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 2 День пам’яті та примирення День Перемоги над нацизмом у Європі. - Мітинг – реквієм в с. Пантаївка. - Святковий концерт» Подвиг непідвладний часу» 2-11 08.05 09.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 кл. керівники Кер.гуртків: Зилінка О.Є. 3 День матері.(друга неділя місяця) Виготовлення вітальних листівок мамам 2-11 з 05.05 по 09.05 13.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 4 Тиждень знань Правил Дорожнього руху на тему: «Руху правила єдині, знати їх усі повинні .»  оформлення класних стендів з інформацією про безпечний рух дітей;  проведення класних та виховних годин:  на батьківських зборах обговорити питання, пов`язані з попередженням нещасних випадків нещасних випадків на дорогах;  конкурс на кращу газету «Світлофор – мій товариш»;  вікторина з ПДР «Чи знаєш ти обов`язки та права пішоходів?»; зустріч з інспекторами ДАІ «Нещасні випадки на 2-11 07.05-11.05 вихователі, класні керівники, класоводи, педагог- організатор 5 Міжнародний день сім'ї Спортивне свято . 2-11 15.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Жанталай В.В. Жанталай Л.М. 6 Прощання з початковою школою. Свято випускного вечора (4 кл.) 2- 4 з 17.05. по 25.05. Вихователі 2-4 Кл.керівник 4 7. Свято Останнього дзвоника. 2 - 11 26.05 Чабан С.В. Кл.кер. та вихователь 11кл 8. День боротьби з тютюнопалінням. Акція – День 5 - 11 31.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11
  17. 17. без тютюнопаління! кл. керівники 9. Розробити плану роботи з учнями на літній період. 2-11 з 19.05 по 31.05 Чабан С.В. Рада школи К В Д 1 Конкурс малюнків на асфальті «Світ очима дитини 2 - 11 05.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 2 Конкурс винаходів «Старій речі – нове життя» 2 - 5 12.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2- 11 3 Гра « Теренівка» 2 – 11 19.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2 – 11 4 Спортивніігри на свіжому повітрі. 2 - 11 26.05 Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 п о з а п л а н о в о ЧЕРВЕНЬ 1. Міжнародний день захисту дітей. 1.Урочиста лінійка « Права дитини – мої права!» 2. Конкурс малюнка на асфальті « Хай завжди буде сонце!» 3. Святкова концертна програма « Нехай живуть на світі, щасливо усі діти» 4. Товариська зустріч з футболу 2 – 11 01.06.18 Чабан С.В. Чабан С.В. Вихователі 2-11 Кер.гуртків Жанталай В.В. Жанталай Л.М. 2. Відкриття пришкільного табору « Струмок» З 28.05 по 10.06 ( І зміна) Чабан С.В. Педагог – організатор Чабан С.В.

×