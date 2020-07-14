Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is digital exclusion, how big a problem is it for us and how do we design for it? Dr Al Mathers @Al_Mathers
3.8 billion people are digitally excluded globally
Our big problem 9 million UK adults still struggle to use the internet and their device independently
What is digital inclusion? Access + Skills + Motivation
What if in lockdown you didn’t have the access to go online?
Access ● 1.9m UK households are without access to internet and devices ● Cost is a big problem ● Data poverty ● Lack of su...
What if in lockdown you didn’t have the skills to go online?
Skills ● 9 million UK adults struggle to use the internet and their device independently ● If you have an impairment you a...
What if in lockdown you didn’t have the motivation to go online?
Motivation ● 40% of benefit claimants have very low digital engagement ● Over one-third of the offline population report t...
The need during lockdown Two distinct audience groups: ● Group 1: digitally excluded, vulnerable, shielding, accessing cri...
DevicesDotNow
Group 1: Michael Michael is a single man living in isolation in a rural area. The pandemic has had a severe impact on his ...
Group 1: Lucy Lucy is a Universal Credit claimant who is keen to learn digital skills but cannot do so from home as she re...
Group 1: Armin Amin is an asylum seeker who suffers from mental health problems, very low mood, is at high risk of suicide...
Limited Users The digital divide is not simply between those who are offline or online. We must also consider those who us...
Characteristics of Limited Users ● Lower educational attainment ● Increased age ● Living in rural locations ● Living with ...
Why does this matter? ● Government services are going online e.g. health, benefits ● Private services are going online e.g...
What if life was more complicated? Unemployed Universal credit Online DWP Divorce HMCTS Assisted digital Online/Tel Child ...
Good Things Foundation ● Good Things Foundation is a social change charity ● Our vision is a world where everyone benefits...
What we do ● We help people to lead better lives through digital ● Through our Network of community partners work with peo...
2500+ network partners+4000 network partners 61 library network partners UK KenyaAustralia Where we work
Our UK Network during Covid-19 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in upper- tier local authorities in England, with locati...
How we work We have an impact in three different ways: ● At an individual level: having a positive impact on people. ● At ...
Individual
Community
Society
People who use digital to meet their goals People who work with others to develop skills People who are willing to engage ...
How can research and design help? ● Design with not for people ● Understand underlying behaviour ● Focus on relationships ...
Recognise your sphere of influence Digital Skills @Al_Mathers Motivation Critical application
Good Service recommendations ● User involvement in design from start to finish - will ensure a balance between achieving b...
Final thoughts ● Covid-19 has awoken awareness for the need for digital inclusion - but it’s not a new need! ● Research an...
Further reading ● Cebr (218) The economic impact of Digital Inclusion in the UK ● Lloyds UK Consumer Digital Index 2020 ● ...
Find out more about our Covid-19 response work and DevicesDotNow Thank you Dr Al Mathers alice@goodthingsfoundation.org @A...
What is digital exclusion, how big a problem is it for us and how do we design for it
×