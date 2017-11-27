1
Guía para fundamentación de Performance

Texto fundamentación de performance "La red Temporal" Realizada en noviembre de 2017.

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2 Subo este texto con el objetivo de orientar en el modo de escribir una performance. Claro que, deben existir otros ejemplos. ► En el apartado “fundamentación” se argumenta esta performance con las copias trabajadas en el año en la cátedra Teorías del Arte II. ► En “objetivos” se aclara qué se pretende lograr en el espectador mediante la acción performática. ► En “memoria conceptual” se aclara si se ha utilizado alguna referencia o “inspiración” en base a otro artista. ► En “plan de trabajo” se da una lista de todos los detalles de la performance: tiempo, materiales, personas involucradas, presupuesto, etc.
  3. 3. 3 Performance “La red temporal” Cátedra: Artes Combinadas Prof/lic. Claudia Rodriguez Cátedra: Teorías del Arte II Prof. Maldonado Alexis Alumnos: Farignón Denisse, Oliver Analia, Rodriguez Flavia Escuela de Arte Ricardo Carpani. Ciclo Lectivo 2017
  4. 4. 4 Este trabajo fue realizado con la bibliografía de Teorías del Arte II y una guía de trabajo proporcionada en la cátedra de Artes Combinadas. Título: La red temporal “No es un retrato exacto de lo que vivís hablamos de ilusión… lo único que existe es el ahora, espacios en soledad construyen un lazo invisible el impacto que eso tendrá el ruido constante de papeles y mirada sostenida, detrás de una puerta” Fundamentación La idea principal de esta instalación performática será mostrar el recorrido que debe hacer el alumno en el transcurso de su estudio terciario, haciendo
  5. 5. 5 hincapié en las experiencias, y los obstáculos que surgen durante su proceso de aprendizaje, con todas las limitaciones con las que se encuentra a lo largo de la carrera; el sacrificio que suele ser terminarla, el tiempo y esfuerzo que conlleva y como es atravesado 1 de cierta manera por la misma. “Se reflejaría en un amplio frente de conductas: el miedo, el atrincheramiento en la seguridad, la fijación obsesiva de una supuesta identidad. El individuo es capaz de acumular muchas redes complejas de “información” pero carece de formación. Nuestra sociedad de “cápsulas individuales” ama la velocidad: consumo acelerado de espacio, tiempo y vivencia. Pero esta velocidad está, de hecho, inmovilizada, o es una velocidad inmóvil, ya que en ninguna circunstancia ese consumo veloz genera experiencia verdadera” 2 El público deberá intervenir de manera activa pasando por los distintos obstáculos, lugares más estrechos, algunos más oscuros, intentando no romper nada o quedar enredados. Con esta performance las artistas buscan que los observadores3 (personas del ámbito académico) se sientan espectadores de su propia realidad, mostrando como uno a veces se siente aprisionado por los tiempos, las entregas de trabajos y finales, esta realidad se representa de manera exagerada, al igual que en la tragedia. 1 Así como en las peripeciastrágicas,el personajesufreuna transformación. .Aristóteles. Poética.José Alsina Clota 2 El cansancio deOccidente. Rafael Argullol,Eugenio Trías. 3 En este caso participa delos sufrimientos ajenos. Sobrela catarsisy los sentimientos de piedad. La república dePlatón.Libro Décimo.
  6. 6. 6 "El buen poeta, si ha de componer una bella creación poética en los temas que trata, debe hacerlo con conocimientos, porque de otro modo no será capaz de componer” 4 Construimos nuestra performance en base a la cita del capítulo VI “sobre la imitación del elemento reflexivo” 5 - “La ley dice que es conveniente mantener la calma en medio de las desdichas y que no hay que afligirse” – pero también, esta representación está inspirada en situaciones en común con cualquier persona del ámbito académico: más allá de la carrera que haya elegido. 6 Estas experiencias, lejos de la satisfacción inmediata, significan el agotamiento y la desaparición inmediata del interés. En la época de la instantaneidad se busca la gratificación evitando las consecuencias, y particularmente las responsabilidades que esas consecuencias pueden involucrar. 7 Las gratificaciones de hoy hipotecan las posibilidades de las gratificaciones de mañana, Dice Maitena “Las mujeres somos todas distintas, pero nos pasan las mismas cosas” 4 Sobre los objetos reales y aparentes. La república dePlatón.Libro Décimo. 5 Capítulo IV. La república dePlatón.Libro Décimo. 6 Esta exageración siempredesde lo verosímil.Aristóteles.Poética. José Alsina Clota 7 Modernidad Líquida. Zygmunt Bauman
  7. 7. 7 Esta performance, busca satirizar en parte las vivencias en común en el ámbito estudiantil: y reafirmar el valor del esfuerzo hacia un objetivo. Objetivos Interactuar con el espectador y generar en él una reacción; háblese de empatía, comprensión o también puede generar el él lo risible: la representación exagerada de situaciones de estrés se vuelven burlescas y cómicas. Memoria Conceptual Nuestra performance estará inscripta, en parte, en la obra de Tomas Saraceno, presentada recientemente en el museo de Arte moderno de Buenos Aires. El artista es un arquitecto y performer argentino. Sus obras “14 billones” y “como atrapar el universo en una telaraña” son algunas de las inspiraciones que sustentan la
  8. 8. 8 utilización de cintas de vhs en la construcción de la presentación visual en la que se realiza la performance. “Saraceno halló en ellas una belleza inusitada, también sutil: la que conlleva descubrir que el universo entero, o como el mismo artista aclara, los multiversos, reverberan en el espacio de sus telas; que lo que en ellas sucede también es una analogía de nuestro propio comportamiento relacional, natural y mental”.8 Plan de trabajo Incluye: DISEÑO: Habitación cubierta con cintas de VHS, con luz tenue, y ciertas zonas con luz dirigida. MONTAJE: La habitación estará con cintas de VHS a modo de nido de araña, con zonas más angostas, estrechas, en la que habrá pegados o enredados objetos relacionados con la carrera. Al final estará una de las integrantes intervenida con las cintas e iluminada para generar un ambiente de dramatismo. ACCIONES: Al ingresar a la habitación se escuchará el tic-tac de un reloj, el cual ira aumentando su velocidad a medida que el público se acerque al final de la obra. Una vez allí el reloj se detendrá para dar 8 Documento web https://www.clarin.com/revista-enie/arte/tomas-saraceno-suena- aranas_0_SJN7Wxv2x.html
  9. 9. 9 protagonismo a la situación. Luego se comenzará el acto performático: Una mujer sentada frente a su escritorio, rodeada de papeles y elementos para estudiar. Suspira, lee… sigue escribiendo. Cintas la rodean, del techo a la pared, formando una red que la deja atrapada. Solo una luz la ilumina en todo el lugar oscuro, a ella, a sus papeles, a su frustración. La música, marca el dramatismo de la escena. Y en cada momento que suena el chelo en la música, dos manos salen de abajo del escritorio, sumando material para estudiar, libros, papeles, que parecen no tener fin. Pista de audio subida a: https://soundcloud.com/meow-oliver/la-red- temporal •Presupuesto Detallado •Materiales: Lámparas (3) Mobiliario perteneciente a la institución (mesa y silla) Cintas de VHS (cantidad necesaria) Telas negras Luces (varias)
  10. 10. 10 Fotocopias Libros Pinceles Acrílicos Recipientes, trapos Relojes Notebook con parlantes •Mano de obra •Tiempo 5 minutos •Movilidad Transporte particular •Relación con el destinatario La obra tendrá una relación interactiva con el destinatario, ya que deberá realizar un recorrido por la misma y deberán que ser personas del ámbito académico, lo que les permitirá interpretar los distintos códigos presentes en la obra.
  11. 11. 11 •Espacio- tiempo Tipo de espacio: Espacio privado, cerrado, y la instalación de la obra en él. Espacio/luminosidad: Artificial, luz dirigida. Espacio/sonoridad: Sonido con soporte tecnológico. Pista de audio creada para la actividad performática. Espacio/itinerario: Esperamos una circulación de pequeños grupos de Tiempo cronológico: La duración total de la obra será de 5 minutos, y será instalada de manera efímera. Tiempo interno o subjetivo: En el comienzo se escuchará un reloj que irá aumentando la velocidad a medida que el público avance en el recorrido. Al llegar al final se detendrá para darle protagonismo a la escena. ♦ ♦ ♦

