ARIA-256 Cipher Ali RODOPLU o927220050 Kriptoloji ve Güvenlik Protokolleri Eğitmen : Mehmet Fatih Zeyveli Marmara Üniversi...
• Aria Cipher Algoritma Tarihçesi • Blok Şifreleme Algoritması • Anahtar Büyüklüğü • S-kutuları ( Yer Değiştirme Kutuları)...
ARIA büyük bir Güney Koreli araştırmacı grubu tarafından 2003 yılında tasarlanmış bir blok şifre algoritmasıdır. 2004 yılı...
Aria da bir blok şifre algoritmasıdır, blok şifreleme algoritmaları şifreli olmayan açık metni, sabit uzunluğa sahip blokl...
Blok şifreleme kullanımında bit sayısı veya anahtar uzunluğunın seçimideki dikkat edilmesi gereken nokta, daha zor çözüleb...
• Genel anlamda S kutuları blok şifreleme algoritmalarının yapı taşlarındandır. • S kutularını önemli kılan diğer bir özel...
Bazı kişi ve kurumlar AES'teki S-box'ın gücü konusunda endişelenmekte ve eğer kırılırsa şifrelenmiş verileri açığa çıkabil...
Blok şifreye yaylım eklenmesi için kullanılan veriler bütünüdür. Blok şifre yapılarında (SPN ve Feistel) bunlardan ikisi d...
ARIA blok şifresinin tek döngüsü anahtar ile XOR’lama (AddRoundKey), yer değiştirme (substitution) ve yayılım (diffusion) ...
ARIA Blok şifresinin anahtar genişletme algoritması iki aşamadan oluşmaktadır. • Başlangıç aşaması • Döngü Anahtarları Üre...
Daha sonraki adımlarda alt anahtarlar elde edilir: W0 = KL, W2 = Fe(W1,CK2) W0, W1 = F0(W0,CK1) KR, W3 = F0(W2,CK3) W1 Yuk...
Döngü Anahtarları Üretilmesi Aşaması: Bu kısımda 4 adet Wi değeri ile şifreleme anahtarı ek(i) ve deşifreleme anahtarı dk(...
ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA-256 INTEGRAL KRIPTANALIZ İntegral kriptana...
ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK Bu bölümde, 4 round’lu ARIA’ya integral bir kri...
ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA-256 KRIPTANALIZ KP (CP), bilinen (seçilen)...
Sonuç olarak ; ARIA bir SPN blok şifre çeşididir. 128 bit bloklarını; 128,192 veya 256 bit anahtar uzunluklarına bağlı ola...
• https://users.encs.concordia.ca/~youssef/Publications/Papers/ • https://ab.org.tr/ab12/bildiri/29.pdf • https://tr.wikip...
Teşekkürler… Ali RODOPLU o927220050 Kriptoloji ve Güvenlik Protokolleri Eğitmen : Mehmet Fatih Zeyveli Marmara Üniversites...
  1. 1. ARIA-256 Cipher Ali RODOPLU o927220050 Kriptoloji ve Güvenlik Protokolleri Eğitmen : Mehmet Fatih Zeyveli Marmara Üniversitesi Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, Siber Güvenlik
  2. 2. • Aria Cipher Algoritma Tarihçesi • Blok Şifreleme Algoritması • Anahtar Büyüklüğü • S-kutuları ( Yer Değiştirme Kutuları) • Aria Doğrusal Dönüşümler • Aria Algoritmasi Şifreleme ve Deşifreleme İşlemi • Aria Anahtar Genişletme • Aria Kriptanaliz • Sonuç ve Değerlendirme ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA-256 Cipher İncelenmesi
  3. 3. ARIA büyük bir Güney Koreli araştırmacı grubu tarafından 2003 yılında tasarlanmış bir blok şifre algoritmasıdır. 2004 yılında, Kore Teknoloji ve Standartlar Ajansı tarafından standart şifreleme tekniği olarak seçmiştir. ARIA Cipher Algoritması, AES'ye dayalı bir ikame-permütasyon ağ yapısı kullanır. Arayüz, AES ile aynıdır: ARIA verileri 128 bit bloklarla 128(12 tur), 192(14 tur) veya 256(16 tur) bit anahtar boyutu ile şifreleyen bir şifreleme algoritmasıdır. Anahtar boyutuna bağlı olarak tur sayısı 12, 14 veya 16'dır. ARIA, iki adet 8 × 8 bitlik S-kutusu kullanmakla birlikte ayrıca bu ,işlemlerin tersini alternatif turlarda kullanılmaktadır; bunlardan biri olan Rijndael S-box en önemli yapılardandır. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA CIPHER ALGORİTMA TARİHÇESİ
  4. 4. Aria da bir blok şifre algoritmasıdır, blok şifreleme algoritmaları şifreli olmayan açık metni, sabit uzunluğa sahip bloklar sayesinde bit grupları olarak işlemektedir. Bloklar, bir anahtarlar kullanarak şifrelenmiş bir metin oluşturur. Bu şifrelenmiş metinin deşifreleme işlemi yaparken aynı anahtar kullanılarak şifrelenmiş metin açık hale getirilir. Blok şifreler, Shannon’un tavsiye ettiği diffusion(yayılım) ve Confusion (karıştırma) teknikleri üzerinde çalışır. Confusion(Karıştırma) amaçladığı asıl yöntem, şifrelenmiş metin ve açık metin arasındaki ilişkiyi gizlemeyi amaçlamaktadır. Diffusion (Yayılım) amaçladığı yöntem ise şifreli metinde açık metine dair herhangi bir izin görülmemesi ve takip edilmemesini sağlamaktır. Diffusion(Yayılım), işlemi doğrusal dönüşüm ile dönüşüm işlemleri sağlanmaktadır. Confusion (Karıştırma) ise yer değiştirme metotu ile sağlanır. Blok şifrelerin etkisini gösteren değerler, anahtar büyüklüğü(128,192,256 bit), S-kutuları ve doğrusal dönüşümler şeklindedir. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK BLOK ŞİFRELEME ALGORİTMASI
  5. 5. Blok şifreleme kullanımında bit sayısı veya anahtar uzunluğunın seçimideki dikkat edilmesi gereken nokta, daha zor çözülebilen güçlü şifreler tercih edilmelidir. Yani, saldırganların temel saldırısı olan geniş anahtar arama saldırısına karşı güçlü seçilmeli ve kaba kuvvet (brute-force) saldırısına karşı kırılabilirliği de zor olmalıdır. Böylelikle, saldırganın başlangıç olarak tanımlanan ilk denediği saldırı geniş anahtar arama saldırısına yönelik daha zor çözülebilen ve brute force saldırısına çözülme dayanıklılığı kolay olmamalıdır. Örnek vermek gerekirse DES kripto algoritması 56 Bit anahtarlama yaparken, ARIA algoritması 128,192 ve 256 Bit anahtarlama seçenekleri ile DES algoritmasından daha avantajlı durumdadır. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ANAHTAR BÜYÜKLÜKLERİ
  6. 6. • Genel anlamda S kutuları blok şifreleme algoritmalarının yapı taşlarındandır. • S kutularını önemli kılan diğer bir özelliği ise algoritmada tek doğrusal olmayan yapıdır. • Aria ikame katmanı iki türden oluşur ; S kutuları , S1,S2 ve ters çevirme fonksiyonları. • Aria’ı, AES algoritmasından ayıran en önemli unsurlardan biriside Aria da kullanılan iki ayrı S kutuların aynı anda kullanılıyor olmasıdır. • Girdi ve çıktı boyutu. i.e., GF (28). üzerinde bir fonksiyon olmalıdır. • Her bir çıktı bitini tanımlayan Boolean polinomunun derecesi 7'dir. • Diferansiyel karakteristik ve doğrusal yaklaşım için maksimum olasılık 2-6 en küçük değerine sahiptir. • GF(28) üzerinden ters çevirme fonksiyonundaki S-box yukarıdaki kriterleri karşılamak için kullanılır. S-kutularının her bir çıkış bitini temsil eden yüksek derecede Boolean polinomu, şifreye daha yüksek dereceli diferansiyel saldırıların uygulanmasını zorlaştırır. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA S-KUTULARI
  7. 7. Bazı kişi ve kurumlar AES'teki S-box'ın gücü konusunda endişelenmekte ve eğer kırılırsa şifrelenmiş verileri açığa çıkabilir, bundan dolayı bazı şirketler bir alternatif olarak iki S-box’ı aynı anda kullanan ARIA cipher’ı tercih sebebi görmektedir. ARIA, iki S-box kullanır. Bunlardan biri: Diğer S-box ; ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA S-KUTULARI S-box'a giden bir 0x00 baytının 0x63 verdiğini ve ardından 0x63 girdiğimizde tersinde 0x00 çıktığını görebiliriz.
  8. 8. Blok şifreye yaylım eklenmesi için kullanılan veriler bütünüdür. Blok şifre yapılarında (SPN ve Feistel) bunlardan ikisi de kullanılmaktadır. Round sayılarına göre anahtar büyüklükleri 12, 14 ya da 16 dır. ARIA algoritması yayılım(diffusion) katmanında 16x16 boyutlarında ilk giriş değerini byte değerleriyle involutif ve MDBL yazılımı ile tasarlanmış ikili matris kullanılmaktadır. ARIA matrisi üzerinde kullanılmakta olan involutif ikili matris, (A-I) matrisine göre rank sayısı 7 olarak belirlenmekte ve bu sonuç 28(216-7) =272 kadar sabit noktayı içermektedir. Dallanma değeri 8 olduğu görülen, sağda bulunan görselde ikili matris görmekteyiz. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA Şifresinde Kullanılan Doğrusal Dönüşüm
  9. 9. ARIA blok şifresinin tek döngüsü anahtar ile XOR’lama (AddRoundKey), yer değiştirme (substitution) ve yayılım (diffusion) olmak üzere 3 katmandan oluşur. Anahtarla toplama safhasında 128 bit anahtarla XOR işlemi yapılır. Yer değiştirme aşamasında ise 16 S-kutusu çıkışları yeni durumu belirler. Yayılım katmanında ise 16×16’lık ikili matris ile 128-bit durum verisi 128-bit yeni durum verisine dönüştürülür. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA ALGORITMASI ŞİFRELEME VE DEŞİFRELEME İŞLEMİ ARIA Şifreleme Adımları ARIA Şifresinde Şifreleme ve Deşifreleme Adımları
  10. 10. ARIA Blok şifresinin anahtar genişletme algoritması iki aşamadan oluşmaktadır. • Başlangıç aşaması • Döngü Anahtarları Üretilmesi Aşaması Başlangıç aşaması: MK'dan (Gizli anahtar-Gizli anahtar) 3-döngülü 256-bit Feistel Şifre kullanılarak 128 bit uzunluğunda W0, W1, W2, W3 olmak üzere 4 anahtar üretilir. Burada gizli anahtar 128, 192 ve 256 bit uzunluğunda olabilir. Gizli anahtardan öncelikle 128-bit uzunluğundaki KL değeri üretilir ve eğer gizli anahtar 128-bit'den uzun ise kalan bitlerle de 128-bit uzunluğundaki KR değeri üretilir eğer kalan bitler 128 bit uzunluğunda kısa ise eksik kısımlar 0 bitleri ile tamamlanır. Bu işlem aşağıdaki gibi gösterilebilir: KL||KR = MK||0 ・ ・ ・ 0. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA Anahtar Genişletme
  11. 11. Daha sonraki adımlarda alt anahtarlar elde edilir: W0 = KL, W2 = Fe(W1,CK2) W0, W1 = F0(W0,CK1) KR, W3 = F0(W2,CK3) W1 Yukarıda, F0 ve Fe sırasıyla tek ve çift fonksiyonlardır. CKi ise F0 ve Fe fonksiyonları için kullanılan sabit değerlerdir. Sabit değerler şu şekilde bulunur. Öncelikle; 1/pi ‘nin ilk 128x3 bitlik kısmı üç tane 128-bit uzunluğundaki Ci sabit değerlerine atanır. C1 = 0x517cc1b727220a94fe12abe8fa9a6ee0 C2 = 0x6db14acc9e21c820ff28b1d5ef5de2b0 C3 = 0xdb92371d2126e970324977504e8c90e0 ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA Anahtar Genişletme Daha sonra sabit değerler aşağıdaki tablo ile tanımlanır;
  12. 12. Döngü Anahtarları Üretilmesi Aşaması: Bu kısımda 4 adet Wi değeri ile şifreleme anahtarı ek(i) ve deşifreleme anahtarı dk(i) oluşturulmaktadır. Yandaki görselde şifreleme ve deşifreleme anahtar oluşum şeması gösterilmektedir. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA Anahtar Genişletme
  13. 13. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA-256 INTEGRAL KRIPTANALIZ İntegral kriptanaliz uygularken aşağıdaki tanımlar kullanılabilir: • set {ai|ai ∈ F2n , 0 ≤ i ≤ 2n − 1} eğer varsa aktif 0 ≤ i < j ≤ 2n − 1, ai = aj. • set {ai|ai ∈ F2n , 0 ≤ i ≤ 2n − 1} eğer varsa pasif 0 < i ≤ 2n − 1, ai = a0. • set {ai|ai ∈ F2n , 0 ≤ i ≤ 2n − 1} dengelidir, kümenin tüm elemanlarının toplamı 0 ise, yani 2n−1 i=0 ai = 0. integral bir ayrıştırıcı bulmak için aşağıdaki prensiplere ihtiyaç vardır: 1. Aktif bir küme, Birebir örten fonksiyonu geçtikten sonra aktif kalır. 2. Birkaç aktif yada dengeli setin doğrusal kombinasyonu dengeli bir settir. 3. Doğrusal olmayan bir dönüşümden geçtikten sonra dengeli bir kümenin özelliği bilinmemektedir. Açıkçası, üçüncü madde integral saldırıların darboğazıdır. ve eğer yapabilirse doğrusal olmayan bir dönüşümü geçtikten sonra dengeli bir kümenin özelliğini belirler ve daha fazla round’a sahip yeni integral ayrıştırıcı bulunabilir.
  14. 14. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK Bu bölümde, 4 round’lu ARIA’ya integral bir kriptanaliz tanımlıyoruz. örnek olarak bu atak Şekil 2'de gösterildiği gibi 3 roundlu integral ayırt edicilere dayanmaktadır. Adım 1. Aşağıdaki biçimde bir düz metin yapısı seçilir: (x, y, z) , F’ in tüm değerlerini alır ve C bazlı sabitleri gösterir. 256 değerindeki sayaçlar, şifreli metinlerin CT2 (x, y, z) denkleminde üçüncü baytının her değeri için karşılık gelen sayaç için, değeri bir arttırır. Adım 2. V = {i | count [i] tek olur, i = 0, 1, ..., 255}. K5,2 için bir değer tahmin edin, diyelim ki k∗ ve aşağıdaki denklemin geçerli olup olmadığını kontrol edin: Yukarıdaki bu denklem eşit ise, toplam, o zaman k ∗ k5,2 adayı olabilir, aksi takdirde yanlıştır. Adım 3. k5,2 benzersiz şekilde belirlenene kadar Adım 1 ve Adım 2’yi tekrarlanır ve yanlış bir anahtar için, Eşitlik (1) 'i geçme olasılığı 2−8'dir, bu nedenle Bir yapıyı analiz ederken Eşitlik (1) 'i geçebilecek yanlış anahtar sayısı (2−8 -1)x2−8 ≈ 1, bu nedenle k5,2'yi benzersiz olarak belirlemek için iki yapıyı analiz etmemiz gerekir. 2. Adımda, her k ∗ için 28 × 28 = 216 tablo aramasından fazlasına ihtiyaç yoktur. Buna göre, saldırının veri karmaşıklığı yaklaşık 225 seçilmiş düz metin; zaman karmaşıklığı 225 + 216 / (4 × 16) ≈ 225; ve bu saldırının 256 sayacı saklamak için toplamda 28 bayta ihtiyacı vardır. Şekil 2. 4 Round ARIA’ya integral Saldırı ARIA-256 INTEGRAL KRIPTANALIZ
  15. 15. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK ARIA-256 KRIPTANALIZ KP (CP), bilinen (seçilen) düz metinlerin sayısını, Enc, şifreleme sayısını belirtir. Aria Algoritmasına Yapılan Ana Saldırılar; ‘ ARIA'nın güvenliği, tasarımcılar tarafından diferansiyel kriptanaliz, linear kriptanaliz, İntegral kriptanaliz, impossible diferansiyel kriptanaliz ile dahili olarak incelenmiştir. ’
  16. 16. Sonuç olarak ; ARIA bir SPN blok şifre çeşididir. 128 bit bloklarını; 128,192 veya 256 bit anahtar uzunluklarına bağlı olarak sırasıyla 12, 14 ve 16 döngüde işler. ARIA algoritması durum olarak adlandırılan 128-bit uzunluğundaki diziye uygulanan bir takım işlemler olarak düşünülebilir. Durum'a, açık metin giriş verisi olarak verilmektedir ve her döngüdeki her işlem sonrasında durumun içeriğindeki veriler değişmektedir. Durum'un içeriğindeki verilerin son değerleri ARIA algoritmasının çıkışıdır. ARIA algoritmasının birçok işlemi byte tabanlıdır bu nedenle durum bazen 16 byte içeren bir dizi olarak düşünülebilir. Aria algoritmasındaki çalışmasındaki her bir döngü aşağıdaki 3 kısmı içerir. 1. Round Key Addition (Döngü Anahtarı Ekleme): 128 bit uzunluğundaki döngü anahtarı ile XOR işlemine tabi tutulur. 2. Substitution Layer (Yer Değiştirme Katmanı): 16 kez S-kutusu ile işleme tabi tutulur. iki çeşit ARIA yer değiştirme katmanı vardır, Tür 1 - Tür2 ve döngüler arasında değiştirilirler. 3. Diffusion Layer (Yayılım Katmanı): 16×16'lık bir matris ile durum çarpılır . Bunlarla beraber anahtar genişletme işlemi de vardır, verilen gizli anahtarın 128,192 ve 256 bit uzunluğunda olmasına bağlı olarak sırasıyla 12,14 ve 16 döngü anahtarı oluşturulmaktadır. ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK SONUÇ VE DEĞERLENDİRME
  17. 17. • https://users.encs.concordia.ca/~youssef/Publications/Papers/ • https://ab.org.tr/ab12/bildiri/29.pdf • https://tr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feistel_%C5%9Fifresi • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ARIA_(cipher) • https://dergipark.org.tr/en/download/article-file/319458 • https://ab.org.tr/ab12/kitap/yavuzer-aslan_sakalli_AB12.pdf • https://docplayer.biz.tr/58087529-T-c-trakya-universitesi-fen-bilimleri-enstitusu.html • https://tr.qaz.wiki/wiki/ARIA_(cipher) ALI RODOPLU, MARMARA ÜNIVERSITESI, FEN BILIMLERI ENSTITÜSÜ, SIBER GÜVENLIK KAYNAKLAR
  18. 18. Teşekkürler… Ali RODOPLU o927220050 Kriptoloji ve Güvenlik Protokolleri Eğitmen : Mehmet Fatih Zeyveli Marmara Üniversitesi Fen Bilimleri Enstitüsü, Siber Güvenlik

