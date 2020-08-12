Abrsive products

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FABRIKAM MACHINE TOOLS & MACHINING D e p a r t m e n t o f M e c h a n i c a l E n g i n e e r i n g UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEE...
FABRIKAM ABRASIVE PRODUCTS
FABRIKAM 3 TABLE OF CONTENTS • Abrasive • Types of Abrasive • Natural & Synthetic Abrasives • Abrasive Materials • Industr...
FABRIKAM 4 ABRASIVE Definition • An abrasive is a material, often a mineral, that is used to shape or finish a workpiece t...
FABRIKAM ABRASIVE The abrasive process can also involve roughening as in satin, matte or beaded finishes. 5
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM TYPES OF ABRASIVE 6 There are Two types of Abrasive Material • Natural • Synthetic
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM NATURAL & SYNTHETIC ABRASIVE N a t u r a l A b r a s i v e • Calcite • Emery • Diamond Dust • Sand • Garn...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM COMPARISON B/W NATURAL & SYNTHETIC ABRASIVE N a t u r a l A b r a s i v e • Many minerals and rocks of di...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM ABRASIVE MATERIAL 9 • Aluminum Oxide • Glass Beads • Silicon Carbide • White Aluminum Oxide • Cut Wire • ...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM ALUMINIUM OXIDE 10 Aluminum oxide is a general purpose loose grain abrasive used in a variety of blasting...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM GLASS BEADS 11 Glass beads are a good all around cleaning media, used quite frequently in general mainten...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM SILICON CARBIDE 12 Silicon Carbide, SiC, is a very sharp, very hard abrasive. It is typically black in co...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM CUT WIRE 13 cut wire abrasive is made by taking wire of a specific diameter and cutting it into lengths, ...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM STEEL SHOT & STEEL GRIT 14 Two of the most common types are steel shot and steel grit. They are very diff...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM AGRICULTURAL MEDIA 15 Abrasive Products offers a variety of agricultural media. The two most common are c...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM PLASTIC BLAST MEDIA 16 Plastic blast media is a versatile blast media used in a number of very different ...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM CERAMIC SHOT & CERAMIC GRIT 17 Ceramic shot and grit are excellent abrasive blast medias for blasting app...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM SPECIALTY MATERIALS 18 Abrasive Products also offers a variety of specialty abrasives, powders, and ceram...
FABRIKAMFABRIKAM TUMBLING MEDIA 19 These products perform similarly to steel shot and steel grit, however, are made of sta...
FABRIKAM 20 INDUSTRIALAPPLICATIONS OF ABRASIVES Woodworking and fabrication: furniture, kitchen cabinets and custom casew...
FABRIKAM 21 USES OF ABRASIVE Grinding Polishing Buffing Honing Cutting Drilling  Sharpening  Lapping Sanding
