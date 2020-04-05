Successfully reported this slideshow.
الجلسة الثالثة من جلسات تعلم أساسيات لغة البرمجة بايثون

Third session

  1. 1. Conditions in python ‫إعداد‬: ‫م‬.‫محمد‬ ‫علي‬
  2. 2. Objective  Inputs in python  Ready functions in python  Conditions in python  If statement
  3. 3. Inputs in python  First when we want to write a python program we must install a compiler or must create a new python file and run it using the shell  When we want to make user input from the keyboard we use the keyword (input)  Example: x=input()  In this case the shell will wait us for input from keyboard  We can show a message before input  Example: y=input(‘input something’)  Rule: every thing we input it from keyboard it inputted as string
  4. 4. Ready functions in python  After we input some thing from keyboard as string  If we want to convert the input to another data type we must use some ready function as:  int(): to convert to int  Example: int(x)…. Then x will be an int variable  float(): to convert to float  Example: float(y)…… then y will be a float variable  str(): to convert to string  Example: str(5)…. Then the 5 will be like ‘5’ as a string  Rule: we can use this functions in print command
  5. 5. Conditions in python  In python we have only (if statement)  There is no switch….case statement  If we want to implement (switch….case) statement we must create a new function for this  Rule: in python there is only if statement
  6. 6. If statement  As all programming languages the if statement has the following syntax:  if condition : commands
  7. 7. If … else statement  The syntax is:  if condition: command  else: command
  8. 8. If … elseif … else statement  The syntax is:  if condition: command  elif condition: command  else: command
  9. 9. The biggest number  x=5  y=6  z=10  if x>y and x>z:  print('the biggest number is: ',x)  elif y>x and y>z:  print('the biggest number is: ',y)  else:  print('the biggest number is: ',z)
  10. 10. The biggest number  x=int(input('enter the first number: '))  y=int(input('enter the second number: '))  z=int(input('enter the third number: '))  if x>y and x>z:  print('the biggest number is x: ',x)  elif y>x and y>z:  print('the biggest number is y: ',y)  else:  print('the biggest number is z: ',z)

