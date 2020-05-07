Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫دورة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرابعة‬ ‫الجلسة‬ ‫الشبكات‬ ‫أساسيات‬ ‫وتقديم‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫م‬.‫محمد‬ ‫علي‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫نقابة‬
‫الجلسة‬ ‫محاور‬ ‫االنترنت‬ ‫بروتوكول‬IP ‫في‬ ‫العنونة‬IP ‫ملخص‬ ‫هامة‬ ‫مالحظات‬
‫االنترنت‬ ‫بروتوكول‬IP ‫االنترنت‬ ‫بروتوكول‬ ‫هو‬Internet Protocol‫ال‬ ‫طقم‬ ‫من‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫البينية‬ ‫الشبكات‬ ‫بروتو...
‫ال‬ ‫في‬ ‫العنونة‬IP ‫ال‬ ‫عنوان‬IP‫الشبكة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يتكرر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫وال‬ ‫غيره‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الشبكة‬ ‫في‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫كل‬ ‫يميز‬ ...
‫في‬ ‫العنونة‬IP ‫الصف‬D:‫ال‬ ‫الوجهات‬ ‫المتعدد‬ ‫للبث‬ ‫يستخدم‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫هو‬Multi cast(‫الفيديو‬)‫الثنائي‬ ‫بالبتات‬ ‫ويبد...
‫الهامة‬ ‫المصطلحات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫ال‬Bit:‫تكون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ‫الحاسوب‬ ‫في‬ ‫مستخدمة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫أصغر‬ ‫وهو‬1‫أو‬0 ‫ال‬Byte:‫عن‬ ...
10.1.4.5 10.0.0.0 172.16.4.3 172.16.0.0 192.1.1.1 192.1.1.0
‫ملخص‬
‫ملخص‬
‫هامة‬ ‫مالحظة‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫ألي‬ ‫بإعطائها‬ ‫نقوم‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العناوين‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫يوجد‬: ‫العنوان‬0.0.0.0:‫...
fourth session of basics in networks

الدرس الرابع من دروس أساسيات الشبكات
نقابة التقنية العربية
م.علي محمد

fourth session of basics in networks

