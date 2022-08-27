Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Hospital Waste Managment.pdf

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 38
1 of 38

Hospital Waste Managment.pdf

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Hospital Waste

Hospital Waste

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Groundglass Kathryn Savage
Free
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
Free
Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change Angela Garbes
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
Free
All Signs Point To Paris: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Destiny Findaway
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
Free
I'll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood Jessi Klein
Free
Humanity Is Trying: Experiments in Living with Grief, Finding Connection, and Resisting Easy Answers Jason Gots
Free
Pandemic Life: A New Normal The Millions
Free
Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind Fariha Roisin
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
Free

Hospital Waste Managment.pdf

  1. 1. HOSPITAL WASTE MANAGEMENT HOSPITAL WASTE MANAGEMENT ISSUES AND STEPS TAKEN BY ISSUES AND STEPS TAKEN BY THE GOVERNMENT OF PAKISTAN THE GOVERNMENT OF PAKISTAN OCT 2006 OCT 2006 Presentation By: JAWED ALI KHAN DIRECTOR MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT
  2. 2. 2 Sequence of Presentation Sequence of Presentation  Introduction  Situational Analysis  Hospital Waste Management Project  Main Objectives  Project Outcomes  Major Recommendations  Responsibility for Waste Management  Awareness and Advocacy  Training Component  Action Plan
  3. 3. 3 Introduction Introduction z Hospital waste include all waste arising from healthcare establishments. z Studies in Pakistan show that large hospital’s generate 2.0 kg of waste, per bed per day. Of this, 0.5 kg can be categorized as biomedical risk waste. z There are many small hospitals and clinics which also generate risk waste in significant quantities.
  4. 4. 4 Introduction (contd.) Introduction (contd.) o Daily Medical Waste Generation (from both public & private sector hospitals): Approx 0.8 million tons (Source: UN & HSA, MoH) z Improper disposal practices results in reuse of discarded syringes, IV tubes, blood bags and other equipment which is not 0designed for either sterilization or reuse. z If hospital waste is not properly managed and disposed of, it can result in injury by contaminated sharps and infection with Hepatitis B, C, and HIV.
  5. 5. 5 Situational Analysis Situational Analysis 1. In Pakistan there are about 92,000 beds in public sector hospitals 2. Pakistan –Population 160 million will rise to 250 million by year 2025 3. Amount of Hospital Waste generated will increase to alarming rates due to growth of population and healthcare facilities 4. No well established segregation system 5. Frequent dumping of hospital waste with municipal waste
  6. 6. 6 Situational Analysis (contd.) Situational Analysis (contd.) 6. Major sources of water table pollutions 7. Lapses in Landfill designs 8. Maintenance and monitoring issues of incinerator technology 9. Issues related to behaviors change 10. Need proper integrated management, priority setting & infrastructure development
  7. 7. 7 HWM: A Perspective ( HWM: A Perspective (Contd Contd) ) Initial Project Outcome: z Draft Hospital Waste Management Rules 2002 z Draft Guidelines on Hospital Waste Management z Specifications and Guidelines on Incinerators
  8. 8. 8 HWM: A Perspective HWM: A Perspective 2004: Revised HWMP (Duration: 24 months) MoE re-launched project under IESE & NUST Consulting (NUST Subsidiaries under MoST) & HSA under MoH Tasks Assigned: • Organize FOUR National Training HWM Workshops (Cadre-wise, one in each province) • Review HWM & Incinerator guidelines • Finalize curriculum for paramedics • Launch National Consensus Seminar subsequent to Experts’ Consultative Sessions
  9. 9. HOSPITAL WASTE HOSPITAL WASTE MANAGEMENT PROJECT MANAGEMENT PROJECT ( (May 2004 May 2004 – – August 2006) August 2006)
  10. 10. 10 Main Objectives Main Objectives • Review the existing conditions of HWM facilities • Identify deficiencies in the major cities • Propose a financially viable program for elimination of environmental and health hazards • Consolidate the work already done in the area
  11. 11. 11 Project Outcomes Project Outcomes z Hospital Waste Management Rules 2005 z Guidelines on Hospital Waste Management z Specifications and Guidelines on Incinerators z Training Manuals for Paramedics
  12. 12. 12 Major Recommendations Major Recommendations Areas: a. Implementation of HWM Rules 2005 at all levels b. Improvement through HWM Guidelines at District Level c. SOPs: formulation by all healthcare facilities d. Regular Training Programmes / Refreshers (Cadre-wise) e. HWM component needs improvement in curriculum at MBBS/BDS/DVM & nursing / paramedics level f. Mass Awareness g. Stick & carrot policy h. Enforcement of laws needed to nudge hospitals into compliance h. Research
  13. 13. 13 Responsibility for Waste Management Waste Management Team of the Hospital/ Clinic/ Lab. shall be responsible to ensure proper management of the waste generated in the Hospital/ Clinic/ Lab.
  14. 14. 14 Duties & Responsibilities of WMT • Preparation and Monitoring of Plan • Periodic Review • Revision or updating • Implementation of WMP • Compliance
  15. 15. 15 Hospital waste can be broadly be defined into 2 categories Hospital waste can be broadly be defined into 2 categories Risk Waste z Infectious Waste z Pathological Waste z Sharps z Pharmaceutical Waste z Chemical Waste z Radioactive Waste Non – Risk Waste Non – risk waste is that which is comparable to normal domestic garbage and presents no greater risk, therefore, than waste from a normal home i.e. - Paper - Packaging - Food Waste Type of Waste
  16. 16. 16 Treatment: • Incineration • Chemical Disinfection • Autoclaving • Encapsulation • Microwave irradiation etc., Final Disposal • Landfill • Burying inside Premises • Discharge into Sewer etc., Waste Disposal Waste Disposal
  17. 17. 17 z Operating without authority z Failing to secure objectives z Failing to give adequate warning signals z Operating or working at unsafe speed z Warning on moving of dangerous equipment z Engaging in horseplay z Failing to use personal protective devices z Tampering with safety devices z Using unsafe equipment and using safe equipment unsafely z Handling, lifting, or carrying unsafe loads z Taking unsafe positions or postures Unsafe Acts Unsafe Acts -- -- Checklist Checklist
  18. 18. 18 Waste not to be Incinerated • Pressurized gas containers • Large amounts of reactive chemical waste • Radioactive waste • Silver salts or radiographic waste • Halogenated plastics (e.g. PVC) • Mercury or cadmium • Ampoules of heavy metals Waste Minimization
  19. 19. 19 Awareness & Awareness & Advocacy Advocacy - Awareness Through * Posters * Seminars * Letters * Web-Site * Poster Competitions - Advocacy * Media * Lobbying
  20. 20. 21
  21. 21. 22
  22. 22. 23
  23. 23. 24
  24. 24. 25 TRAINING COMPONENT • Three Kinds of Training Manuals Developed; English, Urdu & Pictorial • Training Video • Free Training Programme • Refresher Courses • 4500 Health Professionals & Allied Staff provided free training in Govt. & Private Sector Hospital of Lahore.
  25. 25. 26 WHY SHOULD THIS PROJECT WHY SHOULD THIS PROJECT BE REPLICATED IN OTHER BE REPLICATED IN OTHER CITIES CITIES - TO SHOW SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY - IT IS A SUCCESSFUL MODEL - TO REDUCE THE BURDEN OF DISEASES - TO PREVENT REUSE AND REPACKING OF MEDICAL DISPOSABLES
  26. 26. 27 Steps Involved Steps Involved z Waste Man. Team z W -M. Plan z Training z Waste Segregation z Waste Collection z Waste Storage z Transportation z Disposal
  27. 27. 28 Waste Segregation Waste Segregation z Different color coding has to be assigned to various waste for effective segregation, as: i. Black : Non-Risk waste. ii. Red: Risk waste with Sharps. iii. Blue: Risk Waste without sharps. iv. Yellow: Radioactive waste v. Green: Chemicals like Mercury & Cadmium z All this segregation should be done by the individual user.
  28. 28. 29 Waste Segregation Waste Segregation z Different color coding has to be assigned to various waste for effective segregation, as: i. Black : Non-Risk waste. ii. Red: Risk waste with Sharps. iii. Blue: Risk Waste without sharps. iv. Yellow: Radioactive waste v. Green: Chemicals like Mercury & Cadmium z All this segregation should be done by the individual user.
  29. 29. 30 Waste Collection Waste Collection z To be done by Sanitary staff on daily basis, and transferred to Central Waste storage facility of the Institute.
  30. 30. 31 Waste Storage: Waste Storage: z Storage facility should be covered one, located within the hospital premises outside the main building, with easy approach for vehicles, and inaccessible to unauthorized persons and animals etc. z Should have sufficient capacity to contain large amount of waste in case of incinerator failure. z Separate storage room for radioactive waste ( yellow Bags). z As quoted in Rules, storage at temp 3 – 8C is not practicable.
  31. 31. 32 Transportation Transportation On-Site: z All waste bags except yellow ones, should be transferred to W. Storage room on daily basis by the sanitary workers by Four –wheeled trolleys ( three wheeled are quite uncomfortable). z Different colored bags have to be segregated in the storage room. Off – site: z Should be arranged by concerned municipal / local authority. The waste should be transferred to the vehicle by sanitary worker under the supervision of WMO.
  32. 32. 33 Waste Disposal Waste Disposal ¾ Landfill: properly designed and properly managed.- Cheapest and easily available. ¾ Shredders: All the bulk waste of plastic including risk waste is disinfected and cut into small pieces and converted into compact form. ( Cheaper than incinerator, No Pollution, cost effective). ¾ Autoclave: (expensive than Shredders ?)
  33. 33. 34 All persons exposed to hazardous hospital waste are potentially at risk which includes all those who either handle the waste at any stage, or are exposed to it as a consequence of careless management. Risk of Waste Risk of Waste
  34. 34. 35 Action Plan Action Plan Secure Waste Collection 2 weeks Facilitate storage Sanitary staff Waste Collection Documentation on Waste Disposal 2 weeks Safe Disposal of Waste Sanitary Staff Transportation Health Safety of employees and general public 2 weeks (includes training of staff) Color coded waste bags Everyone, specifically the housekeeping staff Waste Segregation Guideline for Waste Related Procedures 1 month Planning for Waste Segregation WMT Waste Management Plan Participation of employees in HWM 1 month Formalized Waste Management Plan MS/Medical Director Team Formation Benefits/ Risks Timeline Outcome Who Activity
  35. 35. 36 Action Plan Action Plan… …continued continued Benefits/ Risks Timeline Outcome Who Activity Better Management of HWM Anytime Awareness MS/Medical Director/Administra tor Training for Hospital Waste Management Better Hygiene Anytime Safety Waste Management Officer Accidents and Spillages
  36. 36. 37 Stakeholders Analysis Stakeholders Analysis Effective updates, incentives, accreditation Basic responsibility Effective Legislation Legislators Ads, messages, pictorals, awareness programs Influence on behaviour Awareness, educat, monitoring Media Public-Private Partnerships Will, resources, impartial, expertise Advisory, Advocacy, Fincancing NGO Proper enforc of rules Power to enforce Enforcement Law Enf. Agency Inspect and monitor Expert and Resources and policy makers Tech assistance, training, Monitoring Environ. agency land, awareness, monitoring Political influence, responsible of comm Advocacy, Involve, Communicate Community Reps Secured storage Source of inf. Dissemination, at risk Restriction, Punish, Education Scavengers Improving behavior, funding, incentives Involved in WM Equip, BCC, Training Municipal Staff Counseling, poster, clips, charts etc. Waste generator, At most risk BCC Patients/attendents Follow guidelines Waste generat, At risk Trainings, Waste manag Hospital Staff How? Why? What? Who?
  37. 37. 38 THANK YOU VERY MUCH THANK YOU VERY MUCH

×