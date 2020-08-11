Successfully reported this slideshow.
WORLD HUNGER Introduction: Hungerand undernutritionare the world’stophealthconcern.The WorldFoodProgram(WFP) estimatesthat...
givenitsenormousandgrowingrole indevelopingnew technologiesandinmanagingthe flowsof international agricultural production....
3. Empowering women in agriculture Likewise inUganda,where mentypicallyraise livestockandkeepthe sales,womenare challengin...
such as Foodfor All have customersdonate $1-5 whencheckingout.Lastyear theyraiseda whopping $60 milliontofightworldhunger....
Results Decrease in Hunger Thismap showschangesto the Global HungerIndex — a measure of undernutritioncalculatedbythe Inte...
Rise in Life expectancy The increase inhumanlife expectancyisaprettyrecentphenomenon; lifespansfellinEurope from1850 to 18...
Childmortalityhasfallenbymore thanhalf since 1990. If you lookat developingregions,the gainsare evenmore impressive.InAfri...
that do notsignificantlyalterprevailingeconomicandpowerstructures.The alleviationof chronic hunger,bycontrast,requirespoli...
World hunger

how to fight against it

World hunger

  1. 1. WORLD HUNGER Introduction: Hungerand undernutritionare the world’stophealthconcern.The WorldFoodProgram(WFP) estimatesthatthere are 821 millionundernourishedpeople inthe world,whichmeansthatone innine people donotgetenoughfoodto be healthy.Infact,undernutritionkillsmore people eachyearthan AIDS,malaria,andtuberculosiscombined.The majorityof people whoare chronicallyundernourished live indevelopingcountries,whereitisestimatedthatalmost13% of the populationisundernourished. The average personneedsapproximately2,100 kilocalories(calories) perdaytomaintaina normal, healthybody.Victimsof hungerlive onsignificantlylessthan2,100 kilocaloriesperdayforextended lengthsof time.Hungercancause adverse healtheffectsthe caloriedeficitcancause a person’sbodily functions,bothmental andphysical,toslow orevenshutdown.Amongsome of the problemsof hunger are lackof concentration,enervation,andweakenedimmune systems.Problemsthatresultfrom malnutritioninclude beingunderweight,stunted,ormicronutrient-deficient. The Anti-HungerProgramdoesnotinclude the substantial complementaryinvestmentsneeded,for instance,tocreate conditionsof securityandpeace orto establishsystemsof governmentaccountable to the poorermembersof society,bothof whichmaybe critical for ensuringinclusiveaccessto adequate food.The paperdoes,however,reaffirmthat,apartfrombeingjustifiedonmoral and humanitariangrounds,investmentsin hungerreductiongenerate attractive economicandsecurity benefitsandare inthe self-interestof richandpoor countriesalike.While the Programaimstoensure access to foodbythe neediest,bothurbanandrural,the investmentinproductive capacity islimitedto rural people. The Anti-HungerProgramformsa central elementof FAO’scontributiontothe Millennium DevelopmentProjectandthe strategyto achieve the MillenniumDevelopmentGoals.Ithasalsobeen usedextensivelyinthe conceptualizationof the agricultural componentof "WEHAB"(Water,Energy, Health,Agriculture andBiodiversity),the fiveprioritiesproposedforspecial attentionduringthe World SummitonSustainable Development.The twin-trackapproachproposedinthe documentprovidesa pointof reference formanyFAOinitiatives,suchasthe Special Programfor FoodSecurity;the Initiative to ReviewandUpdate National Agricultural,Rural DevelopmentandFoodSecurityStrategiesand Policies;andsupporttothe IntergovernmentalWorkingGroupforthe Elaborationof a Setof Voluntary GuidelinestoSupportthe ProgressiveRealizationof the RighttoAdequate Foodinthe Contextof National FoodSecurity. The eradicationof hungeriscentral to FAO’smandate.The achievementof the targetof halvingthe numberof undernourishedby2015 will require astrong,concertedandadequatelyfinancedeffortby all partiescommittedandable tocontribute tohungerandpovertyreductionthroughsustainable agricultural andrural development.At the international level,keyplayersincludethe UN systemandthe international financinginstitutions.Withincivilsociety,muchof the drivingforce comesfrom parliamentarians,non-governmental organizations(NGOs),academicinstitutionsandphilanthropic foundations,aswell asindividual citizens.The privatesectoralsohasa majorrole to play,especially
  2. 2. givenitsenormousandgrowingrole indevelopingnew technologiesandinmanagingthe flowsof international agricultural production. As called forinthe final Declarationof the WorldFoodSummit:five yearslater,an"International Alliance againstHunger"hasbeenlaunchedtomobilize politicalwill,technical expertise andfinancial resourcestoreach the WorldFood SummitandMillenniumDevelopmentGoalsandnational alliances are nowemerginginseveral countries.DuringWorldFoodDay2003, the theme of whichwas the International Alliance againstHunger,several initiativeswerelaunchedandjointactivitiesorganized betweenthe Rome-basedagenciesandcivil societyorganizations. Methods: 5 waysfor fightingagainstworldhunger 1. Improving agriculture to boost incomes The extreme pooroftenrelyonfarmingfortheirlivelihoods.However,manysmallholderfarmerslive far frommarketswhere theycan make a profitsellingtheircrops.Theyface challengeslikelackof access to credit,resourcesandskillsneededtoimprove theirharvest.Toensure farmersare connected to economicopportunitiesthroughagriculture,we workwithourpartnersfromthe private sectorto universitiesandcivil societyorganizationstohelpsmallholdersgetthe support,know-how andaccess theyneedtobe successful. For example,inKenya,smallholderfarmerswhopreviouslycouldn’tcompete withlargergrowers have boostedtheircropproduction,minimizedpost-harvestlosses,andconnectedtomarketswithskills gainedfromUSAID.Some are evensellingtheirsurpluscropstothe UN World FoodProgramto help feedothercommunitiesindrought-prone areas.Through Feedthe Future,inparticular,we’rehelping developingcountriesbuildstrongerfoodsystemsthatprovide opportunitiesforrural communitiesfrom farmsto marketsto tablesbyinvestinginagriculture andbringingpartnerstogether. Kenyanfarmerslike StanleyKimeli,a35-year-oldfatherof three,have improvedtheirharvestsandfood securitythankstosupportfrom USAIDand the U.N. WorldFood Program. 2. Teaching shared responsibility for health and nutrition Educatingpeople onpropernutrition,sanitationandhygiene sotheystayhealthyiscrucial to addressingfoodinsecurity.Forexample,lackof safe drinkingwaterandpoorsanitationandhygiene can leadto waterborne diseasesandchronicintestinal infections,robbingchildrenof theirpotential and keepingfarmersfromtendingtotheirfields. Healthand nutritioneffortstake rootwhenpeople adoptthe rightbehaviors,suchaswashingtheir handsbefore preparingfood.Trainingscanempowerall householdmemberstoshare inthese responsibilities.Insome communities,thishaschangedthe social dynamicsinafamily,makingthe distributionof householddutiesmore equitablebetweenmenandwomen. Handwashingpreventswaterrelatedillnesses.Forexample,inZimbabwe aforward-thinkinggroup of mennowcollectwaterfor the familytraditionallyawoman’srole.Theyhave constructedlatrinesand hand-washingstations,andare trainingothersonproperhandwashingandthe needto use soapor ash inadditiontowater.
  3. 3. 3. Empowering women in agriculture Likewise inUganda,where mentypicallyraise livestockandkeepthe sales,womenare challenging traditional genderrolesbylearninggoatherdingskillsandgeneratingincomesthemselves.Livestock ownerandher familyshowoff their“MilkQueen” goat.Withnewfoundeconomicempowerment, womeninUganda are able tofeedtheirfamilieswithnutritiousgoatmilkandpurchase the family’s basicneeds./ACDI/VOCA Empoweringwomentostartbusinessescanhelpensure theirfamiliesearn enoughmoneyto putfoodon the table.In Haiti,female farmerswhowere once chronicallyfood insecure cannowfeedtheirfamilies,expandtheirbusinessesandsave fortheirchildren’sfutures.In Senegal,rural womenare gettingthe toolstheyneedwithUSAID’shelptogrow,share,andsell more nutritiousfoodforbetterhealthandextraprofit. 4. Managing natural resources and preparing for disasters For communitiesthatrelyonnatural resourcesfortheirincome,learningaboutsustainableresource managementisvital.Yearsof poormanagementsuchas overgrazingbylivestockcandegrade farmland, makingitdifficultforfarmerstoearna living.We alsoeducate communitiesonthe impactsof natural disastersandhowto prepare forthem.In Malawi and Ethiopia,we equipfarmersandpastoralistswith toolsand opportunitiesthathelptheircommunitiesbuildresilience sotheycanbetterwithstandcrises such as droughts.Helpingvulnerable peoplebuildresiliencetocrisesisvital toaddressingpovertyand hunger. 5. Meeting Immediate Needs We alsoprovide humanitarianassistance tocommunitiesincrisis.Inemergencysituations,suchasthe aftermathof a natural disaster,we meetthe immediatefoodandnutritionneedsof communities throughin-kindfood,cashtransfersorfoodvouchers.InSierraLeone,we helpedfamiliesgetbackon theirfeetafterEbolabyprovidingcashtransferssomotherscouldbuyfoodfor theirfamilies.These momsalsohad an opportunitytojoincommunitysavingsgroups,allowingthemtostartsmall businessesandfarmsandget a headstart on a more hopeful future. Top 10 World Hunger Solutions; 1. Sustainable Food HeiferInternational isanorganizationthathelpstransformagriculture.Theyfundprojectssopeople can provide foodforthemselvesinasustainableway.Thisisverypowerful,becauseultimatelywe would like tosee manyimpoverishedareasnotreliantonaidfromforeigncountries(whichoftencausesdebt) and able tocreate theirown,steady,supplyof food. 2. Access to Credit Many organizationsare helpingpeopleinpoorcountriestogainaccessto credit.Most of these credit loansare repaid,andtheyhave createdmanyindustries,suchasfarms,that helpcreate a sustainable provisionforpeople andalsodevelopnationseconomically.If these people donothave accessto credit, theycannot start upindustriesthatcombatpoverty. 3. Food Donations Althoughideallyitwouldbe bettertogetthe entire worldtoa place of self-sustainability,itisnot somethingthatwill happenovernight.Inthe meantimeitisimportanttolenda helpinghand.The impactof donations,bothcashand food,have hadan immense impactonworldhunger.Organizations
  4. 4. such as Foodfor All have customersdonate $1-5 whencheckingout.Lastyear theyraiseda whopping $60 milliontofightworldhunger. 4. Transitioning Many familiesdealingwithpovertyneedhelptransitioningintoastate of self-dependence.15Feeds Familyisan organizationthathelpswiththistransition.Theystartbyprovidingfamilieswithfood,but thenslowlyfindsolutionstoempowerfamiliestobe self-sufficient.Thisisimportant,because self- sufficiencyallowsforacertainfoodincome,whenrelyingondonationsdoesnotalwaysguarantee food. 5. Urban Farming Almostone-quarterof undernourishedpeople live inanurbanenvironment.Recently,there hasbeena bigpushfor urban farming.Urbanfarmingempowersfamiliestogaincontrol overtheirownfood source. 6. Access to Education Educationisthe bestweaponagainstpovertyandhunger.Itisespeciallypowerfulinunderdeveloped countries.Educationmeansbetteropportunityandmore accesstoincome andfood.Additionally,some countrieshave food-for-educationprogramswhere studentsare givenfreefoodforcoming toschool. Thismay seemlike abasicideainthe UnitedStates,butit is lifesavinginmanyunderdevelopednations. 7. Social Change Thisis extremelyhardandwill nottake place overnight.However,manysocial issues,suchaswar, pose a fundamental problemtohaltingworldhunger.Ideally,thiswill happenwhenworldpowers,suchas the UnitedStatesand manywesternEuropeannations,choose tofocusonsolvingthese issuesinstead of exacerbatingthem.However,thiscanonlystartwhenpeople indevelopednationsbegintocare aboutthose issuesaswell andpressure theirgovernmentstobe productive inendingconflict. 8. Government Intervention Aidto foreignnationsneedstobe more focusedongovernmentintervention,like programsthat provide foodtomothersandtheirchildreninpoorareas.Thisis notmuch differentfrommany programsavailable inthe UnitedStates. 9. Empowering Women There isa directcorrelationwithhungerandgenderinequalities.Empoweringwomentogainaccessto food,be providers,andleadtheirfamilieshashada major impacton foodaccessand abilitytochange financial situations. 10. Birth Control Education Highbirthratespose a problemwhentryingtosolve hunger.Manypeople are noteducatedon reproductionordo nothave access to contraceptives.Gainingaccesstocontraceptivesallowsforfamily planningandeconomicfreedom.
  5. 5. Results Decrease in Hunger Thismap showschangesto the Global HungerIndex — a measure of undernutritioncalculatedbythe International FoodPolicyResearchInstitute — between2000 and 2017. In countriesmarkedred,hunger has increased.Incountriesmarkedorange ortan,it’sdecreased,andincountriesmarkedgreenit’s decreasedbyone half or more.Soit’sencouragingtosee how much of the globe isorange,tan,or green,andespeciallyencouragingthata few extremelypopulouscountrieslikeChinaandBrazil fall into the greencategory.
  6. 6. Rise in Life expectancy The increase inhumanlife expectancyisaprettyrecentphenomenon; lifespansfellinEurope from1850 to 1870, anda slowerpace of publichealthimprovements(drivenbyimperial neglectamongother factors) meantthat Africa’stakeoff startedlater.Butlifespanshave doubledormore the worldover since. Andthe increase haspersistedinmore recentdecades.Female andmale lifeexpectancybothincreased by more than six yearsbetween1990 and2016, and the gainswere biggestinpoorcountriesinAfrica and Asia.Inequalitiesremain(lifespansinAfricaare still ashocking16.3 yearsshorterthan inEurope) but the gap isslowlyclosing. Decrease in Child mortality
  7. 7. Childmortalityhasfallenbymore thanhalf since 1990. If you lookat developingregions,the gainsare evenmore impressive.InAfrica,17 percentof childrendiedbeforereachingage 5in 1990. By 2015, that was downto 8 percent. In the world’ssecond-largestcountry,India,childmortalityfell by69 percentinthat timespan,orover two-thirds.InChina,the mostpopulous,itfell by83 percent.These are trulymassive numbersthathave helpeddrive the broaderimprovementsinlife expectancy. Discussion: The vast majorityof hungrypeople live inlower-middle-incomeregions,whichsaw a42 percent reductioninthe prevalence of undernourishedpeople between1990–92 and 2012–14. Despite this progress,in2016, the global prevalence of undernourishmenthasbeenrising(FoodandAgricultural Organization[FAO] etal.,2017). Africahas the highestprevalence of undernourishment,butasthe most populous regioninthe world,Asiahasthe highestnumberof undernourishedpeople (FAOetal.,2017). Prevalence isthe proportionof apopulationaffectedbyadisease orshowingacertaincharacteristic (expressedasapercentage),andnumberissimplythe countof people inthe populationwithadisease or showingacertaincharacteristic. There has beenthe leastprogressinthe sub-Saharanregion,where about23 percentof people remain undernourished –the highestprevalence of anyregioninthe world.Nevertheless,the prevalence of undernourishmentinsub-SaharanAfricahasdeclinedfrom33.2 percentin1990– 92 to 23.2 percentin 2014–16, althoughthe numberof undernourishedpeople hasactuallyincreased(FAOetal.,2017). In SouthernAsia,whichincludesthe countriesof India,PakistanandBangladesh,the prevalence of undernourishmentisrisingagain,increasingfrom9.4 percentin2015 to 11.5 percentin2016 (FAOet al.,2017). Eastern Asia(where Chinaisthe largestcountry) andSouth-easternAsia(includingIndonesia, Philippines,Myanmar,andVietnam) have reducedundernutritionsubstantially. Latin Americahasthe most successful developingregionrecordinincreasingfoodsecurity;however, the prevalence of undernutritionhasbeenrisingagain, especiallyinSouthAmerica,from5percentin 2015 to 5.6 percentin2016 (FAOetal.,2017). 2015 markedthe endof the monitoringperiodforthe twointernationallyagreedtargetsforhunger reduction.The targetforthe MillenniumDevelopmentGoalsforlower-middle-income countriesasa whole wastohalve the proportionof hungrypeople by2015 fromthe base year(s) of 1990-2, or from 23.2 percentto ll.6percent.Asthe proportionin2014-16 is 12.9 percent,the goal has almostbeenmet. Followingthe MillenniumDevelopmentGoals,the Sustainable DevelopmentGoalsaimtoendall forms of malnutritionby2030 (FAOet al.,2017). WorldFood Summittarget.The targetset at the 1996 WorldFood Summitwasto halve the numberof undernourishedpeopleby2015 from theirnumberin1990-92. Since 1990–92, the numberof hungry people inlower-middle-incomeregionshasfallenbyover200 million,from991 millionto790.7 million. However,the goal is495 million(half of 991 million),whichmeansthatthe target was notreached. Abstract: The worldhas made progresstowarderadicatingstarvationandsome formsof malnutrition,butless (andsome mightsay verylittle) towardalleviatingchrome hungerandfoodinsecurity.The reasonis that one can addressstarvationandmalnutritionthroughrelativelyshort-termsuperficialinterventions
  8. 8. that do notsignificantlyalterprevailingeconomicandpowerstructures.The alleviationof chronic hunger,bycontrast,requirespoliticallyfarmore difficultsolutions.Chronichungerisareflectionof poverty,andtherefore of the existingdistributionof wealthandpowerwithinacountry. In recentyearsdevelopmental andhumanitarianorientationshave convergednoticeablyHumanitarian- orientedefforts,properlyadministered,doincrease resource mobilizationsignificantly.Authoritiesare increasinglyaware thatdevelopmentisaprerequisiteforthe preventionof future,more severe emergenciesthose concernedwithdevelopmentnow recognize the needforremedialactionorsafety netsfor those familiessufferingfromhungertoday.

