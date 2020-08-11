Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Dependable Personality Disorder (DPD)
  2. 2. Ethological Factors Dependent personality disorder may be caused by: 1) Combination of biological and developmental factors. 2) People exposed to authoritarian or overprotective parenting styles. 3) Chronic physical illness. 4) Separation anxiety during childhood. Introduction Dependent personality disorder (DPD) is described as the need to be cared for by others. This condition results in submissive and clingy behavior, a fear of separation, and difficulty making decisions without reassurance from others. DPD appears to occur equally among males and females, and usually first appears in early-to- middle adulthood.
  3. 3. Presenting Complaints In a study of 400 consecutive outpatients, Whitman et al. (1954) noted that 23% had a passive-dependent personality, the most prevalent personality type. Their presenting complaints included: depression (36%) anxiety (29%) somatic symptoms (11%) phobias (7%) situational reactions (7%) Agoraphobia, with or without panic attacks, and eating disorders were also common whereas alcohol and substance abuse were less common, than in other types of personality disorders. Assessment Tools 1) Questionnaires 2) Interviews
  4. 4. Diagnosis A pervasive and excessive need to be taken care of that leads to submissive and clinging behavior and fears of separation, beginning by early adulthood and present in a variety of contexts, as indicated by five (or more) of the following: 1) Inability to make everyday decisions. 2) Avoidance of personal responsibility. 3) Bouncing from relationship to relationship 4) Difficulty being alone. 5) Avoidance of disagreement with others out of fear of losing support or approval. 6) Willingness to tolerate mistreatment and abuse from others. 7) Placing the needs of their caregivers above their own. 8) Over-sensitivity to criticism. 9) Pessimism and lack of self-confidence, including a belief that they are unable to care for themselves Difficulty beginning projects
  5. 5. interventions plan Goal 1: Express an improved consciousness or awareness of his or her dependency traits. Therapeutic Interventions For Goal 1: Construct a family genogram to boost client's understanding of family patterns of dependence in relationships and how he or she is reiterating them in present relationships. Provide reading or media resources that increase understanding of dependency and process key point in therapy. Goal 2: Identify incorrect habitual of fears being alone, or inability to keep personal dependability boundaries. Therapeutic Interventions For Goal 2: Examine and recognize client's inaccurate, unconstructive habitual thoughts linked with lack of assertiveness, fear of being alone, or not meeting others needs. Examine and shed light on fears of other feelings related with being more independent. Aid client in developing positive, reality-based messages for self that must substitute the distorted, negative self-talk
  6. 6. Therapy Psychotherapy is the primary treatment for dependent personality. The focus of therapy is typically on helping people to become more independent. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) may be used to help an individual challenge negative thoughts and start engaging in more independent behaviors. Psychodynamic therapy is particularly effective for treating dependent personality. A psychodynamic therapist works to explore the root of the dependency and the unconscious processes that perpetuate it. The therapist must make sure the person in therapy does not become dependent on them. The goal of treatment is to foster independence, and therapy should make the individual feel more capable of caring for themselves.

