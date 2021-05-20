Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Click to edit Master title style 1 JOURNALISM Purpose & Responsibilities C O L L A B O R AT O R S FA R H AT A S H R A F, A...
Click to edit Master title style 2 WHAT IS JOURNALISM • Journalism is…. The activity of gathering, assessing, creating, an...
Click to edit Master title style 3 PURPOSE OF JOURNALISM 3 • The central purpose of journalism is to provide citizens with...
Click to edit Master title style 4 4 • Journalism must provide a forum for public criticism and compromise • journalism is...
Click to edit Master title style 5 RESPONSIBILITIES 5 • Ethics and Integrity: • A solid ethical core characterizes a good ...
Click to edit Master title style 6 6 Courage and Boldness • Good journalists push themselves to dig deeper and ask tough q...
Click to edit Master title style 7 7 Expert Communication Skills • Along with impeccable character, newspaper journalists ...
Click to edit Master title style 8 8 Knowledge of Technology • As part of their job, newspaper journalists follow and use ...
Click to edit Master title style 9 9 Investigative Skills • Good newspaper journalists have an analytical mind and base st...
Click to edit Master title style 10 Journalism as Mission 10 Benefits Passion Recognition Social Service Inner Satisfactio...
Click to edit Master title style 11 Journalism as Business 11 Benefits Professionalism Growth Innovation Social Standing D...
Click to edit Master title style 12 Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
34 views
May. 20, 2021

NWR: Purpose of journalism: Student Collaboration

An illustration of student-teacher collaboration in the subject of News Writing and Reporting, Students engaged in the discussion on Purpose of journalism

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(3/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NWR: Purpose of journalism: Student Collaboration

  1. 1. Click to edit Master title style 1 JOURNALISM Purpose & Responsibilities C O L L A B O R AT O R S FA R H AT A S H R A F, A M N A R A S H E E D , A H M A D K H A L I D , U M A I R R A S H I D I N S T R U C T O R M R . A L I H A I D E R S A E E D
  2. 2. Click to edit Master title style 2 WHAT IS JOURNALISM • Journalism is…. The activity of gathering, assessing, creating, and presenting news and information. It is also the product of these activities. 2
  3. 3. Click to edit Master title style 3 PURPOSE OF JOURNALISM 3 • The central purpose of journalism is to provide citizens with accurate and reliable information they need to function in a free society. • Journalism’s first obligation is to the truth • Journalism first loyalty is to citizens • Journalism must keep the news comprehensive and proportional • Journalism essence is a discipline of verification • Citizens, too, have rights and responsibilities when it comes to the news.
  4. 4. Click to edit Master title style 4 4 • Journalism must provide a forum for public criticism and compromise • journalism is thus to provide citizens with the information they need to make best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies, and their government.
  5. 5. Click to edit Master title style 5 RESPONSIBILITIES 5 • Ethics and Integrity: • A solid ethical core characterizes a good journalist. • Fairness, objectivity and honesty matter when reporting everything from local referendums and proposed state tax increases to presidential elections. • Professional journalists abhor fake news based on rumor, innuendo and unverifiable anonymous tips. Reporters should only share opinions in newspaper editorial pieces. • They step aside if covering that story would be a conflict of interest, such as writing a feature article about a family member’s new bistro
  6. 6. Click to edit Master title style 6 6 Courage and Boldness • Good journalists push themselves to dig deeper and ask tough questions. • They put personal feelings aside to boldly unearth the truth about newsworthy people, places and events. • Courage is vital to investigating what is happening at the scene. • They are not satisfied making phone calls from a comfortable desk in the newsroom when covering major happenings. For example, newspaper journalists may travel to the scene of dangerous floodwaters in their community and talk to volunteers who are helping sandbag a faltering dam
  7. 7. Click to edit Master title style 7 7 Expert Communication Skills • Along with impeccable character, newspaper journalists must be skilled communicators to interview sources and write in-depth stories. Unlike radio, television or online journalists, they go far beyond sound bytes and superficial coverage of a situation. • Newspaper journalists include background information and needed detail to give context to a more nuanced understanding of the issue by the reader. • Typically, journalists have a bachelor’s degree in communication or journalism and relevant undergraduate experience, such as writing for their college newspaper. You must be highly proficient in English grammar, technical writing and proper attribution of sources to be a good newspaper journalist and not lose your job.
  8. 8. Click to edit Master title style 8 8 Knowledge of Technology • As part of their job, newspaper journalists follow and use social media appropriately to provide immediate and transparent coverage of happening events. • They know how to use the internet to research stories and access public records when engaging in investigative journalism. Technology, such as Facebook and LinkedIn help them contact potential sources to request information or an interview. • They also maximize use of technology to instantly inform the public about matters that may directly affect their health and safety, such as a food recall.
  9. 9. Click to edit Master title style 9 9 Investigative Skills • Good newspaper journalists have an analytical mind and base stories on evidence and facts, not emotion. • They are astute observers and instinctively sense when there is much more to a story than what is being shared at a news conference, for example. Critical thinking skills are crucial when weighing conflicting accounts of an incident and assessing the credibility of sources.
  10. 10. Click to edit Master title style 10 Journalism as Mission 10 Benefits Passion Recognition Social Service Inner Satisfaction Drawbacks Personal Security Financial Security
  11. 11. Click to edit Master title style 11 Journalism as Business 11 Benefits Professionalism Growth Innovation Social Standing Drawbacks Compromised Ethics Profits over Social Service
  12. 12. Click to edit Master title style 12 Thank You

×