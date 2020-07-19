Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Easy Ways to Make Money Online There are heaps of easy ways to make money online in 2020. I have compiled a few of the 5 b...
Join an Affiliate Program An affiliate program is a service which pays you a commission every single time someone purchase...
Selling eBooks eBooks are big business on the internet. The best place to sell eBook online in 2020 is Amazon. You sign up...
but when customers come in you simply onboard them to your online worker who does all the work! You invoice the customer a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Easy Ways to Make Money Online in 2020

47 views

Published on

There are heaps of easy ways to make money online in 2020. I have compiled a few of the 5 best and easy ways to make money online for you in this post. I will detail here a few of the best ways to make money online from home.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Easy Ways to Make Money Online in 2020

  1. 1. Easy Ways to Make Money Online There are heaps of easy ways to make money online in 2020. I have compiled a few of the 5 best and easy ways to make money online for you in this post. I will detail here a few of the best ways to make money online from home. These are legitimate ways to make money online and I mean real money and anyone can do it ! 1. Join an Affiliate Program 2. DropShipping 3. Selling eBooks 4. Internet Outsourcing 5. Online Freelancing
  2. 2. Join an Affiliate Program An affiliate program is a service which pays you a commission every single time someone purchases the product from your unique link. There are many affiliate marketing services and courses you can take. A couple of the best affiliate marketing platforms are; Clickbank and Jvzoo. Dropshipping Drop shipping is when you set up an online store or list products on popular marketplace apps such as eBay. The product is linked to a supplier either aboard or locally and the products are shipped to the customer from the supplier. You simply upload the products to your own website platform like Shopify and whenever a purchase is made you fulfil the order and send it to the supplier to send directly to the customer.
  3. 3. Selling eBooks eBooks are big business on the internet. The best place to sell eBook online in 2020 is Amazon. You sign up as a publisher on their Kindle Platform and create and upload books. Amazon takes a percentage of your sale and you get royalties every single month ! The best books to publish are; children's books, picture books, news and current affair stories and more. You can also sign up as an Amazon Associate and get paid to refer Amazon products and you also get a commission ! Internet Outsourcing Internet outsourcing or ‘service drop shipping’ as they call it is my favourite and is an easy way to make money online. I have done this for years and I have personally earned thousands of dollars doing this. What you do is you sign up to a service such as Upwork. You select a service you think you can provide locally, such as marketing. You then advertise this service offline/locally
  4. 4. but when customers come in you simply onboard them to your online worker who does all the work! You invoice the customer as usual or take deposits from them and its as if you are running an agency, but it’s being outsourced. Online Freelancing Freelancing is another great way to make money online from home. You sign to Guru.com or Upwork.com and fill in your profile to sell your services online as a freelancer. You can get paid per project or by the hour depending on the contract and its a very profitable way to make money online. If you are into anything you can sell this service online and get paid. I hope I helped you understand some of the easiest ways to make money online or make money from home. For now, the best and easiest way to get started is by learning more about how to make money online by clicking ​HERE​.

×