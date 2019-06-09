Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2015 x hhve Un nuevo objetivo estratégico para impulsar la economía basada en el conocimiento.
“Sólo cabe progresar cuando se piensa en GRANDE, sólo es posible avanzar cuando se mira lejos.” José Ortega y Gasset
PEQUEÑA AGRICULTURA E INDUSTRAIS EXTRACTIVAS EN EL SUR ANDINO Epifanio Baca Grupo Propuesta Ciudadana Agosto de 2014
Inversión en Minería y Desarrollo de las Regiones Lima, julio del 2011 Eva Arias Presidente del Sector Minero Sociedad Nac...
Universidades Universidad Tecnológica de los Andes (UTEA) Dirección: av. perú nro. 700, TEL: 083-321559 y 083-321362. Univ...
Según el informe descriptivo de resultados de la evaluación nacional del rendimiento estudiantil del año 2004, Apurímac oc...
Número de Docentes en el Sistema Educativo Escolarizado, Urbano y Rural, 2006 del departamento de Apurímac Apurímac 2005 2...
Mr Andrew Michelmore Mr Jiao Jian President:Zhou Zhongshu
Se trata de mejorar la calidad y la eficiencia de los sistemas de educación y de formación en todos los niveles, inicial, ...
Nombre del Proyecto Descipcion Objetivo Cuantificado Plazo Invercion MILLONES US 1 Proyecto Educativo Universitario Fundar...
Addr: TowerA Minmetals Plaza, No.3 Chao Yangmen North Avenue, Dongcheng District, Beijing, P.R.China,100010 Tel: 86-10-601...
Propuesta de Desarrollo de Apurímac
METODOLOGIA “DISPARO A LA LUNA” “moon shots” Se empieza con escoger un UN GRAN PROBLEMA: algo enorme, existente en una gra...
El hombre racional se adapta al mundo; el audaz adapta el mundo para si. EL progreso del depende del Audaz. hhve Abancay 2...
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1

33 views

Published on

Plantea desarrollar un plan de cambio en la educación como motor en la busqueda de la riqueza en una region pobre de Peru.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan estrategico de desarrollo apurimac v1

  1. 1. 2015 x hhve Un nuevo objetivo estratégico para impulsar la economía basada en el conocimiento.
  2. 2. “Sólo cabe progresar cuando se piensa en GRANDE, sólo es posible avanzar cuando se mira lejos.” José Ortega y Gasset
  3. 3. PEQUEÑA AGRICULTURA E INDUSTRAIS EXTRACTIVAS EN EL SUR ANDINO Epifanio Baca Grupo Propuesta Ciudadana Agosto de 2014
  4. 4. Inversión en Minería y Desarrollo de las Regiones Lima, julio del 2011 Eva Arias Presidente del Sector Minero Sociedad Nacional de Minería, Petróleo y Energía
  5. 5. Universidades Universidad Tecnológica de los Andes (UTEA) Dirección: av. perú nro. 700, TEL: 083-321559 y 083-321362. Universidad Alas Peruanas Dirección: jr puno 708, abancay, TEL: (083) 32-2314. Universidad Nacional Micaela Bastidas de Apurimac Dirección: av arenas 121, abancay, TEL: (083) 32-1306. Universidad Nacional Jose Maria Arguedas Dirección: jr constitucion 409, andahuaylas,
  6. 6. Según el informe descriptivo de resultados de la evaluación nacional del rendimiento estudiantil del año 2004, Apurímac ocupó el último puesto en la comparación interregional del rendimiento promedio, tanto en comprensión de textos escritos como en Lógico Matemática, con resultados bastante inferiores al rendimiento promedio nacional que ya era críticamente bajo. Por ejemplo, para el sexto grado de primaria, en el área de Comunicación Integral solo el 1,2% de los estudiantes alcanzó el nivel de desempeño suficiente en Apurímac (el porcentaje de Huancavelica es más de tres veces mayor, y el de Ayacucho es casi 11 veces mayor), porcentaje que a nivel nacional era de 12,1%; en el área Lógico Matemática el indicador para Apurímac es de 0,7% (el porcentaje de Ayacucho es casi 4 veces mayor, y el de Huancavelica casi 6 veces mayor), mientras que el indicador para el nivel nacional era de 7,9%.
  7. 7. Número de Docentes en el Sistema Educativo Escolarizado, Urbano y Rural, 2006 del departamento de Apurímac Apurímac 2005 2006* Total Urbano Rural Total Urbano Rural Total Escolarizado 7,235 3,898 3,337 7,681 3,830 3,851 Educación Inicial 610 306 304 845 401 444 Primaria 3,764 1,528 2,236 3,765 1,492 2,273 Secundaria 2,552 1,779 773 2,708 1,615 1,093 Superior no universitaria 1/ 217 197 20 251 216 35 Otras modalidades 2/ 92 88 4 112 106 6 * Para el año 2006 se ha considerado la educación Básica Regular Total (Escolarizada y No Escolarizada) 1/ Comprende: Formación magisterial, educación tecnológica y educación artística. 2/ Comprende: Educación ocupacional y educación especial.
  8. 8. Mr Andrew Michelmore Mr Jiao Jian President:Zhou Zhongshu
  9. 9. Se trata de mejorar la calidad y la eficiencia de los sistemas de educación y de formación en todos los niveles, inicial, primaria, secundaria y superior, y facilitar el acceso de todos a los sistemas de educación y de formación y de abrir los sistemas de educación al mundo exterior, para competir en igualdad de CALIDAD.
  10. 10. Nombre del Proyecto Descipcion Objetivo Cuantificado Plazo Invercion MILLONES US 1 Proyecto Educativo Universitario Fundar y poner a funcionar una universidad de primer rango internacional con 100% profesores estranjeros dictando todos los cursos en Ingles Graduar 50,000 profecionales en 20 años (2500 año) 25 años 155 2 Proyecto Educativo Basico Refundar la educacion primaria y secundaria en todo el departamento trayendo mision de 250 profesores de Finlandia y mejorando sustancialmente sueldos. 20 colegios mejores a colegio mayor de Lima 5 años, 10 años , 15 años 680 3 Proyecto Educativo Trilingue Enseñar Ingles de VERDAD con mision de 300 profesores nativos en ingles. 100% estudios en U en Ingles. 5 años, 10 años , 80 4 Emprendedores Etapa 1 Proyecto de entrenamiento y finaciamiento de actuales empresarios (Corto plazo montos menores) 3 000 puestos de trabajo (300 empresas) 4 años 150 5 Emprendedores Etapa 2 Proyecto de entrenamiento y finaciamiento de NUEVOS emprendedores (Corto plazo montos medianos) 10 000 puestos de trabajo (800 proyectos) 8 años 100 6 Emprendedores Etapa 3 Proyecto de finaciamiento de emprendedores EGRESADOS de Universidad 50 000 puestos trabajo (1 500 proyectos) 25 años 1850 7 Caminos Regionales Integrar TODA la region y con todo el Peru con caminos de alta calidad. 10 años 200 TOTAL PROYECTO ESPECIAL 50 000 25 Años 1365
  11. 11. Addr: TowerA Minmetals Plaza, No.3 Chao Yangmen North Avenue, Dongcheng District, Beijing, P.R.China,100010 Tel: 86-10-60169000 Fax: 86-10-60167666 Website: http://www.minmetals.com E-mail : support@minmetals.com.cn
  12. 12. Propuesta de Desarrollo de Apurímac
  13. 13. METODOLOGIA “DISPARO A LA LUNA” “moon shots” Se empieza con escoger un UN GRAN PROBLEMA: algo enorme, existente en una gran escala. LUEGO Se trata de articular una solución radical que realmente solucionarían el problema con un producto o servicio que suene como que es directamente de un cuento de ciencia ficción. Por último es necesario que haya algún tipo de evidencia concreta de que la solución propuesta no es tan loco como parece a primera vista; algo que justifica al menos una mirada cercana a si esta solución podría ser suficiente EFECTIVA.
  14. 14. El hombre racional se adapta al mundo; el audaz adapta el mundo para si. EL progreso del depende del Audaz. hhve Abancay 20 de agosto de 2018

×