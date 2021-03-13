https://reader.ebookexprees.com/combination/B086YBMSDV The Eldar embody excellence in the arts of war. Their psychic abilities are unparalleled and their elite armies are without peer. Now seer and civilian alike battle for the survival of the great craftworlds upon which they ply the stars. Led by visionary leaders and deadly Aspect Warriors, their armies fight fiercely against the upstart races of the galaxy, determined that their empire will blaze once more into glorious light before fate consigns them to oblivion.