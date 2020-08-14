Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ciências Humanas e suas Tecnologias - Sociologia Ensino Médio, 1º Ano Atitudes de Cidadania
SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania De acordo com o dicionário Aurélio, cidadania é a qualidade ou es...
O HISTÓRICO DA CIDADANIA Na Grécia Antiga, “cidadão” era o nome dado ao membro da “cidade”. Entre outras palavras, era aqu...
O CONCEITO DE CIDANIA E O SURGIMENTO DO TERMO POLÍTICA CIDADANIA Aquele que se preocupava com a administração da cidade-es...
CIDADANIA: UMA CONQUISTA ÁRDUA Nem sempre todos tiveram o direito de exercer sua cidadania. Na Grécia Antiga, apenas os ho...
CIDADANIA PLENA E CIDADANIA RESTRITA Cidadania plena: capacidade legal de responder pelos seus próprios atos diante das au...
França, 1789, ocorre a intitulada Revolução Francesa, cujo lema liberdade, igualdade e fraternidade fazia oposição ao Anti...
SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania CIDADANIA E A LUTA POR IGUALDADE, LIBERDADE E FRATERNIDADE A Revo...
A CIDADANIA E A AMPLIAÇÃO DOS DIREITOS Ainda no século XVIII, na Inglaterra, houve uma ampliação progressiva da “cidadania...
SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania MAS QUAL O PAPEL DO CIDADÃO DENTRO DE SUA “PÓLIS”? Imagem: Lilyu ...
SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania O exercício da cidadania exige AÇÃO por parte de cada cidadão. Nã...
O que são atitudes de cidadania? SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania
ATITUDES DE CIDADANIA: O VOTO SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania Você sabe quanto vale seu voto? Sab...
Mas o que é democracia? SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania
DEMOCRACIA A democracia é um regime de governo, com partidos políticos representativos, inclusive dos trabalhadores. A pal...
ATITUDES DE CIDADANIA: DENÚNCIA DE PRÁTICAS ILEGAIS Agir de acordo com a lei e comunicar às autoridades, sempre que souber...
ATITUDES DE CIDADANIA: DIVULGAÇÃO DE PRÁTICAS QUE CONTRIBUAM PARA UMA VIDA MELHOR Você conhece alguma prática que contribu...
ATITUDES DE CIDADANIA: CONSCIÊNCIA SOCIOAMBIENTAL Você? Sabe o que é meio ambiente? Já ouviu falar em desenvolvimento sust...
MEIO AMBIENTE, SUSTENTABILIDADE E CIDADANIA “O AMBIENTE é a totalidade do planeta e os elementos que o compõem: físicos, q...
ATITUDES DE CIDADANIA: PARTICIPAÇÃO EM REUNIÕES COMUNITÁRIAS SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania A pa...
ASSOCIAÇÃO DE MORADORES E BAIRRO: PARA QUE SERVE? A associação de Moradores pode ser criada por moradores de qualquer bair...
ORÇAMENTO PARTICIPATIVO: A VOZ DO POVO O Orçamento Participativo é uma forma de exercício da democracia. Mediante reunião ...
AÇÃO POPULAR: INSTRUMENTO DE DEMOCRACIA E CIDADANIA Existe ainda uma outra forma de participação popular na construção de ...
Qual o seu papel na condição de cidadão? SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania
O PAPEL DO CIDADÃO Cobrar, mas também cumprir deveres. Impetrar ações, mas também agir em conformidade com a lei. Denuncia...
Pacato Cidadão Skank Oh! Pacato Cidadão! Eu te chamei a atenção Não foi à toa, não C'est fini la utopia Mas a guerra todo ...
Pra que tanta sujeira Nas ruas e nos rios Qualquer coisa que se suje Tem que limpar Se você não gosta dele Diga logo a ver...
ATIVIDADE PROPOSTA Nº 1 A letra da música do grupo Skank, “Pacato Cidadão”, faz alusão a um típico cidadão. Como podemos c...
ATIVIDADE PROPOSTA Nº 2 A sua escola tem algum tipo de preocupação socioambiental? Trabalha com alguma prática de sustenta...
ATIVIDADE PROPOSTA Nº 3 Você já percebeu se, na fatura de água de sua casa, vem alguma cobrança para tratamento do esgoto?...
ATIVIDADE PROPOSTA Nº 4 Podemos considerar que um dos principais problemas ambientais da atualidade é o lixo. O modo de vi...
ATIVIDADE PROPOSTA Nº 5 O voto, além de uma atitude de cidadania, é um importante instrumento de participação democrática....
REFERÊNCIA BIBLIOGRÁFICA OLIVEIRA, L. F. de; COSTA, R. C. R. da. Sociologia para jovens do século XXI. Rio de Janeiro: Imp...
Tabela de Imagens n° do slide direito da imagem como está ao lado da foto link do site onde se conseguiu a informação Data...
  33. 33. REFERÊNCIA BIBLIOGRÁFICA OLIVEIRA, L. F. de; COSTA, R. C. R. da. Sociologia para jovens do século XXI. Rio de Janeiro: Imperial Novo Milênio, 2007. http://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gr%C3%A9cia_Antiga Data de acesso:06.07.12 http://www.jurisway.org.br/v2/dhall.asp?id_dh=1597 Data de acesso: 06.07.12 http://www.mundodosfilosofos.com.br/vanderlei7.htm Data de acesso: 06.07.12 http://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cidadania Data de acesso: 06.07.12 http://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Associa%C3%A7%C3%A3o_de_moradores Data de acesso: 10.07.12 http://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Or%C3%A7amento_participativo Data de acesso: 10.07.12 http://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/A%C3%A7%C3%A3o_popular Data de acesso: 10.07.12 SOCIOLOGIA, 1º Ano do Ensino Médio Atitudes de Cidadania
  34. 34. Tabela de Imagens n° do slide direito da imagem como está ao lado da foto link do site onde se conseguiu a informação Data do Acesso 3 LennieZ / GNU Free Documentation License http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Acropilos_w ide_view.jpg 14/08/2012 8 Vicki Nunn / Public Domain http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hands4_Ov erlaying.jpg 15/08/2012 9 Béria Lima / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Pal%C3%A1 cio_da_Justica_- _est%C3%A1tua_da_Justi%C3%A7a.jpg 15/08/2012 10 Lilyu / WTF Public License http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lilyu_- _what.svg 15/08/2012 13 Storni / Domínio Público http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Elei%C3%A 7%C3%B5es_de_cabresto.jpg?uselang=pt-br 15/08/2012 15 Unknown Author / GNU Free Documentation License http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Democracia .gif 15/08/2012 17 Nevit Dilmen / GNU Free Documentation License http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Happy_Que stion.svg 15/08/2012 18 de:Benutzer:Fischkopf / GNU Free Documentation License http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Wikimande nkt.png 15/08/2012 19 Johann Dréo / GNU Free Documentation License http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sustainable _development.svg 15/08/2012 23 Manoel188 / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Capa_da_C onstitui%C3%A7%C3%A3o_brasileira_de_1988.jpg 15/08/2012

