O estudo dos movimentos: origens Alfredo Melk
Disponível em https://br.pinterest.com/pin/558727897 502882648/. Acesso em junho de 2017. Figura 1: Aristóteles século III...
• Contestou as ideias de Aristóteles a respeito do movimento. • Realizou análises sobre a queda dos corpos opondo-se às id...
• Experimentos mentais de Galileu • Duas pedras soltas no mesmo instante, ao mesmo tempo. Temos que m = 1 kg e M = 3 kg. G...
h 6 Como analisar o movimento de queda de um corpo sendo esse movimento tão rápido? Analisando as proporções de deslocamen...
A queda de um objeto é um movimento do tipo MRUV, em que a aceleração é um valor constante para pequenas alturas, e vale g...
O QUE MUDA NAS EQUAÇÕES DE M.R.U.V? • V = V0 + at • d = v0t + at2/2 • V2 = v0 2 + 2ad • V = V0 + gt • h = v0t + gt2/2 • V2...
Geralmente fazemos algumas convenções de sinal quando trabalhamos com queda livre:  Quando o corpo estiver subindo, sua v...
