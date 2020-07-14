Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENTIDADES DEBILES-(ER-extendido) ALFREDO JALLASI MAMANI
SIMBOLOGIA
CONJUNTO DE ENTIDADES DEBILES  Es aquella que no tiene una clave primaria(discriminador)  Dependen de conjuntos con iden...
Ejemplo  Libreria autor libro 1:N
ejemplo  BANCO 1:N PERSONA PRESTAMO
E-R extendido()  Son una manera avanzada de formular conceptos de BD profecionales  Estas extensiones tienen como finali...
CARACTERISTICAS(especialización)  Establecer subgrupos dentro de la entidad vehículo motocicleta carroza
ESPECIALIZACIÓN EMPLEADO GERENTE SECRETARIA ADMINISTRADOR ES
CARACTERISTICAS(Generalización)  Es lo opuesto a la Especialización  Es la relación que existe entre el nivel superior c...
CLIENTE PERSONA NACIONALIDADGENERALIZACIÓN ESPECIALIZACIÓN ES
CARACTERISTICAS(herencia)  Las entidades superiores heredan de las entidades o conjuntos inferiores  La noción es de car...
• id • nombre • teléfono • ciudad • Id_empleado • nombre • teléfono • ciudad • sueldo • Id_cliente • nombre • teléfono • c...
CARACTERISTICAS (agregación)  Es útil cuando la entidad de más alto nivel se tiene que interrelacionar con otra entidad ...
ejemplo  Considere el conjunto de objetos HOMBRE y MUJER..
1:1 Esta casado HOMBRE MUJER FECHA DIRECCION 1:N1:N ANIVERSARIO VIVEN EN
USANDO AGREGACIÓN HOMBRE MUJER FECHA DIRECCION 1:N 1:N ANIVERSARIO VIVEN EN MATRIMONIO
