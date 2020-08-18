Direccionamiento ip2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIRECCIONAMIENT O IP Alfredo Jallasi Mamani
ESTRUCTURA BASICA ■ Una dirección IP consiste en una serie de números que identifica a tu computadora en una red de comput...
■ Una dirección IP es independiente de las direcciones físicas de subred RED HOST
MASCARA DE RED ■ Es una combinación de bits que sirven para delimitar el ámbito de una red de computadora ■ Su función es ...
CLASES DE IP ACCESIBILIDAD – PERDURABILIDAD -CLASE
Clases IP(accesibilidad) ■ DIRECCIONES PUBLICAS – Son visibles por todos los host conectados a internet ■ DIRECCIONES PRIV...
Clases IP(perdurabilidad) ■ DIRECCIONES IP ESTATICAS – Son creadas (designadas) por un administrador de forma manual – Usa...
Clases IP(clase) ■ A la hora de asignar direcciones IP a una red se considera el tamaño y las necesidades de ésta, por lo ...
CLASE A ■ Son aquellas que precisan de un gran numero de direcciones IP ■ A este tipo de redes se le asigna un rango de di...
CLASE B ■ Son de uso intermedio ■ Utilizadas por redes medianas como podría ser un centro de estudios ■ La asignación de r...
CLASE C ■ Son de un uso común pequeño ■ El uso es frecuente en hogares o centro de monitoreo de corto alcance ■ Su rango d...
TRABAJO ■INVESTIGAR CARACTERISTICAS DE LAS CLASE DY CLASE F
