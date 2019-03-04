Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proyecto social productivo infraestructura

Proyecto social productivo infraestructura

Proyecto social productivo infraestructura

  1. 1. PROYECT O SOCIA L Aquellas acciones e ideas que se interrelacionan y se llevan a cabo de forma coordinada con la intención de alcanzaruna meta componen lo que se conocecomo proyecto. Social, por su parte, es un adjetivo vinculado a una sociedad (la comunidad formada por individuos quecomparten una cultura y que interactúan entre sí). Un proyecto social, por lo tanto, es aquel quetiene el objetivo de modificar las condiciones de vida de las personas. La intención es que el proyecto mejorela cotidianeidad de la sociedaden su conjunto o, al menos, de los grupos sociales más desfavorecidos. Es importante tener en cuenta que los proyectos sociales pueden ser impulsados por el Estado, pero también por organizaciones no gubernamentales,asociaciones o incluso por empresas privadas. Lo habitual es que un proyecto social apunte a satisfacer una necesidad básica de las personas. La mayoríade estos proyectos, de este modo, buscan promover mejoras en los campos de la educación, la vivienda, la salud o el empleo. El concepto de proyecto social busca mantener el equilibrio entre tres puntos fundamentales que le dan sentido a su existencia:la fragilidad del individuo, quepuede desembocar en una carencia, la cual debe ser resuelta a travésde la responsabilidad del trabajador social.A medida que aumenta uno de sus extremos, disminuye el otro. Según la forma en la cual un proyecto social apunte a resolver las carencias de las personas,es posibleclasificarlos en varios tipos, entre los cuales se encuentran los siguientes: * los que buscan la satisfacción directa de una carencia en particular basada en las convenciones de su entorno social; * los que ayudan de manera indirecta a que sea posible satisfacer dicha carencia; * aquellos que buscan la mejora de ciertas situaciones por medio de la presentación de sistemas productivos nuevos; * los que tratan situaciones que no forman parte de la norma de la sociedad en la cual se manifiestan; * aquellos que tienen como objetivo el uso de tecnologías de la organización que permitan realizarcambios en la comunidad.
  2. 2. proyecto productivo y que no se deben perderse de vista son: 1. Realización del diagnóstico, establece la necesidad o idea de la cual se parte para poder iniciar el diseño del proyecto. 2. Diseño del proyecto: en esta etapa se valoran las opciones y se crean los objetivos específicos del proyecto basándose obviamente en el diagnóstico previamente realizado. Esta etapa también incluye todos los estudios de factibilidad (análisis de mercado, análisis técnico- financiero, proyección, planificación, viabilidad, justificación, etc.), para posteriormente hacer la presentación del proyecto para su aprobación. 3. Ejecución del proyecto: en esta etapa se ponen en práctica todas las actividades plasmadas en el diseño del proyecto, guiándose con la planificación del mismo. 4. Evaluación, es la etapa final del proyecto donde se valoran los resultados obtenidos basándose en la planeado y ejecutado del proyecto, verificando si se cumplieron los objetivos que se establecieron en el diseño. Estas etapas son las mínimas que se deben cumplir para poder llevar a cabo un buen proyecto. Si un proyecto se realiza con planeación y profesionalismo es más fácil que se logre su éxito y se cumplan con las metas y expectativas establecidas. Recuerda que siempre hay gente capacitada que te puede orientar en cómo llevar a cabo un proyecto, no te limites busca ayuda profesional y lleva a cabo tus proyectos. En Corporativo Serca te ayudamos a realizar tus proyectos productivos, contáctanos.
  3. 3. Proyectos de Infraestructura – IIRSA Los proyectos de Infraestructura comprenden la construcción y mejoramiento de carreteras, ferrovías, oleoductos, gasoductos, tendidos eléctricos, hidrovías, puertos, aeropuertos, represas, centrales hidroeléctricas y otros. Suelen tener impactos ambientales, y resultan en una amenaza para los Pueblos Indígenas cuando estas obras se hacen sobre o en las inmediaciones de sus territorios.En el año 2000, durante la primera Cumbre Sudamericana, las 12 repúblicas que integran la actual Unión de Naciones Suramericanas, crearon la Iniciativa para la Integración de la Infraestructura Regional Sudamericana (IIRSA), con el objetivo de desarrollar proyectos para el mejoramiento de la infraestructura regional de transporte, energía y telecomunicaciones; promover la integración regional; y facilitar la extracción de recursos naturales. Esta iniciativa cuenta con apoyo técnico y financiero del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo, la Corporación Andina de Fomento, y el Fondo Financiero para el Desarrollo de la Cuenca del Plata. Se organiza en 10 Ejes de Integración y Desarrollo. Cada eje contiene varios proyectos de Integración Energética, Pasos de Frontera, Tecnologías Información y Comunicaciones, Transporte Aéreo, Transporte Marítimo y Transporte Multimodal. Para ver los Mapas de cada Grupo de Proyectos haz click Aquí ó visita la página Web de la IIRSA. Con respecto a los impactos de la IIRSA sobre los pueblos indígenas, la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) realizó en Noviembre del 2010 una Audiencia para analizar este tema. Los peticionarios (la Organización Indígena de la Chiquitanía - OICH, la Red de Defensa Jurídica de la Amazonía y la Coordinadora Andina de Organizaciones Indígenas - CAOI), indicaron que los megaproyectos vulneraban:

