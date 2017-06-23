República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario Po...
Introducción Hoy día la tecnología ha tenido un gran impacto en la sociedad que ha llegado hacer que el hombre tenga una c...
El computador y sus partes Un computador es básicamente una máquina que realiza dos funciones básicas: ejecuta en forma mu...
Sistema operativo Es aquel que controla y administra el computador, tiene tres grandes funciones:  Coordina y manipula el...
Lenguaje de programación Los lenguajes de programación son herramientas que nos permiten crear programas y software. Entre...
cableado. Al igual que el teclado, el Mouse es el elemento periférico que más se utiliza en una PC.  Micrófono: Los micró...
 Fax: Dispositivo mediante el cual se imprime una copia de otro impreso, transmitida o bien, vía teléfono, o bien desde e...
Software ofimático Los sistemas ofimáticos son los utilizados para la realización mecanizada de las diversas tareas de la ...
Hoja electrónica Es una herramienta básica para manipular cifras. Es la segunda herramienta más usada. Permite al usuario ...
Linea de Tiempo Abaco Electrón Pascalina 1era Comp Mec Microcomputador 2500 A.C 2000 A.C 600 A.C 500 A.C 1642 1671 1833 19...
Conclusión La computadora es una máquina electrónica capaz de ordenar procesar y elegir un resultado con una información. ...
Referencias Electrónicas  https://solvasquez.wordpress.com/2010/04/03/el-computador-y-sus- partes/  http://biblioteca.in...
El computador y sus partes (rebeca)

  República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Cátedra: Informática Extensión-COL Cabimas-Estado-Zulia Docente: Carlos Navarro Sección: S Bachiller:  Rebeca Carter C.I. 27.511.839 Cabimas, julio del 2017
  2. 2. Introducción Hoy día la tecnología ha tenido un gran impacto en la sociedad que ha llegado hacer que el hombre tenga una calidad de vida tan satisfecha que puede llegar conseguir lo que desea por medio de la misma. El computador es una de las herramientas o maquinas capaz de hacer todo, desde ingresar a cualquier tipo de software existente hasta jugar diversos video juegos, es importante resaltar que esta máquina contiene diversas partes que debemos tomar en cuenta a la hora de ejecutar cualquier tipo de acción. Una computadora (del latín computare calcular), también denominada como ordenador o computador, tiene como meta principal, la de recibir y procesar datos para convertirlos en información útil.
  3. 3. El computador y sus partes Un computador es básicamente una máquina que realiza dos funciones básicas: ejecuta en forma muy rápida una secuencia de instrucciones (un programa) y almacena y recupera grandes cantidades de información (datos). De acuerdo a esto, un computador puede caracterizarse por su velocidad de operación (medida en Hertz o ciclos por segundo), el tipo de instrucciones que puede ejecutar (esto determina el tipo de computador) y la capacidad de su memoria (medida en bytes). Cabe destacar, que las partes fundamentales que tiene el computador son necesarias para poder cumplir las funciones primordiales del mismo, entre ellas tenemos: Hardware Los componentes y dispositivos del Hardware se dividen en Hardware Básico y Hardware Complementario.  El Hardware Básico: son las piezas fundamentales e imprescindibles para que la computadora funcione como son: Placa base, monitor, teclado y ratón.  El Hardware Complementario: son todos aquellos dispositivos adicionales no esenciales como pueden ser: impresora, escáner, cámara de vídeo digital, webcam, entre otros. Sin el uso o aparición de estas herramientas tangibles en el computador es inútil poder usar el mismo para ejecutar las funciones necesarias que requiera realizar el usuario. Software El Software es el soporte lógico e inmaterial que permite que la computadora pueda desempeñar tareas inteligentes, dirigiendo a los componentes físicos o hardware con instrucciones y datos a través de diferentes tipos de programas. Clasificaciones del software  Sistemas Operativos  Software de Uso General  Lenguajes de Programación
  4. 4. Sistema operativo Es aquel que controla y administra el computador, tiene tres grandes funciones:  Coordina y manipula el hardware de la computadora, como la memoria, las impresoras, las unidades de disco, el teclado o el mouse.  Organiza los archivos en diversos dispositivos de almacenamiento, como discos flexibles, discos duros, discos compactos o cintas magnéticas,  Gestiona los errores de hardware y la pérdida de datos. Entre las funciones del Sistema Operativo se tiene:  Aceptar todos los trabajos y conservarlos hasta su finalización.  Interpretación de comandos: Interpreta los comandos que permiten al usuario comunicarse con el ordenador.  Control de recursos: Coordina y manipula el hardware de la computadora, como la memoria, las impresoras, las unidades de disco, el teclado o el Mouse. Software de uso general El software de uso general son aquellos que permiten resolver problemas muy variados del mismo tipo, de muy diferentes empresas o personas, con adaptaciones realizadas por un usuario, ejemplos: procesadores de texto, manejadores de bases de datos, hojas de cálculo, etc. El software para uso general ofrece la estructura para un gran número de aplicaciones empresariales, científicas y personales. El software de hoja de cálculo, de diseño asistido por computadoras (CAD), de procesamiento de texto, de manejo de Bases de Datos, pertenece a esta categoría. La mayoría de software para uso general se vende como paquete; es decir, con software y documentación orientada al usuario (manual de referencia, plantillas de teclado, etc.
  5. 5. Lenguaje de programación Los lenguajes de programación son herramientas que nos permiten crear programas y software. Entre ellos tenemos Del phi, Visual Basic, Pascal, Java, entre otros. Una computadora funciona bajo control de un programa el cual debe estar almacenado en la unidad de memoria; tales como el disco duro. Los lenguajes de programación facilitan la tarea de programación, ya que disponen de formas adecuadas que permiten ser leídas y escritas por personas, a su vez resultan independientes del modelo de computador a utilizar. Los lenguajes de programación son independientes de las computadoras a utilizar. Existen estrategias que permiten ejecutar en una computadora un programa realizado en un lenguaje de programación simbólico. Los procesadores del lenguaje son los programas que permiten el tratamiento de la información en forma de texto, representada en los lenguajes de programación simbólicos. Dispositivos de Entrada y salida Dispositivos de entrada (DE) Los dispositivos de entrada son aquellos al través de los cuales se mandan datos a la unidad central de procesos, por lo que su función es eminentemente emisora. Algunos de los dispositivos de entrada más conocidos son el teclado, el manejador de discos magnéticos, la reproductora de cinta magnética, el ratón, el digitalizador (scanner), el lector óptico de código de barras y el lápiz óptico entre otros.  Teclado: El teclado es un dispositivo eficaz para introducir datos no gráficos como rótulos de imágenes asociados con un despliegue de gráficas. Los teclados también pueden ofrecerse con características que facilitan la entrada de coordenadas de la pantalla, selecciones de menús o funciones de gráficas.  Ratón o Mouse: Es un dispositivo electrónico que nos permite dar instrucciones a nuestra computadora a través de un cursor que aparece en la pantalla y haciendo clic para que se lleve a cabo una acción determinada; a medida que el Mouse rueda sobre el escritorio, el cursor (Puntero) en la pantalla hace lo mismo. Tal procedimiento permitirá controlar, apuntar, sostener y manipular varios objetos gráficos (Y de texto) en un programa. A este periférico se le llamó así por su parecido con un roedor. Existen modelos en los que la transmisión se hace por infrarrojos eliminando por tanto la necesidad de
  6. 6. cableado. Al igual que el teclado, el Mouse es el elemento periférico que más se utiliza en una PC.  Micrófono: Los micrófonos son los transductores encargados de transformar energía acústica en energía eléctrica, permitiendo, por lo tanto el registro, almacenamiento, transmisión y procesamiento electrónico de las señales de audio. Son dispositivos duales de los altoparlantes, constituyendo ambos transductores los elementos más significativos en cuanto a las características sonoras que sobre imponen a las señales de audio.  Webcam: Es una cámara de pequeñas dimensiones. Sólo es la cámara, no tiene LCD. Tiene que estar conectada al PC para poder funcionar, y esta transmite las imágenes al ordenador. Su uso es generalmente para videoconferencias por Internet, pero mediante el software adecuado, se pueden grabar videos como una cámara normal y tomar fotos estáticas; entre otras. Dispositivos de Salida (DS) Los dispositivos de salida son aquellos que reciben información de la computadora, su función es eminentemente receptora y por ende están imposibilitados para enviar información. Entre los dispositivos de salida más conocidos están: la impresora (matriz, cadena, margarita, láser o de chorro de tinta), el delineador (plotter), la grabadora de cinta magnética o de discos magnéticos y la pantalla o monitor.  Pantalla o Monitor: Es en donde se ve la información suministrada por el ordenador. En el caso más habitual se trata de un aparato basado en un tubo de rayos catódicos (CRT) como el de los televisores, mientras que en los portátiles es una pantalla plana de cristal líquido (LCD).  Impresora: es el periférico que el ordenador utiliza para presentar información impresa en papel. Las primeras impresoras nacieron muchos años antes que el PC e incluso antes que los monitores, siendo el método más usual para presentar los resultados de los cálculos en aquellos primitivos ordenadores. En nada se parecen las impresoras a sus antepasadas de aquellos tiempos, no hay duda de que igual que hubo impresoras antes que PCs, las habrá después de éstos, aunque se basen en tecnologías que aún no han sido siquiera inventadas  Auriculares: Son dispositivos colocados en el oído para poder escuchar los sonidos que la tarjeta de sonido envía. Presentan la ventaja de que no pueden ser escuchados por otra persona, solo la que los utiliza.
  7. 7.  Fax: Dispositivo mediante el cual se imprime una copia de otro impreso, transmitida o bien, vía teléfono, o bien desde el propio fax. Se utiliza para ello un rollo de papel que cuando acaba la impresión se corta. Dispositivos de entrada-salida (E/S) Es un dispositivo que permite la comunicación entre un sistema de procesamiento de información, tal como la computadora y el mundo exterior, y posiblemente un humano u otro sistema de procesamiento de información. Los periféricos de Entrada/Salida son utilizados por una persona (o sistema) para comunicarse con las computadoras. Por ejemplo, las pantallas táctiles o multitáctiles se consideran periféricos de entrada/salida. En cambio, un teclado, ratón o escáner pueden ser periféricos de E para una computadora, mientras que los monitores, altavoces e impresoras se consideran los dispositivos de S de la computadora. Dispositivos o periféricos de comunicación entre computadoras, tales como módems y tarjetas de red, por lo general sirven para entrada y salida. También, los dispositivos de almacenamiento de datos, como los discos rígidos, las unidad de estado sólido, las memorias flash, las disqueteras, entre otros, se pueden considerar periféricos de E/S.  la unidad de disco duro o unidad de disco rígido (en inglés: Hard Disk Drive, HDD) es el dispositivo de almacenamiento de datos que emplea un sistema de grabación magnética para almacenar archivos digitales. Se compone de uno o más platos o discos rígidos, unidos por un mismo eje que gira a gran velocidad dentro de una caja metálica sellada. Sobre cada plato, y en cada una de sus caras, se sitúa un cabezal de lectura/escritura que flota sobre una delgada lámina de aire generada por la rotación de los discos. Es memoria no volátil.  La memoria flash, derivada de las siglas EEPROM, permite la lectura y escritura de múltiples posiciones de memoria en la misma operación. Gracias a ello, la tecnología flash, siempre mediante impulsos eléctricos, permite velocidades de funcionamiento muy superiores frente a la tecnología EEPROM primigenia, que sólo permitía actuar sobre una única celda de memoria en cada operación de programación. Se trata de la tecnología empleada en los dispositivos denominados memoria USB.
  8. 8. Software ofimático Los sistemas ofimáticos son los utilizados para la realización mecanizada de las diversas tareas de la oficina, generalmente poco estructuradas. Podemos definir la ofimática como el conjunto eficiente de aplicaciones para la creación de documentos, comunicación y análisis de información de negocios. Ésta extiende la productividad a la Web, con la modernización de los procesos de trabajo y simplificando la compartición, acceso y análisis de ésta información. Las aplicaciones tienen un amplio ámbito de utilización, y están siempre orientadas a personal no especializado en informática, abarcando de esta manera, un gran abanico de funciones típicas: – Automatización de correspondencia. – Presentación de informes y propuestas. – Creación documentos. – Mantenimiento ficheros. – Mantenimiento datos que requieren continuos cálculos (presupuestos). – Control del flujo de trabajo de los departamentos. Estos sistemas ofimáticos, complementan a los sistemas de información de gestión, mediante la mecanización de tareas menos estructuradas. Procesador de textos Facilita las tareas relacionadas con creación, modificación y archivo de documentos escritos. Es la herramienta más básica y extendida. Hay que diferenciar entre: –Editores de texto: programas sencillos cuyo objetivo es crear ficheros de texto. No dan formato al documento. –Procesadores de texto: permiten dar formato el texto y realizar un gran número de operaciones, como incluir gráficos, diseño en columnas, etc. –Programas de autoedición: posee la capacidad de escritura y corrección de un procesador de texto, y su potencia se encuentra en el formato y diseño.
  9. 9. Hoja electrónica Es una herramienta básica para manipular cifras. Es la segunda herramienta más usada. Permite al usuario organizar una matriz de celdas y definir relaciones matemáticas entre los elementos. Éstas muestran en la pantalla las celdas identificadas por fila y columna, lo que permite crear supuestos en función de parámetros introducidos y obtener los resultados directamente. Correo electrónico Permite el envío de mensajes a otros usuarios. Originalmente consistían en mensajes de texto, ahora también podemos transmitir cualquier tipo de información: texto, hojas electrónicas, gráficos, etc. Intranet Es una herramienta que permite un acceso sencillo a la información, que se apoya en la infraestructura informática y de comunicaciones general de la empresa. Conferencias electrónicas Facilitan los flujos de información horizontal entre empleados que trabajan en temas relacionados. Su uso es el siguiente: un usuario tiene un problema concreto y pone una nota en la correspondiente conferencia. Otros usuarios aportan notas de respuesta.
  10. 10. Linea de Tiempo Abaco Electrón Pascalina 1era Comp Mec Microcomputador 2500 A.C 2000 A.C 600 A.C 500 A.C 1642 1671 1833 1941 1975 2009 Cálculos Maq Mult 1er Comp Elect Linux Mecanismo de Antikythera
  11. 11. Conclusión La computadora es una máquina electrónica capaz de ordenar procesar y elegir un resultado con una información. En la actualidad, dada la complejidad del mundo actual, con el manejo inmenso de conocimientos e información propia de esta época de crecimiento tecnológico es indispensable contar con una herramienta que permita manejar información con eficiencia y flexibilidad, esa herramienta es la computadora. Las computadoras cuentan con diversas herramientas para realizar varias acciones tales como procesadores de palabras que permiten crear documentos, editarlos y obtener una vista preliminar del mismo antes de imprimirlo si esa es la necesidad, también cuenta con hojas de cálculo que permiten realizar operaciones de cálculo de tipo repetitivas o no, también permite crear nóminas, balances, auditorias y demás operaciones resultando herramientas muy útiles en muchas áreas de desenvolvimiento cotidiano. Estas herramientas necesitan de una plataforma en la cual ejecutarse. Este es el papel del sistema operativo de una máquina computacional, que permite gestionar ficheros, llamadas al sistema, entre otras acciones. Siendo Linux un sistema operativo muy eficiente constituyéndose en una alternativa muy viable a la hora de escoger un determinado sistema operativo, ya que combina la eficiencia, rapidez y potencia de los sistemas UNIX con la facilidad de uso de un sistema gráfico como MS Windows.
  12. 12. Referencias Electrónicas  https://solvasquez.wordpress.com/2010/04/03/el-computador-y-sus- partes/  http://biblioteca.inu.edu.sv/?wpfb_dl=282  http://www.partesdeunacomputadora.net/  http://jemoncada.blogspot.com/2008/03/definicon-del-computar-y-sus- partes.html

