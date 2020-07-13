Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHALAl)Oí^e$ (^g^aJCOPMTADÜ^tS(b,d) ^ ^ yACCloÑMGA[LABAy vA^^iáas3-2-aclí'ene7^iCoí/ (MmmiTto) SsIrntlémL Ñoh^dkíefíci3s w...
i)CCWlCc!^A mTioji'.'jííeiw o^ew wwaíí] laí2(>ad^ f I co/eníüiDti MEDICAMENTO Salbulamol Aldo-Unión Salbiitamol Sandoz Ven...
MEDICAMENTO Becloforle Becotide Miflonide Breezhaler Olfex Bucal Budesonida Aldo-Unión Budesonida Easvhaler Budesonida Pul...
BiResD Soiromax formoterol budesonida IPS Spiromax ASMA/EPOC DuoReso Soiromax formoterol budesonida IPS Spiromax ASMA/EPOC...
  1. 1. WHALAl)Oí^e$ (^g^aJCOPMTADÜ^tS(b,d) ^ ^ yACCloÑMGA[LABAy vA^^iáas3-2-aclí'ene7^iCoí/ (MmmiTto) SsIrntlémL Ñoh^dkíefíci3s wmaferoL / iLK''»(ii^'a8fss(2ílu:hol'iteiJi:iadú Pi5P05irn/0$:<ip5 • •inbeyor«s fiWcSeco -ICP •IndacateroL Olod2fevT)L íxjijisa e(áwo. to'/e,^3quedpt)pi£)£:/(|i3S7 flCCjÓÑOO^A(SABA)/ ftefe) CSA] Tei'bjfslm; (ipi) t(^iji^s^cs yffcíPiia •áofDil/(enC!¡-o HASlii'^O:^0" íjimi-'iCP-> +f3Ci|«yittiwc) ^Aiificolmegicos I vi áiMahlCoU;áci»fefi:] tniSuatvCa hsa plícLciencIo Bi> / "Tiotropio ACCIÓNiAm(lMt^.A) ÁAc¿m (/•Izrtffrtimi&ífo)M ^ Üffl6clic/)í1lO ' ^ faííCopi'T'rDnio ACCót4 (SAt^A) — /paffopio (Rescata) »mMipeíkmo,mpoóf)ékMxióñ, P^ecéf<XQ[hpmhyo,'/ef(Ó3áfA,íe f^?di mkero» cacnje, •imcomvw-clifcii(tíiéfíccm,pjkío¡ífi1eííkf3f¡m£¡qosje¡er) diíp/Ki'ika'íílkl&i'iolÍQimpcfeCírmñiíÉO. /Ci>íi/tNaOfWt-'2divscicif>:''pres.¿n »TiPo5^ wcsjliTb-»a«rtiScien¿duCioo ««SftHAT -»Ílvl»jcíitójX/ SA/» ■•► SiStfma íiLÍi»scioft!f»>|>('?u¿/i CiByjrr^ iCPuo «SjtóCisdoi'lnco/pi>íJo d) CoericoiDes do /Íítu2ti3 jsnoiíiiLoiííadistfle uo ^f.ífri(fío diícciOílo. pí ifíhihiaéi) di k Iríosc'ijXCtc/iijínitliy liinumCTíSoS ^SfíiS Ccdi^canprü+íinas -j ¿«infotjn iridisJa/aj onlíin^bmílcncS, BüdjSoivJa Bcciorr.&tésoi^^ PytíC3i"on3 Motn¿f3St>n,i üclesciifda , dmmifilllOfíO A^chs ^^,rj^riepiA K^'ifO fbTíNClA Oée<M2{Alta [ficaoü ¡M mw/ . ífcti~ 5PPjWn7í'^te'v»il/prtu^b.'(!5MíkiiÍ9dsi('t - BDC/eí •' Val? Se^Sfi Cl ttcmca _ Ip£ IfíJ^fóCióíiembicay{wfjrxla.ílpyítífe.j^eie b •vajTAWS»^ irtJjca/oi'dwis,p&^ñcA^ <HCow£tJ -■> p'ecií?flujosallos,nose peí¿ií2 fnKalatión, fón rw'JCaroj. •T»fb5 p/íeccuie'^ úW'POSÍ *'KcSV<1Al£^ ^ •H.'W01H4ub^ ACLAP.ñ^léN'o eWmqtL¿il[luiJoOiípfel(onfifc HípATico Rn)iS3twu.'i¿o (51i-/h).íj:tTjSiSÍífópila'v Sit/h5 Ci l* eciPrA MÜlÍiOOSiS (Seui'o BiciEíJTés 0 ¡m:mom ■ lAifiJiAm ■ W3/Í/CI •[A^fliMflc ■CwsiñwCiód , CtWiCO-FbflC|Of//ll* -Ifftffid?!] i)5iU3 OCai/i'fypciciai awiivv d(í!lSIT!üpprrtiaiíj«l2Ll - á^üQxWxión. ftV./ftc<o'B • >Ao/ A T>tína 0-1 (áao -1-2 •íl n-VOC /siño 3 Dsfii3 iZ 6x0 1-2 ^lft*eocAíio c r>Auaüi (jüU>3-'0^£ [30-so-/] • &oi.P4-üu]lj(Ne<30''C -n^ascsto:ioi)e?3TÍo5fitgoo/' >.r-¿oc/3Ra D Diíaís >/2 taO ?-íí U k íl»íM((fe'>fedHiiíi.? Budiív), > flukeí^iie TTq. ci^COlQfsl |TT0 ^!-TggA/tfJVO •.AúCUHAlSiI •(SejuAia ■ NSiaHAlil^ • NojauicR •TUÍBUHALta .Sñ«CMA)< •TTiífHAUrs SiM{íJií.viJ¡i) o SAMAfstbwi'') LASA o UtMA LABA+Cl c lamA L4SA+ 01 1/0 LAMA Si Di5f^2fWS«(I lasa- f LAM4 cviTa/^ IWPLlCIMD6S;.^yuPfl W ASOCIAÜom Si C«iW«iiuwiii o íecKsw a 01 L^SA-r LAMA L4BA -v lama Sfnsl i^in^^ei2c. fftoefií. lAWHAAí.Cl S/AMA SAÍAA lABA emai. lAíAA lAM/mA
  2. 2. i)CCWlCc!^A mTioji'.'jííeiw o^ew wwaíí] laí2(>ad^ f I co/eníüiDti MEDICAMENTO Salbulamol Aldo-Unión Salbiitamol Sandoz Venliiastin Novolizer Ventoaldo Ventolín Salbutamoi Cíickhaler Terbasmin Turbuhaler Atroaldo Atreven! Broncoraí Neo Foradil Aerolizer Formatris Novolizer Formoterol Aldo Unión Formoterol Stada Oxis Turbuhaler Hirobriz Breezhaler Onbrez Breezhaler Oslif Breezhaler Striverdi Resoimat Beolan Betamican Inasoir Serevent Bretaris Genuair Eklira Genuair Enurev Seebri Tovanor Brallus Gregal Soiriva Soiriva ResDimaí Incruse Medicamentos(ficha técnica)disponibles en España para el tratamiento del asma y/o EPOC y dispositivos para inhalación SABA salbulamol salbutamoi salbulamol salbutamoi salbutamoi salbutamoi terbütalina SAMA LAMA formoterol formoterol formoterol formoterol formoterol formoterol indacaterol indacaterol indacaterol olodaterol salmeterol salmeterol salmeterol salmeterol umecidinio DISPOSITIVO ICP ICP IPS Novolizer ICP IPS Clickhaler IPS Turbuhaler ICP ICP ICP IPS Aerolizer IPS Novolizer IPS Aerolizer IPS Aerolizer IPS Turbuhaler IPS Breezhaler IPS Breezhaler IPS Breezhaler IVS Respimat ICP,IPS Accuhaler ICP,IPS Accuhaler ICP,IPS Accuhaler ICP,IPS Accuhaler IPS Genuair IPS Genuair IPS Breezhaler IPS Breezhaler IPS Breezhaler IPS Zonda^ IPS Zonda^ IPS Handihaler imat INDICACIÓN ASMA ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA ASMA ASMA ASMA EPOC EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC EPO EPOC EPOC EPOC EPOC ASMA/EPOC EPOC
  3. 3. MEDICAMENTO Becloforle Becotide Miflonide Breezhaler Olfex Bucal Budesonida Aldo-Unión Budesonida Easvhaler Budesonida Pulmictan Novopulm Novolizer Pulmicort Turbuhaler Ribuiet Aibesco Flixotide Flusonaí Inalacor Trialona Asmanex Twisfhaler SABA SAMA Brimica Genuair Duakiir Genuair Ulíibro Breezhaler Ulunar Breezhaier Xoterna Breezhaier Soioito Respimat Yanimo Resoimat Añoro Formodual 100/6 Formodual 200/6 Formodual Nexthaler 100/6 Formodual Nexthaler 200/6 Foster 100/6 Foster 200/6 Foster Nexthaler 100/6 Foster Nexthaler 200/6 Bufomix Easvhaler MEDICAMENTO SABA SAMA formoterol formoterol indacaterol indacaterol indacaterol olodaterol olodaterol viianterol formoterol formoterol formoterol formoterol formoterol formoterol formoterol formoterol formoterol LABA LABA/LAMA aclidinio aclidinio licopirronio licopirronio umeclidinio LABA/CI 01 beclometasona beclometasona budesonida budesonida budesonida budesonida budesonida budesonida budesonida budesonida ciclesonida fluticasona flutícasona fluticasona fluticasona mometasona beclometasona beclometasona beclometasona beclometasona beclometasona beclometasona beclometasona beclometasona budesonida DISPOSITIVO ICP ICP IPS Breezhaler ICP ICP IPS Easyhaler ICP IPS Novolizer IPS Turbuhaler ICPRibujet ICP Alvesco ICP,IPS Accuhaler ICP,IPS Accuhaler (CP,IPS Accuhaler ICP,IPS Accuhaler IPS Twisthaler IPS Genuair IPS Genuair IPS Breezhaler IPS Breezhaler IPS Breezhaler IVS Respimat LAMA IPS Eliipta ICP ICP IPS Nexthaler IPS Nexthaler ICP ICP IPS Nexthaler IPS Nexthaler IPS Easvhaler DISPOSITIVO INDICACIÓN ASMA ASMA ASMA ASMA ASMA ASMA ASMA ASMA ASMA/EPOC ASMA ASMA ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA EPOC ASMA/EPOC ASMA ASMA/EPOC ASMA ASMA/EPOC ASMA ASMA/EPOC ASMA ASMA/EPOC INDICACIÓN CADIME.BTA2018;33(2)
  4. 4. BiResD Soiromax formoterol budesonida IPS Spiromax ASMA/EPOC DuoReso Soiromax formoterol budesonida IPS Spiromax ASMA/EPOC Gibiter Easvhaler formoterol budesonida IPS Easyhaler ASMA/EPOC Rilast formoterol budesonida ICP EPOC Rilast Turbuhaler formoterol budesonida IPS Turbuhaler ASMA/EPOC Rilast Turbuhaler 80/4.5 formoterol budesonida IPS Turbuhaler ASMA Svmbicort formoterol budesonida ICP EPOC Svmbicort Turbuhaler formoterol budesonida IPS Turbuhaler ASMA/EPOC Svmbicort Turbuh.80/4.5 formoterol budesonida IPS Turbuhaler ASMA Flutiform formoterol budesonida ICP ASMA Aerivio Soiromax salmeterol fluticasona IPS Spiromax ASMA/EPOC Airflusal Forsoiro salmeterol flütícasona IPS Forspiro ASMA/EPOC Anasma salmeterol fluticasona ICP ASMA Anasma Accuhaler salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA/EPOC Inaladuo salmeterol fluticasona ICP ASMA Inaladuo Accuhaler 50/100 salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA Inaladuo Accuhaler 50/250 salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA Inaladuo Accuhaler 50/500 salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA/EPOC Plusvent salmeterol fluticasona ICP ASMA Plusvent Accuhaler 50/100 salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA Plusvent Accuhaler 50/250 salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA Plusvent Accuhaler50/500 salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA/EPOC Sal./flu. Kern Pharma salmeterol fluticasona ICP ASMA Seretide salmeterol fluticasona ICP ASMA Seretide Accuhal 50/100 salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA Seretide Accuhaler50/250 salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA Seretide Accuhaler50/500 salmeterol fluticasona IPS Accuhaler ASMA/EPOC Relvar Elliota vilanterol fluticasonaií IPS Ellipta ASMA/EPOC LABA/LAMA/CI iTnmbÓw • " | s s| formoterol gllcópirroníó -. béclometasona " ^ ICP V 1 EPOC'v^' : .. w ow^iwii laiya a^wiiiQ^a w^ia-í.^ u/nm/n. UlUIIUUUIIdlOUUlCO UC CfUUUII IdIJjd dilUWIIIIcryiUQS; SABA:roncodilatadoresdeacción corta agonistasbeta-2;SAMA:broncodilatadoresdeaccióncortaanticolinérgicos. ICP(InhaladordeCartucho Presurizado)opMDI(PressuredMeteredDoseInhaler);IVS(Inhaladorde VaporSuaveode nieblalina)oSMI(Soñ MistInhaler); IPS(Inhaladorde Polvo Seco)o DPI(DryPowderInhalar) (a):ElinhaladorZondaestáespecatmentedisefladopara Bialtus®yGregal®esuninhaladordepolvounidosis:(b):SalfuroatodefluBcasonaenvezdepropionanocomoocurrecon e<restodelluticasonas Bibliografía. ' ^ -Garda CasesSetal. Dispositivos y guiade administración vía inhalatoria.SEFH.2017. -CIMA.Agencia Españolade Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios.2018. CGCOF.BOT Plus 2.0.2018. CADIME.BTA2018:33(2)

