Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery

@Christie Aschwanden

__________________________________

Book Descriptions: In recent years ?recovery? has become a sports and fitness buzzword. Anyone who works out or competes at any level is bombarded with the latest recovery products and services: from drinks and shakes to compression sleeves, foam rollers, electrical muscle stimulators, and sleep trackers.In Good to Go, acclaimed FiveThirtyEight science writer Christie Aschwanden takes readers on an entertaining and enlightening tour through this strange world. She investigates whether drinking Gatorade or beer after training helps or hinders performance, she examines the latest trends among athletes?from NFL star Tom Brady?s infrared pajamas to gymnast Simone Biles? pneumatic compression boots to swimmer Michael Phelps?s ?cupping? ritual?and she tests some of the most controversial methods herself, including cryochambers, floatation tanks, and infrared saunas.At a time when the latest recovery products and services promise so much, Good to Go seeks answers to the fundamental question: do any of them

_________________________________

This is a great books, you can get this book now for Free PDF eBook Download and Read Online



Please visit our website in : https://tanzaniastracklibrary4920.blogspot.com/?book=B07P5ZZDXR

(Works on PC/ iPad/ Android/ iOS/ Tablet/ MAC)

__________________________________

Read Online Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery By Christie Aschwanden, Download Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery By Christie Aschwanden PDF EPUB MOBI File, Read Online and to Read Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery By Christie Aschwanden Online Ebook, Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery By Christie Aschwanden Read ePub Online and Download :)

