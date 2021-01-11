Proycto educativo de centro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Última revisión - noviembre 2020
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES ÍNDICE 1. INTRODUCCIÓN 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL CENTRO 3. OBJETIVOS DEL CENTRO 4. ...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 1. INTRODUCCIÓN En primer lugar, debemos definir que es un PEC y enmarcarlo en l...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Abre sus puertas en enero de 1967. Lo que hoy día es el IES Gustavo Adolfo Bécqu...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Las aulas del edificio principal están distribuidas en tres plantas: siete de Ed...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES que, para el curso 2020/2021, se ha desdoblado en dos unidades, pasando por tant...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 2.4. COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA 2.4.1. PROFESORADO La composición de unidades es la sig...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Características Las características del grupo de profesores/as que componen el c...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 2.4.3. FAMILIAS Relación familia – escuela En nuestro centro, la participación y...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Por otra parte, recibimos alumnado del Aljarafe y de otras zonas de Sevilla cuyo...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 3.OBJETIVOS PROPIOS PARA LA MEJORA Y EL ÉXITO Estos objetivos que proponemos, se...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES aspectos esenciales en los procesos de aprendizaje tales como: leer, escribir, h...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES favoreciendo la inclusión del alumnado, en coordinación con el orientador/a y pr...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 15. Promover la realización de actividades y tareas que necesiten de la particip...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES a) Búsqueda del éxito escolar de todo el alumnado, prevención de dificultades y ...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 1. Renovar la práctica docente tradicional, planificando una enseñanza centrada ...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES pacífica y democrática, indispensable para un correcto desarrollo del proceso de...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES d) Eficacia y simplicidad administrativa: 1. Perseguir los sentidos de utilidad,...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 5. CONCRECIÓN Y SECUENCIACIÓN DE CONTENIDOS CURRICULARES Documentación aparte, d...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES INSTRUCCIONES DEL 8 DE JUNIO DE 2017 de la dirección general de participación y ...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Análisis de los datos cuantitativos y cualitativos recogidos en la puesta en prá...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Conocer exhaustivamente los elementos que integran el proceso educativo, en es...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Evaluación inicial, que facilita la valoración de los conocimientos previos, las...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES La sesión de evaluación es una reunión del equipo docente coordinada por el maes...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES La evaluación del alumnado de NEE con adaptaciones curriculares será competencia...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES aprendizajes no alcanzados no le impidan seguir el siguiente ciclo o etapa. En e...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES octubre, acerca de los objetivos, competencias básicas, contenidos y criterios d...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES El Claustro del CEIP Alfares, de acuerdo con la legislación vigente y para orien...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES alumno/a y la limitación a una sola vez de la posibilidad de repetir en Educació...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES las reclamaciones presentadas, previo informe del equipo educativo al respecto y...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES HORARIO LECTIVO DISTRIBUIDO POR HORAS: HORARIO POR CURSO 1º CICLO 2º CICLO 3º CI...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Práctica Digital Autonomía de los Centros** 1 1 1 1 1 1 Total Libre Configuraci ...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - ½ hora en Educación artística, para completar una hora de música y una hora de...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Siempre que sea posible se procurará que las áreas instrumentales se impartan ...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Procurar asegurar, en la medida de lo posible, la continuidad del tutor/a en c...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES la identificación de los objetivos y en las acciones formuladas, las dificultade...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Cuestionarios de satisfacción a los distintos sectores de la comunidad educati...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Atender a las necesidades del alumnado, a su contexto y características genera...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES trabajo entre los componentes del equipo docente/ciclo. Las programaciones inclu...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Se toma como referencia el Plan de atención a la diversidad del Proyecto educati...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Inclusión de estrategias para el trabajo cooperativo en torno a dichas tareas....
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Las propuestas pedagógicas en el segundo ciclo de Educación Infantil incluirán: ...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - La metodología que se va a aplicar - Las medidas de atención a la diversidad -...
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 44
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES PROCEDIMIENTO PARA REALIZAR EL SEGUIMIENTO DE LAS PROGRAMACIONES Tendrá lugar, c...
  1. 1. Última revisión - noviembre 2020
  2. 2. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES ÍNDICE 1. INTRODUCCIÓN 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL CENTRO 3. OBJETIVOS DEL CENTRO 4. LÍNEAS GENERALES DE ACTUACIÓN PEDAGÓGICA 5. CONCRECIÓN Y SECUENCIACIÓN DE LOS CONTENIDOS CURRICULARES 6. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN 7. ORGANIZACIÓN DEL TIEMPO ESCOLAR 8. ESTABLECIMIENTO DE AGRUPAMIENTOS Y ASIGNACIÓN DE TUTORÍAS 9. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN INTERNA 10. CRITERIOS GENERALES PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE LAS PROGRAMACIONES 11. PLAN DE ORIENTACIÓN Y ACCIÓN TUTORIAL (POAT).... Anexo I 12. PLAN DE ATENCIÓN A LA DIVERSIDAD (PAD).... Anexo II 13. PLAN DE CONVIVENCIA..... Anexo III 14. REGLAMENTO DE ORGANIZACIÓN Y FUNCIONAMIENTO (ROF)..... Anexo IV 15. PROTOCOLO PARA LA SOLICITUD DE ACLARACIONES Y PROCEDIMIENTOS DE RECLAMACIÓN..... Anexo V 16. PROYECTO DE GESTIÓN...... Anexo VI 2
  3. 3. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 1. INTRODUCCIÓN En primer lugar, debemos definir que es un PEC y enmarcarlo en la normativa vigente. EL PEC “es un instrumento en el que se van a reflejar aspectos tan importantes como la identificación del centro, sus señas de identidad, lo que pretende, su organización y el funcionamiento” (Carda y Larrosa, 2007:353). Este Proyecto, tiene en cuenta las características del entorno social y cultural del Centro, recoge la forma de atención a la diversidad del alumnado y la acción tutorial, así como el plan de convivencia, respetando el principio de no discriminación y de inclusión educativa como valores fundamentales. Este Proyecto se basará en el Decreto 328/2010, 13 de julio, por el que se aprueba el Reglamento orgánico de los centros de educación primaria y en los principios que recoge la LEA LEY 17/2007, de 10 de diciembre, de Educación de Andalucía. ● Formación integral ● Equidad ● Respeto en el trato al alumnado ● Promoción de la igualdad efectiva entre hombres y mujeres ● La Convivencia como meta y condición ● Respeto a la diversidad 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL CENTRO 2.1. ENTORNO Nuestro Centro está situado en el barrio de Triana, en la calle Juan Díaz de Solís, haciendo esquina con la Avenida López de Gomara. 3
  4. 4. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Abre sus puertas en enero de 1967. Lo que hoy día es el IES Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer y todas las viviendas que le rodean, era entonces el lugar donde se recogía el material para elaborar la cerámica, la Fábrica de Mensaque, entre la calle Evangelista y la calle Trabajo. Poco después la fábrica fue trasladada a otro lugar. El Centro recibía el alumnado del barrio para el que fue construido. Después, al edificarse todos los alrededores, fue tal el número de alumnos/as matriculados que tuvo que dar dos turnos, una de mañana y otra de tarde. Al principio se impartía sólo enseñanza Primaria. Después, en el año 1979, se construyeron y empezaron a funcionar las aulas del llamado entonces Preescolar. El colegio posee muy buenas comunicaciones con el resto de la ciudad, ya que se encuentra en una avenida con varias líneas de autobuses, también está cerca de la línea de metro y es de fácil acceso tanto en coche como en bicicleta, ya que existe un carril bici que pasa por la puerta. En cuanto a otros servicios, tenemos un centro de salud, una plaza de abastos, el centro cívico “El Tejar del Mellizo”, una comisaría de policía y el parque de “Los Príncipes”. Un poco más lejos la Biblioteca Municipal de la Casa de las Columnas, otros centros educativos, etc. 2.2. ESPACIOS El CEIP Alfares está formado por dos edificios, uno de ellos es en el que actualmente están todas las aulas. En él hay dos partes diferenciadas, sin que haya comunicación interior, es decir, para ir de una a otra debemos hacerlo por el exterior. El edificio principal está dividido en dos alas. Una de ellas, estuvo cedida al IES Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer y actualmente se ha rehabilitado y están en uso tres aulas de la primera planta. En la planta baja de este edificio está ubicado el comedor escolar, el aula de Mediación, un pequeño despacho para el EOE y otro para el AMPA. 4
  5. 5. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Las aulas del edificio principal están distribuidas en tres plantas: siete de Educación Primaria, una de Educación Infantil y otra de Audición y Lenguaje. También existe un salón de usos múltiples, que se utiliza como gimnasio, salón de actos, etc. La actual biblioteca se convierte en aula en el curso 2020/2021 por el aumento de una unidad en 5º de primaria, quedando a la espera del reacondicionamiento de la otra ala del edificio principal, para su traslado. Sala de Profesores/as, aseos para el profesorado, dos pequeños despachos para dirección y secretaría y un último, utilizado para tareas administrativas y atención a las familias. En cada planta se dispone también de aseos comunes para el alumnado. La parte más pequeña dispone de 2 aulas de Educación Infantil y los aseos del alumnado y profesorado. La que fue casa de la portera fue adaptada de una forma provisional para albergar el Aula Matinal. Necesitaría una nueva remodelación lo antes posible, dado el alto número de usuarios que requieren este servicio que facilita la conciliación laboral y familiar. Actualmente se ha reubicado al alumnado usuario del Aula matinal en el salón de actos. Hay dos patios de recreo, ambos insuficientes para el número de alumnos/as del que consta el Centro. En el más pequeño, se ha acondicionado un arenero y ha sido dotado con un parque infantil. En él juega principalmente el alumnado de 3 años, cuando el tiempo lo permite, y en el otro, que es además pista deportiva, el resto de alumnado. Con la recuperación de la parte del edificio que fue utilizada por el IES, también se ha recuperado el uso de la pista grande, aunque es compartida con el otro centro. Situación que se va prolongando demasiado en el tiempo y a la que ninguna de las administraciones da solución. 2.3. TIPOLOGÍA DE CENTRO Este Centro es de una sola línea, con una única unidad por cada uno de los niveles, en Educación Infantil y en Educación Primaria, salvo en 5º de primaria 5
  6. 6. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES que, para el curso 2020/2021, se ha desdoblado en dos unidades, pasando por tanto a un total de diez aulas. Hay un aula de integración de Audición y Lenguaje. Desde el curso 2006/2007 somos un Centro Bilingüe en Inglés. La jornada lectiva es de 9:00 a 14:00 horas. El horario no lectivo del profesorado se realiza de la siguiente forma: Los lunes de 15:30 a 18:30 horas, una de ellas para visita de padres, madres o tutores/as legales de los alumnos/as y los martes y miércoles de 14 a 15 horas. En cuanto a la dotación TIC, hay que decir que el centro está provisto de tres carros de ordenadores portátiles con 12 ordenadores cada uno, ubicados uno en la primera planta y dos en la segunda, nueve tablets y pizarras digitales en todas las aulas, tanto de Infantil como de Primaria. Aunque el carácter bilingüe de nuestro centro impregna toda la vida del mismo, no podemos olvidar otros Planes y Proyectos que también tienen entidad en él y marcan su carácter: ● Plan de Apertura, que consta de: 1. Aula Matinal, con horario de 7:30 a 9:00 horas, en la que se incorporan los alumnos al horario regular. 2. Comedor de 14:00 a 16:00 horas 3. Actividades Extraescolares de 16:00 a 18:00 horas ● Plan de Fomento de la Lectura y Uso de la biblioteca ● Plan de Autoprotección ● Plan de Igualdad ● Escuela Espacio de Paz ● Programa de Alimentación Saludable ● Programa de Salud Bucodental ● Programa de Prevención de Accidentes ● Programa Residuos Cero ● Programa AlfarEcos ● Huerto escolar 6
  7. 7. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 2.4. COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA 2.4.1. PROFESORADO La composición de unidades es la siguiente: 3 unidades de infantil, 7 unidades de Educación Primaria y 1 unidad de Audición y Lenguaje. La dotación actual de profesorado es la siguiente: ⮚ Tres maestras de Educación Infantil ⮚ Dos maestras de Educación Primaria (+ 2 de cupo Covid) ⮚ Dos maestras de Educación Primaria Inglés (+1 por cambio horizontal). ⮚ Un especialista de Audición y Lenguaje ⮚ Una especialista de PT ⮚ Una maestra de Idioma Extranjero Inglés (+ 1 por cambio horizontal) ⮚ Un maestro de Segunda lengua extranjera Francés ⮚ Una maestra de Educación Física ⮚ Una maestra de Música ⮚ Un maestro de Religión Profesorado adicional: ⮚ Un(a) ayudante de conversación, recurso compartido con otro CEIP, para la lengua inglesa, que apoya al profesorado en las áreas bilingües y que permanecerá en el centro 12 horas semanales, desde el mes de octubre al mes de mayo. Total: 18 docentes 7
  8. 8. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Características Las características del grupo de profesores/as que componen el claustro, tanto personales como profesionales, determinan, en parte, la filosofía del centro, su línea pedagógica, los aspectos organizativos y las relaciones interpersonales. Por las características del alumnado, por la autoexigencia del claustro y su calidad humana, siempre ha sido un centro acogedor, siendo valorado en este sentido por los/as compañeras/os en los concursos de traslado y demás provisiones. Como no podía ser de otra manera, la gran mayoría de las compañeras/os que se han ido incorporando, han sumado sus aportaciones y experiencias, intentando mejorar así la dinámica del Centro. El profesorado se caracteriza: ⮚ Por su gran profesionalidad y experiencia y por el deseo de formación y adaptación. ⮚ Por su talante integrador, principalmente reflejado en una dedicación especial a la atención a la diversidad del alumnado. ⮚ Por la diversidad y a la vez unidad, lo que enriquece el trabajo en equipo dentro del Claustro. 2.4.2. PERSONAL NO DOCENTE El Centro cuenta con el siguiente personal no docente: ⮚ Una monitora escolar que se ocupa de tareas administrativas ⮚ Un(a) portera ⮚ Dos limpiadores ⮚ Un(a) responsable de cocina ⮚ Tres monitoras de comedor ⮚ Dos monitoras del aula matinal Todos ellos/as se sienten, a su vez, muy vinculados con el centro y a su filosofía de trabajo. 8
  9. 9. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 2.4.3. FAMILIAS Relación familia – escuela En nuestro centro, la participación y colaboración de las familias es aceptable. Progresivamente van siendo conscientes de la gran importancia de avanzar conjuntamente. También contamos con una AMPA responsable y trabajadora, cuya labor es encomiable y desinteresada, potenciando siempre la participación de todas las familias del centro y parte activa en el Consejo Escolar del Centro. Dentro de las parcelas educativas que ocupa el AMPA está la colaboración en la planificación y desarrollo de algunas actividades extraescolares y complementarias, como son: ⮚ Proyecto de huerto escolar ⮚ Día de Andalucía ⮚ Mercadillo solidario A su vez, también organizan actividades en el centro de convivencia entre familias, como: ⮚ Zambombada en Navidad ⮚ Convivencia fin de curso 2.5. ALUMNADO El perfil del alumnado de nuestro centro es muy variado. Hasta hace unos años, la mayoría procedían del barrio de El Tardón, de familias trabajadoras, en las que la mayoría de las madres aún no habían accedido al mercado laboral. En la actualidad, recibimos a alumnado de otras zonas, no sólo del barrio de El Tardón. Además, al trabajar ambos progenitores en muchos casos, se ha incrementado el número de solicitudes de servicios del Plan de Apertura. 9
  10. 10. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Por otra parte, recibimos alumnado del Aljarafe y de otras zonas de Sevilla cuyos padres y madres, trabajan en la zona de Triana. Contamos también con alumnado de origen inmigrante, en su mayoría de países latinoamericanos y algunos asiáticos. Todas estas características aquí expuestas, suponen una diversidad de realidades socioeconómicas y culturales del alumnado que enriquecen y conviven con normalidad en el centro. No son rasgos comunes del Centro el absentismo o una convivencia problemática. Una de las claves de nuestra forma de enseñanza está siendo desde hace años la integración del alumnado con discapacidad auditiva. La forma de trabajo que se está llevando con este grupo en nuestro Centro nos ha llevado incluso a ser reconocido y premiado por Buenas Prácticas Educativas. Nuestro centro tiene escolarizados varios alumnos/as hipoacúsicos/as. Están perfectamente ubicados en su nivel correspondiente, el día a día con su grupo clase y utilizando los dispositivos FM dotados por la Consejería de Educación. Desde hace más de una década hemos optado por la modalidad comunicativa oral, con lo que el alumnado hipoacúsico no sale de sus aulas, salvo en Infantil y es el profesorado de AL y PT del centro el que los acompaña dentro del aula, el mayor tiempo posible, para apoyarles en los contenidos curriculares. En los últimos dos años hemos contado con un puesto específico que ha sido la persona de referencia para este grupo de niños/as, que ha venido a complementar la figura de la tutora y a hacer un seguimiento de este grupo en la totalidad de su vida escolar en nuestro Centro. Desde julio de 2019 ya no contamos con personal que cubra esta función, por lo que seguimos reclamando tan necesaria figura. 10
  11. 11. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 3.OBJETIVOS PROPIOS PARA LA MEJORA Y EL ÉXITO Estos objetivos que proponemos, serán priorizados de forma anual en el Plan de Mejora, en función del análisis de la situación escolar que se realiza gracias a la revisión de tal Plan, así como la elaboración de la Memoria de Autoevaluación y el estudio que el equipo de evaluación del Centro realiza previo a la confección del Plan de Mejora. Los objetivos planteados para mejorar el rendimiento escolar son: a) Relacionados con la mejora del currículo, la práctica docente, la metodología para la adquisición de competencias claves y la atención a la diversidad: 1. Hacer que se cumplan las entradas, salidas y cambios de clase se efectúen puntualmente, no interrumpiendo la actividad del aula en ningún caso y dedicando el tiempo a actividades de aprendizaje, efectivas y motivadoras. 2. Planificar actividades extraescolares y complementarias de forma equilibrada relacionándolas e integrándolas en el currículum. 3. Tener elaboradas secuencias y/o agrupaciones de contenidos, incluidas en las programaciones con establecimiento de niveles de logro, adaptadas al contexto en el que se sitúa el Centro, debatidas y aprobadas por los órganos de gobierno y de coordinación docente y conocidas por la comunidad educativa. 4. Revisar regularmente por parte de los equipos de ciclo y ETCP los resultados escolares obtenidos, con adopción de medidas de mejora si es necesario y reorganización de las actividades y programas de refuerzo y atención a la diversidad. 5. Contemplar en la planificación y en las programaciones, y llevar a la práctica del aula, criterios y actividades comunes que permiten el desarrollo de 11
  12. 12. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES aspectos esenciales en los procesos de aprendizaje tales como: leer, escribir, hablar y escuchar; el aprendizaje de las matemáticas ligado a situaciones de la vida cotidiana; desarrollo del conocimiento científico, la expresión artística y la actividad física; clima positivo de convivencia y promoción de valores relacionados. 6. Aplicar criterios comunes de evaluación y promoción con los que se valora el progreso en las áreas, competencias clave y grado de madurez del alumnado, habiéndose establecido los procedimientos más apropiados de evaluación en cada ámbito, área o materia según la metodología, siendo bien conocidos por la comunidad educativa. 7. Realizar una evaluación inicial, continua y final, celebrando sesiones de evaluación en profundidad, adoptando medidas para el alumnado que presenta dificultades de aprendizaje y analizar y considerar los resultados de las pruebas externas, para acordar, aprobar y aplicar medidas de mejora en determinados aprendizajes, que comprometen a todo el Centro, realizándose el seguimiento y valoración de los efectos por parte de los órganos de gobierno y coordinación docente. 8. Tener establecida la forma de atención a la diversidad en el proyecto educativo y la organización de las actividades de refuerzo y recuperación, realizando una concreción anual con medidas curriculares y organizativas adaptadas al contexto y necesidades del alumnado, revisables y coordinadas, y con información precisa a las familias sobre la evolución del alumno/a. 9. Planificar, poner en práctica y revisar los programas de refuerzo de áreas instrumentales básicas, de aprendizajes no adquiridos, para el alumnado que no promociona curso, y programas de adaptación curricular, y demás programas de atención a la diversidad, haciendo un seguimiento y revisión de las programaciones, valorando la evolución y logros del alumnado, e informando y estableciendo compromisos con las familias en todo caso. 10. Colaborar la totalidad de los equipos docentes en la tutorización del alumnado, celebrando reuniones regulares de coordinación del equipo docente, 12
  13. 13. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES favoreciendo la inclusión del alumnado, en coordinación con el orientador/a y profesorado o personal especialista, con un seguimiento personalizado, detectando dificultades y adoptando medidas inmediatas, promoviendo la equidad, la socialización y la transición entre etapas, con la colaboración de las familias, promoviendo la adopción de compromisos educativos cuando son necesarios. b) Relacionados con la mejora de la convivencia y la consecución de un adecuado clima escolar: 11. Disponer y aplicar un plan de convivencia para prevenir la aparición de conductas contrarias a las normas de convivencia y facilitar un adecuado clima escolar, con medidas y actuaciones que favorecen la mejora del ambiente socioeducativo, las prácticas educativas inclusivas, la resolución pacífica de los conflictos a través de la mediación, como forma de alcanzar la cultura del acuerdo y con regulación del procedimiento sancionador. 12. Contar con la participación de la comunidad educativa, la colaboración de distintas administraciones y recursos del entorno, como partes integradoras del Programa Escuela Espacio de Paz, e implicación de las familias a través de la suscripción de compromisos de convivencia. 13. Dar conocer y mostrar ejemplo de unos valores básicos de respeto y convivencia, haciendo partícipes a las familias, realizando todas aquellas campañas de comunicación y promoción que sean necesarias para ello. c) Relacionados con la participación e implicación de las familias: 14. Mantener relaciones fluidas entre tutorías y familias procurando establecer unos índices mínimos cercanos al 80% de celebración de reuniones individuales trimestrales, para tratar los temas relacionados con los progresos y dificultades que se producen en los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje del alumnado, en la búsqueda de la necesaria coordinación y participación implicada en el proceso de todas las partes. 13
  14. 14. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 15. Promover la realización de actividades y tareas que necesiten de la participación de toda la comunidad, celebrando jornadas de puertas abiertas donde ésta pueda acudir y participar, fomentando la idea de que el colegio es un centro cultural de referencia. 16. Establecer relaciones fluidas con la AMPA del Centro ayudando y colaborando ambas partes en el diseño, acción y evaluación de todo tipo de actividades complementarias y extraescolares. d) Mejora de la organización y funcionamiento del Centro: 17. Ofrecer una organización anual estable y estructurada para la coordinación del profesorado a través de los distintos órganos de coordinación docente en la cual tengan cabida procesos de reflexión y debate sobre metodología, rendimientos escolares y modos y resultados de la atención a la diversidad. 18. Organizar de forma anual unos horarios ajustados a los criterios que se determinen en este Proyecto Educativo que sean compatibles con una optimización de los recursos humanos disponibles en la búsqueda de la mejor atención posible al alumnado. 19. Garantizar una gestión de los recursos materiales transparente, ágil y eficaz mediante la realización de los procesos establecidos en el Proyecto de Gestión de tal forma que se encamine el Centro hacia una calidad de gestión y organización. 4. LÍNEAS GENERALES DE ACTUACIÓN PEDAGÓGICA Nuestro Proyecto Educativo tiene unos principios propios de los que partimos para definir las Líneas Generales de Actuación Pedagógica del CEIP “Alfares”. 14
  15. 15. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES a) Búsqueda del éxito escolar de todo el alumnado, prevención de dificultades y atención de aquel con necesidades de apoyo específico: 1. Entender el éxito escolar como el pleno desarrollo de la personalidad y las capacidades del alumnado, a sabiendas de que no todos se sitúan en el mismo punto de partida, elevando su nivel de expectativas en la búsqueda de los mejores intereses para sí mismo. 2. Incorporar las nuevas competencias y saberes necesarios para desenvolverse en la sociedad, con especial atención a la comunicación lingüística y al uso de las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación. 3. Priorizar al máximo la adquisición de las habilidades esenciales en las áreas de Lengua, Matemáticas e Inglés en aquel alumnado con dificultades. 4. Evaluar constantemente la situación del alumnado en la búsqueda de la aparición de dificultades o necesidades específicas de apoyo educativo. 5. Desarrollar en equipo y de forma conjunta, destinando todos los recursos humanos y materiales posibles, las actuaciones pertinentes prescritas normativamente y todas aquellas no contempladas que se estimen oportunas y necesarias para prestar la mejor atención posible al alumnado que presenta necesidades específicas de apoyo educativo, destacando entre ellas y de forma especial la adaptación de los contenidos y actividades diseñadas en las unidades didácticas con el fin de motivar al alumnado a través de la percepción del “ser capaz” de ir avanzando en su progresiva autonomía y dominio de conocimiento y habilidades. b) Currículum, metodología y evaluación actualizados: 15
  16. 16. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 1. Renovar la práctica docente tradicional, planificando una enseñanza centrada en el desarrollo de las competencias clave, a través del diseño de actividades y tareas variadas que propicien experiencias de aprendizaje activas y motivadoras para el alumnado que se materialicen en productos relevantes. 2. Buscar una determinación de contenidos óptima que permita al alumnado contextualizar al máximo sus aprendizajes, si bien se considera esencial la adquisición de una cultura general sobre distintos aspectos de nuestra cultura e historia. 3. Diversificar los materiales curriculares a utilizar, huyendo de la guía y uso exclusivo del libro de texto, propiciando el empleo activo de diversas fuentes de información (biblioteca, tecnologías de la información…) y de materiales manipulativos que ayuden a una mejor adquisición de conceptos y habilidades necesarias para un óptimo desarrollo personal. 4. Hacer partícipe a las familias tanto en el proceso educativo del alumnado como en la observación de los resultados de su aprendizaje a través de la colaboración en los hogares y la ayuda coordinada en la elaboración de tareas globalizadas en el Centro. 5. Realizar una evaluación basada en el currículo, de forma continua a lo largo del curso escolar, formativa y orientadora del proceso educativo y proporcionando una información constante que permita mejorar tanto los procesos como los resultados de la intervención educativa. c) Valores esenciales: el respeto y la convivencia: 1. Inculcar en el alumnado la importancia del valor de respetar a los demás independientemente de sexo, raza, religión, amistad o cualquier otro tipo de relación sociales, e incluso a pesar de las opiniones y sentimientos que nos generen, puesto que el respeto es el germen de la convivencia 16
  17. 17. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES pacífica y democrática, indispensable para un correcto desarrollo del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje en la escuela. 2. Fomentar en todo momento en las familias la idea de que es vital que todas las personas adultas demos ejemplo en este sentido a los niños y niñas de la localidad a través de nuestra conducta y nuestras manifestaciones en público. 3. Mantener unos estándares altos en cuanto a la vigilancia y prevención en la aparición de conflictos por parte de todos los miembros de la Comunidad Educativa siguiendo las pautas y orientaciones dadas en este Proyecto Educativo, colaborando siempre con los responsables del proceso educativo y de la organización del Centro. 4. Desarrollar día a día un aprendizaje emocional en nuestro alumnado para que sea capaz de resolver de una forma cada vez más autónoma los problemas que le surgen en su vida cotidiana, aceptando las pequeñas frustraciones, superando las dificultades, pidiendo ayuda si es necesario, adecuando su comportamiento a sus necesidades y a las de las personas que lo rodean, influyendo en las mismas evitando actitudes de dominio o sumisión. 5. Potenciar los aspectos positivos de las personas favoreciendo un ambiente propicio para la comunicación libre estableciendo el diálogo como medio idóneo para resolver problemas, aceptando las decisiones que tomen la mayoría. 6. Cumplir y hacer cumplir los reglamentos en cuanto a la sanción de las conductas contrarias a la convivencia en el Centro, en una búsqueda de la mejor defensa posible de la integridad física y moral de todas las personas, promoviendo en todas las situaciones la reflexión sobre los hechos, la colaboración de las familias y la reparación de los daños causados, sirviendo de enseñanza personal para todas las personas implicadas. 17
  18. 18. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES d) Eficacia y simplicidad administrativa: 1. Perseguir los sentidos de utilidad, análisis y adaptación a la realidad, cumplimiento de la normativa y simplicidad en el diseño, aplicación y evaluación de planes, proyectos, informes, programaciones y actuaciones en todos los niveles de organización escolar. e) Esfuerzo, responsabilidad y rendición de cuentas: 1. Propiciar en el alumnado la asunción de responsabilidades sobre la calidad del trabajo realizado y el esfuerzo demostrado, fomentando la creación de sentimientos positivos hacia una realización de calidad de las tareas encomendadas. 2. Ofrecer información puntual sobre las actuaciones llevadas a cabo en el Centro, especificando las personas responsables de su propuesta, diseño, desarrollo y evaluación, para posteriormente poder rendir cuentas de lo hecho ante los demás, en un compromiso claro de deseo de mantener y mejorar las buenas prácticas educativas y organizativas. f) Transparencia, contribución y participación en las decisiones 1. Desarrollar un modelo de participación de toda la Comunidad Educativa en el que se establezcan foros de escucha públicos de propuestas y críticas para el diseño, aplicación y evaluación de planes, proyectos y actuaciones en todos los niveles de organización escolar. 2. Incorporar aquellas propuestas realizadas por la Comunidad Educativa que se consideren adecuadas para la mejora de la organización del Centro en los documentos de planificación, informando de ello debidamente a todos los sectores en un ejercicio de transparencia y ejemplo de participación en la vida del Centro. 18
  19. 19. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 5. CONCRECIÓN Y SECUENCIACIÓN DE CONTENIDOS CURRICULARES Documentación aparte, donde se ha hecho la concreción curricular por cursos y por áreas. En la actualidad estamos pendientes de los cambios normativos. 6. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN: Participación, objetividad del proceso de evaluación. Procedimiento de reclamación. Decisión de promoción. 6.1. REFERENCIAS NORMATIVAS: LEY ORGÁNICA 8/2013, de 9 de diciembre, para la mejora de la calidad educativa. DECRETO 428/2008, de 29 de julio, por el que se establece la ordenación y las enseñanzas correspondientes a la Educación Infantil en Andalucía. ORDEN de 5 de agosto de 2008, por la que se desarrolla el Currículo correspondiente a la Educación Infantil en Andalucía. DECRETO 97/2015, de 3 de marzo, por el que se establece la ordenación y el currículo de la Educación Primaria en la Comunidad Autónoma de Andalucía. ORDEN DEL 17 de marzo de 2015 por el que se desarrolla el currículo correspondiente a la educación Primaria en Andalucía. ORDEN de 4 de noviembre de 2015, por la que se establece la ordenación de la evaluación del proceso de aprendizaje del alumnado de Educación Primaria en la Comunidad Autónoma de Andalucía. ORDEN DEL 25 DE JULIO DE 2008, por la que se establecen las medidas de atención a la diversidad en los centros educativos de educación básica sostenidos con fondos públicos en Andalucía. 19
  20. 20. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES INSTRUCCIONES DEL 8 DE JUNIO DE 2017 de la dirección general de participación y equidad de la Consejería de Educación de la Junta de Andalucía por las que se actualiza el protocolo de detección, identificación del alumnado con Necesidades de Apoyo Educativo y organización de la respuesta educativa. 6.2. ASPECTOS GENERALES DE LA EVALUACIÓN. CARÁCTER DE LA MISMA. La evaluación del proceso de aprendizaje en esta etapa será continua y global, tendrá en cuenta su progreso en el conjunto de las áreas del currículo y se llevará a cabo teniendo en cuenta los diferentes elementos del mismo. Global en cuanto se refiere a las competencias básicas y a los objetivos generales de la etapa, teniendo en cuenta el progreso del alumnado en el conjunto de las áreas del currículo, las características del propio alumno y el contexto sociocultural de nuestro centro. Continua en cuanto estará inmersa en el proceso de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje del alumnado con el fin de detectar las dificultades en el momento que se produzcan, averiguar sus causas y adoptar las medidas necesarias que permitan al alumno continuar su proceso de aprendizaje Además, la evaluación tendrá un carácter formativo y orientador, proporcionará una información constante que permita mejorar los procesos y los resultados de la intervención educativa. Teniendo en cuenta el marco de la Orden este Centro establece unos procedimientos y criterios de evaluación comunes que ayudarán a todo el profesorado a valorar el grado de desarrollo de las competencias básicas y de los objetivos generales de la etapa y facilitará la toma de las decisiones más adecuadas en cada momento del proceso evaluador. Concepto 20
  21. 21. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Análisis de los datos cuantitativos y cualitativos recogidos en la puesta en práctica del proyecto curricular, con el fin de tomar las decisiones que permitan su máxima eficacia. Funciones - Diagnóstico: Información sobre la marcha del desarrollo del currículo, los alumnos y las alumnas y los profesores y las profesoras. - Pronóstico: Avance de expectativas sobre qué puede ocurrir, para prevenir y solventar problemas. - Adaptación: Acomodación de los diferentes métodos y recursos a los distintos ritmos de aprendizaje de los alumnos y las alumnas, con miras a la máxima personalización del proceso educativo. - Orientación: Guía, paso a paso, del camino que se debe seguir en cada momento del desarrollo curricular. - Regulación: Facilitación y armonización de elementos personales, materiales y funcionales para garantizar el grado de eficacia del desarrollo del currículo. - Control: Certificación de la calidad y cantidad de los logros obtenidos. Objetivos - Averiguar la necesidad, la viabilidad, la idoneidad, la oportunidad, el aprovechamiento y la rentabilidad del diseño-desarrollo curricular. - Actuar en función del alumno y la alumna, atendiéndolos como personas, tanto individual como socialmente. - Proporcionar datos de todos los participantes en el proceso educativo: alumnado, docentes, diseños-desarrollos curriculares, etc., para poder decidir lo que mejor convenga. - Obtener información cuantitativa y cualitativa acerca de la asimilación del programa y, por tanto, de su eficacia. - Constatar que se van adquiriendo y desarrollando las capacidades previstas en los objetivos curriculares. - Evaluar adecuadamente el aprovechamiento docente-discente para poder orientarlo de la mejor manera. 21
  22. 22. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Conocer exhaustivamente los elementos que integran el proceso educativo, en especial al alumnado, para poder elaborar diagnósticos lo más ajustados posible. - Informar a la comunidad educativa, sobre todo a los padres, y solicitar su ayuda. - Motivar con vistas al proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje. - Facilitar información a las instituciones reconocidas que lo requieran. - Pronosticar y orientar las posibilidades de los alumnos y las alumnas y prevenir el fracaso escolar. - Conocer la calidad de la actuación docente, individual y grupal, y del sistema educativo. - Establecer programas de reciclaje ante la detección de malos resultados. - Superar la antigua concepción de la evaluación como único control. Principios - Que sea un medio, no un fin en sí misma. - Que constituya un proceso continuo, progresivo y sistemático. - Que atienda a las diferencias individuales. - Hay que partir de lo que se quiere evaluar y después evaluarlo. - Trabajar en equipo a la hora de su diseño. - Tener flexibilidad al elegir los criterios o pruebas. - Debe basarse en criterios claros y lo más objetivos posibles. - Hay que dotarla de un mínimo de requisitos para su realización. - Debe tratar aspectos cualitativos y cuantitativos. - Es necesario temporalizarla adecuadamente. - Debe posibilitar la corrección de los procesos una vez detectadas las deficiencias. - Tiene que recoger al máximo todos los aspectos de la personalidad. - Reflejar de manera clara: qué, cómo y cuándo debe realizarse. - Propiciar a su término el proceso de reorganización específico y global (feedback). Modalidades 22
  23. 23. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Evaluación inicial, que facilita la valoración de los conocimientos previos, las capacidades y las actitudes del alumnado, con objeto de adecuar el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje a la realidad de sus posibilidades. Durante el primer mes del curso escolar, al comienzo de cada ciclo, los tutores y tutoras realizarán la evaluación inicial de alumnado. En esta evaluación se incluirán los informes individualizados de cada uno de los alumnos elaborados al finalizar el curso anterior. Los tutores de Primer curso de Educación Primaria se reunirán con los tutores de Educación infantil para conocer la evolución de los alumnos que han concluido la etapa y mantener una continuidad en cuanto a la metodología a seguir sin romper con lo que los alumnos han estado trabajando. Evaluación formativa continua, que pretende conocer si se van logrando los objetivos propuestos, cuando todavía se puede intervenir modificando el camino para conseguirlos; es decir, evaluación del proceso y como proceso. Este tipo de evaluación tiene un especial carácter regulador, orientador y auto-corrector del proceso educativo desde su comienzo. La evaluación continua será realizada por el equipo docente, que actuará de forma colegiada a lo largo del proceso de evaluación y adoptará las decisiones resultantes del mismo, coordinados por el profesor/a que ejerza la tutoría del grupo. Dicho equipo recabará el asesoramiento del EOE. cuando sea preciso. Los procedimientos de evaluación, aplicación y criterios de corrección se darán a conocer a los padres/madres de los alumnos/as, con el objetivo de hacer de la evaluación una actividad educativa. Cuando el progreso de un alumno/a no sea el adecuado, se adoptarán las medidas de atención a la diversidad que procedan, de conformidad con lo previsto en el Capítulo V del Decreto 230/2007 de 31 de julio. Estas medidas podrán adoptarse en cualquier momento, tan pronto como se detecten las dificultades, estando dirigidas a garantizar la adquisición de los conocimientos imprescindibles para continuar el proceso educativo. Sesiones de evaluación 23
  24. 24. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES La sesión de evaluación es una reunión del equipo docente coordinada por el maestro/a tutor/a para intercambiar información y adoptar decisiones sobre el proceso de aprendizaje del alumno orientadas a su mejora. A lo largo del curso escolar se realizarán para cada grupo de alumnos tres sesiones de evaluación. El tutor o tutora del grupo levantará acta del desarrollo de las sesiones, en las que se harán constar los acuerdos y decisiones adoptados. La valoración de los resultados derivados de estos acuerdos y decisiones constituirá el punto de partida de la siguiente sesión de evaluación. Los resultados de la evaluación en cada área se expresarán en los siguientes términos: Insuficiente (IN), suficiente (SU), Bien (BI), Notable (NT) y sobresaliente (SB), considerándose calificación negativa el Insuficiente y positivas todas las demás. En las sesiones de evaluación se acordará la información que, sobre el proceso personal de aprendizaje, se transmitirá a los padres de los alumnos, de acuerdo con lo recogido en la normativa vigente. Evaluación a la finalización de cada curso Al término de cada curso, se valorará el progreso global de cada alumno y alumna en el marco del proceso de la evaluación continua llevado a cabo. La valoración del progreso del alumnado se expresa en los términos descritos en el apartado anterior. Cuando el curso evaluado sea el último de un ciclo, la valoración del progreso del alumnado se trasladará al acta de evaluación, al expediente académico del alumno o alumna y en caso de que promocione, al historial académico de educación primaria previsto en el artículo 10.4 de la Orden del 10 de agosto de 2007. Evaluación del alumnado NEAE (Alumnado con Necesidades Específicas de Apoyo Educativo) 24
  25. 25. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES La evaluación del alumnado de NEE con adaptaciones curriculares será competencia del Equipo Docente, con asesoramiento del EOE de la zona. Los criterios de evaluación establecidos en dichas adaptaciones curriculares serán el referente fundamental para valorar el grado de adquisición de las competencias básicas. En la evaluación del alumnado que se incorpore tardíamente al sistema educativo y que, por presentar graves carencias en lengua española, reciba una atención específica en este ámbito, se tendrán en cuenta los informes que a tales efectos elabore el profesorado responsable de dicha atención. El alumnado escolarizado en el curso inmediatamente inferior al que le correspondería por edad, se podrá incorporar al grupo correspondiente a su edad, siempre que tal circunstancia se produzca con anterioridad a la finalización del segundo trimestre, cuando a juicio del tutor o la tutora, oído el equipo docente y asesorado por el equipo de orientación educativa, haya superado el desfase curricular que presentaba. Promoción del alumnado Los criterios de evaluación incluirán la promoción del alumnado, atendiendo a la adquisición de las competencias básicas, a la consecución de los objetivos generales y la etapa y a sus posibilidades de progreso. Al finalizar cada ciclo, como consecuencia del proceso de evaluación, el equipo docente, de forma colegiada, decidirá sobre la promoción de cada alumno o alumna, al nuevo ciclo o a la etapa siguiente. Para la adopción de la decisión se tendrá en cuenta principalmente el criterio del tutor o tutora. Los padres/madres serán oídos por el tutor o tutora, en presencia del/la jefe/a de estudios con anterioridad a la toma de la decisión de promoción. El alumnado accederá al ciclo o la etapa siguiente siempre que se considere que ha alcanzado el desarrollo correspondiente de las competencias básicas y el adecuado grado de madurez. Se accederá asimismo siempre que los 25
  26. 26. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES aprendizajes no alcanzados no le impidan seguir el siguiente ciclo o etapa. En este caso recibirá los apoyos necesarios para recuperar dichos aprendizajes. Si no se cumplen las condiciones anteriormente señaladas el alumno o alumna permanecerá un año más en el mismo ciclo. Esta medida se podrá adoptar una única vez a lo largo de la etapa en la Educación Primaria, deberá ir acompañada de un plan específico de apoyo y refuerzo. De conformidad con lo recogido en el artículo 16.1 del Decreto 230/2007, de 31 de julio, el equipo docente, asesorado por el profesor/a de Audición y Lenguaje y por el EOE de la zona, oídos los padres/madres o tutores/as legales, podrá adoptar la decisión de que la escolarización del alumnado de NEE con adaptación curricular significativa pueda prolongarse un año más, siempre que ello favorezca su integración socioeducativa. Del mismo modo teniendo en cuenta el artículo 16.3 del Decreto la escolarización del alumnado sobredotado se flexibilizará de conformidad con la normativa vigente, de forma que pueda anticiparse su incorporación a la etapa o reducirse la duración de la misma, cuando se prevea que dicha medida es lo más adecuado para el desarrollo de su equilibrio personal y socialización. Participación de las familias Con el fin de garantizar el derecho de las familias a participar en el proceso educativo de sus hijos e hijas, los tutores y tutoras, así como el resto del profesorado, informarán a los padres/madres o tutores/as legales sobre la evolución escolar de sus hijos e hijas. Esta información se referirá a los objetivos establecidos en el currículo y a los progresos y dificultades detectados en el grado de adquisición de las competencias básicas y en la consecución de objetivos de las diferentes áreas. Los maestros y maestras informarán a los padres/madres y tutores/as de los alumnos/as en las reuniones de principio de curso que se celebrarán en el mes de 26
  27. 27. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES octubre, acerca de los objetivos, competencias básicas, contenidos y criterios de evaluación de cada una de las áreas. Tres veces a lo largo del curso, coincidiendo con la finalización de cada uno de los trimestres escolares, el tutor/a informará a los padres/madres de los alumnos/as, por escrito, sobre el aprovechamiento académico y la evolución de su proceso educativo. Cuantas veces sea necesario, el tutor/a informará oralmente a la familia de la evolución del proceso educativo de su hijo o hija. Esta información puede ser a requerimiento del propio tutor/a o a petición de los padres/madres y tutores legales del alumno. Se realizarán los lunes en horario de tutoría y previa cita. Al finalizar el curso, se informará por escrito a los padres, madres o tutores/as legales del resultado de la evaluación final. Dicha información incluirá las calificaciones obtenidas en las distintas áreas, la decisión si procede, de su promoción al ciclo o a la etapa siguiente y en su caso las medidas adoptadas para que el alumno/a alcance las competencias básicas y los objetivos establecidos para cada una de las áreas. Los padres, madres o tutores/as legales podrán formular reclamaciones sobre la evaluación final del aprendizaje de sus hijos o hijas, así como sobre la decisión de la promoción. En primer lugar, en trámite de audiencia con el tutor/a en presencia del o la jefe/a de estudios y en segundo lugar mediante escrito dirigido al director o directora del Centro. Documentos oficiales de evaluación Los documentos oficiales de evaluación en la educación primaria son los siguientes: Las actas de evaluación, el expediente académico, el historial académico de educación primaria y el informe personal. 6.3. CRITERIOS DE PROMOCIÓN 27
  28. 28. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES El Claustro del CEIP Alfares, de acuerdo con la legislación vigente y para orientar al tutor/a y al equipo docente sobre el procedimiento a seguir en la toma de decisiones sobre la promoción de los alumnos/as, tendrá en cuenta lo siguiente: Promocionará al ciclo o etapa siguiente el alumno/a que, a juicio del equipo docente al que pertenece, haya desarrollado las competencias que le permitan proseguir con aprovechamiento los estudios del ciclo o etapa siguiente, aún en el caso de que haya sido evaluado negativamente en alguna área o materia. Debido al carácter global de la evaluación en esta etapa educativa, los/ las docentes del Centro no utilizarán como único criterio de promoción el número de áreas o materias evaluadas negativamente. Como la decisión de que un alumno/a permanezca un año más en el mismo ciclo sólo se podrá adoptar una vez a lo largo de la Educación Primaria, el alumnado/a que haya permanecido un año más en un ciclo, promocionará al ciclo o etapa siguiente, aun cuando no hayan conseguido los objetivos del mismo. Mención aparte merecen los alumnos/as con NEE. En el caso en que el alumno/a no hubiere obtenido evaluación positiva en alguna de las áreas o materias, los docentes decidirán sobre la promoción de acuerdo con las siguientes reglas: El alumnado con una materia evaluada negativamente, promocionará al ciclo o etapa siguiente. La decisión de promoción o no de un alumno/a con dos áreas con evaluación negativa se adoptará teniendo en cuenta los aspectos siguientes: - El nivel de desarrollo alcanzado por el alumno/a en lo concerniente a las capacidades necesarias para poder seguir el ritmo del grupo o progresar en los estudios del ciclo o etapa siguiente. - Los dominios conseguidos de las competencias básicas del ciclo. - La actitud positiva del alumno/a y el esfuerzo empleado por progresar en el aprendizaje, superar las dificultades y corregir los errores. - La oportunidad de la repetición para lograr una mayor solidez en los aprendizajes básicos, teniendo en cuenta el momento evolutivo del 28
  29. 29. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES alumno/a y la limitación a una sola vez de la posibilidad de repetir en Educación Primaria. - La conveniencia de la separación del alumno/a del grupo, con las repercusiones, positivas o negativas, que esta medida pueda ocasionar, según la integración que el alumno/a tuviera en el grupo, su carácter, intereses, etc. - Las opiniones de los padres/madres o tutores/as legales, que serán informados y escuchados previamente a las decisiones que se adopten. - El alumnado con tres áreas instrumentales o más áreas o materias del ciclo evaluadas negativamente y que no estén repitiendo curso, no promocionarán al ciclo o etapa siguiente. 6.4. RECLAMACIÓN SOBRE LA EVALUACIÓN Y SOBRE LA DECISIÓN DE PROMOCIÓN Según la Orden de 4 de noviembre de 2015, por la que se establece la ordenación de la evaluación del proceso de aprendizaje del alumnado de Educación Primaria en la Comunidad Autónoma de Andalucía, debemos tener en cuenta lo dispuesto en el artículo 3 8 sobre “Solicitud de aclaraciones y procedimientos de reclamaciones”: 1. Los padres, madres o quienes ejerzan la tutela legal del alumnado, podrán solicitar las aclaraciones que consideren necesarias acerca de la evaluación final del aprendizaje de sus hijos e hijas, así como sobre la decisión de promoción, de acuerdo con los cauces y el procedimiento que, a tales efectos, determine el centro docente en su proyecto educativo. Dicho procedimiento deberá respetar los derechos y deberes del alumnado y de sus familias contemplados en la normativa en vigor. 2. Si una vez obtenidas dichas aclaraciones los padres, madres o quienes ejerzan la tutela legal del alumnado quisieran manifestar su disconformidad con el resultado de las evaluaciones o con las decisiones finales que se adopten como consecuencia de las mismas, podrán presentar reclamaciones ante el tutor o tutora, según lo establecido por el centro docente en su proyecto educativo. 3. Corresponderá a la dirección del centro docente resolver de manera motivada 29
  30. 30. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES las reclamaciones presentadas, previo informe del equipo educativo al respecto y comunicar dicha resolución a las personas interesadas antes de la finalización del curso escolar. 4. Recordar que contra esta decisión cabe recurso de alzada. Por todo ello, se estima oportuno clarificar los supuestos que se pueden dar en el marco de este procedimiento, y establecer los mecanismos necesarios para actuar con las garantías oportunas. * Se adjunta el PROTOCOLO PARA LA SOLICITUD DE ACLARACIONES Y PROCEDIMIENTOS DE RECLAMACIÓN (anexo V). 7. ORGANIZACIÓN DEL TIEMPO ESCOLAR Tomando como referencia las normativas legales en vigor, el horario oficial de nuestro centro se desarrolla a lo largo de la semana de la siguiente forma: HORA SESIONES 9:00 - 10:00 1º 10:00 - 11:00 2º 11:00 - 12:00 3º 12:00 - 12:30 RECREO 12:30 - 13:30 4º 13:30 - 14:00 5º AULA MATINAL: De 7:30 a 9:00 horas de lunes a viernes PERIODO LECTIVO: De 9:00 a 14:00 horas COMEDOR: De lunes a viernes de 14:00 a 16:00 horas ACTIVIDADES EXTRAESCOLARES: De lunes a jueves de 16:00 a 18:00 horas. 30
  31. 31. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES HORARIO LECTIVO DISTRIBUIDO POR HORAS: HORARIO POR CURSO 1º CICLO 2º CICLO 3º CICLO 1º 2º 3º 4º 5º 6º ASIGNATURAS TRONCALES Ciencias Naturales 4* 4* 4* 4* 4* 4** Ciencias Sociales Lengua Cast. y Literatura 5.5** Incluido 0.5 Debate/Orator ia 5.5** Incluido 0.5 Debate/Orator ia 5.5** Incluido 0.5 Debate/Orator ia 5 Incluido 0.5 Debate/Orator ia 4 Incluido 0.5 Debate/Orator ia 4 Incluido 0.5 Debate/Oratori a Matemática s 5 Incluido 0.5 Habilidades de cálculo 5 Incluido 0.5 Habilidades de cálculo 4.5** Incluido 0.5 Resolución de problemas 4 Incluido 0.5 Resolución de problemas 4 Incluido 0.5 Razonamient o matemático (Robótica) 4 Incluido 0.5 Razonamiento matemático (Robótica) 1ª Lengua Extranjera 3 Incluido 0.50 Comunicación oral 3 Incluido 0.50 Comunicación oral 3 Incluido 0.50 Comunicación oral 3 Incluido 0.50 Comunicación oral 3 Incluido 0.50 Comunicación oral 3 Incluido 0.50 Comunicación oral Total Troncales 17.5 17.5 17 16 15 15 ASIGNATURAS ESPECÍFICAS Educación Física 2 2 2 2 *Incluido 0.5 Hábitos de vida saludable 2 *Incluido 0.5 Hábitos de vida saludable 2 *Incluido 0.5 Hábitos de vida saludable Valores sociales y cívicos / Religión 1 1 1 2 2 2 2ª Lengua Extranjera - - 1 1 1 1 Educación Artística 2** 2** 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Total Específicas 5 5 5.5 6.5 6.5 6.5 ASIGNATURAS DE LIBRE CONFIGURACIÓN AUTONÓMICA Educación Ciudadanía - - - - 1 - Cultura y - - - - - 1 31
  32. 32. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Práctica Digital Autonomía de los Centros** 1 1 1 1 1 1 Total Libre Configuraci ón 0 0 0 0 0 0 RECREO Recreo 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 TOTAL HORARIO 25 25 25 25 25 25 * El centro, en atención a sus necesidades y en el ejercicio de su autonomía, podrá decidir si incluir este periodo horario destinado a hábitos de vida saludable en el área de Educación Física o en el área de Ciencias Naturales. ** Horario que el centro distribuirá, en el ejercicio de su autonomía, para proponer refuerzo o profundización de troncales, o alguna otra asignatura de libre configuración, como pueden ser las áreas de diseño propio del centro (como por ejemplo ampliación de Segunda lengua extranjera). 7.1. DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL HORARIO QUE DEPENDE DE LA AUTONOMÍA DE LOS CENTROS El Centro, en ejercicio de su autonomía para ampliar el horario de áreas troncales y específicas, propone el siguiente incremento: Primer Ciclo: Aumentar el mínimo de sesiones en las áreas instrumentales, ya que las consideramos esenciales para construir la base que propicie la consecución de las distintas competencias, con la siguiente distribución: - ½ hora en el área de Lengua 32
  33. 33. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - ½ hora en Educación artística, para completar una hora de música y una hora de plástica, ya que para el desarrollo de la personalidad del alumnado en estas edades tempranas es importante potenciar la creatividad. - Se decide implementar la hora de Hábitos de vida saludable dentro del horario de Ciencias Naturales. Segundo Ciclo: Aumentar el mínimo de sesiones con la siguiente distribución: - En 3º de primaria la hora de autonomía del centro se distribuye en un aumento de ½ hora en Lengua Castellana y Literatura y ½ en Matemáticas. - En 4º de primaria la hora de autonomía del centro se le incrementa al área de Ciencias Naturales. Tercer Ciclo: Aumentar el mínimo de sesiones con la siguiente distribución: - En 5º y 6º de primaria se aumenta en 1 hora el horario de Ciencias Naturales y Sociales por la gran carga en contenidos de ambas materias y que han de continuar en secundaria. 7.2. CRITERIOS PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DEL HORARIO GENERAL DEL CENTRO A la hora de elaborar el horario general del Centro, tanto para el alumnado como para el profesorado, la Jefatura de Estudios, de acuerdo con los recursos humanos disponibles, y atendiendo a las necesidades del alumnado y de la enseñanza, aplicará los siguientes criterios: - Se intentará que en un grupo de alumnos/as impartan clases el menor número de profesores/as posibles. - El docente que más horas de docencia tenga en un grupo, será el tutor/a de ese grupo. - Ningún área será compartida entre los/as docentes en un mismo grupo. 33
  34. 34. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Siempre que sea posible se procurará que las áreas instrumentales se impartan en las primeras horas de la mañana. - Las materias que no son diarias se procurará que estén distribuidas en días alternos, para que el alumnado no pase muchos días desconectado de la asignatura. - Distribuir a lo largo del día el horario de las diferentes áreas (especialidades), de manera que cada día entre el menor número posible de profesores/as en cada grupo. - Las horas de refuerzo pedagógico serán impartidas, en la medida de lo posible, por docentes del mismo ciclo. - Disponer el horario del Equipo Directivo de forma que siempre haya uno de sus miembros con dedicación a la función directiva. - Contemplar los tiempos establecidos para las coordinaciones de los distintos proyectos que se desarrollan en el Centro. 8. ESTABLECIMIENTO DE AGRUPAMIENTOS Y ASIGNACIÓN DE LAS TUTORÍAS CRITERIOS PARA EL AGRUPAMIENTO DEL ALUMNADO Al ser un Centro de una sola línea, exceptuando 5º de primaria, el agrupamiento de nuestro alumnado viene dado según la matrícula. Para el desdoble de esta unidad, se han tenido en cuenta tanto la paridad como la atención a la diversidad, de tal manera que los grupos queden equilibrados en ambos criterios. CRITERIOS PARA ASIGNACIÓN DE CURSO - Se tendrá en cuenta las características del grupo de alumnos/as y las circunstancias que le acompañan. 34
  35. 35. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Procurar asegurar, en la medida de lo posible, la continuidad del tutor/a en cursos con alumnado de NEE. - La formación y adecuación del docente al grupo clase. - La experiencia docente que tiene el profesorado en una etapa, ciclo o nivel. - La especialidad o especialidades para las que se está habilitado. - La compatibilidad con ejercicio de cargo directivo, de tal manera que el desempeño de dicha actividad no vaya en detrimento del proceso de aprendizaje del alumnado. - La continuidad del alumnado con el tutor/a con el que inició el ciclo. - La modalidad bilingüe implica tanto al profesorado con perfil bilingüe, como al tutor/a de los grupos bilingües y al profesorado de L2. - Adecuación a la línea general de actuación pedagógica del centro. - Se cuidará que la atención de los cursos de 1º Ciclo, preferentemente el de 1º de E. Primaria, sea atendido por profesorado definitivo en el centro y con la mayor carga horaria posible en él. Así evitaremos la entrada de un número excesivo de docentes en estos primeros cursos. 9. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN INTERNA Principios generales Los principios generales a tener en cuenta para llevar a cabo el seguimiento y la evaluación interna serán: - Los indicadores de resultados vinculados a cada acción propuesta en los planes de mejora anuales. - Otros aspectos del proyecto de centro carentes de indicadores específicos que también deben ser objeto de evaluación: por ejemplo, los análisis del contexto, las prioridades establecidas en 35
  36. 36. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES la identificación de los objetivos y en las acciones formuladas, las dificultades y los cambios sobrevenidos a lo largo del proyecto. - Las previsiones recogidas en los planes anuales de centro y las valoraciones que se realizan en las memorias anuales. - Identificación de las personas responsables de gestionar la evaluación de los diferentes ámbitos, garantizando la participación de todos los sectores de la comunidad educativa. - Determinación de los tiempos en los que se realizará. - Identificación de las herramientas que se utilizarán. - La adecuación y efectos de mejora del proyecto en el proceso de evaluación. Agentes implicados - El/la director/a, junto con el equipo directivo, que presenta resultados y ajusta el desarrollo del proyecto. - Los órganos de coordinación docente - Los tutores y tutoras - El claustro - Los/las representantes de los padres y madres del alumnado - El consejo escolar - La inspección educativa Instrumentos - Informe trimestral de autoevaluación del proceso enseñanza- aprendizaje, elaborado por Ciclos - Resultado de los indicadores homologados en los informes de la AGAEVE y matriz de oportunidades de mejora - Memoria de Autoevaluación y Plan de Mejora del Centro (elaborada por el Claustro y la comisión de evaluación del Consejo Escolar) 36
  37. 37. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Cuestionarios de satisfacción a los distintos sectores de la comunidad educativa 10. CRITERIOS GENERALES PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE LAS PROGRAMACIONES Son instrumentos específicos de planificación, desarrollo y evaluación de cada área del currículo establecido por la normativa vigente. Se atendrán a los criterios generales recogidos en el proyecto educativo y tendrán en cuenta las necesidades y características del alumnado. Serán elaboradas por los equipos de ciclo, su aprobación corresponderá al Claustro y se podrán actualizar o modificar, en su caso, tras los procesos de autoevaluación a que se refiere el artículo 26 del Decreto 328/2010 de 13 de Julio. En la elaboración de las programaciones: - Los equipos de ciclo elaborarán las programaciones didácticas o, en su caso, las propuestas pedagógicas correspondientes al mismo, de acuerdo con el proyecto educativo. - El Claustro aprobará las programaciones didácticas y las propuestas pedagógicas. - La jefatura de estudios garantizará el cumplimiento de las programaciones didácticas. - Los docentes desarrollarán su actividad de acuerdo con las programaciones didácticas de los equipos de ciclo a los que pertenezcan. Los equipos de ciclo tendrán en cuenta en su elaboración, los siguientes criterios generales: - Tener como punto de partida los resultados de las evaluaciones iniciales y ser un documento vivo. - Tener presente siempre su utilidad. Deben ser instrumentos para una enseñanza y aprendizaje de utilidad. 37
  38. 38. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Atender a las necesidades del alumnado, a su contexto y características generales. - A medida que hacemos las programaciones, tenemos que pensar también en qué evaluar: se tendrán en cuenta aquellos criterios comunes y de ciclos ya establecidos con anterioridad, que nos van a servir para evaluar a nuestro alumnado con precisión. Dichos criterios plantearán siempre la realización de tareas útiles y funcionales que nos sirvan para evaluar las competencias básicas adquiridas por el alumnado. Recogeremos sus progresos con los instrumentos planificados. - Atender a que los aprendizajes sean significativos para el alumnado de nuestro centro. - Establecer relaciones con las distintas áreas y programas que se desarrollan en el centro (Currículo integrado) para evitar repeticiones innecesarias. Llevarlo a cabo mediante una secuenciación coherente de los contenidos y su integración coordinada en el conjunto de las áreas del curso, del ciclo y de la etapa. - Introducir la lectura, la expresión oral, la escritura, la comprensión oral y el razonamiento práctico lógico-matemático en cada una de las áreas. En definitiva, las competencias básicas: lingüísticas y matemáticas. - Potenciar ya desde las programaciones didácticas, el trabajo por tareas y el aprendizaje cooperativo en las unidades. Se dedicará tiempo a los procesos, se trabajará la competencia de aprender a aprender. - Los equipos de ciclo desarrollarán las programaciones didácticas de las áreas que les correspondan, incluyendo las distintas medidas de atención a la diversidad que pudieran llevarse a cabo. - Incluir los criterios de evaluación y promoción del Centro. - Las programaciones son útiles al profesorado, no un mero trámite y es conveniente tenerlas en el aula para que, si hubiese alguna baja, el/la profesor/a sustituto pueda seguirlas - Trabajar en equipo y, los acuerdos son los adoptados en él, se introducen y actualizan en las programaciones. Se reparte el 38
  39. 39. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES trabajo entre los componentes del equipo docente/ciclo. Las programaciones incluirán: OBJETIVOS Selección de los objetivos de cada área, tomando como referencia los objetivos de los RRDD y Decretos de enseñanzas mínimas y los objetivos propios para la mejora del rendimiento escolar establecidos en el Proyecto educativo de centro. COMPETENCIAS BÁSICAS Se deben tomar como referencia los apartados que se incluyen en los RRDD sobre aportaciones del área a las competencias básicas. SECUENCIACIÓN DE CONTENIDOS Y TEMPORALIZACIÓN En función de los objetivos elegidos, se deben seleccionar los contenidos de cada área según los bloques establecidos en los RRDD de enseñanzas mínimas teniendo en cuenta las aportaciones del currículo de Andalucía. Establecen relaciones entre las distintas áreas y materias. Currículo integrado. CRITERIOS Y PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN Los criterios de evaluación deben estar en consonancia con los objetivos y la metodología a aplicar. Tener en cuenta los criterios de Evaluación establecidos en los RRDD. - Se relacionarán con claridad con los criterios de evaluación y promoción adoptados en común y de cada área en particular. Se tendrá en cuenta los criterios de calificación. ATENCIÓN A LA DIVERSIDAD 39
  40. 40. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Se toma como referencia el Plan de atención a la diversidad del Proyecto educativo. RECURSOS Y MATERIALES Aparecerá una relación con recursos y materiales curriculares. Libros adoptados y recursos de Internet que posteriormente se detallarán en las Unidades Didácticas. También se concretará el material de uso común y complementario. ACTIVIDADES COMPLEMENTARIAS Y EXTRAESCOLARES Se establecerán aquellas que se determinen apropiados para la consecución de las competencias básicas. METODOLOGÍA - Establecimiento de una metodología decidiendo sobre las cuestiones como: tipo de actividades, organización de los espacios y tiempos y selección de recursos y materiales. - Se tendrá en cuenta la metodología adecuada para cada área que nos ofrecen los RRDD. - Inclusión, siempre de las medidas para estimular el interés y el hábito por la lectura, la escritura y la expresión oral del alumnado en todas las áreas. - Inclusión, al menos, 30 minutos diarios de lectura. - Inclusión de pautas generales de escritura. - Inclusión de las pautas y estrategias para la resolución de problemas contextualizados y reales. - Inclusión de tareas para desarrollar las competencias básicas: lingüística, matemática, social y ciudadana, autonomía, digital, aprender a aprender, cultural... Las tareas son algo más que una actividad aislada de un área o materia: resuelven una situación-problema y tienen utilidad práctica. Afectan a contenidos de las distintas áreas. Están contextualizadas. 40
  41. 41. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - Inclusión de estrategias para el trabajo cooperativo en torno a dichas tareas. Se tomará como referencia la normativa vigente. Para la programación de aula se tendrá en cuenta la siguiente plantilla: 41
  42. 42. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES Las propuestas pedagógicas en el segundo ciclo de Educación Infantil incluirán: - La concreción del currículo para los niños y las niñas del centro - La forma en que se incorporan los contenidos de carácter transversal al currículo 42
  43. 43. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES - La metodología que se va a aplicar - Las medidas de atención a la diversidad - El diseño y la organización de los espacios individuales y colectivos - La distribución del tiempo - La selección y organización de los recursos didácticos y materiales - Los procedimientos de evaluación del alumnado, en consonancia con las orientaciones metodológicas establecidas. CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN Y RÚBRICA PARA UNA EVALUACIÓN INTEGRAL DE EDUCACIÓN INFANTIL 43
  44. 44. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES 44
  45. 45. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO DE CENTRO CEIP ALFARES PROCEDIMIENTO PARA REALIZAR EL SEGUIMIENTO DE LAS PROGRAMACIONES Tendrá lugar, como mínimo, una vez por trimestre, coincidiendo con las sesiones de evaluación trimestrales. En función de los resultados obtenidos, podrán hacerse los cambios pertinentes en lo referente a organización, secuenciación y temporalización de los contenidos curriculares de las programaciones de aula o de los planes de intervención y tareas a realizar por el alumnado adscrito a algún Programa de Apoyo o Refuerzo Educativo. También se tendrá en cuenta cualquier observación a destacar en los equipos docentes que se vayan realizando. En el desarrollo de la programación, así como en las sesiones de seguimiento intervendrán, de manera consensuada, la tutora del grupo, el profesorado especialista que dan clase al alumnado del grupo, los especialistas de Audición y Lenguaje, de refuerzo, así como la maestra de PT en su caso. 45

