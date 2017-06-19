Literatura branca e cinzenta e fontes confiáveis de pesquisa

Definições das tipologias de fontes de informação nos formatos impressos e eletrônicos Literatura cinzenta e literatura br...
Objetivos da Aula ▪ Compreender os conceito e de Literatura Branca e Cinzenta bem como dos critérios de avaliação de fonte...
Pauta ✓Literatura Branca ✓Literatura Cinzenta ✓Fontes confiáveis de Pesquisa
Literatura Branca Produção Intelectual resultante da atividade editorial (comercial ou não) tradicional, geralmente livros...
Literatura Cinzenta A expressão literatura cinzenta, tradução literal do termo inglês grey literature, é usada para design...
Literatura Cinzenta: características ✓Pouca probabilidade de serem adquiridos via canais usuais; ✓Não é publicada formalme...
Literatura Cinzenta: Documentos ✓ Publicações governamentais; ✓ Traduções avulsas; ✓ Preprints; ✓ Teses e Dissertações; ✓ ...
Literatura Cinzenta: Canais de Busca ✓ Repositórios Digitais; ✓ Bases de Dados de Patentes e Normas Técnicas.
À Esquerda: Catálogo ABNT Acima: Logo Base de dados de normas Técnicas GED WEB e do Instituto de Pesquisa Tecnológicas
INPI: Base de Dados de Patenteshttps://gru.inpi.gov.br/pePI/jsp/patentes/PatenteSearchBasico.jsp
Fontes confiáveis de Pesquisa O ato de avaliar, julgar e escolher como bom ou ruim, importante ou irrelevante, correto ou ...
Critérios de Avaliação de Fontes de Informação ✓Autoridade; ✓Corpo Editorial, Autor, Instituição. ✓Atualidade; ✓Precisão; ...
Consistência das Informações ✓Cobertura da Fonte; ✓Validez do Conteúdo; ✓Coerência na apresentação do conteúdo informacion...
Confiabilidade das Informações (Autoridade) ✓Dados de Autoria; ✓Autor (pessoa física ou Jurídica); ✓ Conteúdo informaciona...
Conclusão A produção intelectual é a mola propulsora do desenvolvimento da humanidade, tanto do ponto de vista sociocultur...
Referências CUNHA, Murilo Bastos da. Para saber mais: fontes de informação em ciência e tecnologia. Brasília: Briquet de L...
Discorre sobre os conceitos de Literatura Branca e Cinzenta e elbem como fontes de pesquisa confiáveis.

  1. 1. Definições das tipologias de fontes de informação nos formatos impressos e eletrônicos Literatura cinzenta e literatura branca e Fontes confiáveis de pesquisa
  2. 2. Objetivos da Aula ▪ Compreender os conceito e de Literatura Branca e Cinzenta bem como dos critérios de avaliação de fontes de informação. • conhecer os diferentes tipos de fontes de informação da Literatura Branca; • conhecer os diferentes tipos de fontes de Informação da Literatura Cinzenta; • compreender os critérios de análise de fontes de informações; • identificar fontes de informação das literatura branca e cinzenta.
  3. 3. Pauta ✓Literatura Branca ✓Literatura Cinzenta ✓Fontes confiáveis de Pesquisa
  4. 4. Literatura Branca Produção Intelectual resultante da atividade editorial (comercial ou não) tradicional, geralmente livros e periódicos. (POBLACIÓN; NORONHA, 2002)
  5. 5. Literatura Cinzenta A expressão literatura cinzenta, tradução literal do termo inglês grey literature, é usada para designar documentos não convencionais e semi-publicados, produzidos nos âmbitos governamental, acadêmico, comercial e da indústria. (GOMES; MENDONÇA; SOUZA, 2000)
  6. 6. Literatura Cinzenta: características ✓Pouca probabilidade de serem adquiridos via canais usuais; ✓Não é publicada formalmente; ✓reproduzido em número limitado de cópias ✓Não recebem numeração padronizada (ISBN ou ISSN); ✓Informação detalhada e atualizada; ✓Não está submetida ao Depósito Legal. (GOMES; MENDONÇA; SOUZA, 2000)
  7. 7. Literatura Cinzenta: Documentos ✓ Publicações governamentais; ✓ Traduções avulsas; ✓ Preprints; ✓ Teses e Dissertações; ✓ Literatura originada de encontros científicos, como os anais de congressos; ✓ Patentes ✓ Normas Técnicas.
  8. 8. Literatura Cinzenta: Canais de Busca ✓ Repositórios Digitais; ✓ Bases de Dados de Patentes e Normas Técnicas.
  9. 9. À Esquerda: Catálogo ABNT Acima: Logo Base de dados de normas Técnicas GED WEB e do Instituto de Pesquisa Tecnológicas
  10. 10. INPI: Base de Dados de Patenteshttps://gru.inpi.gov.br/pePI/jsp/patentes/PatenteSearchBasico.jsp
  11. 11. Fontes confiáveis de Pesquisa O ato de avaliar, julgar e escolher como bom ou ruim, importante ou irrelevante, correto ou incorreto é um comportamento ou ação extremamente comum e habitual na vida humana, sendo ainda mais relevante na atividade científica. (LE PAIRL , 1995 apud POBLACIÓN, 1996 )
  12. 12. Critérios de Avaliação de Fontes de Informação ✓Autoridade; ✓Corpo Editorial, Autor, Instituição. ✓Atualidade; ✓Precisão; ✓Metodologia Utilizada. ✓Clareza na Apresentação; ✓Organização; ✓Referencial Teórico; ✓Acesso (TOMAEL, et al. 2001)
  13. 13. Consistência das Informações ✓Cobertura da Fonte; ✓Validez do Conteúdo; ✓Coerência na apresentação do conteúdo informacional; ✓Oferta de informações filtradas ou com agregação de valor; (opinião ou embasamento teórico) ✓Apresentação de informação. (TOMAEL, et al. 2001)
  14. 14. Confiabilidade das Informações (Autoridade) ✓Dados de Autoria; ✓Autor (pessoa física ou Jurídica); ✓ Conteúdo informacional relacionado à área de atuação do autor demonstra relevância; ✓Referências Bibliográficas de obras do autor; ✓Atualização da Fonte. (TOMAEL, et al. 2001)
  15. 15. Conclusão A produção intelectual é a mola propulsora do desenvolvimento da humanidade, tanto do ponto de vista sociocultural quanto do ponto de vista Econômico. Assim saber identificar e localizar bom como avaliar sua qualidade fontes de informação das Literatura Branca e Cinzenta é elementar na formação dos profissionais da Informação.
  16. 16. Referências CUNHA, Murilo Bastos da. Para saber mais: fontes de informação em ciência e tecnologia. Brasília: Briquet de Lemos/ Livros, 2001. 168 p. GOMES, Sandra Lúcia Rebel; MENDONÇA, Marília Alvarenga Rocha; SOUZA, Clarice Muhlethaler. Literatura cinzenta. Fontes de Informação para pesquisadores e profissionais. Belo Horizonte, Ed. UFMG, 2000. POBLACION, Dinah Aguiar; NORONHA, Daisy Pires; CURRÁS, Emilia. Literatura cinzenta versus literatura branca: transição dos autores das comunicações dos eventos para produtos de artigos. Ciência da informação, v. 25, n. 2, 1996. TOMAÉL, M. I. S. et al. Avaliação de fontes de informação na internet: critérios de qualidade. Informação & Sociedade: Estudos, v. 11, n. 2, p. 13-35, 2001. Disponível em: <http://www.brapci.ufpr.br/brapci/v/a/1061>. Acesso em: 16 Jun. 2017.

