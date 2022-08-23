ilide.info-asae-s296pdf-pr_ac342114a8465b44296bbd1e0dfd328a.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 23, 2022
ANSI/ASAE S296.4 DEC95 ANSI/ASAE S296.4 DEC95 Approved DEC 1995 by American National Standards Institute Approved DEC 1995 by American National Standards Institute General Terminology for Traction of Agricultural Tractors, General Terminology for Traction of Agricultural Tractors, Self-Propelled Implements, and Traction and Self-Propelled Implements, and Traction and Transport Devices Transport Devices Proposed by the ASAE Tractive and Transport Efﬁciency Committee;  Proposed by the ASAE Tractive and Transport Efﬁciency Committee;  ap appr prov oved ed by by the the AS ASAE AE Po Powe wer r an and d Mac Machi hine nery ry Di Divi visi sion on Te Tech chni nical  cal  Committee; adopted by ASAE as a Recommendation June 1966; revised  Committee; adopted by ASAE as a Recommendation June 1966; revised  Februa February 1970; ry 1970; reconﬁr reconﬁrmed December 1975; revised and med December 1975; revised and reclass reclassiﬁed as  iﬁed as  a Standard December 1976; reconﬁrmed December 1981; revised April  a Standard December 1976; reconﬁrmed December 1981; revised April  1987; reconﬁrmed December 1991; revised June 1995; approved as an  1987; reconﬁrmed December 1991; revised June 1995; approved as an  Americ American an Nationa Nationall Standar Standard d Decembe December r 1995. 1995. 1 Purpose and Scope 1 Purpose and Scope 1.1 1.1  T   The he pu purpo rpose se of of th this is te termi rmino nolo logy gy is is pri prima mari rily ly to to as assi sist st in in the the standardized reporting of information on traction and transport devices. It standardized reporting of information on traction and transport devices. It is possible that data cannot always be reported using this terminology, is possible that data cannot always be reported using this terminology, but in such cases it is recommended that the terms used be clearly but in such cases it is recommended that the terms used be clearly deﬁ deﬁned. ned. Unl Unless ess othe otherwi rwise se ind indica icated, ted, all all deﬁ deﬁniti nitions ons refe refer r to to a a sin single gle tra tracti ction on or or tra transp nsport ort dev device ice (no (not t the the ent entire vehicl ire vehicle) e) oper operati ating ng on on a a horizontal supporting surface. horizontal supporting surface. 2 Normative references 2 Normative references ASAE EP285.7 DEC95, ASAE EP285.7 DEC95, Use of SI (Metric) Units   Use of SI (Metric) Units  SAE J708 DEC84, SAE J708 DEC84, Agricultural Test Code   Agricultural Test Code  SAE J2708 APR93, SAE J2708 APR93, Agricultural Tractor Test Code   Agricultural Tractor Test Code   (OECD)  (OECD) 3 Terminology for all types of traction and transport 3 Terminology for all types of traction and transport devices devices1) 1) 3.1 ballast: 3.1 ballast: Mass that can be added or removed for the purpose of  Mass that can be added or removed for the purpose of changing total load or load distribution. changing total load or load distribution.2) 2) 3.2 ﬂotation: 3.2 ﬂotation:   The   The ab abil ilit ity y to to re resi sist st sin sinka kage ge int into o th the e sur surfa face ce bei being ng traversed. traversed. 3.3 load, dynamic [W 3.3 load, dynamic [Wd d]: ]:  The  The tot total al for force ce norm normal al to to the undist the undisturb urbed ed suppor supporting surface on ting surface on which the traction or which the traction or transpo transport device is rt device is operati operating. ng. The force is the sum of the static load and any load transfer (see ﬁgure The force is the sum of the static load and any load transfer (see ﬁgure 1). 1). 3. 3.4 load 4 load, , st stat atic ic [W [Ws s]: ]:   The   The tot total al fo forc rce e no norm rmal al to to th the e und undis istu turb rbed ed supporting surface on which the traction or transport device is standing supporting surface on which the traction or transport device is standing with zero input torque. with zero input torque. 3.5 load transfer [W 3.5 load transfer [Wt t]: ]: The change in the distribution of the force normal  The change in the distribution of the force normal to the undisturbed supporting surface on which the traction or transport to the undisturbed supporting surface on which the traction or transport devices are operating as compared to forces for the static vehicle. devices are operating as compared to forces for the static vehicle. 3.6 3.6 motion resistance of motion resistance of traction device [MR=GT−NT]: traction device [MR=GT−NT]: The difference  The difference between gross tractio between gross traction and n and net traction; accounts for all energy losses of net traction; accounts for all energy losses of a traction device not attributed to slip a traction device not attributed to slip (see ﬁgure 2). (see ﬁgure 2). Motion resistance   Motion resistance  is  is the preferred term; also called the preferred term; also called rolling resistance   rolling resistance  . . 3.7 motion resistance of transport device: 3.7 motion resistance of transport device: The force required in the  The force required in the direction of travel to overcome the resistance from the supporting surface direction of travel to overcome the resistance from the supporting surface and and the the int intern ernal al resi resista stance nce of of the the devi device. ce.  Motion   Motion resist resistance  ance   is the   is the preferred term; also called preferred term; also called towing force   towing force  . . 3.8 motion resistance ratio [ 3.8 motion resistance ratio [    =MR/W =MR/Wd d]: ]: The ratio of  The ratio of motion resist motion resistance ance to dynamic load. to dynamic load. Motion resistance   Motion resistance  is the preferred term; also called  is the preferred term; also called coefﬁc coefﬁcient ient of of rolling resistance  rolling resistance   or  or coefﬁcient of motion resistance   coefﬁcient of motion resistance  . . 3.9 power, drawbar [DP=P·V]: 3.9 power, drawbar [DP=P·V]: The product of drawbar pull and vehicle  The product of drawbar pull and vehicle velocity in the direction of travel. velocity in the direction of travel. 3.10 power, input [T· 3.10 power, input [T· ]: ]:   The produc   The product t of of inp input ut torq torque ue and angula and angular r velocity of the driving axle of a traction device. velocity of the driving axle of a traction device. 3.11 power, output [NT·V]: 3.11 power, output [NT·V]: The product of net traction and velocity of  The product of net traction and velocity of a traction device. a traction device. 1) 1) All units should be consistent with ASAE EP285.7. Use of SI (Metric) Units. All units should be consistent with ASAE EP285.7. Use of SI (Metric) Units. 2) 2) SAE J708 and SAE J2708 include a similar deﬁnition for ballast that does not SAE J708 and SAE J2708 include a similar deﬁnition for ballast that does not recognize transport systems. recognize transport systems. Figure 1 – Basic velocities and forces on a single wheel Figure 1 – Basic velocities and forces on a single wheel with resultant soil reaction force with resultant soil reaction force Figu Figure 2 re 2 – – Basic veloc Basic velocities and force ities and forces on a s on a single whe single wheel with compone el with component nt soil reaction forces (MR and soil reaction forces (MR and R  Rv v act as soil-tire interface)  act as soil-tire interface) 1 11 18 8 A AS SA AE E S ST TA AN ND DA AR RD DS S 1 19 99 98 8
  2. 2. 3.12 pull, drawbar [P]: The force, in the direction of travel, produced by the vehicle at the drawbar or hitch. Drawbar pull  is the preferred term; also called draft  . 3.13 rolling radius [ro]: The distance advanced per revolution of the driving axle of a traction device under the speciﬁed zero condition, divided by 2  . 3.14 sinkage [z]: Deformation of the supporting surface normal to the direction of travel of the traction or transport device. Equal to the sum of the static sinkage and slip sinkage. 3.15 sinkage, slip: Sinkage, in addition to static sinkage, that results from the motion of a traction or transport device. 3.16 sinkage, static: Sinkage of a stationary traction or transport device under speciﬁed zero conditions. 3.17 slip [s]: See travel reduction  . 3.18 surface reaction force [R]: The resultant of all forces acting on the traction or transport device at the surface-device interface (see ﬁgure 1). 3.19 torque, input [T]: The driving moment applied to the axle of the traction device (see ﬁgure 1). 3.20 traction, gross [GT=T/r0=NT+MR]: The input torque divided by the rolling radius. The magnitude depends on the zero condition speciﬁed. 3.21 traction, net [NT]: The force, in the direction of travel, developed by the traction device and transferred to the vehicle (see ﬁgure 1). 3.22 traction device: A device for propelling a vehicle using the reaction forces from the supporting surface; may be a wheel, tire, track, or belt. 3.23 traction ratio, dynamic: The ratio of drawbar pull to dynamic load on the vehicle traction devices. 3.24 traction ratio, gross [  g=T/(roWd)]: The ratio of gross traction to dynamic load. Gross traction  ratio is the preferred term; also called coefﬁcient of gross traction  . 3.25 tractive ratio, net [  n=NT/Wd]: The ratio of net traction to dynamic load. Net traction ratio  is the preferred term; also called coefﬁcient of net  traction  . 3.26 traction ratio, vehicle: The ratio of drawbar pull to total dynamic load. 3.27 tractive efﬁciency [TE=NT·V/(T·)]: The ratio of output power to input power. 3.28 transport device: A device with zero input torque that supports a vehicle or implement on a surface during travel over that surface. 3.29 travel ratio: The ratio of the distance advanced per revolution of the traction device under operating conditions, to the distance advanced per revolution under the speciﬁed zero condition. 3.30 travel reduction [s]: One minus travel ratio. The value depends on the speciﬁed zero condition. Travel reduction  is the preferred term; slip  and travel reduction  are sometimes used synonymously and are often expressed in percent. See ASAE S209.5. 3.31 zero condition:  — A traction device supplied with an input torque to propel the device across the operating surface or a nondeformable surface while delivering zero net traction;  — A traction device supplied with a force at the axle in the direction of travel while supplying zero input torque. The deﬁnition based on a deformable surface can sometimes lead to a negative travel reduction on a different operating surface when net traction is positive; therefore, use of this practice is discouraged. The choice of zero condition determines the rolling radius, travel reduction, gross traction, and motion resistance and should always be stated. 4 Terminology for track- and belt-type traction devices 4.1 angle of approach: The angle between the supporting surface and that section of track between the front bogie wheel and the front idler or sprocket. 4.2 angle of departure: The angle between the supporting surface and that section of track between the rear bogie wheel and the rear idler of sprocket. 4.3 grouser: The portion of the track or belt that extends into the soil for the purpose of developing traction. Used interchangeably with lug  and cleat  . 4.4 grouser angle or lug angle: The angle between the centerline of the grouser or lug and the circumferential centerline of the track or belt. 4.5 grouser height or lug height: The vertical distance from the track shoe face to the tip of the grouser, or the distance from the belt surface to the tip of the lug. 4.6 grouser length:   The distance measured along the grouser centerline between its leading and trailing edges. 4.7 grouser spacing or pitch: The distance between corresponding points on adjacent grousers when the shoe surfaces are in the same plane. 4.8 lug spacing or pitch: The distance between corresponding points on adjacent lugs measured on a ﬂat section of belt. 4.9 nominal ground contact length: The longitudinal distance between centers of front and rearmost sprockets, bogies, or idlers that carry a part of the vehicle vertical load. 4.10 track or belt width: The overall width of an individual track or belt. 4.11 track or lug pitch: The distance between corresponding points on adjacent shoes in the same plane. On a belt, it is the lug pitch and is the distance between corresponding points on adjacent lugs on a ﬂat section of belt. 4.12 track width: The overall width of an individual track. 5 Terminology for tractor tires and rims 5.1 aspect ratio: The ratio of the section height to the section width of a tire. 5.2 belt: The plies of cord material under the tread area of a tire having the cords nearly parallel to the centerline of the tire (see ﬁgure 3). These cords do not tie into the tire beads but furnish circumferential strength for the tire. 5.3 bias-ply tire:  A tire in which the cords of the body plies run diagonally from bead to bead. 5.4 breaker plies: Plies of cord material, in bias-ply tires, that do not tie into the beads. 5.5 deﬂection, percent tire: Tire deﬂection divided by the portion of the tire section height beyond the rim ﬂange, expressed as a percentage. 5.6 deﬂection, tire [  =(OD/2)-(SLR)]:   The difference between the unloaded and loaded section heights of a tire at a given load and inﬂation pressure. 5.7 end-of-lug clearance: The distance from the trailing side of a lug to the end of the lug that follows (see ﬁgure 3). 5.8 inﬂation pressure:  For air-ﬁlled tires, it is the gauge pressure measured with the valve in any position. For tires containing liquid, it is the gauge pressure measured with an air-water gauge and with the valve in the bottom position. 5.9 low section height tire: A tire with an aspect ratio less than 0.75. Also called low proﬁle tire . 5.10 lug angle: The average angle between the centerline of the lug face and the circumferential centerline of the tire (see ﬁgure 3). 5.11 lug base: The projected thickness of width of the lug at the points where the projected planes of the leading and trailing sides meet the projected undertread face (see ﬁgure 3, sec. A-A). 5.12 lug bracing angle (for the leading or trailing side of the lug): The angle the lug side makes with a radial line extending from the center of the wheel through the centerline of the lug (see ﬁgure 3, sec. A-A). 5.13 lug face: The outermost surface of the lug (see ﬁgure 3, sec. A-A). ASAE STANDARDS 1998 119
  3. 3. 5.14 lug ﬁllet: The curved section which blends the lug sides into the undertread face (see ﬁgure 3, sec. A-A). 5.15 lug height: The distance measured from the undertread face to the lug face (see ﬁgure 3, sec. A-A). 5.16 lug length: The distance measured from end to end along the centerline of the lug face (see ﬁgure 3). 5.17 lug pitch: Center-to-center circumferential spacing of similar lugs on one side of the centerline of the tire as measured at the lug face (see ﬁgure 3). 5.18 lug side: The lug surface between the undertread face and the lug face (see ﬁgure 3, sec. A-A). 5.19 lug spacing, circumferential: The distance from the leading side of a lug to the trailing side of the lug ahead of it, measured parallel to the centerline of the tire at the lug face (see ﬁgure 3). 5.20 lug spacing, perpendicular:   The distance, measured perpendicularly, from the leading side of a lug to the trailing side of the lug ahead of it at the lug face (see ﬁgure 3, sec. A-A). 5.21 lug width: The width of the lug face as measured perpendicular to the centerline of the lug face (see ﬁgure 3, sec. A-A). 5.22 overall diameter [OD]: The tire circumference divided by   . The tire is measured over the lugs in the center plane with the tire mounted on its recommended rim and inﬂated to the maximum rated inﬂation pressure in an unloaded condition following a 24-h waiting period (see ﬁgure 4). 5.23 overall width:  The undeﬂected width of a new tire, including growth resulting from inﬂation for 24 h, and including protective side ribs and decorations (see ﬁgure 4). 5.24 ply rating: The identiﬁcation of a given tire with its maximum recommended load when used in a speciﬁc type service. It is an index of tire strength and does not necessarily represent the number of cord plies in the tire. 5.25 radial-ply tire: A tire in which the cords of the body plies run substantially radially from bead to bead. 5.26 rim diameter: The nominal diameter at the intersection of the bead seat and vertical portion of the rim ﬂange (see ﬁgure 4). 5.27 section height [H]: The height of a new tire, including normal growth caused by inﬂation following a 24-h waiting period, measured from the rim diameter to the point of maximum radius, on the lug face (see ﬁgure 4). 5.28 section width:  The undeﬂected width of a new tire, including normal growth caused by inﬂation following a 24-h waiting period and including normal side walls, but excluding protective side ribs, bars, and decorations (see ﬁgure 4). 5.29 static loaded radius (SLR): The distance from the center of the axle to the supporting surface for a tire mounted on an approved rim and carrying a load at a speciﬁc inﬂation pressure. 5.30 static loaded radius, rated: The distance from the center of the axle to the supporting surface for a tire mounted on an approved rim and carrying the recommended load after being inﬂated to the corresponding recommended inﬂation pressure for 24 h, but without running time on the tire.3) 5.31 tangential pull value: Maximum horizontal pull that the tire can continously withstand, excluding momentary and occasional peak loads. 5.32 tread radius: The radius of curvature of the lug faces measured at right angles to the center plane of the tire with the tire mounted on an approved rim after being inﬂated to the recommended pressure for 24 h, but without running time on the tire. 5.33 tread width: The distance from shoulder to shoulder (see ﬁgure 3). 5.34 undertread face:  The outermost surface of the rubber on the carcass where no lugs are located (see ﬁgure 3, sec A-A). 3) This is the SLR value published by tire manufacturers. Figure 3 – Tractor tire lug and tread diagram Figure 4 – New tire and rim dimensions 120 ASAE STANDARDS 1998

