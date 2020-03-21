Dra evelyn rincon hta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANESTESIA EN HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL SISTEMICA TUTOR : PONENTE : Residente de 1er año de Anestesiología ” Servicio de Aneste...
CLASIFICAION DE LA HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL PARA ADULTOS MAYORES DE 18 AÑOS (SEGÚN JNC) Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Te...
Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete CLASIFICAION DE LA PRESION A...
Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete Enfermedades Asociadas Edad ...
Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete FACTORES DE RIESGO MAYORES •...
Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete CAUSAS IDENTIFICABLES DE HTA...
Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete Hipertrofia del Ventrículo I...
Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete Cerebro Ictus o Accidente Is...
Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete ¿Cuál debe ser la Actitud An...
Hipertensión sin Antecedentes Limite Superior en Cualquier Circunstancia 180/110 Sin Factores de Riesgo Con Factores de Ri...
HIPERTENSIÓN CONOCIDA SIN TRATAMIENTO Posposición y Estudio del paciente Lo más importante no es el tratamiento medicament...
HIPERTENSIÓN COMPENSADA CON TRATAMIENTO • Examen clínico exhaustivo del paciente. • Análisis pormenorizado del estudio de ...
HIPERTENSIÓN DESCOMPENSADA CON TRATAMIENTO • Valoración clínica para determinar si es posible compensarlo con una sedación...
PRINCIPIOS DE LA CONDUCCIÓN ANESTÉSICA DEL HIPERTENSO • Planificación de la estrategia medicamentosa a seguir en cada caso...
Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete OTROS ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES •...
Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete AVISO!!! SI CONSIDERAMOS PEL...
Tomado de ABC de la anestesia TRATAMIENTO DE LA HIPERTENSIÓN
 Es el Anestesiólogo quien debe determinar el riesgo de cada paciente.  La consulta con otros especialistas queda solo p...
  1. 1. ANESTESIA EN HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL SISTEMICA TUTOR : PONENTE : Residente de 1er año de Anestesiología ” Servicio de Anestesiología Noviembre, 2018
  2. 2. CLASIFICAION DE LA HIPERTENSION ARTERIAL PARA ADULTOS MAYORES DE 18 AÑOS (SEGÚN JNC) Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete Imagen tomada de: images.google.com Categoría Sistole (mmHg) Diástole (mmHg) NORMAL <120 <80 PRE HIPERTENSION 120-139 80-89 HIPERTENSION ETAPA I 140-159 90-99 ETAPA II ≥160 ≥100
  3. 3. Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete CLASIFICAION DE LA PRESION ARTERIAL (2017) , AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATIO Y AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CARDIOLOGY Categoría Cifras de P/A (mmHg) NORMAL <120/80 ELEVADA 120-129/<80 HIPERTENSION ESTADIO 1 130-139/80-89 HIPERTENSION ESTADIO 2 ≥140/90
  4. 4. Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete Enfermedades Asociadas Edad Repercusión sobre Órganos Diana Complicaciones Peri operatorias Resultado Final QUE NOS PREOCUPA Las Cifras Tensionales
  5. 5. Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete FACTORES DE RIESGO MAYORES • Habito de Fumar • Obesidad (IMC>30 Kg./M2) • Sedentarismo • Dislipidemia • Diabetes • Microalbuminuria • Edad >55 años hombres,>65 Mujeres • Antecedentes familiares de enfermedad cardiovascular prematura • Alcoholismo
  6. 6. Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete CAUSAS IDENTIFICABLES DE HTA • Apnea del Sueño • Inducidas por fármacos • Enfermedad Renal • Aldosteronismo Primario • Feocromocitoma • Coartación de la Aorta • Enfermedad Tiroidea o Paratiroidea Esteroides AINES Contraceptivos Orales
  7. 7. Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete Hipertrofia del Ventrículo Izquierdo Angina Infarto del Miocardio Revascularización Coronaria Insuficiencia Cardiaca REPERCUSION CARDIACA
  8. 8. Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete Cerebro Ictus o Accidente Isquémico transitorio Riñón insuficiencia renal crónica Arteriales Enfermedad Arterial Periférica Retinopatía Hipertensiva
  9. 9. Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete ¿Cuál debe ser la Actitud Anestesiólogo? Preoperatorio Hipertensión sin antecedentes Hipertensión Conocida Sin Tratamiento Hipertensión con tratamiento Compensada Hipertensión con Tratamiento Descompensada
  10. 10. Hipertensión sin Antecedentes Limite Superior en Cualquier Circunstancia 180/110 Sin Factores de Riesgo Con Factores de Riesgo Tratamiento Pre Inducción Sedación Valoración Casuística Tratamiento o Suspensión El Paciente de Urgencia en cualquier Circunstancia debe conducirse por el Especialista bajo riesgo
  11. 11. HIPERTENSIÓN CONOCIDA SIN TRATAMIENTO Posposición y Estudio del paciente Lo más importante no es el tratamiento medicamentoso para controlar al presión Lo más importante es el estudio de la enfermedad hipertensiva, para determinar el daño orgánico del paciente El Especialista debe especificar los elementos Imprescindibles para el estudio y programación del Paciente
  12. 12. HIPERTENSIÓN COMPENSADA CON TRATAMIENTO • Examen clínico exhaustivo del paciente. • Análisis pormenorizado del estudio de la hipertensión del paciente. • Mantenimiento del tratamiento, solo suspender la dosis matutina de los Inhibidores de la convertasa, y los de la Angiotensina. • Premedicación sedante la noche anterior y en el Pre operatorio inmediato.
  13. 13. HIPERTENSIÓN DESCOMPENSADA CON TRATAMIENTO • Valoración clínica para determinar si es posible compensarlo con una sedación o medicación adecuada. • Valoración clínica para determinar si es necesario un ajuste terapéutico. • Decisión casuística
  14. 14. PRINCIPIOS DE LA CONDUCCIÓN ANESTÉSICA DEL HIPERTENSO • Planificación de la estrategia medicamentosa a seguir en cada caso. • Monitorización de ECG, con derivación para vigilancia del segmento s-t. • Presión arterial No Invasiva o Invasiva de acuerdo a la magnitud de la operación y/o del compromiso sistémico del paciente • Oximetría de pulso con pletismografía. • Utilización de presiones de llenado derecha y/o izquierda de acuerdo a la magnitud de la operación • Monitorización de la Temperatura central.
  15. 15. Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete OTROS ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES • Disponer de drogas antihipertensivas de acción rápida, Nitro prusiato de Sodio, Nitroglicerina. • Bomba de infusión para su adecuada administración • Medicamentos de apoyo inotrópico y Cardiovasculares. • Analgesia postoperatoria efectiva • Recuperación y extubación del paciente lo mas temprano posible
  16. 16. Tomado del texto de Anestesiología Teórico-practico . Segunda Edición. Dr. J. Antonio Aldrete AVISO!!! SI CONSIDERAMOS PELIGROSA UNA CRISIS HIPERTENSIVA DURANTE EL PERIOPERATORIO, ESTA SE TRATA FACILMENTE ES MAS PELIGROSA UNA HIPOTENSION PROFUNDA EL LIMITE DE TOLERANCIA DE UN ESTADO DE BAJO FLUJO ES MUY PARTICULAR PARA CADA PACIENTE
  17. 17. Tomado de ABC de la anestesia TRATAMIENTO DE LA HIPERTENSIÓN
  18. 18.  Es el Anestesiólogo quien debe determinar el riesgo de cada paciente.  La consulta con otros especialistas queda solo para determinar aspectos muy particulares.  Cada paciente debe conducirse de forma particular de acuerdo a sus características  La Hipertensión en si no es el problema mas difícil ese es manejable con medicamentos y parámetros  Lo mas importante es conocer el paciente y disponer de los recursos necesarios tanto de conocimiento científico como materiales.

