Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” NOMBRE: ALEXIS SARABIA CURSO: 3ro PARALELO: “B1” FIGURA PROFECIONAL: ELE...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros po...
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia

29 views

Published on

Proyecto 4

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia de recursos Alexis Sarabia

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” NOMBRE: ALEXIS SARABIA CURSO: 3ro PARALELO: “B1” FIGURA PROFECIONAL: ELECTRONICA DE CONSUMO NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: JENNY TIXE AÑO LECTIVO: 2020-2021 TEMA DEL PROYECTO: ENTRELAZANDO CONOCIMIENTOS DE LA TECNOLOGIA , LA CIENCIA Y EL ARTE ATRAVES DE HERRAMIENTAS VIRTUALES QUE PERMITEN CONSTRUIR MEJORES CONDICIONES DE VIDA.
  2. 2. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  3. 3. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  4. 4. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  5. 5. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  6. 6. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  7. 7. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  8. 8. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  9. 9. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  10. 10. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  11. 11. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  12. 12. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  13. 13. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO
  14. 14. Canva nos sirve bastante ya que con eso podemos hacer postales mapas conceptuales ,etc. es una gran ayuda para nosotros porque también podemos ser creativos en la plataforma de canva. TAMBIEN NOS OFRECE : -MUCHOS MAS RECURSOS PARA LA CREATIVIDAD -MATERIAL DIDACTICO CREATIVO

×