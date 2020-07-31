Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE NERVOUS SYSTEM EXAMPLE Jaclyn Merrill
Background Story Annie has a best friend named Tyler. Tyler is into bike riding and lots of outdoor activity. One day, Tyl...
Parts of the NS that were active in Tyler’s accident…. ◦ Brain ◦ Spinal Cord
How Tyler’s NS was impaired… ◦ Muscle weakness and uncontrollable reflexs (due to spinal cord injury) ◦ Impaired memory (d...
This course… Due to this course, I am able to identify parts of the nervous system and how it functions. It gave a lot of ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The nervous system

23 views

Published on

The NS

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The nervous system

  1. 1. THE NERVOUS SYSTEM EXAMPLE Jaclyn Merrill
  2. 2. Background Story Annie has a best friend named Tyler. Tyler is into bike riding and lots of outdoor activity. One day, Tyler was riding his bike and was hit by a car. Ultimately, he survived the accident but suffered massive trauma to the head and spinal cord.
  3. 3. Parts of the NS that were active in Tyler’s accident…. ◦ Brain ◦ Spinal Cord
  4. 4. How Tyler’s NS was impaired… ◦ Muscle weakness and uncontrollable reflexs (due to spinal cord injury) ◦ Impaired memory (due to brain injury
  5. 5. This course… Due to this course, I am able to identify parts of the nervous system and how it functions. It gave a lot of real life examples of how things function, why and what to look for when someone is impaired.

×