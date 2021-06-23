Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sistemas integrales Academico : Hernadez Silva Jose Alumno : castillo vera julio enrique
CCONTIGO SOMOS UNA FUERZA A TENER EN CUENTAUENTAR EN CUENTA Vista comenzó su actividad en 1996, cuando una empresa de cine...
Implementación de software En primer lugar, construyen un entorno de laboratorio para asegurarnos de que todos los element...
todo empezó con un encargo... El resultado de esto fue una tecnología revolucionaria, y desde entonces no han parado de cr...
Revolucionando la magia El éxito se debe a que ofrecen una combinación única de creatividad, soporte las 24 horas y una te...
LA EMPRESA DE SOFTWARE LÍDER AL SERVICIO DE LA INDUSTRIA DEL CINE. VISTA ES LA EMPRESA MÁS GRANDE DEL GRUPO VISTA. OTRAS E...
TODO COMIENZA CON Vista Cinema Box Office • Orden y simplicidad en el ajetreado negocio del cine. • Box Office es uno de l...
Es capaz de manejar eficientemente la programación, los precios, los asientos, la configuración de las salas, así como tam...
Los administradores del cine se beneficiarán del uso de Box Office: • Podrán gestionar los horarios de las películas con u...
El equipo de operaciones del cine se beneficiará del uso de Box Office: • Vender artículos de concesiones (Popcorn, sodas,...
Concession Sales El vendedor silencioso que paga continuamente por sí mismo. Concession Sales es uno de los módulos princi...
Concession Sales determina cuál es la mejor venta complementaria u oferta y le sugiere al vendedor que se la ofrezca al cl...
El sistema se hace cargo de la compleja gestión de recursos y el control de márgenes, sin importar cuan diverso sea el inv...
Food & Beverage Food & Beverage es uno de los módulos principales que componen Vista Cinema, el producto básico de todo pa...
Digital Signage Digital Signage permite elegir lo que se muestra en el cine y al mismo tiempo ahorra tiempo a la hora de m...
Digital Signage tiene un acceso continuo a los datos de Vista Cinema en tiempo real, lo que permite exhibir los horarios d...
Requerimientos para Digital Signage Digital Signage se integra con Vista Cinema (y otros programas y herramientas de Vista...
Kiosk Kiosk es un atractivo dispositivo de pantalla táctil que establece un nuevo estándar en lo que respecta al autoservi...
Kiosk agiliza la compra y el retiro de entradas, y además brinda a tus clientes una amplia variedad de maneras de interact...
Requerimientos para Kiosk Kiosk te permite personalizar tanto el hardware como el software para que se adecuen a tus neces...
Projection Gracias a Projection de Vista, el doble manejo de la información de programación de horarios, tarea que consume...
Requerimientos para Projection El servicio web de Vista Projection se integra con sistemas TMS como Arts, Alliance y GDC. ...
¿ como es posible todo esto ? Su software es desarrollado en el marco de Microsoft.NET y se ejecuta en Microsoft SQL Serve...
Las aplicaciones de escritorio se desarrollan con Windows Forms y tecnologías de Windows Presentation Framework. Los sitio...
Hardware libre No se requiere hardware específico para utilizar su software. Se puede ejecutar productos como POS o Kiosk ...
Fácil implementación y monitoreo Las aplicaciones se diseñan pensando en la facilidad de la implementación en primer lugar...
INFORMACIÓN COMPLEMENTARIA:
https://uii.io/32r32

  1. 1. Sistemas integrales Academico : Hernadez Silva Jose Alumno : castillo vera julio enrique
  2. 2. CCONTIGO SOMOS UNA FUERZA A TENER EN CUENTAUENTAR EN CUENTA Vista comenzó su actividad en 1996, cuando una empresa de cine internacional pidió al fundador y presidente ejecutivo, Murray Holdaway que produjera un software de venta de entradas para "realzar la experiencia del cine.
  3. 3. Implementación de software En primer lugar, construyen un entorno de laboratorio para asegurarnos de que todos los elementos funcionen juntos a la perfección en la configuración del cine. Durante la instalación, trabajamos junto con los equipos para configurar Vista y, más adelante, capacitan al personal para que aprendan a manejar los nuevos sistemas de manera eficiente.
  4. 4. todo empezó con un encargo... El resultado de esto fue una tecnología revolucionaria, y desde entonces no han parado de crecer y de innovar. Esta expansión les llevó a contratar en la actualidad a más de 250 personas en cuatro oficinas, que prestan los mejores servicios en el mercado a clientes de todos los continentes. Sus nueve inestimables socios, repartidos por todo el mundo, nos ayudan a lograr grandes resultados .
  5. 5. Revolucionando la magia El éxito se debe a que ofrecen una combinación única de creatividad, soporte las 24 horas y una tecnología inteligente aplicada a la creación de soluciones ingeniosas para la gestión de cines, la piedra angular de nuestra empresa. El resultado es un paquete de software con más de 20 módulos, así como también soluciones que abarcan diversas ramas de la industria cinematográfica a través de las distintas empresas que conforman el grupo Vista.
  6. 6. LA EMPRESA DE SOFTWARE LÍDER AL SERVICIO DE LA INDUSTRIA DEL CINE. VISTA ES LA EMPRESA MÁS GRANDE DEL GRUPO VISTA. OTRAS EMPRESAS DEL GRUPO SON:
  7. 7. TODO COMIENZA CON Vista Cinema Box Office • Orden y simplicidad en el ajetreado negocio del cine. • Box Office es uno de los módulos principales que componen Vista Cinema. Es el producto básico para todos los cines que utilizan Vista. • Detrás de escena, Box Office se encarga del trabajo duro para que opere sin problemas. Es fácil de usar y permite que los equipos realicen sus tareas en poco tiempo.
  8. 8. Es capaz de manejar eficientemente la programación, los precios, los asientos, la configuración de las salas, así como también las promociones y los descuentos. Box Office te permite definir por separado los precios, la disponibilidad de entradas y luego combinar estos factores para crear una jerarquía de precios. Puedes aplicar una combinación en particular a una sesión de forma manual o mediante el uso de las funcionalidades automatizadas de Box Office.
  9. 9. Los administradores del cine se beneficiarán del uso de Box Office: • Podrán gestionar los horarios de las películas con una interfaz gráfica fácil de usar, de "arrastrar y soltar". • Podrás controlar las características y los niveles de autorización disponibles para cada empleado. • Podrás configurar los puntos de venta POS.
  10. 10. El equipo de operaciones del cine se beneficiará del uso de Box Office: • Vender artículos de concesiones (Popcorn, sodas, etc.) y entradas desde el mismo punto de venta POS. • Escanear cupones de manera rápida y precisa. • Enviar alertas o solicitudes al dispositivo móvil de un supervisor de manera automática. • Ver incentivos de ventas, indicadores clave de desempeño (KPI) y realizar un seguimiento en tiempo real del progreso del personal de ventas. • Reducir el riesgo de fraude con la validación en línea de cupones y pases
  11. 11. Concession Sales El vendedor silencioso que paga continuamente por sí mismo. Concession Sales es uno de los módulos principales que componen a Vista Cinema, el producto básico para todo paquete de Vista. Con la merma de los márgenes de ganancia obtenidos con las películas, Concession Sales impulsa la obtención de ingresos adicionales a partir de artículos que proporcionan un alto margen de ganancias, como los artículos comestibles, los refrescos, los combos, los productos promocionales y los canjes por programas de fidelización. Mejora el rendimiento de las ventas de los vendedores y gestiona sin esfuerzo el complejo inventario de productos de concesiones (Popcorn, sodas, etc.).
  12. 12. Concession Sales determina cuál es la mejor venta complementaria u oferta y le sugiere al vendedor que se la ofrezca al cliente. Estas ofertas se refuerzan visualmente en una pantalla de cara al cliente, lo que hace que sean difíciles de resistir. La inteligencia en tiempo real sobre el valor de tus descuentos, ofertas y margen de ganancias por producto te permiten desarrollar las ofertas y promociones más rentables.
  13. 13. El sistema se hace cargo de la compleja gestión de recursos y el control de márgenes, sin importar cuan diverso sea el inventario de la empresa. Se capturan los movimientos de inventario, lo que incluye el producto entrante, las transferencias entre cines y las ventas desaprovechadas, por lo tanto, podrás transformar la gestión de inventario y la rentabilidad en un arte. Es fácil calcular el uso de inventario y ordenar lo que requieras, ver el valor del inventario disponible y realizar un inventario completo.
  14. 14. Food & Beverage Food & Beverage es uno de los módulos principales que componen Vista Cinema, el producto básico de todo paquete de Vista. Si el cine ofrece servicios gastronómicos, F&B (Food & Beverage) de Vista te ayudará a ofrecer un servicio cinco estrellas y a aumentar los ingresos por persona obtenidos del sector culinario. F&B ofrece un sistema único que gestiona tanto la compra de entradas como los pedidos de comida. Proporciona una única fuente de informes que abarca todos los aspectos de tu empresa, lo que te permite tomar decisiones bien fundamentadas que incrementan la eficiencia de las operaciones diarias.
  15. 15. Digital Signage Digital Signage permite elegir lo que se muestra en el cine y al mismo tiempo ahorra tiempo a la hora de mantener tus mensajes digitales en todo tu circuito. Podrás personalizar tu contenido con las plantillas suministradas o programar el contenido con antelación y dejar que Vista lo exhiba en cualquier pantalla LCD o plasma. Digital Signage te brinda más oportunidades para comunicarte con tu público y vender.
  16. 16. Digital Signage tiene un acceso continuo a los datos de Vista Cinema en tiempo real, lo que permite exhibir los horarios de las películas, las fechas de estreno y las modificaciones de precios en tiempo real. El formato de las películas y las características de la sesión (como subtítulos ocultos y subtítulos) se presentan de forma automática
  17. 17. Requerimientos para Digital Signage Digital Signage se integra con Vista Cinema (y otros programas y herramientas de Vista), lo que proporciona acceso instantáneo a la información sobre películas y horarios. Las plantillas están en HTML y pueden ser modificadas fácilmente por cualquier individuo que posea conocimientos de HTML. Se puede utilizar una amplia gama de formatos, como HTML, Adobe Flash, Microsoft PowerPoint, archivos de video y archivos de imagen.
  18. 18. Kiosk Kiosk es un atractivo dispositivo de pantalla táctil que establece un nuevo estándar en lo que respecta al autoservicio para la compra de entradas. La interfaz de pantalla táctil integra elementos audiovisuales con un proceso fácil de usar. Reduce el tiempo de espera para tus clientes durante períodos de mucha actividad; funciona también como una herramienta de promoción y minimiza los gastos de personal.
  19. 19. Kiosk agiliza la compra y el retiro de entradas, y además brinda a tus clientes una amplia variedad de maneras de interactuar en tus cines.
  20. 20. Requerimientos para Kiosk Kiosk te permite personalizar tanto el hardware como el software para que se adecuen a tus necesidades. Vista recomienda varias estaciones de trabajo estandarizadas o con pequeñas modificaciones; también es posible utilizar el hardware existente. Con una pantalla táctil que gire 180 grados de cara al cliente, un punto de venta POS normal puede también funcionar como un Kiosk, despejando la línea de la caja para el autoservicio de compra de entradas.
  21. 21. Projection Gracias a Projection de Vista, el doble manejo de la información de programación de horarios, tarea que consume mucho tiempo , pero esto ya sera algo inexistente En lugar de ingresar los detalles de los horarios de tu cine en Vista y luego transferirlos a tu TMS (Sistema de Gestión de Cines), la interfaz del servicio web Projection se comunica directamente con el TMS
  22. 22. Requerimientos para Projection El servicio web de Vista Projection se integra con sistemas TMS como Arts, Alliance y GDC. Está disponible tanto a través de protocolos basados REST y SOAP.
  23. 23. ¿ como es posible todo esto ? Su software es desarrollado en el marco de Microsoft.NET y se ejecuta en Microsoft SQL Server, con el apoyo de la tecnología, la inversión y la infraestructura de Microsoft. Vista es un Socio Certificado Oro de Microsoft™ y cuenta con la certificación PA-DSS. Manejan todo, desde SQL Express para cines individuales, hasta Enterprise para múltiples circuitos de cines que requieren almacenamiento de datos.
  24. 24. Las aplicaciones de escritorio se desarrollan con Windows Forms y tecnologías de Windows Presentation Framework. Los sitios web son desarrollados con ASP.NET, mediante el uso de tecnologías MVC y Web Form, con un fuerte enfoque en la creación de una gran experiencia para el usuario a través de las herramientas modernas de JavaScript y CSS. Los servicios web se desarrollan con Windows Communication Framework y tecnologías web API. Las aplicaciones de iOS y Android se crean mediante herramientas nativas para permitir la mejor experiencia del usuario.
  25. 25. Hardware libre No se requiere hardware específico para utilizar su software. Se puede ejecutar productos como POS o Kiosk en computadoras personales PARTech, NCR, IBM y J2 normales con pantallas táctiles y tabletas. Por medio de la arquitectura de plug-in, el software de Vista funciona en una variedad de lectores de tarjetas, cajas registradoras y pantallas para el cliente. La ágil metodología de desarrollo y ciclo de lanzamientos iterativo de Vista nos permite proporcionarte mejoras con regularidad.
  26. 26. Fácil implementación y monitoreo Las aplicaciones se diseñan pensando en la facilidad de la implementación en primer lugar. El software se puede instalar a través de un asistente simple o automatizado mediante una línea de comando. Los clientes de cine remotos como POS y Kiosk se actualizan automáticamente cuando se instala una nueva versión en el sitio. No hay necesidad de dirigirse a cada una de las máquinas para hacer una actualización. El software FREE Circuit Manager permite planificar, programar y ejecutar actualizaciones automatizadas desde un sitio web central para un circuito entero. El personal de informática puede revisar el estado de las máquinas dentro de su red para obtener un panorama completo de las versiones del software Vista en cada una de ellas.

