Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TECNOLOGICO NACIONAL DE MEXICO INSTITUTO TECNOLOGICODE VERACRUZ EQUILIBRIO DE FASES NOMBRE DE MATERIA: FISICOQUIMICA CLAVE...
Equilibrio de fases El equilibrio entre fases obedece a las leyes de la termodinámica y son varios los criterios que deben...
Para un sistema en equilibrio, el potencial químico de cada constituyente debe ser el mismo en cualquier parte del sistema...
Punto crítico en un diagrama de fases P-T es aquel en el que arriba de ciertos valores de temperatura y presión existe un ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
17 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Equilibrio de fases

ARCHIVO COMPLETO:
https://uii.io/32r32

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Equilibrio de fases

  1. 1. TECNOLOGICO NACIONAL DE MEXICO INSTITUTO TECNOLOGICODE VERACRUZ EQUILIBRIO DE FASES NOMBRE DE MATERIA: FISICOQUIMICA CLAVE DE LA MATERIA: 5C4A CARRERA BIOQUIMICA ALUMNO ALEXIS MARTÍNEZ ROMERO CATEDRATICO VICENTE ANTONIO MIER PONCE H. VERACRUZ, VER 03 DE ABRIL DE 2021 Secretaría de Educación Pública
  2. 2. Equilibrio de fases El equilibrio entre fases obedece a las leyes de la termodinámica y son varios los criterios que deben satisfacerse para que en un sistema exista un estado de equilibrio. Los criterios de equilibrio térmico y mecánico internos establecen simplemente que la temperatura y la presión resulten uniformes en todo el sistema; estos criterios se aceptan sin mayor discusión. Las restricciones vinculadas a la composición de las fases en equilibrio, impuestas por la termodinámica para estados de equilibrio interno de sistemas multifásicos y multicomponentes El criterio general para el equilibrio entre fases establece que un sistema de múltiples fases a la misma T y P está en equilibrio cuando el potencial químico (µ) de cada especie química es el mismo en todas las fases. Así, para π fase y N especies químicas se expresa: µi α = µi β = … = µi (i = 1, 2, 3 …, N) Teniendo en cuenta que el potencial químico de un componente i de una mezcla es igual a su energía libre parcial molar ( µi = Gi ) y que Gi se vincula con la fugacidad del componente en la mezcla ( f ) a través de: dG = RTd In f1 (T constante) se deduce que: d µi = RTd In f1 (T constante) Integrando la Ecuación. Se obtiene que: µi = −RT In f1 +θ donde θi es una constante que depende sólo de la temperatura. Este último criterio para el equilibrio de fases requiere que para que un sistema de múltiples fases, a la misma T y P, se encuentre en equilibrio, la fugacidad de cada componente debe ser la misma en todas las fases. La Ecuación (a) , conocida como criterio de iso-fugacidad o equi-fugacidad, es de gran utilidad práctica para resolver problemas de equilibrio de fases, puesto que la fugacidad puede calcularse a través de datos presión-volumen-temperatura (datos PVT) tal como se describe a continuación (a)
  3. 3. Para un sistema en equilibrio, el potencial químico de cada constituyente debe ser el mismo en cualquier parte del sistema. Si hay varias fases presentes, el potencial químico de cada sustancia debe tener el mismo valor en cada fase en la que aparece la sustancia. Para un sistema de un componente: μ = G/n; dividiendo la ecuación fundamental por n, obtenemos: dμ = - S dT + Vdp Dónde: S y V son la entropía molar y el volumen molar. (∂μ/∂T)p = -S y (∂μ/∂p)T = V Nota importante: Para las tres fases de una sustancia simple, tenemos: Las derivadas de éstas ecuaciones son las pendientes de las curvas µ versus T, y µ versus p, respectivamente. (∂μsólido/∂T)p = -SSólido (∂μlíquido/∂T)p = -SLíquido (∂μgas/∂T)p = -SGas Los estados sólido y líquido coexisten en equilibrio cuando: µsólido = µlíquido esto es; en los puntos de intersección de las curso S y L. La temperatura correspondiente es Tm (temperatura de fusión). De forma análoga los estados líquido y gaseoso coexisten en equilibrio a la temperatura Tb , el punto de intersección de las curvas L y G, en el cual : µlíquido = µgas. La fase con el potencial químico más bajo es la más estable La presión (en atmósferas) por debajo de la cual se produce la sublimación, puede valorarse para sustancias que obedecen la ecuación de Trouton: La regla de Trouton, es la regla empírica aproximada que establece que la entalpiade vaporización de un líquido no asociado, expresado en julio por mol, dividido por su temperatura de ebullición normal en Kelvin, es igual a 85 JK-1 mol-1 . Esta regla dice que el cociente entre el calor de vaporización y su temperaturaabsoluta de ebullición a la presión atmosférica (760 mmHg) es constante y vale 85 JK-1 mol-1 .
  4. 4. Punto crítico en un diagrama de fases P-T es aquel en el que arriba de ciertos valores de temperatura y presión existe un hibrido en la conducta de un gas y un liquido denominado Fluido Supercrítico (FSC) que tiene las siguientes características. Las propiedades de que se muestran en las tablas anteriores derivan en las siguientes características comunes a los fluidos supercríticos:  No existe interfase gas-líquido  La compresibilidad isotérmica se hace infinitamente positiva  El coeficiente de expansión térmica es infinito y positivo  La entalpía de vaporización es cero  Si la densidad se mantiene constante e igual a la densidad crítica la capacidad calorífica a volumen constante tiende al infinito  La densidad por encima del punto crítico depende básicamente de la presión y la temperatura, pero en cualquier caso está más cercana a la de los líquidos que a la de los gases. La densidad aumenta si lo hace la presión a temperatura constante y si disminuye la temperatura a presión constante.  La viscosidad es mucho más baja que la de los líquidos, lo que le confiere propiedades hidrodinámicas muy favorables.  La bajísima tensión superficial permite una alta penetrabilidad a través de sólidos porosos y lechos empaquetados.  Mayores coeficientes de difusión (difusividad) que en líquidos por lo que la transferencia de materia es más favorable

×