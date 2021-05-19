Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OBJETIVOS Sergio Fernando Rodriguez Cabrera Alexis Felix Rodriguez Villarroel Limberg Guerra Vargas
¿Qué son los objetivos? Los objetivos son los logros que se quieren alcanzar a través del trabajo. Es un trabajo monográfi...
¿Qué son los verbos para objetivos generales y específicos? Son aquellos que se utilizan a la hora de redactar una investi...
¿Qué son los objetivos generales? Son los que resumen la finalidad del trabajo. En ellos definimos porque empezamos a desa...
¿Qué son los objetivos específicos? Detallan los procesos necesarios para realizar el trabajo. En ellos se definen cada un...
¿Cómo se escriben los objetivos? Los objetivos se redactan comenzando como infinitivos (definir, distinguir, registrar, id...
Verbos que se utilizan para los objetivos generales Analizar, calcular, enumerar, categorizar, crear, desarrollar efectuar...
Verbos para objetivos específicos Determinar, indicar, justificar, mencionar, organizar, registrar, relacionar, estimar. I...
Características de los objetivos de una empresa Los objetivos de una empresa deben cumplir, idealmente, con las siguientes...
Menciones los tipos de objetivos que existen • Objetivos Generales. • Objetivos Específicos. • Objetivos a largo plazo o e...
Ejemplo de objetivos Objetivos sobre Limpieza Objetivo General: • Limpiar una casa que ha estado deshabitada por dos años ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
70 views
May. 19, 2021

Objetivos

Esta presentación se definen conceptos sobre los objetivos en un trabajo de investigación, tesis, etc. además se mencionan ejemplos de objetivos.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(0/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(2/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(3.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
The Right Stuff Tom Wolfe
(4.5/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(0/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(0/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(0/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Connected: The Surprising Power of Our Social Networks and How They Shape Our Lives Nicholas A. Christakis
(4/5)
Free
The Perfectionists: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World Simon Winchester
(4.5/5)
Free
Elon Musk: Tesla, Spacex, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Ashlee Vance
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Objetivos

  1. 1. OBJETIVOS Sergio Fernando Rodriguez Cabrera Alexis Felix Rodriguez Villarroel Limberg Guerra Vargas
  2. 2. ¿Qué son los objetivos? Los objetivos son los logros que se quieren alcanzar a través del trabajo. Es un trabajo monográfico o de tesis, se suelen plantear las metas de la investigación antes de comenzar su redacción. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  3. 3. ¿Qué son los verbos para objetivos generales y específicos? Son aquellos que se utilizan a la hora de redactar una investigación o trabajo académico. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  4. 4. ¿Qué son los objetivos generales? Son los que resumen la finalidad del trabajo. En ellos definimos porque empezamos a desarrollar el proyecto. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  5. 5. ¿Qué son los objetivos específicos? Detallan los procesos necesarios para realizar el trabajo. En ellos se definen cada uno de los pasos que debemos seguir para alcanzar el objetivo general. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  6. 6. ¿Cómo se escriben los objetivos? Los objetivos se redactan comenzando como infinitivos (definir, distinguir, registrar, identificar). Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  7. 7. Verbos que se utilizan para los objetivos generales Analizar, calcular, enumerar, categorizar, crear, desarrollar efectuar, tasar, orientar. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  8. 8. Verbos para objetivos específicos Determinar, indicar, justificar, mencionar, organizar, registrar, relacionar, estimar. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  9. 9. Características de los objetivos de una empresa Los objetivos de una empresa deben cumplir, idealmente, con las siguientes condiciones: • Mensurables: Los objetivos deben poder medirse, y medir que tan cerca esta la empresa de lograrlos. • Alcanzables: Los objetivos no pueden ser imposibles. • No pueden ser abstractos, indefinidos, mas o menos comprensibles, si no que deben ser claros y concisos. • No pueden contradecirse entre sí o así mismo, ni pueden ser absurdos o ilógicos. • Deben retar a la empresa y retar a la empresa. • Deben ser comprendidos por todos los involucrados de la empresa. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  10. 10. Menciones los tipos de objetivos que existen • Objetivos Generales. • Objetivos Específicos. • Objetivos a largo plazo o estratégicos. • Objetivos a mediado plazo o tácticos. • Objetivos a corto plazo u operables. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez
  11. 11. Ejemplo de objetivos Objetivos sobre Limpieza Objetivo General: • Limpiar una casa que ha estado deshabitada por dos años Objetivo específicos: • Limpiar los muebles • Limpiar los pisos • Limpiar paredes y ventanas • Comprobar el funcionamiento de cañerías y tomas de electricidad y reparar lo que sea necesario. Integrantes: Sergio, Alexis, Limberg Fecha: 18/05/2021 Docente: Ing. David Enrique Mendoza Gutierrez

×