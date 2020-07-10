Hardware para multimedia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DISPOSITIVOS MULTIMEDIA Ante todo estaremos dándoles un repaso sobre lo que es un Mouse (ratón), y como es su funcionamiento además nos enfocaremos en cuales son aquellos dispositivos multimedia que más usamos en nuestra vida cotidiana les nombrare algunos como lo son los audífonos, lector de código de barra, cámara digitales y Web entre otros que los hemos agregado en el tema espero sea de su agrado los dejo con el tema. MOUSE Definición de Mouse: Es una palabra inglesa que significa ratón. Más allá de hacer referencia al roedor (como ocurre con Mickey, el personaje de Disney que no necesita presentación alguna), la noción de mouse, en español, es entendida como el dispositivo apuntador que permite interactuar con una computadora.
  2. 2. Por lo general, los ratones están hechos de plástico y cuentan con un mecanismo que les permite detectar el movimiento que hace el usuario en dos dimensiones: el eje X y el eje Z, que pueden traducirse como la traslación lateral (de derecha a izquierda) y el avance o retroceso. Al desplazar el mouse sobre una superficie plana, dicho movimiento se refleja en la pantalla a través de un puntero, flecha o cursor. Cabe mencionar que existe una curva de aprendizaje particular a la hora de utilizar un mouse por primera vez. A los niños pequeños, como en tantos otros campos, parece resultarles muy fácil y es común que en poco tiempo superen en destreza a sus mayores. Sin embargo, para una persona de cierta edad, que nunca se ha acercado a la tecnología, es necesario atravesar ciertas barreras. La dificultad mayor reside en comprender que el movimiento realizado sobre una superficie horizontal se traduce a una pantalla, generalmente en posición vertical. Por otro lado, el usuario debe acostumbrarse a levantar el ratón y reposicionarlo cada vez que alcanza el límite del escritorio y desea seguir en la misma dirección. Además de transmitir el movimiento a la pantalla, el mouse cuenta con un mínimo de dos botones, que le permiten al usuario seleccionar distintas opciones, las cuales son propias de cada sistema operativo y del programa que se esté utilizando. Las acciones que una persona puede realizar con dichas teclas y con el mouse están catalogadas y el ordenador las analiza a cada momento para saber cómo responder; algunas posibilidades son: Hacer clic: pulsar alguno de los botones y soltarlo inmediatamente, aunque el tiempo que se puede mantener presionado es configurable;
  3. 3. Hacer doble clic: igual al caso anterior, pero repetido en un intervalo de tiempo también ajustable; Mantener presionado; Soltar: el sistema debe conocer el momento exacto en el cual se libera un botón, dado que hay aplicaciones que se basan en dicho evento para ejecutar una determinada función; Arrastrar: indica que se está moviendo el ratón a la vez que se mantiene presionado alguno de los botones; Mouse De acuerdo a la tecnología en la cual basen su funcionamiento, existen distintos tipos de mouse. Los ratones mecánicos tienen una bola plástica en su parte inferior, que mueve dos ruedas de acuerdo al desplazamiento sobre la superficie plana, y esto se traduce inmediatamente a información de movimiento a través de los ejes X y Z, mencionados anteriormente. Los ratones de tipo óptico, en cambio, cuentan con un sensor en la parte inferior, que fotografía la superficie sobre la que se encuentra y detecta las variaciones en la posición del dispositivo.
  4. 4. El mouse láser, por su parte, es el más sensible y preciso, ya que cuenta con un láser de gran resolución en lugar del haz de luz de tecnología óptica, y funciona sobre una mayor variedad de superficies, sin importar tanto su uniformidad como en los dos casos anteriores. El funcionamiento de un Mouse (ratón): Depende de la tecnología utilizada para capturar el movimiento al ser desplazado sobre una superficie plana o alfomblrilla especial para ratón, y transmitir esta información para mover una flecha o puntero sobre el monitor de la computadora. Dependiendo de las tecnologías empleadas en el sensor del movimiento o por su mecanismo y del método de comunicación entre éste y la computadora, existen multitud de tipos o familias. El objetivo principal o más habitual es seleccionar distintas opciones que pueden aparecer en la pantalla, con uno o dos clics, mediante pulsaciones en algún botón o botones. Para su manejo, el usuario debe acostumbrarse tanto a desplazar el puntero como a pulsar con uno o dos clics para la mayoría de las tareas. Con el avance de las nuevas computadoras, el ratón se ha convertido en un dispositivo esencial a la hora de jugar, destacando no solo para seleccionar y accionar objetos en pantalla en juegos estratégicos, sino para cambiar la dirección de la cámara o la dirección de un personaje en juegos de primera o tercera persona. Comúnmente en la mayoría de estos juegos los botones del ratón se utilizan para accionar las armas u objetos seleccionados y la rueda del ratón sirve para recorrer los objetos o armas de nuestro inventario. ¿Cómo se captura el movimiento de un ratón mecánico estándar? 1: Al arrastrarlo sobre la superficie gira la bola, 2: ésta a su vez mueve los rodillos ortogonales, 3: éstos están unidos a unos discos de codificación óptica, opacos pero perforados, 4: dependiendo de su posición pueden dejar pasar o interrumpir señales infrarrojas de un diodo led. 5: Estos pulsos ópticos son captados por sensores que obtienen así unas señales digitales de la velocidad vertical y horizontal actual para trasmitirse finalmente a la computadora.
  5. 5. Tipos o Modelos: Por mecanismo Mecánicos Tienen una gran esfera de plastico o goma, de varias capas, en su parte inferior para mover dos ruedas que generan pulsos en respuesta al movimiento de éste sobre la superficie. Una variante es el modelo de Honeywell que utiliza dos ruedas inclinadas 90 grados entre ellas en vez de una esfera. La circuitería interna cuenta los pulsos generados por la rueda y envía la información a la computadora, que mediante software procesa e interpreta. Parte inferior de un ratón con cable y sensor óptico. Ópticos:
  6. 6. Es una variante que carece de la bola de goma que evita el frecuente problema de la acumulación de suciedad en el eje de transmisión, y por sus características ópticas es menos propenso a sufrir un inconveniente similar. Se considera uno de los más modernos y prácticos actualmente. Puede ofrecer un límite de 800 ppp, como cantidad de puntos distintos que puede reconocer en 2,54 centímetros (una pulgada); a menor cifra peor actuará el sensor de movimientos. Su funcionamiento se basa en un sensor óptico que fotografía la superficie sobre la que se encuentra y detectando las variaciones entre sucesivas fotografías, se determina si el ratón ha cambiado su posición. En superficies pulidas o sobre determinados materiales brillantes, el ratón óptico causa movimiento nervioso sobre la pantalla, por eso se hace necesario el uso de una alfombrilla de ratón o superficie que, para este tipo, no debe ser brillante y mejor si carece de grabados multicolores que puedan “confundir” la información luminosa devuelta. Láser: Este tipo es más sensible y preciso, haciéndolo aconsejable especialmente para los diseñadore gráficos y los jugadores de videojuegos. También detecta el movimiento deslizándose sobre una superficie horizontal, pero el haz de luz de tecnología óptica se sustituye por un láser con resoluciones a partir de 2000 ppp, lo que se traduce en un aumento significativo de la precisión y sensibilidad.
  7. 7. Un modelo trackball de Logitech. Trackball: En concepto de trackball es una idea que parte del hecho: se debe mover el puntero, no el dispositivo, por lo que se adapta para presentar una bola, de tal forma que cuando se coloque la mano encima se pueda mover mediante el dedo pulgar, sin necesidad de desplazar nada más ni toda la mano como antes. De esta manera se reduce el esfuerzo y la necesidad de espacio, además de evitarse un posible dolor de antebrazo por el movimiento de éste. A algunas personas, sin embargo, no les termina de resultar realmente cómodo. Este tipo ha sido muy útil por ejemplo en la informatización de la navegación marítima. Por conexión: Por cable: Es el formato más popular y más económico, sin embargo existen multitud de características añadidas que pueden elevar su precio, por ejemplo si hacen uso de tecnología laser como sensor de movimiento. Actualmente se distribuyen con dos tipos de conectores posibles, tipo USB y PS/2; antiguamente también era popular usar el puerto serie.
  8. 8. Es el preferido por los videojugadores experimentados, ya que la velocidad de transmisión de datos por cable entre el ratón y la computadora es óptima en juegos que requieren de una gran precisión. Un modelo inalámbrico con rueda y cuatro botones, y la base receptora de la señal. Inalámbrico:
  9. 9. Ratón inalambrico Arc de Microsoft. En este caso el dispositivo carece de un cable que lo comunique con la computadora, en su lugar utiliza algún tipo de tecnología inalámbrica. Para ello requiere un receptor que reciba la señal inalámbrica que produce, mediante baterías, el ratón. El receptor normalmente se conecta a la computadora a través de un puerto USB o PS/2. Según la tecnología inalámbrica usada pueden distinguirse varias posibilidades:  Radio Frecuencia (RF): Es el tipo más común y económico de este tipo de tecnologías. Funciona enviando una señal a una frecuencia de 2.4 Ghz, popular en la telefonía movil o celular, la misma que los estándares IEEE 802 .11b y IEEE 802.11g. Es popular, entre otras cosas, por sus pocos errores de desconexión o interferencias con otros equipos inalámbricos, además de disponer de un alcance suficiente: hasta unos 10 metros.  Infrarrojo (IR): Esta tecnología utiliza una señal de onda infrarroja como medio de trasmisión de datos, popular también entre los controles o mandos remotos de televisiones, equipos de músicao en telefonía celular. A diferencia de la anterior, tiene un alcance medio inferior a los 3 metros, y tanto el emisor como el receptor deben estar en una misma línea visual de contacto directo ininterrumpido para que la señal se reciba correctamente. Por ello su éxito ha sido menor, llegando incluso a desaparecer del mercado.
  10. 10.  Bluetooth (BT):Bluetooth es la tecnología más reciente como transmisión inalámbrica (estándar IEEE 802.15.1), que cuenta con cierto éxito en otros dispositivos. Su alcance es de unos 10 metros o 30 pies (que corresponde a la Clase 2 del estándar Bluetooth). El Controlador: Es, desde hace un tiempo, común en cualquier equipo informático, de tal manera que todos los sistemas operativos modernos suelen incluir de serie un software controlador (driver) básico para que éste pueda funcionar de manera inmediata y correcta. No obstante, es normal encontrar software propio del fabricante que puede añadir una serie de funciones opcionales, o propiamente los controladores si son necesarios. Modelo Mighty Mouse de Apple. Uno, Dos o Tres botones: Hasta mediados de 2005, la empresa Apple, para sus sistemas Mac apostaba por un ratón de un solo botón, pensado para facilitar y simplificar al usuario las distintas tareas posibles. Actualmente ha lanzado un modelo con dos botones simulados virtuales con sensores debajo de la cubierta plástica, dos botones laterales programables, y una bola para mover el puntero, llamado Mighty Mouse.
  11. 11. Modelo inalámbrico con cuatro botones. En Windows, lo más habitual es el uso de dos o tres botones principales. En sistemas Unix como GNU/Linux que utilicen entorno gráfico (X Window), era habitual disponer de tres botones (para facilitar la operación de copiar y pegar datos directamente). En la actualidad la funcionalidad del tercer botón queda en muchos casos integrada en la rueda central de tal manera que además de poder girarse, puede pulsarse. Hoy en día cualquier sistema operativo moderno puede hacer uso de hasta estos tres botones distintos e incluso reconocer más botones extra a los que el software reconoce, y puede añadir distintas funciones concretas, como por ejemplo asignar a un cuarto y quinto botón la operación de copiar y pegar texto. La sofisticación ha llegado a extremos en algunos casos, por ejemplo el MX610 de Logitech, lanzado en septiembre de 2005. Preparado anatómicamente para diestros, dispone de hasta 10 botones. Estructura Interna: Partes en las que se divide el ratón mecánico:  Ruleta dentada  Bola  Led  Foto-diodo  Circuito impreso
  12. 12. Ruleta dentada: Es la encargada de interponerse entre el haz luminoso Bola: Transfiere el movimiento del usuario a los rodillos, que están en contacto directo Led: Produce el haz luminoso infrarrojo Foto–diodo: Es el encargado de capturar los impulsos luminosos, por cada intercambio de luz, envía impulsos eléctricos al microcontrolador Circuito impreso: Es la parte en la que se encuentran insertados todos los componentes de ratón (microcontrolador, resistencias, foto diodo…) Microcontrolador: Es el encargado de enviar las señales binarias al ordenador, en función de las señales recibidas del foto diodo. CAMARA WEB Definición de cámara web (Webcam): Una Webcam es una cámara de vídeo barata y sencilla que se coloca encima o al lado del monitor del ordenador. Las webcams están diseñadas para enviar vídeos en vivo y grabados así como capturas de imagen a través de la red a uno o más usuarios. Una webcam también puede ser una cámara digital colocada en alguna parte del mundo, enviando vídeo que se ve a través de un sitio web, de modo que los usuarios puedan ver ciertos acontecimientos en vivo.
  13. 13. El sufijo cam se puede aplicar a muchas palabras para describir cámaras fotográficas especializadas, como la nannycam que se utiliza dentro de un hogar para supervisar las actividades de una niñera. Además una webcam o cámara web suelen ser los dos términos, en inglés y en español, utilizados para definir a cualquier cámara que genera imágenes a las que se puede acceder a través de un servidor de Internet o enchufarse a una PC, generalmente a través de un puerto USB. Esencialmente, una cámara web es una cámara que se encuentra conectada a una computadora, ya sea directamente o de manera inalámbrica, y nos permite captar imágenes que hacen posible la visualización remota. Funcionamiento de la cámara web: Sirven para una variedad de propósitos, desde tomar imágenes fijas hasta enviar video en directo a través de llamadas de conferencia. Muchas computadoras portátiles tienen una cámara web integrada en la pantalla, sin embargo, cámaras externas también se venden. Si compras una cámara web externa, también puede ser necesario conseguir un micrófono si vas a utilizar la cámara para video, ya sea capturado o en vivo. Característica de la cámara web:
  14. 14. + Tiene una resolución por lo general baja, aproximadamente 640 X 480 píxeles, ya que las imágenes transmitidas instantáneamente por Internet deben de tener un tamaño muy bajo archivo. + Dependiendo el modelo, tienen la lente giratoria de hasta 360° horizontales, una base adaptable a la superficie, e incluso micrófono integrado. + Pueden tomar fotos al instante pero con baja resolución. + Su diseño es muy específico para aplicaciones de entretenimiento y en algunos casos como cámara de vigilancia. Partes que componen la cámara web: Internamente cuenta con los circuitos adecuados para el sensor de imágenes y la transmisión hacia la computadora. Externamente cuentan con las siguientes partes: 1.- Visor digital: se encarga de captar las imágenes a transmitir y grabar vía Internet. 2.- Grabador de audio (opcional): capta el sonido a transmitir vía Internet. 3.- Base giratoria: permite colocar la cámara en la posición que el usuario decida. 4.- Cable de datos: transmite los datos de la cámara hacia la computadora. 5.- Cubierta: protege los circuitos internos y le da estética a la cámara Web.
  15. 15. Puertos y conectores para la cámara web: El conector con que cuenta es un USB; hay 3 versiones de este conector, USB 1.1, USB 2.0 y 3.0, siendo este último muy poco usado, debido al bajo uso de recursos de las cámaras Web. En este tipo de conectores, el macho se distingue por ser el que viene en los dispositivos extraíbles, y el conector hembra es el que se encuentra montado en la computadora, e inclusive en equipos de sonido. Capacidad de resolución de la cámara web: Se refiere a la cantidad máxima de píxeles que es capaz de capturar para generar la imagen. Un píxel es cada uno de los puntos que conforman la imagen y a medida de que tenga
  16. 16. mayor cantidad de ellos, se tendrá un mayor detalle de la imagen. Se pueden abreviar como Kpx y Mpx. – Ejemplo: cámara Web, marca Genius®, modelo Eye 110, 640X480, USB. Esto es: (640) X (480 píxeles) = 307,200 píxeles de resolución ó 300 Kilopíxeles. CAMARA DIGITAL Definición de cámara digital: Dispositivo electrónico utilizado con el mismo fin que una cámara fotográfica o filmadora pero con tratamiento y almacenamiento digital de la imagen que captura. Miden la resolución de imagen en megapixeles, una de las medidas utilizada para valorar una cámara digital. Las cámaras digitales suelen utilizar tarjetas de memoria para almacenar las imágenes, videos y sonidos que captura. Los formatos de tarjetas de memoria más usados en cámaras digitales son los SmartMedia, los CompactFlash y los Memory Stick. Algunas cámaras, especialmente las de video, utilizan discos rígidos y/o discos ópticos para el almacenamiento. El término cámara digital suele hacer referencia a las cámaras fotográficas digitales, en cambio la que concentran sus funcionalidades en filmar videos suelen referirse como videograbadoras digitales. Funcionamiento la cámara digital: Con la cámara digital se puede fotografiar una imagen y crear de inmediato un documento en formatos estandarizados para el ordenador. La cámara utiliza como plano de enfoque un sensor CCD (Charge coupled device), es un chip sensible a la luz, electrónico y con una superficie fotosensible que reacciona a la luz. Este chip es como el ojo de la cámara digital y uno de los elementos más importantes Una vez realizada la toma fotográfica, ésta se almacena en la tarjeta de memoria de la cámara.
  17. 17. Características de la cámara digital Tal y como hemos explicado con anterioridad, la cámara digital tiene una serie características en sus dispositivos de funcionamiento, que la hacen incomparable con la fotografía tradicional. Entre sus características, destacamos: – El sensor de imagen – El monitor LCD. – La tarjeta de memoria para comunicarse con el PC. – Memoria y software. + Tiene una resolución por lo general alta, dependiendo el modelo hasta 12 Mega píxeles. + Como guardan archivos de imagen, tienen integrada una memoria de baja capacidad que permite almacenar cierta cantidad de fotos y video, pero como no es suficiente, se les adaptó una ranura para insertar algún tipo de tarjeta de memoria digital. + El video básicamente es de baja resolución, ya que su objetivo primordial no es grabarlo, pero para fines recreativos es buena opción. + Para poder captar las imágenes a distancia, cuentan con la opción de 2 tipos de acercamiento: óptico
  18. 18. y digital. + Almacenan las fotografías en formato “Join Picture Expert Group” ó *.JPG. Partes que componen la cámara digital: Internamente cuenta con los circuitos adecuados para el sensor de imágenes y la transmisión hacia la computadora. Externamente cuentan con las siguientes partes: 1.- Disparador: permite al usuario determinar el momento propicio de captar la fotografía. 2.- Flash: ilumina de manera momentánea el lugar en el que se toma la foto. 3.- Visor manual (opcional): es para visualizar con un solo ojo el objetivo a fotografiar. 4.- Cubierta: protegen los circuitos internos y da estética al producto. 5.- Visor digital: es el juego de lentes encargados de enfocar el objetivo. 6.- Puerto: permite descargar las fotografías y videos hacia la computadora. 7.- Portabaterías: almacena las baterías que suministran electricidad a la cámara. 8.- Pantalla LCD: permite prescindir del visor manual y da comodidad al momento de enfocar el objetivo. 9.- Controles digitales: tienen las funciones de acercamiento, borrado, colocar textos, cambiar tonalidad, etc. A.- Ranura: permite insertar una tarjeta de memoria digital y aumentar la capacidad de almacenamiento de la cámara.
  19. 19. Capacidad de resolución de la cámara digital: Se refiere a la cantidad máxima de píxeles que es capaz de capturar para generar la imagen. Un píxel es cada uno de los puntos que conforman la imagen y a medida de que tenga mayor cantidad de ellos, se tendrá un mayor detalle de la imagen. Esta resolución puede ir desde los 300 Kilopíxeles hasta los 16 Megapíxeles dependiendo el modelo de cámara. Se pueden abreviar como Kpx y Mpx. – Ejemplo: cámara digital fotográfica, marca FujiFilm®, modelo A850, 8.1 Megapíxeles*, 3X, 5.1X. * Significa que para capturar una imagen con la máxima resolución permitida por este dispositivo, utilizará 8.1 millones de píxeles, por lo que la imagen será muy grande y conservara sus características al modificar su tamaño. Puerto para la cámara digital: El conector con que cuenta es un miniUSB; hay 2 versiones físicamente idénticas de este conector, el USB 1.1 y el USB 2.0. En este tipo de conectores, el conector macho se distingue por ser el que viene en los dispositivos extraíbles, y el conector hembra es el que se encuentra montado en la computadora, e inclusive en equipos de sonido. Conector Característica Imagen miniUSB Conector de 4 terminales, utilizado para enviar y recibir archivos desde la computadora, con velocidad de hasta 60 MegaBytes/segundo (MB/s). LAPIZ OPTICO Definición de Lápiz óptico: Para poder conocer el significado del término lápiz óptico, lo primero que tenemos que hacer es determinar su origen etimológico. Al respecto, tendríamos que analizar las dos palabras que lo conforman:
  20. 20. • Lápiz proviene del latín, más exactamente de “lapis”, que puede traducirse como “piedra”. • Óptico, por su parte, emana del griego. En concreto, podemos determinar que es fruto de la derivación de “opsis”, que es equivalente a “vista”. Dispositivo periférico de entrada similar a un lápiz que se utiliza sobre la pantalla de una computadora o sobre una superficie especial, que le permite funcionar como puntero y controlar el sistema. Además es El instrumento de escritura o dibujo que dispone de una barra de grafito encerrada en un cilindro recibe el nombre de lápiz. Una persona, al tomar el lápiz con la mano, puede desplazar su punta de grafito sobre un papel y marcar los trazos necesarios para escribir o dibujar. Funcionamiento del lápiz óptico: El lápiz óptico es una pluma ordinaria que se utiliza sobre la pantalla de un ordenador o en otras superficies para leer éstas o servir de dispositivo apuntador y que habitualmente sustituye al mouse o con menor éxito, a la tecla digitalizadora. Está conectado a un cable eléctrico y requiere de un Software especial para su funcionamiento. Haciendo que el lápiz toque el monitor el usuario puede elegir los comandos de los programas (el equivalente a un clic del mouse), bien presionando un botón en un lado del lápiz óptico o presionando éste contra la superficie de la pantalla.
  21. 21. El lápiz contiene sensores luminosos y envía una señal a la computadora cada vez que registra una luz, por ejemplo al tocar la pantalla cuando los píxeles no negros que se encuentran bajo la punta del lápiz son refrescados por el haz de electrones de la pantalla. La pantalla de la computadora no se ilumina en su totalidad al mismo tiempo, sino que el haz de electrones que ilumina los píxeles los recorre línea por línea, todas en un espacio de 1/50 de segundo. Detectando el momento en que el haz de electrones pasa bajo la punta del lápiz óptico, el ordenador puede determinar la posición del lápiz en la pantalla. El lápiz óptico no requiere una pantalla ni un recubrimiento especiales como puede ser el caso de una pantalla táctil, pero tiene la desventaja de que sostener el lápiz contra la pantalla durante periodos largos de tiempo llega a cansar al usuario. Un lápiz óptico se asemeja a un bolígrafo conectado a un cordón eléctrico. Haciendo que la pluma toque la pantalla del monitor un usuario puede seleccionar comandos de los programas o trazar imágenes. Los lápices ópticos se usan para ingresar órdenes de pedidos en grandes almacenes, en aplicaciones como el diseño auxiliado por computadora (CAD) y en establecimientos de diseño gráfico. Características del Lapiz Optico El Lápiz Óptico funciona mediante la detección de luz emitida por los fósforos de la pantalla, un cierto nivel de intensidad no nulo debe estar presente en la posición de las coordenadas para ser seleccionado; de lo contrario, el lápiz no se activará. El Lápiz óptico posee la forma de una pluma o lápiz grueso, de uno de cuyos extremos sale un cable para unirlo a un monitor. El lápiz contiene un pulsador, transmitiéndose información hacia el monitor sólo en el caso de estar presionado. Al activar el lápiz óptico frente a un punto de la pantalla se obtienen las coordenadas del lugar donde apuntaba el lápiz. Tipos de lápices ópticos: Estilete o stylus: Consiste en un dispositivo que permite escribir o marcar distintos puntos de la pantalla. Es muy utilizado en videoconsolas portátiles y teléfonos táctiles. Funciona mediante un sistema de presión.
  22. 22. Tableta digitalizadora: Es un dispositivo basado en una superficie sobre la que se desplaza el lápiz que incluye siendo específico para cada modelo. Estas pueden ser clasificadas en dos tipos: Activas o pasivas en función del funcionamiento que presenten. AUDIFONOS Definición de audífono: Un audífono: Es un dispositivo electrónico que amplifica y cambia el sonido para permitir una mejor comunicación. Los audífonos reciben el sonido a través de un micrófono, que luego convierte las ondas sonoras en señales eléctricas. El amplificador aumenta el volumen de las señales y luego envía el sonido al oído a través de un altavoz.
  23. 23. Funcionamiento del audífono: Al margen de las clasificaciones que puedan hacerse sobre los diferentes tipos de audífonos, la operación que éstos realizan para amplificar el sonido puede resumirse de la siguiente manera: Primero captan la señal sonora, sea la voz humana, música, etc. Esa señal sonora (acústica) debe ser convertida en señal eléctrica para ser procesada, amplificada y finalmente reconvertida en señal acústica para llevarla al oído. La señal acústica recibida es amplificada luego de ser transformada en señal eléctrica. Y una vez que esta ampliación se produce, es reconvertida en señal acústica a fin de poder ser captada por el oído. Para realizar este proceso, intervienen muchísimos elementos técnicos. En la transformación del sonido en señal eléctrica, en su ampliación y en su vuelta al estado de señal sonora se destacan los siguientes: Transductores de entrada: Técnicamente se denomina transductor de entrada al elemento receptor que cumple la función de convertir la señal acústica en eléctrica. Toma el sonido que capta y lo transforma en una señal eléctrica. Existen dos tipos: micrófono y bobina de inducción.
  24. 24. Los micrófonos convierten la señal acústica en eléctrica realizando un pasaje intermedio a energía mecánica. Esto se debe a que el sonido se propaga por medio del aire, el cual, puede comprimirse o rebotar. Dichos movimientos, que hace el aire, llegan a un diafragma que posee el audífono y que produce entonces ciertas variaciones de presión en él. Esa es la energía mecánica que está presente y que también es transformada en eléctrica por el micrófono. Amplificadores: El amplificador es el elemento encargado de procesar las señales. Es el que recibe una señal eléctrica del auricular y entrega al micrófono otro similar pero ampliada. Dicha señal ya ampliada será reconvertida en sonido por el micrófono. Para poder hacerlo, el amplificador toma energía eléctrica de una fuente externa: una pila. Esta señal ampliada puede incluso sufrir modificaciones en su volumen manualmente. Transductores de salida: Es el elemento técnico que cumple la función inversa al transductor de entrada, transformando la señal eléctrica en señal sonora para poder transmitirla al oído humano. Existen dos tipos de transductores de salida: auricular y pastilla ósea. El auricular convierte la energía eléctrica en acústica, en sonido. Al igual que los micrófonos, realiza un pasaje intermedio a energía mecánica aunque de manera inversa a ellos: de la señal eléctrica que reciben se obtiene una mecánica que es el movimiento del aire. Este movimiento lo produce un diafragma que recibe la señal eléctrica y que está dentro del auricular
  25. 25. Tipos de auriculares: Por posición relativa al oído, se suelen clasificar en 3:  Circumaurales: Rodean completamente la oreja. Estos auriculares, cuando son cerrados, permiten el aislamiento sonoro casi por completo del sujeto que escucha. Asimismo impiden que el sonido reproducido salga al exterior, por eso sus aplicaciones suelen estar más dedicadas al campo profesional, como monitorización de amplificación en vivo (típicamente operación de consola de mezcla en recitales) o mezcla para DJs en clubes. La principal característica de estos dos tipos, es que, al estar ligeramente separados del oído generan una mayor sensación natural del campo estéreo y una reproducción de frecuenciasmás lineal y precisa. Auriculares circumaurales
  26. 26.  Supraaurales:Los altavoces cubren la mayor parte del pabellón auditivo. Siendo este diseño el estándar en sonido Hi-Fi domésticos, pero también en los sistemas de mezcla profesional. Son “portátiles” por ser más ligeros y menos voluminosos que los circumaurales. Auriculares supraaurales  Intrauraleso intrauriculares: Son pequeños auriculares, aproximadamente del tamaño de un botón que se introducen dentro del canal auditivo, y permiten al oyente un mayor aislamiento, movilidad, y confort subjetivo (la sensación de comodidad difiere según el usuario). Su mayor defecto es que el sonido parece que viniera del interior de la cabeza, por lo que se pierde la sensación auditiva natural, en la que el sonido llega del exterior. También por su tamaño ofrece menor rendimiento sonoro que un dispositivo de mayor tamaño. Su uso esta generalizadamente extendido para la escucha de reproductores portátiles (reproductor MP3, reproductor MP4).
  27. 27. Auriculares intrauriculares Según el mecanismo de soporte 3:  Diadema: los auriculares van acoplados en los extremos de una diadema. Los hay de diversos tipos de materiales y formas. Los más comunes suelen ser de plástico y metal acolchados.  In-ear:Se insertan en el canal auditivo y logran bloquear el sonido externo mediante gomas o siliconas que se amoldan a cada usuario. Están entre los más transportables, pero también los que llegan de forma más directa al oído interno, por lo que el perjuicio puede ser mayor.  Buds:Se colocan en el oído externo y están más alejado del interno que los in-ear, por lo que es un punto medio entre estos y los de diadema. Son tal vez los más utilizados ya que suelen venir acompañando a los reproductores de música y a los teléfonos celulares.  Clip-ear:Son prácticamente iguales que los buds o los in-ear, con la diferencia de que cuentan con una estructura, en general plástica o de silicona, para colocarlos alrededor de la oreja. Son ideales para salir a correr, para el gimnasio u otras actividades ya que no se salen con facilidad.  Back-Neck, Behind The Neck, Neckband:Similares a los „clip-ear‟, pero además cuentan una cinta que va por la nuca y comprime los auriculares hacia la cabeza.
  28. 28. Si llevan micrófono puede ser:  Headset: de tipo diadema, normalmente el micrófono va acoplado a uno de los auriculares en forma de brazo articulado. Suelen usarse en entornos profesionales, aviación, gamers…  Earset: intraauriculares, normalmente el micrófono va acoplado en el cable. Son los que hoy en día se usan con los teléfonos móviles. Por el principio de funcionamiento:  Electrodinámicos: son los más utilizados. Tienen buena reproducción de agudos y son económicos.  Electrostáticos: tienen buena respuesta en frecuencia.  Piezoeléctricos: se usan para equipos pequeños (ayuda para la sordera, etc.). Por el conexionado:  Cableados  Inalámbricos  Infrarrojos  Radiofrecuencia  Bluetooth Beneficios y Limitaciones: Los auriculares se utilizan para evitar que otras personas puedan o tengan que escuchar el sonido, como en sitios públicos, bibliotecas, etcétera o para el aislamiento. Además, los auriculares pueden proporcionar una calidad de sonido superior a la mayoría de los altavoces, incluso de alta gama. Esto es especialmente notable en frecuencias bajas, donde en sistemas de altavoces domésticos es necesario el uso de un subwoofer, e incluso subwoffers de alta calidad pueden tener distorsiones en frecuencias muy bajas (en el caso de los auriculares es mucho menos común a frecuencias muy bajas como 20 Hz). Peligros y soluciones de problemas: Usar los auriculares en un nivel de volumen suficientemente alto puede causar el deterioro, y/o la sordera temporal o permanente de oído debido a un efecto llamado enmascarar. El volumen del auricular tiene que competir con el ruido de fondo, especialmente en lugares excesivamente ruidosos tales como estaciones del subterráneo, aviones, y grandes multitudes. Esto conduce a la desaparición del dolor normal asociado a niveles más altos de
  29. 29. volúmenes, y los períodos prolongados del volumen excesivamente ruidosos son extremadamente perjudiciales. MICROFONOS Definición de micrófono: Un micrófono es un elemento capaz de captar ondas sonoras convirtiendo la potencia acústica en eléctrica de similares características ondulatorias. Para ello se necesita la combinación escalonada de dos tipos de transductores. El primero de ellos consiste en una fina lámina, denominada diafragma. Su misión es transformar las variaciones de presión en vibraciones mecánicas, es por tanto un transductor mecano acústico. El segundo transforma las vibraciones mecánicas recibidas en magnitudes eléctricas, es por tanto un transductor electromecánico. El conjunto de los dos transductores puede considerarse como uno electro acústico.
  30. 30. Característica de un micrófono: Rango dinámico: Rango de niveles sonoros en lo que la señal eléctrica que produce el micrófono es suficientemente alta para ser utilizada. Está relacionado con la amplitud de la onda sonora que lleva el micrófono. Es difícil construir micrófonos con un rango dinámico amplio: por un lado, deben responder a señales sonoras fuertes sin estropearse y por otro, deben responder correctamente a señales de una intensidad sonora muy baja. Respuesta de frecuencia: Se caracteriza por la intensidad de la señal eléctrica producida por un micrófono, para una amplitud determinada de presión de la onda sonora, a diferentes frecuencias. Características direccionales: De presión: Son omnidireccionales, es decir, tiene una respuesta similar para todas las direcciones del espacio. De gradiente: Presenta respuestas de tipo bidireccional (en 8). Su máxima sensibilidad se presenta entre 0 y 180 grados. De presión y gradiente: Por combinación se obtienen diagramas polares intermedios (cardioides, hipercardioides y supercardioides). De interferencia: Muy direccionales, concebidos para enfocar un sonido determinado, consiguiendo eliminar todos los que producen en su entorno. Principales diseños de micrófonos: Existen seis diseños comunes de micrófonos:  De mano: Tipo de micrófono que usa en la mano el talento o en entrevistas en locación  Lavaliere: Solía colgar de un cordel alrededor del cuello. Una variación más actualizada es el micrófono personal (de corbata o solapa) o de clip  Cañón (shotgun): Usado en producciones en locación para captar sonidos a distancia de la cámara  Micrófono piezoeléctrico: Llamado PZ o PZM, este tipo de micrófonos ofrecen una óptima captación de sonidos transmitidos a través de superficies duras, como por ejemplo una mesa  Micrófonos de contacto: Captan el sonido en contacto directo con la fuente sonora. Este tipo de micrófonos se encuentran generalmente montados en instrumentos musicales.
  31. 31.  Micrófonos de estudio: Es la categoría más grande de micrófonos e incluye varios diseños según su aplicación Estas seis categorías poseen diferentes tipos de transductores o elementos encargados de convertir las ondas sonoras en energía eléctrica. Partes del micrófono: BOCINAS Definición de bocinas (cornetas): Se tratan de dispositivos transductores, esto es, son capaces de transformar un tipo de energía en otro diferente, y en el caso de las bocinas (también llamadas parlantes), estas convierten energía eléctrica en energía sonora, recibiendo las señales eléctricas de audio procedentes de la computadora, transformándolas en sonido. Forman parte de la multimedia (es el uso de medios visuales y auditivos que permiten interactuar de manera amigable y amena entre el usuario y la computadora). Las bocinas generalmente se comercializan en pares para generar sonido estéreo para que sea más agradable la interacción con el equipo. También hay que destacar que hay equipos que las tienen integradas en el gabinete.
  32. 32. Canales de las bocinas: Hay básicamente 4 tipos de bocinas para computadora:  Bocinas monoaurales: se refiere a que el sonido emitido se escuchará con baja calidad y desde un solo punto, un ejemplo cercano es el sonido de las estaciones AM de radio.  Bocinas estéreo: se refiere a que el sonido emitido se escuchará con alta calidad y con un efecto que permite escuchar como si el sonido proviniera de distintos puntos del ambiente, un ejemplo cercano de ello es el sonido de las estaciones FM de radio.
  33. 33.  Bocinas 2.1: se refiere a que el sonido emitido se escuchará con alta calidad y con un efecto que permite escuchar como si el sonido proviniera de ambos lados, además de que cuenta con una bocina extra llamada subwoofer que resalta los tonos graves del audio. Son 2 bocinas distribuidas y un subwoofer.  Bocinas 5.1: se refiere a que el sonido emitido se escuchará con alta calidad y con un efecto que permite escuchar como si el sonido proviniera de ambos lados, del frente y detrás, además de que cuenta con una bocina extra llamada subwoofer que resalta los tonos graves del audio. Son 5 bocinas distribuidas y un subwoofer. * Actualmente se llega hasta 8.1 canales Partes que la componen: Externamente cuentan con los siguientes elementos: 1.- Subwoofer: aumenta los tonos graves de los sonidos, dando sensación de potencia. 2.- Bocinas laterales: transmiten el sonido envolvente: 3.- Bocina satélite frontal: transmite sonidos de efectos especiales. subwoofer de las bocinas: Es una bocina que se coloca generalmente al centro, tiene un tamaño considerablemente mayor que las otras bocinas que lo acompañan al conectarse en la computadora. Este se encarga de resaltar los tonos graves del sonido y hacer más alto el volumen.
  34. 34. Conectores y puertos: Actualmente hay bocinas que pueden ser conectadas por medio del puerto USB, por lo que integran dentro de sí los circuitos necesarios para transformar las señales provenientes de la computadora en sonidos de alta fidelidad. LECTOR DE CODIGO DE BARRA Definición de lector código de barra: Un escáner [para lectura] de códigos de barras es un dispositivo electrónico que por medio de un láser lee un código de barras y emite el número que muestra el código de barras, no la imagen. Básicamente, consiste en el escáner propiamente dicho (que mediante un láser lee el código), un decodificador y un cable o antena wifi que actúa como interfaz entre el decodificador y el terminal o la computadora. Funcionamiento: La función del escáner es leer el símbolo del código de barras y proporcionar una salida eléctrica a la computadora, correspondiente a las barras y espacios del código de barras. Sin embargo, es el decodificador el que reconoce la simbología del código de barras, analiza el contenido del código de barras leído y transmite dichos datos a la computadora en un formato de datos tradicional. Tiene varios medios de conexión: los más modernos por orden
  35. 35. de aparición USB, bluetooth, wifi, los más viejos puerto serie, incluso directamente al puerto PS2 del teclado por medio de un adaptador, cuando se pasa un código de barras por el escáner es como si se hubiese escrito en el teclado el número del código de barras. Un escáner puede tener el decodificador incorporado en el mango o puede tratarse de un escáner sin decodificador que requiere una caja separada, llamada interfaz o emulador. Los escáneres sin decodificador también se utilizan cuando se establecen conexiones con escáneres portátiles tipo “batch” (por lotes) y el proceso de decodificación se realiza mediante el terminal propiamente dicho. Sin más que agregar me despido espero les haya gustado la información que mi equipo y yo (Dianyelis Mujica, Lisbeth López, José Zambrano y su servidor Edixon Timaure), les hemos otorgado espero les ayude Mil gracias hasta otra ocasión

