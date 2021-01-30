Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” “INFORMATIVO DIGITAL DE BIO-SEGURIDAD” NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: GLORIA CASTILLO...
● Publique el “INFORMATIVO DIGITAL DE BIOSEGURIDAD” (producto final interdisciplinario) en una de las siguientes plataform...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: ALAN PILATAXI NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: GLO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bio seguridad desarrollo humano

17 views

Published on

BIO SEGURIDAD

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bio seguridad desarrollo humano

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” “INFORMATIVO DIGITAL DE BIO-SEGURIDAD” NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: GLORIA CASTILLO ASIGNATURA: DESARROLLO HUMANO NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: GLORIA CASTILLO ESTUDIANTE: ALAN PILATAXI CURSO:10MO PARALELO : ”D” AÑO LECTIVO 2020
  2. 2. ● Publique el “INFORMATIVO DIGITAL DE BIOSEGURIDAD” (producto final interdisciplinario) en una de las siguientes plataforma: Slideshare (https://es.slideshare.net/ )
  3. 3. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA: I.E. “Miguel de Santiago” NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: ALAN PILATAXI NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE: GLORIA CASTILOO CURSO: 10 D FECHA: 30 DE ENERO CALIFICACIÓN PADRE DE FAMILIA ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante todo el tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad,orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante la mayoría del tiempo. Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante poco tiempo. No Demostró responsabilidad, orden y aseo al realizar sus tareas durante este tiempo. 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) Organiza su tiempo mediante un cronograma de trabajo para el desarrollo de tareas o actividades de aprendizaje. Demostrando actitud y predisposición positiva. Cumple frecuentemente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra frecuentemente actitud y predisposición positiva Cumple parcialmente con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual. Demuestra parcialmente actitud y predisposición positiva No cumple con el horario o cronograma de trabajo de manera puntual.  Marque con un visto en el recuadro que se encuentra debajo de cada calificación; elija una calificación por cada aspecto. ASPECTOS QUE EVALUAR 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Participación (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) x 0,50 0,30 0,15 0 Comportamiento (esta categoría debe ser calificada por la familia del/la estudiante) x

×