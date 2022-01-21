Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is a high ticket closer &amp; who is the boss of a ticket closer

Jan. 21, 2022
High ticket closer is a salesperson just like a cold caller or a door-to-door salesman but rather than calling and pursuing other people to make a sale, he attends inbound calls. Through these inbound calls, customers reach out to him about the high-ticket products or services and he just helps them make a purchase and then seal the deal.

  1. 1. What is a High Ticket closer & who is the boss of a Ticket closer High Ticket closer & boss of a Ticket closer
  2. 2. Introduction High ticket closer is a salesperson just like a cold caller or a door-to-door salesman but rather than calling and pursuing other people to make a sale, he attends inbound calls. Through these inbound calls, customers reach out to him about the high-ticket products or services, and he just helps them make a purchase and then seal the deal. Usually, a high ticket offers costs around 3000 dollars to 1000000 dollars and sometimes much more than that. Offers with high ticket closing also require marketing plans, media campaigns, web design plans, business partnership pacts, and coaching-based programs. If we look at the job of a simple cold caller or a door-to-door salesperson, he has no power or control over the work situation. On the contrary, a high ticket closer has full autonomy over his work situation. It is up to the sales closer select his working hours. He can also manage his work schedule accordingly. There are no assigned hours or full workdays. Being a high ticket closer he can work for just a few hours, full-day, or even a few days of the week. Some people even choose their career as a high ticket closer; others choose it as a part-time gig.
  3. 3. Who is the Boss of a Ticket Closer We have seen a shift in the corporate industry as generation Z has entered the job market finally. They do not want to work for anyone, instead, they want to be their own boss. We keep saying that a ticket closer is his own boss but is he driving the whole business on his own. Well to burst that bubble let’s peek into the two of most important scenarios of ticket closers. Being a closer you can work into a B2C setup or in a B2B setup depending on the service or the product you choose. Usually, for each ticket closing, you paid a commission, but the commission price is set based on the deal or the product you choose. The most common choice is working in a B2C scenario where you can work and earn with minimum business or sales experience. It gets easier to relate the situation of the client and the closer can easily offer him a good solution. Sometimes, closer works closely with an influencer in the same domain to reach out to a bigger audience. Once a client comes across an advertisement, he then gets in touch with a ticket closer for details about the programs and courses. Sometimes when the programs are related to coaching and some education-based courses, closer works as a coach.
  4. 4. Who is the Boss of a Ticket closer Usually, influencers are approached for marketing, these influencers can be considered gurus in their department. You might have seen people with YouTube channels that show their association with some learning and they offer a suggestion about some courses that they find useful. After listening about these courses instead, people reach out to ticket closer who provides them with ample information so they can make an educated decision. Influencers can be from the business world, fitness, education, or even tech depending on the niche you choose. On the contrary, if you choose a B2B ticket closing job, you need to handle business accounts. There is no doubt you will earn more through business accounts, but you need basic training as well. You need a different level of experience and expertise. In case you have no business background or business education, learn about some basic business terms and jargon that can help you communicate easily. You also need to stay informed about the business model of the company and if the decision will affect one department or the whole company. Some businesses may involve a million-dollar deal that will impact everyone. However, there are a few business prepositions that are not worth too much because they just affected one department. In that case, there will be just one person who will decide about the process and the process will be quick.

