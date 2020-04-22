Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOS PROCEDIMIENTOS PROCESALES PENALES ESPECIALES Tema 11. • DEL SISTEMA DE RESPONSABILIDAD PENAL DEL ADOLESCENTE TEMA 12. ...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL EL PROCEDIMIENTO PENAL ESPECIAL DEL SISTEMA DE RESPONSABILIDAD PENAL DEL ADOLESCENTE FASE INICIAL O INVEST...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL LA SENTENCIA DEFINICIÓN. Art. 485 LOPNA Acto procesal exclusivo de un juez de tribunal. PARTES, Art. 243 C...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL Su Naturaleza jurídica Admisible cuando el que sea resuelto de inmediato sin suspenderlas. Art. 437 C.O.P....
MAPA CONCEPTUAL Que Es? Tipos de Apelación Legitimación Lapso para la interposición ALEXIS F. CHAMBUCO A. Recurso ordinari...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL Impugnación extraordinaria, (In Jure) dirigido a establecer la nulidad de una decisión judicial contraria ...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL Proceso contra una sentencia firme, con error o vicio que dio origen al proceso. en todo tiempo y únicamen...
Las leyes sancionan, el hombre libera o castiga. ALEXIS F. CHAMBUCO A. Caserío Los Quemados 4/6/1964 -
Mapa conceptual

  1. 1. LOS PROCEDIMIENTOS PROCESALES PENALES ESPECIALES Tema 11. • DEL SISTEMA DE RESPONSABILIDAD PENAL DEL ADOLESCENTE TEMA 12. • LA SENTENCIA. DEFINICIÓN. PARTES. ESTRUCTURA. TIPOS. REQUISITOS. SENTENCIAS RECURRIBLES TEMA 13. • LOS RECURSOS. CONCEPTO. NATURALEZA JURÍDICA. CAUSAS DE INADMISIBILIDAD. PROCEDENCIA. TIPOS DE RECURSOS. EL RECURSO DE REVOCACIÓN. PROCEDENCIA. TEMA 14. • EL RECURSO DE APELACIÓN. DEFINICIÓN. TIPOS.LEGITIMACIÓN. LAPSO PARA LA INTERPOSICIÓN. TEMA 15. • EL RECURSO DE CASACIÓN. DEFINICIÓN. TIPOS. OPORTUNIDAD PROCESAL PARA INTERPONERLO. LEGITIMACIÓN. EFECTOS TEMA 16. • EL RECURSO DE REVISIÓN. CONCEPTO, NATURALEZA JURÍDICA. SUPUESTO PARA SU PROCEDENCIA. REQUISITOS. EFECTOS. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Fermín Toro Decanato de Ciencias Políticas y Jurídicas Escuela de Derecho Cátedra: Derecho Procesal Penal II. Profesora: Nilda Singer Alumno: Alexis F. Chambuco A. Sección: SAIA C – 2019 - B Barquisimeto - Venezuela.
  2. 2. MAPA CONCEPTUAL EL PROCEDIMIENTO PENAL ESPECIAL DEL SISTEMA DE RESPONSABILIDAD PENAL DEL ADOLESCENTE FASE INICIAL O INVESTIGACION Art. 551 Tribunal de control Órgano ejecutor Fase Intermedia Admisión de Hecho Acto conclusivo Acusacion Procede Por Juez procede JUICIO Tribunal de Control Tribunal de Juicio Fase de Ejecución Órgano Ejecutor Tribunal de Ejecución Decisión Sancionatoria Absolución El Juez Dicta Sentencia e Impone Pena Declara la Libertad Hecho en Flagrancia Art. 557 LOPNA Procede Art 552 ART. 560 ART. 555 Sobreseimiento Provisional Definitivo ART. 561 y 562 ALEXIS F. CHAMBUCO A.
  3. 3. MAPA CONCEPTUAL LA SENTENCIA DEFINICIÓN. Art. 485 LOPNA Acto procesal exclusivo de un juez de tribunal. PARTES, Art. 243 C.P.C. ESTRUCTURA. Según protocolo para la estructura y redacción de sentencias de las actuaciones judiciales. Venezuela es firmante. TIPOS, Art. 384 LOPNA, y arts. 345 y 348 C.O.P.P. REQUISITOS; Art. 604 LOPNA y Art. 346 C.O.P.P. SENTENCIAS RECURRIBLES Acto conclusivo de un juicio o un proceso judicial. sentencia condenatoria o sentencia absolutoria. … Y puede ser: Contener tres partes esenciales, son: a) la narrativa, b) Motiva y c) Dispositiva. Indicando el tribunal que las pronuncia. Se pronuncia en nombre de la Republica. Art. 242 C.P.C. Definitivas; resuelven el fondo del asunto, en primera o segunda instancia. Interlocutorias; resuelve la controversia, pero no pone fin al asunto. Definitivamente Firmes; agotada la función jurisdiccional. Absolutorias o condenatorias; favorable o no a las partes la decisión dictada. La sentencia contendrá: a) Mención del tribunal y la fecha en que se dicta; nombre y apellido del acusado y los demás datos. b) Enunciación de los hechos y circunstancias que hayan sido objeto del juicio. c) Determinación precisa y circunstanciada del hecho que el tribunal estime acreditado. d) Exposición concisa de sus fundamentos de hecho y de derecho. e) Parte dispositiva, con mención de las disposiciones legales aplicadas. f) Firma de los jueces, si uno de los integrantes del tribunal, salvo establecido. Cualquier sentencia penal debería contener los siguientes extremos: • Quién es el imputado, acusado o procesado. • Qué hecho se le imputa o acusa • Hechos de sentencia este basando y comprobados. • Las alternativas fácticas y jurídicas introducidas en el juicio; y razones de hipótesis tomada en cuenta determinadas. • Qué disposiciones contravino el imputado o acusado. • La subsunción de los hechos comprobados bajo la norma y en específico, la sentencia penal, debe señalar, cuáles son las consecuencias que tiene la violación del Derecho penal y la determinación de la pena. Estas reglas simples, sin entrar a los detalles, tienen que ser universales. ALEXIS F. CHAMBUCO A. Ponen fin a los juicios civiles, mercantiles o contenciosos especiales de contenido económico.
  4. 4. MAPA CONCEPTUAL Su Naturaleza jurídica Admisible cuando el que sea resuelto de inmediato sin suspenderlas. Art. 437 C.O.P.P. El recurso de revocación Su Procedencia En el Titulo VII Código de procedimiento y C.O.P.P. En la recusación que se intente sin expresar los motivos en que se funde o se propone fuera de la oportunidad legal. Art. 95 y 396 C.O.P.P. Son Se encuentra Apelar una decisión judicial, en busca de provocar un nuevo pronunciamiento. Art. 395 y 427 C.O.P.P. Se imponen en condiciones de tiempo y forma que se determinan en el Código. Impugnaciones a las decisiones de un juez. ALEXIS F. CHAMBUCO A. órgano que los resuelve • No devolutivo • Devolutivo - Recurso de apelación - Recurso de casación. Por su naturaleza • Recursos ordinarios. • Revocación (Art. 440 y 451 C.O.P.P.) Contra los autos de mera sustanciación, a fin de que el tribunal que los dictó examine nuevamente la cuestión y dicte la decisión que corresponda. Art. 436 C.O.P.P. Salvo en las audiencias orales, este recurso se interpondrá en escrito fundado, dentro de los tres días siguientes a la notificación. El tribunal resolverá dentro del plazo de tres días y la decisión que recaiga se ejecutará en el acto. Art. 438 C.O.P.P. Tipos de recursos. La corte de apelaciones sólo podrá declarar inadmisible el recurso por las siguientes causas: a. Cuando la parte que lo interponga carezca de legitimación para hacerlo. b. Cuando el recurso se interponga extemporáneamente por vencimiento del lapso establecido para su presentación. c. Cuando la decisión que se recurre sea inimpugnable o irrecurrible por expresa disposición de este Código o de la ley. Fuera de las anteriores causas, la corte de apelaciones, deberá entrar a conocer el fondo del recurso planteado y dictará motivadamente la decisión que corresponda. Art. 428 C.O.P.P. Durante las audiencias Este procederá Su Procedimiento LOS RECURSOS Causas de inadmisibilidad
  5. 5. MAPA CONCEPTUAL Que Es? Tipos de Apelación Legitimación Lapso para la interposición ALEXIS F. CHAMBUCO A. Recurso ordinario dirigido a revisar en segunda instancia una decisión judicial o sentencia. Art. 288 y 289 C.P.C.V. Se interpondrá por escrito debidamente fundado ante el tribunal que dictó la decisión, dentro del término de cinco días contados a partir de la notificación. Cuando el o la recurrente promueva prueba para acreditar el fundamento del recurso, deberá hacerlo en el escrito de interposición. Art. 440 C.O.P.P. Requisitos En la admisibilidad del recurso, cuando: 1. Que exista una sentencia definitiva; 2. Que la sentencia haya sido pronunciada en primera instancia; 3. Que la sentencia no sea inapelable por disposición especial de la ley, entre otras. Art. 439 C.O.P.P. Medio procesal, concedido por la ley a la parte vencida en una de las instancias del proceso, con el objeto de impedir que la decisión pronunciada en primera instancia se transforme en una definitiva declaración jurisdiccional de certeza. • Apelación de autos: recurso devolutivo porque se interpone ante el órgano que dicta la resolución impugnada (A Quo, Ad Quem, )Devolutivos y No devolitivos). Art. 447 al 450 C.O.P.P • Apelación de sentencias: Produce dos efectos: Suspensivo: Suspensión de la sentencia producida. Devolutivos: Transmisión al tribunal superior que la conoce. Art. 451 al 458 C.O.P.P. RECURSO DE APELACIÓN Sera Admisible 1. Violación de normas relativas a la oralidad, inmediación, concentración y publicidad del juicio. 2. Falta, contradicción o ilogicidad manifiesta en la motivación de la sentencia. 3. Quebrantamiento u omisión de formas no esenciales o sustanciales de los actos que cause indefensión. 4. Cuando ésta se funde en prueba obtenida ilegalmente o incorporada con violación a los principios del juicio oral. 5. Violación de la ley por inobservancia o errónea aplicación de una norma jurídica. Art. 443 y 444 C.O.P.P. concedido a un litigante que ha sufrido agravio por la sentencia del juez inferior, para reclamar de ella y obtener su revocación por el juez superior. Art. 424 C.O.P.P.
  6. 6. MAPA CONCEPTUAL Impugnación extraordinaria, (In Jure) dirigido a establecer la nulidad de una decisión judicial contraria a derecho. Se fundamenta en la violación de la ley. Se presenta ante el T.S.J. Art. 451 C.O.P.P. Legitimación Efectos ALEXIS F. CHAMBUCO A. Que Es Por su Caracteres Ordinario Extraordinario Limitado Por los motivos Por las pruebas Por las alegaciones Rigor formal Por su Finalidad Públicas Defensa de la ley (nomofilaquia) Unificación de la jurisprudencia Control judicial Privadas por la nulidad del fallo El término casación, proviene del vocablo latino casare, que significa anular, derogar o eliminar. Origen Tipos. Este podrá fundarse en violación de la ley, por falta de aplicación, por indebida aplicación, o por errónea interpretación. Art. 452 C.O.P.P. Al invocarse como violación al precepto legal y este constituya un defecto del procedimiento, el recurso sólo será admisible si el interesado ha reclamado oportunamente su subsanación, salvo en los casos de infracciones de garantías constitucionales o de las producidas después de la clausura del debate. Art. 452 C.O.P.P. 1. Violación de la ley. 2. Falta de aplicación de una norma. 3. Indebida aplicación de una norma penal. 4. Errónea interpretación de una norma penal. 5. Defecto de procedimiento oportunamente cuestionado. 6. Infracción de garantías constitucionales. Art. 452: C.O.P.P. Oportunidad procesal para interponerlo Interposición Por escrito con referencia concreta a los motivos en que se funda y las disposiciones legales aplicables, acompañadas de pruebas promovidas. Art. 464 C.O.P.P. Recurso de Casación
  7. 7. MAPA CONCEPTUAL Proceso contra una sentencia firme, con error o vicio que dio origen al proceso. en todo tiempo y únicamente a favor del imputado (a), según el caso. Art. 462 C.O.P.P. ALEXIS F. CHAMBUCO A. Concepto 1. Cuando en virtud de sentencias contradictorias estén sufriendo condena dos o más personas por un mismo delito, que no pudo ser cometido más que por una sola. 2. Cuando la sentencia dio por probado el homicidio de una persona cuya existencia posterior a la época de su presunta muerte resulte demostrada plenamente. 3. Cuando la prueba en que se basó la condena resulta falsa. 4. Cuando con posterioridad a la sentencia condenatoria, ocurra o se descubra algún hecho o aparezca algún documento desconocido durante el proceso, que sean de tal naturaleza que hagan evidente que el hecho no existió o que el imputado o imputada no lo cometió. 5. Cuando la sentencia condenatoria fue pronunciada a consecuencia de prevaricación o corrupción de uno o más jueces o juezas que la hayan dictado, cuya existencia sea declarada por sentencia firme. 6. Cuando se promulgue una ley penal que quite al hecho el carácter de punible o disminuya la pena establecida. Art. Xxx C.O.P.P. En sentencia absolutoria el acusado (a) podrá exigir que se publique en la Gaceta Oficial de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, y que se devuelvan, por quien las percibió, las sumas pagadas por concepto de multas, costas e indemnización de perjuicios, si fuere el caso, en cumplimiento de la sentencia anulada. Además, la sentencia ordenará, según el caso, su libertad. Art. 468 C.O.P.P. EL RECURSO DE REVISIÓN 1. El penado. 2. El cónyuge o la persona con quien haga vida marital; 3. Los herederos, si el penado ha fallecido; 4. El Ministerio Público en favor del penado; 5. Las asociaciones de defensa de los derechos humanos o las dedicadas a la ayuda penitenciaria o postpenitenciaria; 6. El juez de ejecución cuando se dicte una ley que extinga o reduzca la pena. Art. 463 C.O.P.P. Supuesto para su procedencia. Efectos. Requisitos Naturaleza Jurídica Se interpone por escrito ante el T.S.J., debe contener la referencia concreta de los motivos en que se funda, las disposiciones legales aplicables y los documentos y promoción de pruebas. Art. 464 C.O.P.P.
×