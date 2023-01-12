Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hamptons contemporary home builders.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
Hamptons contemporary home builders.pptx

Jan. 12, 2023
Real Estate

Alexim Builder's design-build services will enable our clients to have a single point of contact for both the design and construction phases of their project, creating one entity, expediting the construction of their project. Contact us by sending a message on whatsapp and we will contact you 631.287.0891

Real Estate
Hamptons contemporary home builders.pptx

  1. 1. BOLDZONE SOLUTIONS BestSolutionsforBetterBuildings
  2. 2. ABOUT US • We are a licensed residential service contractor located in Virgina. We service all of Northern Virgina, D.C and Maryland. Bold Zone Solutions has six divisions; remodeling, plumbing, electricity, flooring, windows, and HVAC. We also specialize in building and designing customized houses along with land development. Our clients are guaranteed a job well done. • We have proudly built a company that can execute projects without losing the values we dearly stand for. As advocates of teamwork, we believe that individual strengths are empowered when working together as a team. We are huge followers of quality over quantity and put our team, and your, safety before anything else; safety should be a forefront in all decision making, especially when it comes to construction. Integrity and honesty are at the heart of our company’s actions in attempt to satisfy our clients.
  3. 3. HOW IT WORKS At Bold Zone Solutions we will help you build your dream home. You either build from scratch or choose from one of our preexisting floor plans. When building a custom home, you can pick characteristics such as the amount of bedrooms, square feet, and even the set up of your home. You can even select from one of our well thought-out home plans and customize in to your desires. If you have a preferred architect we are more than happy to work together to carry out the project. Just give us a call!
  4. 4. WE'RE READY, LET'S TALK. Email Us info@boldzonesolutions.co m Call Us (703) 249-9965 Visit Our Website Send us a message through contact form https://boldzonesolutio ns.com/
  5. 5. “ ” THANK YOU ! 

