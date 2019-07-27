(DOWNLOADPDF} DK Braille It Can't Be True (PDF) Read Online

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DK Braille: It Can't Be True Details of Book Author : Fleur Star Publisher : DK Children ISBN : 1465444068 Publication Date : 2016-4-5 Language : eng Pages : 72
Book Appearances
  DK Braille: It Can't Be True Details of Book Author : Fleur Star Publisher : DK Children ISBN : 1465444068 Publication Date : 2016-4-5 Language : eng Pages : 72
  How big is the sun? What is the smallest bird? Where is the tallest building? Find out the answers to these questions and more in DK Braille: It Can't Be True.Explore astounding facts and stories through high-impact and embossed images in this special book designed specifically for blind or visually impaired readers.DK Braille: It Can't Be True combines braille, large print, and high contrast photography with clear and predictive layouts. Fact boxes offer instant information for readers, and the embossed images make new concepts as clear as possible for the tactile reader. Feel a hailstone three times wider than a tennis ball or a bird so small it can sit on the end of a pencil.DK Braille: It Can't Be True is a unique book that shares incredible facts with curious young minds.A flagship series of high-quality, custom books with braille and tactile images for blind and partially sighted children, or sighted children with blind parents. DK Braille books combine uncontracted Unified English Braille and large type with high-contrast colors, embossed images, and tactile cutout shapes for children to feel with their fingers. The combination of text alongside the braille enables sighted parents to share the reading experience with visually impaired children, and for sighted children to share with their visually impaired parents.Reviews:"A winning series that is truly for all board-book readers and their grown-ups." - Kirkus Reviews (Starred Review)"Polished design and execution make this a valuable resource." - Publishers Weekly (Starred Review)"What a great addition to the often groundbreaking titles offered by DK." - New York Journal of Books
