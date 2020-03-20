Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALGORITMOS BACHILLER: ALEXARIS LUNA MAITA
• Un algoritmo es una secuencia de instrucciones secuenciales, gracias al cual pueden llevarse a cabo ciertos procesos y d...
TIPOS DE DATOS INFORMÁTICOS • NUMERICOS • Permiten representar valores escalares de forma numérica. • LÓGICOS • Son aquell...
ANALISIS DEL PROBLEMA • El análisis de problemas permite determinar las causas más relevantes de un ejercicio. Una vez que...
DISEÑO DE ALGORITMOS Para poder diseñar algoritmos es necesario disponer de una notación, que llamaremos “notación algorít...
MEDIOS DE EXPRESIÓN DE UN ALGORITMO • Los algoritmos pueden ser expresados de muchas maneras, incluyendo al lenguaje natur...
PSEUDOCODIGO • El pseudocódigo es una forma de expresar los distintos pasos que va a realizar un programa, de la forma más...
CONSTANTES Un dato numérico o alfanumérico que no cambia durante todo el desarrollo del algoritmo. VARIABLES Son zonas de ...
ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTROL En programación, las estructuras de control permiten modificar el flujo de ejecución de las instruc...
ESTRUCTURAS SECUENCIALES La estructura secuencial es aquella en la que una acción (instrucción) sigue a otra en secuencia....
ESTRUCTURA SELECTIVA Las estructuras selectivas se utilizan para tomar decisiones lógicas; de ahí que también se conocen c...
ESTRUCTURAS ITERATIVAS El objetivo de estas estructuras es permitir la expresión de la repetición de una secuencia de inst...
ALGORITMOS DE BÚSQUEDAS Conjunto de instrucciones que están diseñadas para localizar un elemento con ciertas propiedades d...
ALGORITMOS DE ORDENACIÓN Es un algoritmo que pone elementos de una lista o un vector en una secuencia dada por una relació...
  2. 2. • Un algoritmo es una secuencia de instrucciones secuenciales, gracias al cual pueden llevarse a cabo ciertos procesos y darse respuestas a determinadas necesidades o decisiones. Se trata de conjuntos ordenados y finitos de pasos que nos permiten resolver un problema o tomar una decisión. ¿QUÉ ES UN ALGORITMO?
  3. 3. TIPOS DE DATOS INFORMÁTICOS • NUMERICOS • Permiten representar valores escalares de forma numérica. • LÓGICOS • Son aquellos que solo pueden tener dos valores (cierto o falso) ya que representan el resultado de una comparación entre otros datos (numéricos o alfanuméricos). • ALFANUMÉRICO S • Permiten representar valores identificables deforma descriptiva, esto incluye nombres de personas,
  4. 4. ANALISIS DEL PROBLEMA • El análisis de problemas permite determinar las causas más relevantes de un ejercicio. Una vez que se ha comprendido lo que se desea de la computadora, es necesario definir: -Los datos de entrada. -Cual es la información que se desea producir (salida) -Los métodos y fórmulas que se necesitan para procesar los datos.
  5. 5. DISEÑO DE ALGORITMOS Para poder diseñar algoritmos es necesario disponer de una notación, que llamaremos “notación algorítmica”, que permita: Describir las operaciones puestas en juego (acciones, instrucciones, comandos,...) Describir los objetos manipulados por el algoritmo (datos/informaciones) Controlar la realización de las acciones descritas, indicando la forma en que estas se organizan en el tiempo Para poder describir cualquier tipo de acción de las que intervienen en un algoritmo, diversos autores proponen el uso de un conjunto de construcciones lógicas (secuencia, decisión e iteración) con las que es posible escribir cualquier programa.
  6. 6. MEDIOS DE EXPRESIÓN DE UN ALGORITMO • Los algoritmos pueden ser expresados de muchas maneras, incluyendo al lenguaje natural, pseudocódigo, diagramas de flujo y lenguajes de programación entre otros. Las descripciones en lenguaje natural tienden a ser ambiguas y extensas. El usar pseudocódigo y diagramas de flujo evita
  7. 7. PSEUDOCODIGO • El pseudocódigo es una forma de expresar los distintos pasos que va a realizar un programa, de la forma más parecida a un lenguaje de programación. Su principal función es la de representar por pasos la solución a un problema o algoritmo, de la forma más detallada posible, utilizando un lenguaje DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO • serie determinada de figuras geométricas que representan cada paso puntual del proceso que está siendo evaluado. Estas formas definidas de antemano se conectan entre sí a través de flechas y líneas que marcan la dirección del flujo y establecen el recorrido del proceso, como si de un mapa se tratara.
  8. 8. CONSTANTES Un dato numérico o alfanumérico que no cambia durante todo el desarrollo del algoritmo. VARIABLES Son zonas de memoria cuyo contenido cambia durante la fase de procesamiento de información. PROCESOS Los procesos son los diversos métodos o instrucciones mediante las cuales se realizan cambios a las entradas para convertirlas en un resultado.
  9. 9. ESTRUCTURAS DE CONTROL En programación, las estructuras de control permiten modificar el flujo de ejecución de las instrucciones de un programa. Con las estructuras de control se puede: Ejecutar un grupo de sentencias mientras se cumpla una condición (Do-While). Ejecutar un grupo de sentencias hasta que se cumpla una condición (Do- Until).
  10. 10. ESTRUCTURAS SECUENCIALES La estructura secuencial es aquella en la que una acción (instrucción) sigue a otra en secuencia. Las tareas se suceden de tal modo que la salida de una es la entrada de la siguiente y así sucesivamente hasta el fin del proceso.
  11. 11. ESTRUCTURA SELECTIVA Las estructuras selectivas se utilizan para tomar decisiones lógicas; de ahí que también se conocen como estructuras de decisión o alternativas. DOBLE La representación de una estructura selectiva se hace con palabras (Si-entonces-si -no), con una figura geométrica en forma de rombo, que incluye dos salidas. La salida que se utiliza depende del resultado de evaluar la expresión lógica que se encuentra en la parte  MULTIPLE Permite que el flujo del diagrama se bifurque por varias ramas en el punto de la toma de decisión(es), esto en función del valor que tome el selector.
  12. 12. ESTRUCTURAS ITERATIVAS El objetivo de estas estructuras es permitir la expresión de la repetición de una secuencia de instrucciones, a estas estructuras se les denomina ciclo, lazo o bucle.Bucle mientras  Bucle repetir Comprueba la condición de finalización al final del cuerpo del bucle, y si ésta es cierta continua con el resto del programa. Bucle hacer Bucle para Estructura de control en programación en la que se puede indicar de antemano el número mínimo de iteraciones.
  13. 13. ALGORITMOS DE BÚSQUEDAS Conjunto de instrucciones que están diseñadas para localizar un elemento con ciertas propiedades dentro de una estructura de datos; por ejemplo, ubicar el registro correspondiente a cierta persona en una base de datos, o el mejor movimiento en una partida de ajedrez.
  14. 14. ALGORITMOS DE ORDENACIÓN Es un algoritmo que pone elementos de una lista o un vector en una secuencia dada por una relación de orden, es decir, el resultado de salida ha de ser una permutación —o reordenamiento— de la entrada que satisfaga la relación de orden dada.

