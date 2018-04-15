FlexDeck Company Analysis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presented by: Leah Delp, Bo Graham, Armad Richey- Conrad, Alex Stewart, and Daniel Wojanis FlexDeck Analysis
Marketing Rationales Agenda Marketing Environment Marketing Activities Strategic Recommendations
Marketing ActivitiesMarketing Environment
Company Analysis SStrengths WWeaknesses OOpportunities TThreats Eco friendly High Quality Global presence Social Media Mar...
Customer Analysis Market Analysis LOW Supplier Power HIGH Buyer Power HIGH Threat of New Entrants HIGH Threat of Substitut...
Customer Analysis Recognize Acquire Evaluate Choose Purchase Post-Purchase
Competitor Analysis Advantage Lumber  Brazilian company offering similar products Wayfair  Offers similar products Home ...
Environment Recommendations Make sure that FlexDeck products are first to appear on Google search • Invest more into Inter...
Marketing Rationales
Opportunity Analysis Capitalize on flippers Utilize brick-and-mortar locations Showcase ease-of-use Introduce more products
Segmentation Analysis “Flippers” • Ease of installation • Refined look Young Couples (Higher income) • Going to be homeown...
Life Cycle Analysis Time Salesin$orVolume Introduction Growth Maturity Decline Extend product life cycle in US
US consumers willing to pay more for eco- friendly products as of Spring 2017 of Americans considered “upper class” of com...
Eco friendliness is not enough to be the sole differentiator. To capture this audience, their brand needs to be much more ...
Rationale Recommendations Advertising Make products more readily available to US consumers Get product name out there
Marketing Activities
Offering Analysis Condense or connect websites: Currently operating solely through Infinita By offering everything through...
Service Analysis New market, plenty of opportunities to help growth and increase profits Recommendations: Add customizatio...
IMC Analysis Inconsistency across communication channels Small social media presence Rely on word-of-mouth
IMC Recommendations Develop social media strategy geared towards young homeowners All message must be consistent with the ...
Sales Analysis % of Sales Direct Homeowners Home Flippers Currently a one size fits all sales strategy • Make online buyin...
Channel Analysis Currently uses Infinita as channel partner to distribute products throughout the US Infinita works as int...
Pricing Analysis Customers not willing to pay high prices for a product they are going to self-install The high quality an...
Performance Analysis Low Brand Awareness Promotes positive brand image with eco-friendly and high quality products Exotic,...
Activity Recommendations Expand sales force to create more exposure DIY Youtube videos or home website in order to get con...
Questions? Questions?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FlexDeck Company Analysis

41 views

Published on

Marketing Capstone Final Presentation: Analyzed the Brazilian furniture and hardwood tile company to provide the establishment with actionable items as they move into the US.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FlexDeck Company Analysis

  1. 1. Presented by: Leah Delp, Bo Graham, Armad Richey- Conrad, Alex Stewart, and Daniel Wojanis FlexDeck Analysis
  2. 2. Marketing Rationales Agenda Marketing Environment Marketing Activities Strategic Recommendations
  3. 3. Marketing ActivitiesMarketing Environment
  4. 4. Company Analysis SStrengths WWeaknesses OOpportunities TThreats Eco friendly High Quality Global presence Social Media Marketing US Market Emerging Asian Manufacturers Established Brazilian company offering eco-friendly furnishing products Operated in South America, Europe, and North America
  5. 5. Customer Analysis Market Analysis LOW Supplier Power HIGH Buyer Power HIGH Threat of New Entrants HIGH Threat of Substitutes HIGH Competition Lots of suppliers competing for business Hundreds of companies selling similar products Emerging Asian manufacturers Concrete, stone, brick, etc. Hundreds of competitors all over the world
  6. 6. Customer Analysis Recognize Acquire Evaluate Choose Purchase Post-Purchase
  7. 7. Competitor Analysis Advantage Lumber  Brazilian company offering similar products Wayfair  Offers similar products Home Depot and Lowes  Offer a wide variety of products competing with FlexDeck Java Teak Wood  Operates in Asia and manufacturers hardwood products Asian Brick Works  Operates in Asia manufacturing brick and not hardwood Direct Indirect Potential Current Competition is HIGH
  8. 8. Environment Recommendations Make sure that FlexDeck products are first to appear on Google search • Invest more into Internet presence • Encourage consumers or provide incentives for them to write positive reviews of FlexDeck following service Grow social media presence • Consider expanding products to be ‘Made in America’ Promote eco-friendliness Give consumers visualizations of high- quality products Brand Awareness Digital Presence
  9. 9. Marketing Rationales
  10. 10. Opportunity Analysis Capitalize on flippers Utilize brick-and-mortar locations Showcase ease-of-use Introduce more products
  11. 11. Segmentation Analysis “Flippers” • Ease of installation • Refined look Young Couples (Higher income) • Going to be homeowners • Bulk of the market • DIY aspect Contractors • Same use as “Flippers” • Showcases/Trade Shows
  12. 12. Life Cycle Analysis Time Salesin$orVolume Introduction Growth Maturity Decline Extend product life cycle in US
  13. 13. US consumers willing to pay more for eco- friendly products as of Spring 2017 of Americans considered “upper class” of competitors researched had eco- friendly identifiable products 10% Targeting Analysis 21% 60%
  14. 14. Eco friendliness is not enough to be the sole differentiator. To capture this audience, their brand needs to be much more enticing. Trendy and popular brands that stay on top of social media will be the ones to attract homeowners in the US. FlexDeck isn’t really well known and their digital presence is lacking Brand Analysis
  15. 15. Rationale Recommendations Advertising Make products more readily available to US consumers Get product name out there
  16. 16. Marketing Activities
  17. 17. Offering Analysis Condense or connect websites: Currently operating solely through Infinita By offering everything through one platform it would ease purchasing process
  18. 18. Service Analysis New market, plenty of opportunities to help growth and increase profits Recommendations: Add customization to product line Subcontracting Introduce free shipping
  19. 19. IMC Analysis Inconsistency across communication channels Small social media presence Rely on word-of-mouth
  20. 20. IMC Recommendations Develop social media strategy geared towards young homeowners All message must be consistent with the identity FlexDeck wants create Build a reputation FD wants to be known for Emphasize DIY - Home flippers
  21. 21. Sales Analysis % of Sales Direct Homeowners Home Flippers Currently a one size fits all sales strategy • Make online buying process easier and more user Homeowners versus Home Flippers • Flippers want to see how product can better a home • Owners want something that is easy to assemble and complimentary Infinita selling • Ease into outsourcing to large retailers (long term) • Cautious of profit sharing
  22. 22. Channel Analysis Currently uses Infinita as channel partner to distribute products throughout the US Infinita works as intermediary between Flexdeck’s distribution & consumers in the US
  23. 23. Pricing Analysis Customers not willing to pay high prices for a product they are going to self-install The high quality and eco-friendly characteristics of Flexdeck do not correlate the high price Consumers would be more willing to pay to have an outside competitor install their products rather than do it themselves Current Pricing Model Flexdeck: $8.60-$10.50/SQFT Rest of Market: $7.44-$27/SQFT
  24. 24. Performance Analysis Low Brand Awareness Promotes positive brand image with eco-friendly and high quality products Exotic, unique styles of Brazilian wood
  25. 25. Activity Recommendations Expand sales force to create more exposure DIY Youtube videos or home website in order to get consumers engaged Award customers who show start to finish videos of their FlexDeck achivements Performance Enhancers Pricing Focus Present prices in sq/ft instead of 18x36 slots Offer more competitive pricing to compete with the rest of the market Adjust price model so their product is not cheaper on sites like Wayfair than it is on Flexdeck Revise price to make it more affordable for the DIY & “Flipper” communities
  26. 26. Questions? Questions?

×