Cinéma et guerre du viêt nam

  1. 1. Cinéma américain et guerre du Viêt-Nam
  2. 2. Plan 1. 1964-1978 2. 1978-1985 3. 1986-1993 4. 1993- Aujourd’hui
  3. 3. désintérêt des studios et du public 1964-1978
  4. 4. 1964-1978 The green berets Date de sortie : 1968 Réalisateur : JohnWayne
  5. 5. 1964-1978 The green berets
  6. 6. Peu de films car polémiques 1964-1978
  7. 7. 1964-1978 Grave crise sociale et morale
  8. 8. 1978-1985 Début de l’exploitation hollywoodienne du conflit
  9. 9. 1978-1985 The deer hunter Date de sortie : 1978 Réalisateur : Michael Cimino
  10. 10. 1978-1985 The deer hunter
  11. 11. 1978-1985 Apocalypse Now Date de sortie : 1979 Réalisateur : Francis Ford Coppola
  12. 12. 1978-1985 Apocalypse now
  13. 13. 1978-1985 Rambo I : First Blood Date de sortie : 1982 Réalisateur : Ted Kotcheff
  14. 14. 1978-1985 Rambo pont
  15. 15. 1978-1985 Rambo fin
  16. 16. 1978-1985 Missing in action Date de sortie : 1984 Réalisateur : JosephZito
  17. 17. 1978-1985 Rambo II
  18. 18. Apogée du cinéma Viêt-Nam 1986-1993
  19. 19. 1978-1985 Platoon Date de sortie : 1986 Réalisateur : Oliver Stone
  20. 20. 1978-1985 Platoon : Sgt Elias
  21. 21. 1978-1985 GoodMorning Vietnam Date de sortie : 1982 Réalisateur : Barry Levinson
  22. 22. 1978-1985 Full Metal Jacket Date de sortie : 1987 Réalisateur : StanleyKubrick
  23. 23. 1978-1985 Full Metal Jacket
  24. 24. Cicatrisation du syndrome Vietnamien et progressive disparition cinématographique 1993-Aujourd’hui
  25. 25. Cinéma-Vietnamien : • Films de guerres • Retour des anciens combattants • Œuvres « Hybrides » • Films « Revanchards » 1993-Aujourd’hui
  26. 26. Merci de votre attention
  27. 27. Sources • Vidéo La Guerre du Vietnam par La Petite Histoire • Amica-travel.com/vietnam-le-guide-culturel • Namvietnews.wordpress. • Historico blog (Les Bérets Vert) • Tpefullmetaljacket • Mécaniquefilmique.blogspot (Cinéma - Viêt-Nam) • Movie Clip • Warner Bross

×