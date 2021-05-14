Successfully reported this slideshow.
Healthcare in Portugal: Highlights in Hospital Management Alexandre Lourenço
2 Alexandre Lourenço Portuguese President | Portuguese Association of Hospital Managers (APAH); Board member | European He...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com My talk today Portuguese health system Health system challenges Trends and initiatives
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health status Some health indicators PORTO VISEU GUARDA COIMBRA CASTELO BRANCO LEIRIA SANTAR...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health status Infant mortality, 2017 (or nearest year)
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health status Mortality rates from avoidable causes, 2017 (or nearest year)
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health expenditure Health expenditure per capita, 2018 (or nearest year)
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health expenditure Annual growth in health expenditure per capita (real terms), 2008 to 2018...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Provision of care Hospital beds, 2000 and 2017 (or nearest year)
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Provision of care Avoidable admissions OECD, 2018
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Breast cancer five-year net survival by stage of breast cancer at diagnosis, 2010-14
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health system challenges Ageing and multimorbidity Burden of Chronic Disease in Portugal, 20...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health system challenges Ageing and social exclusion 5% of bed blockers, ALOS nearly 100 day...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health system challenges new medicines and medical devices Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health system challenges expectations
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Trends and initiatives eHealth & AI 01 Procurement 02 Financing & VBHC 03 Care redesign 04 I...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com eHealth & IA adoption barometer 54% hospitals | telemedicine appointments 25% hospitals | re...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com IT developments EHR Primary care & Hospitals integration Universal & mandatory e-prescription
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Hospitals benchmarking & transparency http://monitorizacao.acss.min-saude.pt
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Procurement trends https://www.spms.min-saude.pt Capital expenditures (CAPEX) to operating e...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Access to medicines index 44% hospitais reported medicines shortages on a daily basis Mostly...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com New payment models :https://dx.doi.org/10.1787/9789264258211-en
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com 3f - Financing, formula for the future https://www.saudeumaprioridade.pt Engaged all the sta...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Farol project on VBHC Lung cancer - Porto Oncology Institute https://apah.pt/portfolio/impro...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Continue increased on one-day- surgery http://monitorizacao.acss.min-saude.pt One day surger...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Polaris integrated care project on ER hyper-users 4,5% of hyper-users Responsible for 35% al...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Reconfiguration of acute care Total life cycle care hospital Person centred care development...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Community and patient centred hospital New clinical pathways
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Strategic agenda for precision medicine | two projects Project 1 | Data-driven insights Clin...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Healthcare Excellence Award Best Hospital Administration Practices The 2019 award was attrib...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com INNHospital New concept of hospitals based on innovation and technology transfer AIM: Potent...
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com promotion of innovation
alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Our cooperative response… reshaping the ecosystem Coimbra is a 4 stars Reference Site accord...
OBRIGADO T +351 915 780 796 WWW.APAH.PT ALEXANDRE.LOURENCO@APAH.PT
  1. 1. Healthcare in Portugal: Highlights in Hospital Management Alexandre Lourenço
  2. 2. 2 Alexandre Lourenço Portuguese President | Portuguese Association of Hospital Managers (APAH); Board member | European Health Management Association (EHMA) & European Association of Hospital Managers (EAHM) Hospital administrator | Coimbra Hospital & University Centre (1.848 acute beds, > 7500 employees) Nova School of Business and Economics, Lisboa World Health Organization Consultant (2014-) https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexlourenco/
  3. 3. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com My talk today Portuguese health system Health system challenges Trends and initiatives
  4. 4. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com My talk today Portuguese health system Health system challenges Trends and initiatives
  5. 5. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health status Some health indicators PORTO VISEU GUARDA COIMBRA CASTELO BRANCO LEIRIA SANTARÉM PORTALEGRE ÉVORA VIANA DO CASTELO BRAGA VILA REAL BRAGANÇA PORTO AVEIRO BEJA SETÚBAL LISBOA FARO AÇORES PONTA DELGADA MADEIRA FUNCHAL
  6. 6. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health status Infant mortality, 2017 (or nearest year)
  7. 7. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health status Mortality rates from avoidable causes, 2017 (or nearest year)
  8. 8. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health expenditure Health expenditure per capita, 2018 (or nearest year)
  9. 9. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health expenditure Annual growth in health expenditure per capita (real terms), 2008 to 2018 (or nearest year)
  10. 10. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Provision of care Hospital beds, 2000 and 2017 (or nearest year)
  11. 11. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Provision of care Avoidable admissions OECD, 2018
  12. 12. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Breast cancer five-year net survival by stage of breast cancer at diagnosis, 2010-14
  13. 13. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com My talk today Portuguese health system Health system challenges Trends and initiatives
  14. 14. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health system challenges Ageing and multimorbidity Burden of Chronic Disease in Portugal, 2016
  15. 15. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health system challenges Ageing and social exclusion 5% of bed blockers, ALOS nearly 100 days https://apah.pt/portfolio/barometro-de-internamentos-sociais/
  16. 16. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health system challenges new medicines and medical devices Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
  17. 17. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Health system challenges expectations
  18. 18. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com My talk today Portuguese health system Health system challenges Trends and initiatives
  19. 19. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Trends and initiatives eHealth & AI 01 Procurement 02 Financing & VBHC 03 Care redesign 04 Innovation & Economic growth 05
  20. 20. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Trends and initiatives eHealth & AI 01 Procurement 02 Financing & VBHC 03 Care redesign 04 Innovation & Economic growth 05
  21. 21. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com eHealth & IA adoption barometer 54% hospitals | telemedicine appointments 25% hospitals | remote monitoring 47% hospitals | IA initiatives https://apah.pt/portfolio/barometro-telessaude-inteligencia-artificial/
  22. 22. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com IT developments EHR Primary care & Hospitals integration Universal & mandatory e-prescription
  23. 23. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Hospitals benchmarking & transparency http://monitorizacao.acss.min-saude.pt
  24. 24. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Trends and initiatives eHealth & AI 01 Procurement 02 Financing & VBHC 03 Care redesign 04 Innovation & Economic growth 05
  25. 25. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Procurement trends https://www.spms.min-saude.pt Capital expenditures (CAPEX) to operating expenses (OPEX) Centralised procurement
  26. 26. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Access to medicines index 44% hospitais reported medicines shortages on a daily basis Mostly on generic drugs, where industry is not delivering (e.g. not interested in the market due to low prices, parallel exportation) https://apah.pt/noticia/resultados-do-index-nacional-do-acesso-ao-medicamento-hospitalar/
  27. 27. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Trends and initiatives eHealth & AI 01 Procurement 02 Financing & VBHC 03 Care redesign 04 Innovation & Economic growth 05
  28. 28. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com New payment models :https://dx.doi.org/10.1787/9789264258211-en
  29. 29. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com 3f - Financing, formula for the future https://www.saudeumaprioridade.pt Engaged all the stakeholders 10 recommendations 90 measures 2 projects Parliament endorsement
  30. 30. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Farol project on VBHC Lung cancer - Porto Oncology Institute https://apah.pt/portfolio/improving-value-in-cancer-care/
  31. 31. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Trends and initiatives eHealth & AI 01 Procurement 02 Financing & VBHC 03 Care redesign 04 Innovation & Economic growth 05
  32. 32. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Continue increased on one-day- surgery http://monitorizacao.acss.min-saude.pt One day surgery over 65% of all surgeries One day surgery over 85% of potential ambulatory surgeries
  33. 33. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Polaris integrated care project on ER hyper-users 4,5% of hyper-users Responsible for 35% all ER visits 5,72 visits per hyper user (máx. 42) https://www.saudeumaprioridade.pt
  34. 34. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Reconfiguration of acute care Total life cycle care hospital Person centred care development of patient pathways & integrated clinics
  35. 35. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Community and patient centred hospital New clinical pathways
  36. 36. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Trends and initiatives eHealth & AI 01 Procurement 02 Financing & VBHC 03 Care redesign 04 Innovation & Economic growth 05
  37. 37. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Strategic agenda for precision medicine | two projects Project 1 | Data-driven insights Clinical & genomic data integration Clinical decision support algorithm Project 2 | Cell therapy Support to the adoption of cell therapy
  38. 38. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Healthcare Excellence Award Best Hospital Administration Practices The 2019 award was attributed to a remote ares homecare initiative
  39. 39. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com INNHospital New concept of hospitals based on innovation and technology transfer AIM: Potentiate research, technological development and innovation on hospital level, HOW: Define a new social role for Hospitals, in which they stop being just resource consumers, and start to actively contribute to society as producers. This economic revenue comes from de use of scientific and care knowledge, through the development of innovative products and services. 600.000€ https://apah.pt/noticia/innhospital/
  40. 40. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com promotion of innovation
  41. 41. alexandre.lourenco@icloud.com Our cooperative response… reshaping the ecosystem Coimbra is a 4 stars Reference Site according to the European Innovation Partnership on Active and Healthy Ageing
  42. 42. OBRIGADO T +351 915 780 796 WWW.APAH.PT ALEXANDRE.LOURENCO@APAH.PT

