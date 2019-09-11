Secure your api - from basics to beyond

-
In this presentation, i speak about some basics actions to secure your API. Keeping in mind that an API remains a web application, without html/javascript, i will do a demo of SQL injection and then quickly review the OWASP top 10 application security risks. From there i zoom on authentication doing a focus on oauth2/OpenID Connect. Stepping to API Management, i deep dive on some features that can help us to secure our APIs.
