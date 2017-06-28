FAIRFIELD A FAVORITE OF TOMS RIVER NATIVE ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN OF CT Alexandra  Rosenstein  CT
ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT Alexandra Rosenstein lived in Fairfield, CT during her years at Rutgers University, and learned to...
ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT The Fairfield fondly remembered by Alexandra Rosenstein was dubbed the Ninth Best Place to Live in...
ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT Alexandra Rosenstein’s native Toms River, New Jersey is larger, but has a great deal in common wit...
ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT Rosenstein demonstrated a love of science and chemistry from a young age, a propensity which was e...
ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT Former Fairfield, CT resident Alexandra Rosenstein has worked for three years in her dream job.  R...
FOR MORE INFO VISIT OTHER PROFILE LINKS FOR ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT https://alexandrarosensteinct.wordpress.com/ https://m...
THANK YOU! A L E X A N D R A R O S E N S T E I N C T
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fairfield a favorite of toms river native alexandra rosenstein of ct

17 views

Published on

Alexandra Rosenstein lived in Fairfield, CT during her years at Rutgers University, and learned to love it. Fairfield is the second safest municipality in the United States.

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Fairfield a favorite of toms river native alexandra rosenstein of ct

  1. 1. FAIRFIELD A FAVORITE OF TOMS RIVER NATIVE ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN OF CT Alexandra  Rosenstein  CT
  2. 2. ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT Alexandra Rosenstein lived in Fairfield, CT during her years at Rutgers University, and learned to love it.   Fairfield is the second safest municipality in the United States, with an extremely low crime rate.  Fairfield also boasts an AAA bond rating from Moody’s. 
  3. 3. ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT The Fairfield fondly remembered by Alexandra Rosenstein was dubbed the Ninth Best Place to Live in the United States by Money magazine in 2006.  However, Pharmaceutical Researcher Alexandra Rosenstein is formerly of Fairfield, Connecticut, and today she lives and works near her native Toms River, New Jersey.  Rosenstein was born in Toms River, now ranked as the 8th Most Populous Municipality in the State of New Jersey in 2010.
  4. 4. ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT Alexandra Rosenstein’s native Toms River, New Jersey is larger, but has a great deal in common with Alexandra Rosenstein’s Fairfield, CT.  Toms River is also on the Atlantic Coastline and was also largely destroyed by British invaders and loyalists at the end of the War.  Toms River is listed on both the national and state registers of historic places.
  5. 5. ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT Rosenstein demonstrated a love of science and chemistry from a young age, a propensity which was especially pronounced during her time at Toms River High School North.  Even then, Rosenstein was cementing her lifelong love of the beach and summer sports, as Toms River has a plethora of Atlantic seashore beaches, including Ortley Beach, Normandy Beach, Monterey Beach, Ocean Beach, Chadwick Beach and Silver Beach.
  6. 6. ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT Former Fairfield, CT resident Alexandra Rosenstein has worked for three years in her dream job.  Rosenstein is a pharmaceutical research scientist in her native Toms River, New Jersey.  Back where she started, Rosenstein enjoys her work as an analyst for new drugs and devices in development.  Rosenstein works for the highest product quality in the latest medical devices and drugs. 
  7. 7. FOR MORE INFO VISIT OTHER PROFILE LINKS FOR ALEXANDRA ROSENSTEIN CT https://alexandrarosensteinct.wordpress.com/ https://medium.com/@alexandrarosensteinct http://www.dailymotion.com/alexandrarosensteinct https://www.tumblr.com/blog/alexandrarosensteinct https://www.wattpad.com/user/A_RosensteinCT https://tackk.com/@AlexandraRosensteinCT
  8. 8. THANK YOU! A L E X A N D R A R O S E N S T E I N C T

×